In boys’ cross country
At Champaign. Uni High’s Henry Laufenberg and Ray Jones finished 1-2 in 16 minutes, 59 seconds and 17:41, respectively, to lead the Illineks past Villa Grove/Heritage and Tuscola at Dodds Park. Zach Ruwe paced the runner-up Blue Devils in third place overall in 18:15, while the Warriors were led by Jackson Barrett in fourth in 18:59.
In girls’ cross country
At Champaign. The top two finishers and five in the top seven helped Uni High beat Mahomet-Seymour, Tuscola and Villa Grove/Heritage at Dodds Park. The Illineks were led by first-place finisher Kate Ahmari in 18 minutes, 30 seconds, while teammate Mikayla Blanke was about a minute behind in 19:24. Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison finished third in 19:39, while the Bulldogs were led by Klein Powell in fourth (20:24), the Warriors by Laney Cummings in 19th (22:40.8) and the Blue Devils by Lilli Montgomery in 18th (22:40.29).
In boys’ golf
At Arcola. Medalist honors for Alex Kuhns with a 3-over 38 helped Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond wrap up its regular season slate with an easy win in its dual match against Villa Grove/Heritage at Kaskaskia Country Club. Zach Buesing paced the Blue Devils with a 40.
At Danville. Milford’s Luke McCabe shot a 43 to claim medalist honors and lead Milford past Salt Fork by 25 strokes in a dual match at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Brody Althaus paced the Storm with a 49.
At Danville. Paris ran away with the team title against Tri-County and Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course. The Titans’ Holden Kile shot a 38 to finish one stroke behind the winner, while Jack Duensing led the Tigers with a 44.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour’s consistent depth helped the Bulldogs edge Centennial by four strokes at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. The Chargers’ Jacob Stevens was medalist with a 1-over 37, but Mahomet-Seymour had the next five individuals led by Zach Courson‘s 41.
At Rantoul. Iroquois West reached the 20-win mark with its 36-stroke victory against Fisher at Willow Pond Golf Course. The Raiders’ Ryan Tilstra was medalist with a 5-over 41, while Ryan Coulter led the Bunnies with a 49.
At Savoy. Prairie Central’s Payton Dunahee shot a 3-over 75 to not only win the Illini Prairie Conference individual title but also lead the Hawks to the team title at the University of Illinois Orange Course. Prairie Central, which had three golfers in the top 10, beat runner-up Pontiac by 25 strokes. Monticello’s Will Ross was runner-up with a 79 for the third-place Sages.
At Sheldon. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Connor Engel and Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder shot matching 38s to share medalist honors at Shewami Country Club. The Falcons took home the team title, though, beating the Warriors by eight strokes and Clifton Central by 26.
In girls’ golf
At Danville. Neither Salt Fork nor Milford had enough golfers to post team scores, but the Storm’s Amelia Birge was the top finisher with a 52 at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Milford’s Emmaleah Marshino carded a 54.
At Savoy. Champaign Central’s Mira Chopra carded a 5-over 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Maroons past Mattoon and Sullivan in a three-team match at the University of Illinois Blue Course. Central shot 181 as a team and topped runner-up Mattoon by 14 strokes. Alyssa Shriver led Sullivan with a 56.
At Savoy. Centennial’s Camryn McLard, who shot a 60, was the only Chargers’ golfer to compete against Charleston at the University of Illinois Blue Course. The Trojans took the team win by default.
At Sheldon. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder carded a 7-over 42 and the Warriors cruised to an easy team victory against Clifton Central at Shewami Country Club. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley competed individually and was led by Halie Heinz with a 55.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central lost just eight total games in its 9-0 sweep of Schlarman at Lindsay Tennis Center. Leilani Costello, Claudia Larrison, Mariclare O’Gorman, Candace Wilund and Brooke Sholem all had 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 2-6 singles, respectively.
At Danville. Danville swept doubles action and took care of business in singles for a 7-2 win against Big 12 rivals Centennial. Brooklyn Behrens and Cici Brown won at Nos. 4 and 6 singles, respectively, and also teamed up for an 8-1 victory at No. 3 doubles. Leah Luchinski won in three sets at No. 3 singles for Centennial, while the Chargers’ other win came from Yehyun Nam at No. 5 singles.
At Gibson City. St. Thomas More got the road sweep, topping Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-0. Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley teamed up at No. 1 doubles for an 8-0 victory for the Sabers.