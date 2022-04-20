In baseball
Blue Ridge 14, Judah Christian 8. Blue Ridge overcame a 6-1 deficit through three innings to beat Judah Christian and notch its first win of the season thanks in large part to scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth and five more in the top of the sixth. Zach Lewis was 1 of 4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Knights (1-8), and Ben Wallace went 3 of 4 at the plate with two RBI in the win. Garrett Kasbergen and Jacob Kursell drove in two runs each for the Tribe (0-3).
Champaign Central 19, Peoria 1. Champaign Central won its third straight Big 12 blowout in Tuesday’s road win at Peoria. The Maroons (14-2) have now won their last three conference games by a combined score of 48-2. Jake Munroe had the big bat against Peoria, finishing 3 of 3 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored. Kevin Lehr went 3 of 4 with four RBI, and TJ Pipkins scored four runs in the win for pitcher Kendall Crawford.
Decatur St. Teresa 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. There was no recovery from an early deficit Tuesday for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, as St. Teresa cruised to an easy victory. Connor Nettles and Dalton Vanausdoll had two hits apiece for the Knights (4-10) in the loss.
Grant Park 11, Watseka 0. A four-run deficit after one inning only got worse for Watseka in Tuesday’s nonconference road game at Grant Park, as the Dragons scored in all five innings for the run-shortened victory. Chasine Walwer had the lone hit for the Warriors (0-6), and Kobi Stevens took the loss after giving up eight runs — five earned — on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
LeRoy 15, Hartsburg-Emden 0. LeRoy’s 10-run second inning quickly turned Tuesday’s nonconference home game for the Panthers into a rout. Tyson Brent was the beneficiary of all those runs and got his first win of the season after striking out seven in four perfect innings. Blake Roundtree and Noah Company both had two hits and two RBI for LeRoy (11-3).
Milford 2, Clifton Central 0. Neither team scored in the regulation seven innings, but Milford pushed two runs across in the top of the eighth and held Clifton Central scoreless one more half inning for the win. Adin Portwood and Nicholas Warren scored the go-ahead runs in the eighth for the Bearcats (9-4). Warren also struck out 10 in in six scoreless innings, but got the no decision. Payton Harwood added a scoreless inning of relief for the win, and Carson Shields struck out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth for the save.
Monticello 11, Tri-Valley 1. Monticello already boasted a six-run lead by the time Tri-Valley scored in the top of the fifth inning, and the Sages finished off the run-shortened win with five more runs in the bottom half of the inning. Jacob Trusner and Jack Buckalew were both 1 of 3 with a double and an RBI for Monticello (11-5) in the win. In Buckalew’s case, it helped his own cause, as he got his first win of the season after allowing one unearned run in five hitless innings to go with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Paris 7, Hoopeston Area 6. Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown went 3 of 4 at the plate with two RBI and Derek Drayer drove in two runs of his own, but it wasn’t enough for the Cornjerkers (6-13) in their nonconference loss to Paris.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Cissna Park 6. Two insurance runs in the second inning and one more in the seventh proved necessary for Paxton-Buckley-Loda to top Cissna Park in nonconference action even after starting the game with a five-run effort in the top of the first inning. Bryar Cosgrove finished 1 of 4 with three RBI as the Panthers (7-8-1) fended off multiple Timberwolves’ rallies. Noah Steiner was also 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI for PBL. Damien Renteria had two hits and an RBI for Cissna Park (3-7).
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Oakwood 2. St. Joseph-Ogden fell behind after one inning, but the Spartans took the lead in the second, built on it in the third and ultimately cruised in the nonconference road win. Taylor Voorhees provided the needed offensive punch for SJ-O (16-2) and went 2 of 3 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and four RBI. Luke Landrus and Connor Hale had two RBI each, and Caleb Ochs got the win after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks and striking out six in four innings. Bryson Myers and Joshua Ruch both went 1 of 3 with an RBI for the Comets (7-7).
St. Thomas More 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. St. Thomas More’s Ryan Hendrickson reached base on a one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning, moved to third on a two-out Blake Staab single and then stole home to give the Sabers (4-5) a walk-off win. Hendrickson and Patrick Quarnstrom both finished with two hits for St. Thomas More, and Dawson Magrini got the win after throwing two hitless, scoreless innings of relief. Brayden Elliott was 1 of 4 with two RBI to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5-5).
Salt Fork 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11. Salt Fork’s Jameson Remole delivered in the clutch with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Storm. Deegan Albert was also 2 of 3 with four RBI for Salt Fork (6-5) in the win, while Brayden Maskel and Hayden Prunkard drove in two runs apiece.
Unity 12, Argenta-Oreana 2. Unity extended its winning streak to 14 on Tuesday thanks to its third straight blowout and 11th overall in its wins-only run dating back nearly a month. Damian Knoll got the win for the Rockets (17-2) after giving up one hit and striking out four in two scoreless innings. Cam Marvin was 2 of 2 with two RBI for Unity. Blake Kimball went 2 of 3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI, and Tyler Hensch also had two hits and drove in one run.
Villa Grove 13, Fisher 0. Villa Grove only scored in two innings Tuesday, but five runs in the bottom of the second and eight more in the bottom of the fourth was more than enough for a home win against the Bunnies. Parker Stevens went 1 of with a double, two runs scored and three RBI for the Blue Devils (4-7), and Sam Bender, Luke Zimmerman and Liam Barr all drove in two runs apiece. Cooper Clark got the win for Villa Grove after giving up justs three hits and striking out six in five scoreless innings. Peyton Sapp had one of Fisher’s three hits, but he also took the loss for the Bunnies (2-7) after giving up five runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Westville 12, Tri-County 0. It took a couple innings for Westville to really get going, but five runs apiece in the bottom of the third and fourth worked to finish off what became a blowout nonconference victory. Kamden Maddox got the win for the Tigers (10-6) after throwing 21/3 scoreless innings and also helped his own cause by finishing 1 of 3 with a double and two RBI. Gage Lange went a perfect 3 of 3 with a double and two runs scored, and Landen Haurez homered and drove in two runs in the win. Jack Armstrong was 1 of 2 with a single and also drew a walk for the Titans (4-7).
In girls’ soccer
Centennial 2, Arthur Christian 1. Centennial found itself facing a one-goal deficit at halftime, but the Chargers rallied in the second half for the tying and go-ahead goals and got their first win in two weeks. Lily Kelly struck first for Centennial (3-7-2) in the second half off an assist by Kate Yahnke, and Payton Kaiser scored the match winner with Yameli Salinas getting the assist. Emma Skowronski scored the lone goal for the Conquering Riders (3-6-2), while goalkeepers Liana Kauffman and Libby Henry combined for 18 saves.
Champaign Central 3, Urbana 1. Champaign Central got back to .500 in Big 12 play and kept Urbana winless in the conference with Tuesday’s home win. Grace Pelz paced the Maroons (6-3) with one goal and two assists. Kat Wagner assisted on Pelz’s goal, and Sophia Adams and Avery Hall also scored for Central. Samantha Christman had the lone goal for Urbana (2-6-1), and goalkeeper Hannah Null was credited with 25 saves.
Danville 6, Peoria 0. Danville evened its conference record to 2-2 on Tuesday after pummeling Peoria for six goals in the Big 12 road showdown. The Vikings (4-7-1) were led by Ava Towne, who scored two goals and assisted on a third. Kedzie Griffin, Reese Rundle and Maya Towne all had one goal and one assist, and Mariah Moore also scored. Goalkeeper Aniya Parker made a single save in the clean sheet victory.
Decatur St. Teresa 5, Uni High 2. Uni High hung tough with St. Teresa through one half, but the Bulldogs pulled away with three second-half goals for the nonconference road win. Mikayla Blanke scored both goals for the Illineks (5-5), Maxine van der Donk had one assist and goalkeeper Xenia Mongwa made seven saves.
In softball
Argenta-Oreana 17, St. Thomas More 0. Argenta-Oreana kept up its run of dominant offensive performances Tuesday, with the Bombers’ 17-run victory against St. Thomas More both extending their winning streak to six straight games and doubling as their sixth straight scoring double-digit runs. Miriah Powell and Michelle Hollon had three hits apiece for A-O (7-3), while both Hollon and Kharma Giles homered in the win. Delaney Record had two hits for the Sabers (0-7).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, Attica (Ind.) 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin didn’t spend much time across state lines Tuesday, using an eight-run fifth inning to fuel its run-shortened, six-inning victory against Attica. Alexis Jaskula threw an efficient one-hit complete game for the Blue Devils (5-5), giving up three walks and striking out five on 86 pitches. Ella Myers went 3 of 4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored, while Ava Acton, Kamdyn Harris and Reaghan Dickison all drove in two runs apiece.
Danville 4, Champaign Central 3. Danville took a four-run lead through six innings and then had to fend off a Central rally in the seventh before just holding on to the one-run Big 12 victory. Allie Thurston went 2 of 3 at the plate to lead the Vikings (6-4). Kaitlyn Helm was 3 of 4 for the Maroons (4-8), who actually out-hit Danville 9-6.
Mattoon 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. St. Joseph-Ogden had its six-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday’s nonconference road game at Mattoon. Addison Frick singled and scored twice for the Spartans (14-5), but it wasn’t enough as Kelsey Martlage took the loss in relief.
Paris 12, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3. A 4-3 deficit after two innings was certainly manageable for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Tuesday. A five-run sixth inning by Paris changed that, as the Knights couldn’t come up with an answer in the nonconference loss. Leadoff hitter Mackenzie Condill was 3 of 4 with two runs scored for ALAH (9-5), Ryli Kauffman had two hits and Kaci Beachy drove in a run in the loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Blue Ridge 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda had built its lead to double digits by the sixth inning Tuesday at Blue Ridge and then had to fend off a late rally for the Knights to ultimately snap its three-game losing streak. Leadoff hitter Lorena Arnett led the way for the Panthers (3-13), going 3 of 5 at the plate with two RBI and three runs scored. Carly Mutchmore, Aubrey Busboom and Averi Garret also had two RBI each in the win. Ashlyn Voyles helped fuel the late run by Blue Ridge (4-11) and finished 2 of 4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI.
Unity 15, Fisher 0. Unity pitcher Ashlyn Miller scattered four hits in four innings, struck out six and got more than enough run support to get the win in Tuesday’s nonconference home game against Fisher. Taylor Henry was 4 of 4 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored for the Rockets (14-4). Maddie Reed and Grace Frye also had two doubles apiece and drove in three runs combined in the win. Alexis Moore finished 2 of 2 with a double to lead the Bunnies (6-3).
Urbana 4, Peoria Richwoods 2. Urbana took control of Tuesday’s Big 12 matchup with a three-run first inning and then held off Richwoods for its first conference win of the season. Allison Deck scattered four hits in seven innings and struck out 12 to secure the win for the Tigers (3-5), while Abby Brown and Lillian Hall had two hits apiece to lead the way offensively.
Watseka 20, Grant Park 3. Watseka’s trip to Grant Park turned out remarkably short after the game was stopped after three innings with the Warriors leading by 17. Allie Hoy was 2 of 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI for Watseka (8-2). Natalie Petersen also drove in three runs and was 2 of 4 with a double, triple and two runs scored. Elizabeth Witterborn added to the blowout by going 2 of 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. All that run support gave Caitlin Corzine the easy win after she allowed three runs — but just one earned — on four hits while striking out three in three innings.
In boys’ tennis
At Champaign. All nine of Centennial’s individual victories in its 9-0 sweep of Mattoon came in straight sets Tuesday. Jason Kim was perfect in a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles for the Chargers, and Max Braun, James Braun and Tyler Luchinski all had 6-1, 6-0 wins at Nos. 1, 3 and 5 singles, respectively. Kim and Lino Jo also teamed up for a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles in the win.
At Urbana. Uni High lost just three total games in its 9-0 rout of Lincoln on Tuesday. Mason Miao, Kevin Chen, Taehan Lee and Swapnil Kumar all secured 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 6 singles, respectively. Aryan Sachdev and Jack Holder scored an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles, and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz and Kumar matched them with an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
At Urbana. Urbana dropped just two matches total in taking down Big 12 rivals Peoria Richwoods 8-1 and Danville 6-1 on Tuesday at Blair Park. Parker McClain and Elijah Walker were perfect at No. 2 doubles for the Tigers and secured a 6-0 victory against Richwoods. Joe Solava did the same at No. 6 singles for Urbana with an 8-0 win. McClain and Walker followed that up with another 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles against Danville, and McClain also posted an 8-0 win at No. 3 singles to go with an 8-0 win from Zachary Menard at No. 5 singles. Danville’s lone win against Urbana was an 8-6 victory by Jayden Brown at No. 1 singles.
In boys’ track and field
At Monticello. Monticello won six events and held off Decatur St. Teresa to win the Piatt-Macon County Invitational. Jacob Tackett won both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash for the Sages in 11.37 seconds and 23.39 seconds, respectively. Jack Brown added a win in the shot put for Monticello, which also won two relays, with a throw of 40 feet, 101/2 inches. Cerro Gordo/Bement finished fifth as a team and got a win from Dylan Howell in the 3,200-meter run in 10:06.66.
At Toledo. Salt Fork won six events, including two apiece by Garrett Taylor and Nathan Kirby, but the Storm fell short of a team victory at the Cumberland Invite. Newton scored 148 points for the win, with Salt Fork in second at 113 points. Taylor dominated the throws for the Storm. He won the shot put by nearly 4 feet with a throw of 51-3 1/2 and the discus by nearly 40 feet with a mark of 168-5 1/2. Kirby also swept the hurdle events for Salt Fork. He won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.83 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 43.74 seconds. Kamdyn Keller added a win in the triple jump with a mark of 37-9, and Salt Fork also won the 400-meter relay.
At Sullivan. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Max Allen pulled off the full sprint sweep Tuesday to help the Knights win the Tri-County Invitational. Allen won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes in 11.33 seconds, 22.84 seconds and 51.05 seconds, respectively. ALAH also swept the distance races, with Logan Beckmier placing first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:40.14 and Lyle Adcock running 10:30.24 to win the 3,200-meter run. Sullivan won the 800-meter relay and placed third as a team, and Arcola picked up wins in the 400-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay to finish fifth as a team.
In girls’ track and field
At Champaign. Champaign Central won just three of 16 events, but the Maroons’ depth gave them the team title by nine points over runner-up Danville at McKinley Field. Loreal Allen won the 300-meter hurdles for the Maroons in 54.0 seconds, and Kyla Canales added a victory in the pole vault with a winning mark of 9 feet. Danville was led by Lynae Ward, who placed first in the shot put with a throw of 34-10 and first in the triple jump at 33-6. Urbana finished third as a team and was led by a dominant victory from Celia Barbieri in the 1,600-meter run with a winning time of 5:35.8 that was 26 seconds better than her closest competitor. Peoria was fourth in the team standings, and Academy High finished fifth.
At Monticello. Monticello made it a sweep Tuesday with a first place finish in the Piatt-Macon County Invite thanks to a solid showing in the middle distance and long distance events. The Sages won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays and also had a sweep of the individual distance events. Mabry Bruhn won the 1,600-meter run in 5:20.65 and added another victory in the 3,200-meter run in 11:28.21. Rachel Koon also chipped in a win in the 800-meter run in 2:31.16. Cerro Gordo/Bement placed fifth as a team behind a triple jump win from Haley Garrett with a mark of 31 feet, 7 1/4 inches and a shot put victory from Jazzi Hicks at 35-6 1/2 .
At Sullivan. Two relay victories and another win from Madalyn Baker in the 400-meter dash helped Sullivan finish second behind Shelbyville in the Tri-County Invitational. Baker won the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 2.47 seconds. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond placed fourth as a team. Makayla Harshbarger won the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 7 inches for the Knights, and Alexa Miller was first in the 100-meter dash in 13.15 seconds.