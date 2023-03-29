In baseball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Hoopeston Area 3. GCMS had an answer for every Hoopeston Area rally and secured a comfortable victory in Tuesday’s nonconference matchup. Braydon Elliott was 2 of 3 with a triple and two RBI to lead the Falcons (1-4), and Kellan Fanson and Altin Nettleton added two hits apiece. Nettleton got the win after giving up three runs on four hits while striking out six in five innings. Grant Morgan and Cole Miller had two hits each for the Cornjerkers (1-3).
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 15, Cissna Park 2. Cissna Park hung with Bishop McNamara through one inning, but a 10-run top of the third from the Fightin’ Irish put Tuesday’s game out of reach. Ryan King was 2 of 2 for the Timberwolves (1-3), and Jream Renteria and Gavin Spitz drove in one run apiece in the loss.
Mahomet-Seymour 12, Olympia 1. Mahomet-Seymour ran its winning streak to four straight games with Tuesday’s easy victory against Olympia. The Bulldogs (4-1) didn’t score in the top of the first inning, but made up for it with at least two runs in each of the next four innings. Jake Waldinger went 2 of 2 with two doubles and a team-high three RBI, and Carter Selk finished 1 of 2 with a home run and two RBI. Alex McHale threw the first two innings and got the win in the run-shortened game.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Oakwood 5. PBL scored in every inning and capped Tuesday’s nonconference win against Oakwood with a four-run effort in the top of the sixth inning. Aiden Johnson was 2 of 3 with three runs scored and three RBI for the Panthers (4-2), and Conner Vaughn went 2 of 5 with three RBI. Ephraim Johnson added to PBL’s offensive outburst going 3 of 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Travis Tiernan was 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Comets (3-2-1).
Rantoul 9, Danville 2. The runs came early in Tuesday’s game at Wabash Park with host Rantoul taking a 3-2 lead on Danville after one inning. Then only the Eagles kept scoring, winding up with a decisive seven-run victory. Eli Reichenbach had two hits and two RBI for Rantoul (3-3), and Carter Evans chipped in two hits and one RBI. Holden Cargo got the win for the Eagles, after giving up just one earned run on two hits to go with six strikeouts in four innings. Cameron Feuerborn had an RBI single in the first inning for the Vikings (0-4).
Salt Fork 6, St. Thomas More 2. Salt Fork’s four-run second inning would have been enough to top St. Thomas More on Tuesday, but the Storm added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth to further secure the nonconference win. Deegan Albert and Blake Norwell both doubled and drove in two runs to pace Salt Fork (4-1), while Brayden Maskel was 2 of 3 with an RBI. Jamison Remole got the win after striking out seven and giving up just a single earned run in six innings. Cooper Hannagan was 2 of 4 with an RBI for the Sabers (2-1), and Wilson Kirby also went 2 of 4 in the loss.
Shelbyville 19, Tuscola 5. Tuscola scored all of its runs in the third inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough to match Shelbyville and its trio of five-run innings plus one of four. Nate Thomason went 1 of 2 with a home run and four RBI for the Warriors (1-3), but took the loss. Austin Cummings was 2 of 3 at the plate for Tuscola.
Sullivan 8, Clinton 4. Sullivan led 7-0 before Clinton got on the board and held on after four late runs by the Maroons for Tuesday’s road win. Adam Mills went 3 of 5 with two doubles and two RBI for Sullivan (3-2), while Jake Stewart was 2 of 5 with a double. Clinton’s Mason Walker went 2 of 4 and struck out 11 in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the Maroons (1-1).
Taylorville 12, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6. Cerro Gordo/Bement regained its lead Tuesday against Taylorville with a four-run effort in the top of the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the fifth, but the Tornadoes scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the nonconference victory. Brenden Puckett went 1 of 3 with a double and three RBI for the Broncos (0-3), and Tyson Moore, Michael Freese and Brody Somers had two hits each in the loss.
Westville 13, Villa Grove 1. Westville scored at least two runs in each of the first three innings Tuesday against Villa Grove and tacked on four more in the top of the sixth for the run-shortened nonconference victory. Ethan McMasters was a load at the top of the lineup for the Tigers (6-1), going 3 of 5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI. Zach Russell, who got the win, and Cade Schaumburg also drove in two runs apiece. Parker Knierim took the loss for the Blue Devils (1-3) after giving up nine runs in two-plus innings, but drove in their lone run.
In softball
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Blue Ridge 3. Blue Ridge managed to answer a strong start from Deer Creek-Mackinaw with three runs in the top of the second, but Dee-Mack scored 11 unanswered runs — nine in the second and third innings combined — for the win. Carsyn Stiger went 2 of 3 with an RBI to pace the Knights (0-4). Carmen Ellis was also 1 of 2 with an RBI, but she took the loss after giving up eight runs on nine hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Fisher 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Fisher needed an extra inning but still extended its winning streak to five straight games after a season-opening loss at Dwight. The Bunnies (5-1) fell behind after one inning and then again in the fifth before scoring in the bottom of the sixth to send the game to extras and upending BHRA in the eighth for a walk-off win. Kylan Arndt went the distance for Fisher for the win and gave up three runs on nine hits in eight innings. Kallie Evans was 3 of 4 with a double, and Alexis Moore and Jenna Clemmons had two hits apiece. Natalie Clapp, Ava Acton and Ella Acton all had two hits for the Blue Devils (1-4).
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. GCMS scored two runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the top of the third before completely breaking open Tuesday’s game in the fourth. That 10-run effort turned what would have been a comfortable win for the Falcons into a blowout victory against PBL. Mallory Rosendahl was a perfect 3 of 3 with two triples, three runs scored and three RBI for GCMS (1-0). Kendyl Wright doubled and drove in three runs for the Falcons, and Kyra Kietzman and Taylor Beck had two RBI each in the win. Averi Garrett singled and drove in a run for the Panthers (0-6).
Mattoon 3, Centennial 2. A seventh-inning Mattoon rally erased a slim Centennial lead and sent the Chargers home on the wrong end of a walk-off victory. Centennial struck first with a single run in the top of the first inning and added to its advantage with another run in the sixth before the Green Wave scored three unanswered runs in the final two innings for the win. Zoe Goodreau was 2 of 3 for the Chargers, but took the loss after giving up three runs — just one earned — on six hits and three walks while striking out 12. Annie Loschen and Maiyah Flemons drove in one run apiece in the loss.
Oakwood 15, Tri-County 7. Oakwood had to fend off a five-run rally from Tri-County in the sixth inning to win Tuesday’s nonconference matchup. Rylee Wright got the win for the Comets (1-5) after giving up two runs on three hits in three innings while striking out two. Samantha Dunavan homered for Oakwood in the win, while Gracie Hanner was 3 of 5 at the plate. Maddie Lindsey was one of Tri-County players with multiple hits for the Titans (0-2) and drove in a run in their sixth-inning rally.
Rantoul 6, Champaign Central 4. Rantoul saw its third inning lead disappear after Champaign Central scored twice in the top of the fifth inning, but the Eagles had the answer with one run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth for the win. Emily Curtis did most of the damage for Rantoul (2-2) going 3 of 3 with four RBI. Bridget Lee was 2 of 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI for the Maroons (1-2).
Salt Fork 18, Heritage 1. Salt Fork’s Alexa Jamison went to the plate five times Tuesday against Heritage/Champaign Academy and wound up on base each time. The Storm’s shortstop finished 5 of 5 with two home runs, five runs scored and four RBI, as Salt Fork (5-0) scored in every inning of its blowout win. Karli McGee was 2 of 3 with five RBI for the Storm, and Kailey Frischkorn finished 2 of 4 with two RBI in the win. Paige George went 1 of 2 with an RBI to pace the Hawks (0-2).
Effingham 5, Unity 0. Unity took on an extra challenge Tuesday with a last minute game against Effingham. A game Unity coach Aimee Davis said was good for her team to play even after the Flaming Hearts scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break up what had been a scoreless game to that point. Sophia Beckett led the Rockets (6-3) with a 2-of-3 showing at the plate with two doubles. Ashlyn Miller took the loss after giving up five hits and two walks in six innings. All five runs scored were unearned.
Villa Grove 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. There wasn’t much suspense in getting Villa Grove coach Jeana Block her 100th career win. At least not after the Blue Devils scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put away Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Tuesday’s nonconference showdown. Isabella Dodd led the way for Villa Grove (3-3), going 2 of 2 with a home run, two runs scored and a team-high three RBI. Maci Clodfelder, Kayln Cordes and Addison Wilson also had two hits apiece, and Piper Kiser got the win after striking out nine and walking one in five scoreless innings. Peyton McComas went 2 of 2 with a pair of singles for the Buffaloes (0-1), who finally got their first game of the season in after four postponements.
Watseka 19, St. Anne 1. Watseka got back on track after Monday’s loss to Clifton Central with a blowout win against St. Anne. Elizabeth Wittenborn finished 2 of 2 with a triple and three RBI for the Warriors (3-1), while Briana Denault was 3 of 4 with a double and three runs scored. Hailey Peck added to Watseka’s offensive onslaught going 2 of 5 with a double and two RBI.
Westville 11, Urbana 1. A single unearned run was all that kept Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey from another perfect game. Sabalaskey still struck out 16 in six scoreless innings for a no hitter in the Tigers’ dominant win against Urbana. Four different players had three hits for Westville (5-1). Laney Cook hit her first career home run and tripled twice, Izzy Sliva was a home run short of a cycle, and Jazmyn Bennett had three singles. Lorelie Yau scored the only run for Urbana (0-3).
In girls’ soccer
Centennial 1, Uni High 0. Jodi Domingo’s unassisted goal with 1 minute in the first half held up for Centennial in its close victory against Uni High. Goalkeeper Emma Shields made seven saves for the Chargers (2-0) in the win. Goalkeeper Xenia Mongwa made 15 saves for the Illineks (0-3) in the loss.
Mattoon 8, Arthur Christian 0. Mattoon scored all eight of its goals in the first half en route to Tuesday’s blowout win against Arthur Christian. Goalkeeper Libby Henry made 10 saves for the Conquering Riders (2-4-0).
In boys’ track and field
At Arcola. Lyle Adcock’s double helped Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond top Arcola and Villa Grove in a three-team meet at Arcola. Adcock won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 7.79 seconds, and added a win in the 1,600-meter run in 4:57.34. Landon Waldrop also had two wins for the Knights, placing first in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.32 seconds and first in the long jump at 20 feet, 8 inches. ALAH’s Max Duzan did something similar with a time of 11.89 seconds to win the 100-meter dash and a mark of 5-41/2 to win the high jump. Arcola’s Mitchel Myers was also a double winner and won both the shot put and discus at 49-9 1/4 and 164-5, respectively.
At Champaign. Monticello swept the distance events and won three of four field events to eke out a 69-65 victory against Champaign Central on Tuesday at McKinley Field. Jacob Elston won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 2.9 seconds for the Sages, with Logan Sikorski running 11:05.7 to place first in the 3,200-meter run. Elston also teamed up with Ayden LeGrande, Caleb Wood and Rylan Good to win the 3,200-meter relay in 8:50.6. Champaign Central was strong in the sprints. Pitho Bwandundu won the 200-meter dash in 22.6 seconds, and Garrett McNeilly was first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53 seconds.
At Watseka. Robert Boyd-Meents got it done on the track and in the field for Paxton-Buckely-Loda in its overall victory in Tuesday’s six-team meet at Watseka. Boyd-Meents placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.82 seconds — two-hundredths of a second better than teammate David King — and also placed first in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 11 inches. Host Watseka finished second as a team, with Samson Kassell winning the 400-meter dash in 58.42 seconds, and Iroquois West had a pair of double winners as part of its third-place finish. Bryson Grant won the 800-meter run for the Raiders in 2:03.67 and took the 1,600-meter run in 4:37.52. Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard also won both the shot put at 41-2 1/4 and discus at 126-9.
In girls’ track and field
At Arcola. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond won five events and used its depth to beat Arcola and Villa Grove in a three-team meet at Arcola. Emma Edwards dominated the Knights-only 300-meter hurdles with a winning time of 57.28 seconds and also ran on ALAH’s winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams. Arcola finished second as a team, with Ema Simpson placing first in the long jump with a winning distance of 16 feet, 11/2 inches and Eva Hopkins taking the triple jump at 27-10.
At Champaign. Champaign Central won 12 of 18 events and beat Monticello 106-39 in Tuesday’s dual meet at McKinley Field. Audrey Allender and Nevaeh Essien won two events each for the Maroons. Allender placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.6 seconds and took first in the pole vault clearing 8 feet, 11 3/4 inches. Essien swept the throws with a mark of 32-93/4 in the shot put and a top distance of 104-4 in the discus. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn was also a double winner in the 400-meter dash and 3,200-meter run. The Illinois-bound Bruhn won the 400 in 1 minute, 4.4 seconds — a victory of nearly 6 seconds — and was even more dominant in the 3,200. Bruhn won the distance event by nearly 90 seconds with a time of 11:06.8.
At Watseka. Addison Lucht’s full sprints sweep and four-win overall performance helped Milford take the team title in Tuesday’s six-team meet at Watseka. The Bearcats’ freshman won the 100-meter dash in 13.60 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 27.78 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 1:02.77. Lucht also cleared 17 feet to win the long jump. Watseka was second in the team standings thanks to a triple jump victory at 32-23/4 for Haven Maple. Iroquois West was third behind a hurdles sweep from Ella Rhodes with winning times of 17.99 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 57.27 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.