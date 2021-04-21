In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 0. Armstrong-Potomac beat Schlarman for the second night in a row, topping its Vermilion Valley Conference rival 25-13, 25-11 to also extend its winning streak to six. Lily Jameson‘s double-double with 22 assists and 14 digs, plus three aces for good measure, was tops for the Trojans (9-5). Emma Franzen and Reece Adkins also tied for the team high with seven kills.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0. ALAH got back on track after three losses in the previous 10 days by sweeping Sullivan 25-23, 25-23. Cheyene Chupp paced the Knights (8-5) with seven kills, two aces and two digs to go with 11 assists and three digs from Alisha Frederick, as well as nine assists, three digs and two aces from Sarah Rafferty. Zoe Walton had 10 kills, one block and one ace, while Raegan Sims put down eight kills to lead Sullivan (2-10).
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 0. Arthur Christian won its second straight match and eighth of its last nine with Tuesday’s 25-11, 25-11 sweep of East Central Illinois Conference rivals Cornerstone Christian. Victoria Cisney led the Conquering Riders (19-6) with 13 digs and four kills, Chloe Mast added eight assists and four digs and Liana Kauffman put down seven kills.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Manual 0. Champaign Central put together an absolutely dominant Big 12 win, beating Manual 25-2, 25-4 on Tuesday. Kitty Rossow led the Maroons (14-3) with 10 kills and two digs, while Katy Shockey chipped in five kills and Riley Anton facilitated it all with 12 assists.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Cissna Park snapped a three-match losing streak with its 25-14, 25-19 sweep of BHRA. Carly Pence was strong at the net for the Timberwolves (9-8) with a team-high five kills and four blocks, while Mikayla Knake finished with 12 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli had five digs and three aces.
➜ Heritage 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Heritage closed out its season with a sixth straight victory, sweeping Hoopeston Area 27-25, 25-10 in a nonconference showdown to get to .500 on the year. Mary Roland had 21 assists, six digs and two kills for the Hawks (7-7) to go with 10 kills and four digs from Bri Struck.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Uni High 0. Judah Christian notched its third straight victory in the 25-16, 25-20 sweep of ECIC rivals Uni High. Ella Carder‘s 17 assists, three digs and two kills led the way for the Tribe (10-2), along with 11 digs and three aces from Emma Schultz and six kills from Maggie Pritts. Ella Greer finished with five blocks and four kills for the Illineks (1-10).
➜ Milford 2, Salt Fork 0. Milford avenged its only loss of the season, sweeping VVC rivals Salt Fork 25-15, 25-14. It was the 12th straight win for the Bearcats (15-1), who got 23 assists and three aces from Hunter Mowrey, 10 kills, three blocks and two aces from Caley Mowrey and 10 digs from Anna McEwen.
➜ Momence 2, Iroquois West 0. Iroquois West couldn’t keep up the momentum of its first win of the season last week, falling in Sangamon Valley Conference action in a 25-13, 25-23 Momence win. Shelby Johnson finished with six digs, three kills and two aces to lead the Raiders (1-14), while Estefany Andrade had seven digs and two aces.
➜ Monticello 2, Prairie Central 1. Monticello won a second consecutive match for just the second time this season in Tuesday’s 26-24, 18-25, 25-14 Illini Prairie victory. Renni Fultz‘s double-double with 23 digs and 14 kills led the way for the Sages (7-9), while Haliey Peirce chipped in 10 kills.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Clifton Central 0. PBL ran its winning streak to four with a 25-15, 25-20 SVC sweep of Clifton Central on Tuesday night. Makenna Klann put up 22 assists, three digs, two kills and one ace for the Panthers (15-2), while Addison Oyer had 15 kills, one block and one dig and Makayla Klann added 15 digs, one ace and one assist.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Olympia 0. A balanced attack helped SJ-O win a third straight match in a 25-15, 25-19 Illini Prairie Conference sweep against Olympia. Rebecca Steinbach directed the Spartans’ offense, finishing with 25 assists and six digs. Kennedi Burnett had nine kills and eight digs for SJ-O (15-3), Payton Vallee added six kills and 13 digs and Rachel Divan finished with six kills of her own in the win.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Pontiac 0. St. Thomas More made quick work of its Illini Prairie matchup with Pontiac, as the Sabers won 25-12, 25-11. It was STM’s second win in as many days this week against Pontiac. Caroline Kerr finished with 26 assists and seven digs for the Sabers (16-2), who also got 12 kills and six digs from Mallory Monahan and 11 digs and three aces from Colleen Hege.
➜ Tri-County 2, Martinsville 0. Tri-County eked out a 26-24, 25-23 victory against former Little Okaw Valley Conference rivals Martinsville to get back on track after Monday’s loss to Unity. Melia Eskew had 18 assists, four kills, one block and one ace for the Titans (11-3) to go with nine kills, four digs and one ace from Kaylenn Hunt in their regular-season finale.
➜ Tuscola 2, Villa Grove 1. Kate Dean and Amelia Bosch provided a potent 1-2 punch for Tuscola in its 25-17, 23-25, 25-20 victory against Villa Grove. Dean led the Warriors (8-9) with 16 kills, five digs, four aces and two blocks, while Bosch added 11 kills and two blocks. Jessie Martin also had 32 assists, nine digs, two aces and one kill in the win. Kyleigh Block had 10 assists and Madie Burwell seven kills to pace the Blue Devils (4-10).
➜ Unity 2, Rantoul 0. Unity won for the second time this week, taking down Rantoul 25-15, 25-20 in Illini Prairie action. Maddie Reed led the Rockets (8-5) with 19 assists and two aces, Emma Bleecher had a team-high eight kills and Taylor Henry and Emma Felsman led the way defensively with nine digs and four blocks, respectively.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Argenta-Oreana hung with Warrensburg-Latham in the first set, but the Cardinals were too strong in a 25-21, 25-12 victory. Cassi Newbanks had 10 assists, four kills, three digs, one block and one ace for the Bombers (5-9), while Katy Morrison chipped in 14 digs, two assists and one ace and Lillian Valladares added 11 digs and four kills.
➜ Watseka 2, Dwight 0. Watseka won the first of two matches against SVC rivals Dwight on Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-9 sweep ahead of Thursday’s rematch. Kinzie Parsons led the Warriors (12-5) with seven kills, three aces and two blocks to go with Sydney McTaggart‘s team-high 13 digs and nine assists from Elena Newell.