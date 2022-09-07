In volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Heritage 0. BHRA stayed unbeaten on the season at 6-0 with Tuesday’s 25-16, 26-24 road win at Heritage. Mary Roland’s 18 assists, eight digs and two kills paced the Hawks (3-7-1), who also got 10 digs and two assists from Lilly Montgomery
Blue Ridge 2, Greenview 0. Blue Ridge setter Gracie Shaffer put up 11 assists, five kills and two blocks to lead the Knights (6-2) to a 25-23, 25-17 sweep of Greenview. Cassie Zimmerman had 10 digs for Blue Ridge, and Alexis Wike
- added five kills and two aces.
Cissna Park 2, Judah Christian 0. Cissna Park stayed unbeaten on the season with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-14 sweep. Mikayla Knake had a near double-double for the Timberwolves (6-0) with 28 assists and eight digs, as Addison Lucht led the way with 11 kills. The Tribe (5-3) got five digs and four kills from Hannah Jackson
Flanagan 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. GCMS had the early advantage, but couldn’t hold off Flanagan’s rally for a 19-25, 25-10, 25-23 Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Madison McCreary
- led GCMS (2-7) with 14 digs, two kills, one assist and one ace.
Heyworth 2, Fisher 0. Fisher came up empty in its first HOIC match of the season in a 25-21, 25-16 loss at Heyworth. Maylie Evans led the Bunnies (3-5) with 12 assists and eight digs, and Cassandra Marry
- had a team-high seven kills.
Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0. Strong serving from Bre Crose and Laci Breymeyer
- helped Hoopeston Area (8-1) sweep St. Anne 25-14, 25-15 and extend its winning streak to eight after as season-opening loss at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mattoon 0. Maddie Gaede put up 13 assists, Ellie Barker had six kills and Tori Garner
- served three aces in a 25-18, 25-17 Apollo Conference sweep for the Bulldogs (8-1).
Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. A double-double from Jahni Lavicka with 16 assists and 10 digs propelled Milford to a 25-21, 25-23 sweep of PBL. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats (4-2) with eight kills and three aces, and Hunter Mowrey added seven kills and six digs. Araya Stack paced the Panthers (4-3) with 11 digs and seven assists, while Aubrey Busboom
- added 10 assists and two digs.
Momence 2, Iroquois West 0. Iroquois West got six assists, one ace, one kill and one dig from Kynnedi Kanosky, but the Raiders (1-7) were swept by Momence 25-17, 25-20. Aubrey Wagner
- added two digs, one ace and one kill in the loss.
Monticello 2, Tuscola 0. Tavey Young had seven kills and Jordan Elmore and Addison Schmidt finished with six digs each in a 25-13, 25-12 sweep for Monticello (7-4). Emily Czerwonka led the Warriors (1-9) with eight digs and three assists, while Addisyn Pettry
- had seven digs and four kills.
Normal Calvary Christian 2, Uni High 0. Maddie Kim
- posted six kills and one ace, but Uni High (3-6) couldn’t fend off a 25-20, 25-18 Calvary Christian sweep.
Okay Valley 2, Arthur Christian 1. Arthur Christian rallied in the second set to force a third, but the Conquering Riders couldn’t complete the comeback in an 25-18, 20-25, 25-12 road win for Okaw Valley. Addi Erwin had 24 assists for Arthur Christian (10-5), and Deanna Graber
- led the team with 20 digs.
Shelbyville 2, Tri-County 1. Tri-County won the first set Tuesday at Shelbyville but couldn’t fend off the comeback in a 22-25, 25-23, 25-13 win for the Rams. Amaya Duzan led the Titans (4-2) with 25 assists, three kills and two blocks, while Brooke Baker
- had eight kills, four digs and three blocks.
Sullivan 2, Teutopolis 1. Tessa Seeley had nine kills, Raegan Sims put down seven and Cassidy Short
- added six, and Sullivan (4-1) put together a 22-25, 25-23, 25-13 come-from-behind victory against Teutopolis.
Unity 2, Clinton 1. A pair of near double-doubles pushed Unity to a 25-23, 22-25, 25-17 home win against Clinton. Ruby Tarr had 12 digs and nine assists for the Rockets (5-6), and Reagan Little
- put up 10 kills and nine digs.
Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0. Watseka’s balanced attack saw five players finish with at least three kills in Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-11 nonconference home win against Clifton Central. Elena Newell directed the Watseka attack with 15 assists, while Haylie Peck led the Warriors (6-4) with six kills and Ella Smith and Brianna Denault
- finished with 10 digs apiece.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 6, Olympia 2. Ryan Wood finished with a hat trick and two assists to help A-O top Olympia and extend its winning streak to three in Tuesday’s nonconference road match in Stanford. Austin Stoner added two goals for the Bombers (5-5), Rylan Lawson had one goal and two assists and goalkeeper Mason Penn
- made nine saves.
Champaign Central 9, Peoria Manual 0. Central pulled most of its starters after just 15 minutes Tuesday at Franklin Field after two goals apiece from Matthew Winterbottom and Cooper Carson and a fifth from Ben Wellen staked the Maroons to a quick 5-0 lead. Carson got his hat trick before halftime, and three more goals before the break from Aaron Poetzel, Tommaso Zapparoli and Isaac Fishe
- r finished off the Big 12 blowout.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. A single early goal from Jacob Chittick just 6 minutes into Tuesday’s match would have helped up for Fisher/GCMS, but the Bunnies added a second before halftime from Payton Darling in their win. Goalkeeper Sid Pfoff made five saves for the clean sheet for Fisher/GCMS (5-3-1). SJ-O (4-2-1) got 18 saves from goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum
- .
Hoopeston Area 3, Schlarman 1. A header from Owen Crase and a late first-half goal from Talan Nelson-Gredy gave Hoopeston Area the cushion it needed to hold off Schlarman in a Vermilion Valley Conference showdown Tuesday in Hoopeston. Owen Root also scored for the Cornjerkers (5-2) in the win. Liam Rome
- had the lone goal for the Hilltoppers (0-6).
Iroquois West 3, Watseka 1. Iroquois West’s Angel Andrade scored twice and Migue Iturri also found the back of the net for the Raiders (3-4) in their home win against Watseka. Narciso Solorzano
- had the lone goal for the Warriors (2-4).
Judah Christian 6, Blue Ridge 1. Three first-half goals would have been enough for Judah Christian. Three more in the second simply secured the rout for the Tribe (2-2). Joey Limentato led Judah with four goals, while Thomas Stroud and John McDaniel had two assists apiece. Goalkeeper Bradley Lacine also made nine saves in the road win. Ty Meeker
- scored for the Knights (0-4).
St. Thomas More 4, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 0. STM poured it on in the second half, turning a 1-0 halftime lead into a four-goal road win Tuesday. Jack Rentschler scored two goals in the second half for the Sabers (5-0), and goalkeeper Ryan Hendrickson
- posted his third shutout in five matches.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Cruz Dubois shot an 8-over 44 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Tuesday that earned him medalist honors and propelled the Blue Devils to a win against Salt Fork, Oakwood and Westville. Amelia Birge shot a 47 to lead the runner-up Comets, Nate Stewart had a 51 for Oakwood and Ty Williamson finished with a 46 for Westville and tied BHRA’s Cooper Carpenter
- for second overall.
At Farmer City. Watseka’s Brooks Cluver and Noah Dalton both shot 40 to share medalist honors with Tri-Valley’s David Christianson, but the Warriors fell three strokes behind the Vikings for the team win at Woodlawn Country Club. Fisher was third as a team behind Ethan McFarling’s 48, and Blue Ridge placed fourth with Jackson Hawn and Caden Kimball
- shooting matching 57s.
At Le Roy. Two golfers in the top three helped Le Roy top Olympia by two strokes for the team win Tuesday at Le Roy Country Club. Sam Edmundson shot a 45 to place second overall for the Panthers, and Maddux Marcum
- was third with a 47.
At Loda. Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann shot a 47 at Lakeview Country Club to place first overall by a single stroke, but it was Cissna Park that claimed the team win thanks to Dalton McWethy’s 48. Gavin Spitz
- shot a 52 to lead Buckley Christ Lutheran in third.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour put home course advantage to good use Tuesday with a win against Monticello and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Kelton Hennessy carded a 1-over 37 for the Bulldogs to earn medalist honors, with teammate Blake Harvey shooting a 39 to finish third. Monticello’s Will Smith led the Sages and was second overall with a 38. Ethan Donaldson
- shot a 44 to lead Rantoul/PBL.
At Rantoul. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Jacob Kern had to share top honors with Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough after both shot 2-over 38 at Willow Pond Golf Course, but the Spartans got the team win by eight strokes. The Tribe’s Tucker Yasanaga carded a 39 to finish third, and SJ-O’s Ashten Cafarelli
- fired a 40 to place fourth overall.
In girls’ golf
At Fairbury. Prairie Central’s Ella Compton was one of just two golfers to shoot in the 40s on Tuesday at Indian Creek Golf Course, taking medalist honors with a 43 and leading the Hawks past Watseka in the two-team match. Lucy Whitfill also shot a 48 for Prairie Central. Jasmine Essington
- led Watseka with a 61.
At Rantoul. Mahomet-Seymour went 1-2-3 at the top with Ainsley Winters leading the way to secure an easy victory for the Bulldogs at the Champaign County Meet at Brookhill Golf Course. Winters shot a 76 for the 18-hole event and won by 14 strokes. Kayla McKinney was second for M-S with a 90, and Brooke Hartman shot a 94. Champaign Central finished second as a team behind Charlotte Cheeser’s 105, Rantoul was third paced by Jordyn Goss’ 112 and St. Thomas More got a 102 from Ashley Wells and finished fourth. The Sabers’ Ellie Leercamp had the shot of the day with a hole-in-one. Centennial didn’t have enough golfers to post a team score, but the Chargers were led by Avery Loschen
- ’s 116.
In boys’ cross country
At Oakwood. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Jack Fisher and Lance Retz crossed the finish line at the same time in 20 minutes, 7 seconds and shared first place in a four-team meet at Kickapoo State Park. No team scores were kept. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Thomas Wells finished third in 20:12 with teammate Saul Carrillo seven seconds behind in 20:19. Hoopeston Area kept up that pattern with Eli Hasting placing fifth in 20:57 and Keenan Anderson
- sixth in 21:03.
In girls’ cross country
At Oakwood. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell just edged out St. Joseph-Ogden’s Savanna Franzen with a time of 21 minutes, 13 seconds to win Tuesday’s two-team meet at Kickapoo State Park. Franzen ran 21:21 to place second, and the Spartans’ Chloe Burkhalter
- finished third at 24:27.
In girls’ tennis
At Mahomet. Champaign Central swept its way through doubles and singles action for its 9-0 shutout win at Mahomet-Seymour. Candace Wilund didn’t drop a game for the Maroons in a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Mariclare O’Gorman to drop just one in a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Sarah Kim also had a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles for Central.
At Urbana. Urbana won all of its matches in straight sets in its 7-2 victory against St. Thomas More at Atkins Tennis Center. Halie Thompson and Lorelie Yau posted matching 6-1, 6-0 victories for the Tigers at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively, and also teamed up for a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles. STM got a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles from Kambyl Stipes
- .
At Watseka. Watseka had the advantage in both singles and doubles action in Tuesday’s 6-3 home win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons teamed up for the Warriors’ most dominant win with an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. Both also won in singles, with Pueschell posting an 8-6 win at No. 4 doubles and Parsons an 8-3 win at No. 5 doubles. Anna Goodin and Cecilia Goodwin
- won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles for GCMS.
