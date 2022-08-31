These are the prep highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 30. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Chrisman 0. ALAH stayed perfect on the season with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-18 win against Chrisman. Alisha Frederick had 25 assists, three digs and two kills for the Knights (2-0), and Charley Condill and Kaylee Schrock shared the team lead with nine kills apiece.
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 1. Arthur Christian dropped the first set Tuesday but rallied for a 24-26, 25-22, 25-22 victory. Addi Erwin had a season-high 32 assists in the win for the Conquering Riders (7-3), while Liana Kauffman had a double-double with 19 digs and 13 kills, Selah Gregory added 15 kills and Selah Wheeler finished with 11 kills.
➜ Fisher 2, Uni High 0. Fisher used a two-pronged attack and a strong service game from Kallie Evans to sweep Uni High 25-18, 25-19. Evans finished with 10 digs and a team-high three aces, Maylie Evans had 12 assists and Savannah Wiese and Cassandra Marry put down five kills apiece for the Bunnies (2-3). Aya Surheyao had led the Illineks (2-5) with three kills, three blocks and one ace.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman 0. G-RF left Danville on Tuesday night with a 25-13, 25-18 sweep of a Vermilion Valley Conference rival, even though it didn’t count in the VVC standings. J’Lynn Waltz led the Buffaloes (4-4) with seven kills, and Makaelyn Lagacy had a team-high four aces.
➜ Heritage 2, Oakwood 0. A strong defense helped Heritage sweep Oakwood 25-19, 25-18 on Tuesday in Broadlands. Lilli Montgomery led the way for the Hawks (1-2) with 15 digs, and Gracie Tate had 12 digs and three aces.
➜ Le Roy 2, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 0. Le Roy put together its seventh sweep of the season with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-13 victory against Cornerstone Christian. Haley Cox led the Panthers (7-1) with 15 assists, Carlee Claunch had nine kills and Natalie Loy added five kills.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Grace Rodebaugh totaled seven digs, five kills and two blocks, Sydney McKinney added six kills and one block and Mahomet-Seymour (3-0) swept SJ-O 25-22, 25-22 on Tuesday night.
➜ Meridian 2, Monticello 0. Reese Patton had nine assists and eight digs, Addison Schmidt added 11 digs and Sierrah Downey finished with five kills, but Monticello (2-2) lost 26-24, 25-14 at home to Meridian.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. PBL swept GCMS on Tuesday, but the Panthers (4-0) had to work for it in a marathon 30-28, 31-29 victory. Bailey Bruns’ nine kills, Araya Stack’s nine assists and five aces and Trixie Johnson’s 13 digs paved the way for PBL’s success. Rylee Stephens paced the Falcons (1-5) with 15 digs, two assist and one ace in the loss.
➜ Prairie Central 2, Lexington 1. Prairie Central won its fifth straight match with Tuesday’s 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 road win at Lexington. Gillian Davies was a force defensively for the Hawks (7-3) with 31 digs and two blocks to go with three aces, Kerigan Fehr put down 15 kills and Gracie Edelman finished with 19 assists.
➜ Rantoul 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Rantoul pushed its winning streak to start the season to three with Tuesday’s 25-22, 26-24 home sweep of A-P. Ashlee Freeman led the Eagles (3-0) with 18 assists and two kills, while Tashay Jackson-Roper had seven kills, Lily Stalter six and Paige Schoonover four. Gracie Gordon’s six kills, Lily Jameson’s four kills and 12 assists and Ella Lund’s four kills led the Trojans (3-1) in their first loss of the season.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Centennial 0. Shannon Monahan led a balanced St. Thomas More attack with 10 kills to go with five digs in the Sabers’ 25-22, 25-16 sweep of Centennial. Julia Johnson finished with 12 assists, four kills and three aces for St. Thomas More (2-1) in the win.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Judah Christian 1. Salt Fork had to rally after dropping the second set to Judah Christian, but the Storm (2-1) prevailed in a 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 victory. Kendyl Hurt led Salt Fork with 11 kills, five digs and two aces, while Alexa Jamison had 21 assists and Kendall Cooley 12 digs. The Tribe (5-2) got 21 assists, eight digs and three aces from Klementine Davis and 15 kills, five digs and three aces from Hannah Jackson.
➜ Sullivan 2, Okaw Valley 1. Sullivan setter Landry Hall was busy in Tuesday’s 19-25, 26-24, 25-19 comeback victory against Okaw Valley, leading her team with 32 assists. Maddie Probus had 12 kills for Sullivan (3-0), and Cassidy Short chipped in eight kills.
➜ Tri-County 2, Casey-Westfield 0. Tri-County got back on track after dropping its first match of the season last week to Westville with a 25-20, 25-23 home sweep of Casey-Westifeld. Amaya Duzan paced the Titans (3-1) with 25 assists and four kills, Kaylin Williams had 10 kills, three blocks and three digs and Josie Armstrong put up seven kills, five digs and three blocks.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Tuscola 0. Kayln Cordes had 15 assists, Logan Lillard put down eight kills and Villa Grove (7-1) swept Tuscola 25-18, 25-19 on Tuesday. Addisyn Pettry had nine digs to pace the Tuscola defense, and Sydney Moss added five blocks for the Warriors (0-4).
➜ Westville 3, North Vermillion (Ind.) 0. Westville crossed state lines Tuesday and topped North Vermillion 25-15, 25-13, 25-23. Lainey Wichtowski paced the Tigers (6-1) with 32 assists, three kills and two aces, and Ella Miller finished with 17 kills, six digs and two aces.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 6, Uni High 0. Cooper Carson had a hat trick in a five-goal first half for Central, and the Maroons rolled in Tuesday’s shutout victory in Urbana. Bobby Miller, Ben Wellens and Julian Moss also scored for Central (2-0) in the win. Goalkeeper Arjun Kala made seven saves for the Illineks (1-2).
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Judah Christian 0. Chase Minion scored early (his first goal came 4 minutes into the match) and often (he finished with a hat trick) in a blowout win for Fisher/GCMS. David Hull and Zach Barnes added one goal and one assist apiece for the Bunnies (3-2). The Tribe fell to 1-1 on the season.
➜ Iroquois West 8, Schlarman 0. A hat trick from Santiago Andrade and two goals and one assist apiece from Angel Andrade and Mario Andrade helped Iroquois West knock off Schlarman in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Chris Andrade made four saves for the Raiders (2-2) in the shutout victory.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Mt. Zion 0. Mahomet-Seymour goalkeeper Zach Beyer locked up Apollo Conference rival Mt. Zion, finishing with three saves for his fourth shutout in five matches. Beyer got plenty of offensive support, with Nolan Wheeler scoring two goals for the Bulldogs (4-1), and Kai Jones adding one goal and one assist. Nick Tjahjadi and Travis Hoffman also scored.
➜ Monticello 3, Arthur Christian 0. Monticello’s Biniam Lienhart scored two goals — assisted by Ben Williamson both times — and the Sages rolled to a shutout victory against Arthur Christian. Cohen Neighbors also scored for Monticello (4-0), and goalkeeper Evan Henrard made four saves. Goalkeeper Caden Henry finished with five saves in the loss for the Conquering Riders (2-3).
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Hoopeston Area 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Grant Powell scored twice in Tuesday’s win against VVC rival Hoopeston Area to set the Comets’ career goals record with 44. Brody Taflinger assisted on both of Powell’s goals for O/SF (3-1-1) and also scored in the win, with goalkeeper Joshua Ruch making six saves for the clean sheet. Hoopeston Area goalkeeper Owen Root finished with 12 saves in the loss for the Cornjerkers (3-1).
➜ Urbana 8, Rantoul 0. Urbana’s Kevin Perez scored four goals in the first half to lead the Tigers past Rantoul in nonconference action. Jack Lusakembi added two goals for the Tigers (2-0), while Ethan Kooper led the team with three assists and William Arana put up one goal and one assist. The Eagles fell to 0-3 on the season.
➜ Watseka 5, Clifton Central 2. Watseka got back to .500 with Tuesday’s home win against Clifton Central. Narciso Solorzano led the Warriors (2-2) with a hat trick. Owen Avelar added one goal and one assist, and David Bell also scored in the win.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge shot a 45 to place first overall and lead the Storm to a 24-stroke team victory against Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course. Salt Fork’s Brock Wantland finished second with a 49, and Westville’s Ty Williamson carded a 54 to lead the Tigers and place third.
➜ At Loda. Tyler Read finished with a 42 to claim medalist honors and lead Iroquois West to victory in Tuesday’s four-team match at Lakeview Country Club. Cissna Park was second as a team behind Colson Carley’s 48, Fisher finished third with Ryan Coulter carding a 44 and Buckley Christ Lutheran placed fourth after a 54 from Gavin Spitz.
➜ At Rantoul. Prairie Central’s Carson Friedman had to share medalist honors with Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ross Gawenda after they both shot 3-over 39 on Tuesday at Willow Pond Golf Course, but the Hawks edged the Eagles by four strokes for the team win. Prairie Central’s Easton Friedman, Teegan Quinn and Connor Gibson all carded 41s.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka’s Austin Marcier placed first overall with a 41 and helped the Warriors top Milford, Donovan and Momence on Tuesday at Shewami County Club. Hagen Hoy and Lathan Bowling both shot 46 to tie for second for Watseka. Milford was led by Adin Portwood and Salym Estes with matching 47s.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour got the team win by default Tuesday against Heyworth at Lake of the Woods Golf Course since the Hawks couldn’t field a full team. The Bulldogs shot 185 and were led by a 6-over 42 by Ainsley Winters.
➜ At Sheldon. Jasmine Essington and Sophie Simpson both shot a 55 for Watseka, as the Warriors won at Shewami Country Club against Milford by default. The Bearcats didn’t field a full team, but did get a 59 from Kirstyn Lucht.
In girls’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. Centennial won 10 of 12 events and took down Big 12 rival Urbana 153-27 on Tuesday at Unit 4 Pool. Rebekah Kim won two events for the Chargers, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 13.31 seconds and in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.14. Riti Bhosale also had a dominant victory in the 200 individual medley, winning by nearly 26 seconds. Urbana’s Elena Poulosky won the 50 freestyle in 28.88 seconds and also placed first in 1-meter diving with a score of 143.