In football
➜ Alton 41, Champaign Central 20. Champaign Central struck first and had an early two-touchdown lead, but Alton responded to claim the victory between temporary Big 12 “rivals” on Tuesday night. Cody Brown connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ivan Gomez for the Maroons’ opening score.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 1. Murphy McCool‘s overtime goal helped BHRA top Schlarman in Vermilion Valley Conference action. The Blue Devils (6-1) got a goal from Liam Oxendine 30 seconds into the match, and goalkeeper Garret Huls‘ six saves helped BHRA make it to overtime after Schlarman’s Kaleb Kelly tied the match in the first half. Keeper Jamal Taylor Jr. finished with 13 saves for the Hilltoppers (2-4).
➜ Champaign Central 3, Centennial 0. Champaign Central got back above .500 for the season with its clean sheet victory against city rivals Centennial (2-6). Goalkeeper Nate Allen had four saves in the shutout for the Maroons (2-1-1), while the offense was a bit cyclical. Matthew Winterbottom assisted on the first goal by Cooper Carson, who assisted on a goal by Kyle Johnson, who assisted on the final goal by Isaac Fisher. Centennial keeper Derek Skaar stopped two penalty kicks and made 12 other saves.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9, Meridian/Sangamon Valley 0. A six-goal first half was more than enough for Fisher/GCMS in its nonconference showdown with Meridian/Sangamon Valley, but the Bunnies (5-1) added three more goals after halftime for good measure in their blowout win. Seth Barnes and Andrew Ferguson both had two goals and two assists to lead the way.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Charleston 3. Tuesday’s rout was a get-right match for Mahomet-Seymour after losing a day earlier to Urbana. The Bulldogs scored five first-half goals and cruised to the Apollo Conference win. Nathaniel Lundstrom paced M-S (5-1-2) with a hat trick and two assists for good measure. Anthony Ramirez and Eli Warren chipped in two goals each in the win.
➜ Monticello 9, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Monticello’s prolific offense struck again, with the Sages (6-1-1) topping five goals for the fourth time this season to beat St. Joseph-Ogden. Monticello’s Cole Smith scored three unassisted goals for his hat trick, while Biniam Lienhart chipped in two goals of his own in the win. Both of Mason Behrens‘ goals came in the first half for the Spartans (4-3), who had their four-match winning streak snapped.
➜ Momence 8, Watseka 0. Watseka fell to 0-7 this spring with its Sangamon Valley Conference loss to Momence.
➜ Normal Calvary Christian 6, Blue Ridge 1. Blue Ridge dropped its second match in as many days after falling behind by three goals in the first half to Calvary Christian. Anthony Thompson scored the lone goal for the Knights (2-2-3), while goalkeeper Abby Bolen had five saves.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Brady Tevebaugh scored O/SF’s first and last goals and assisted on four others in the Comets’ Vermilion Valley Conference win. Grant Powell and Sam Howie also had two goals apiece for O/SF (4-1). Goalkeeper Chance Bays made five saves for the Buffaloes (1-5).
➜ St. Thomas More 6, Unity 0. St. Thomas More got back on track after suffering its first loss last week with a commanding shutout victory against Unity (0-5). Dane Taylor led the Sabers (5-1-2) with two goals and one assist, while Logan Kurtz and Martin Mondala had one goal and two assists apiece.
➜ Uni High 6, Arthur Christian 0. Five different players scored in Uni High’s demonstrative shutout victory against Arthur Christian in East Central Illinois Conference play. Curtis Althaus led the Illineks (5-2) with two goals, while Lucas Wood, Noah LaNave and Teo Chemla had one goal and one assist apiece. Goalkeepers Jordan Witbeck and Caden Henry had four saves apiece for the Conquering Riders (4-4).
➜ Urbana 2, Danville 0. Urbana posted its fourth straight shutout in its Tuesday road win at Big 12 rival Danville. William Arana scored in the first half for the still-unbeaten Tigers (7-0-3) off a Noah Barkley assist and then assisted on Santiago Gonzales-Ahuerma‘s second-half goal. Urbana goalkeeper Chase Mandra had two saves in the shutout victory. Danville keeper Tyler Finley made 17 saves for the Vikings (0-5-1).
In volleyball
➜ Altamont 2, Tuscola 0. Tuscola got 18 assists and five digs from Jessie Martin and 10 kills and two digs from Kate Dean, but Altamont put together a 25-19, 25-21 nonconference sweep.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 1. ALAH stayed unbeaten this week with a 25-19, 14-25, 25-16 Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Arcola. Alisha Frederick paced the Knights (4-1) with 16 assists, while Mackenzi Bowles had 10 kills and two digs and Michaela Powell finished with eight aces and five digs. Lizzie Budd led the Purple Riders (1-4) with 15 digs and five aces.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 0. BHRA snapped a two-match losing streak with its 25-17, 25-13 sweep of Schlarman in Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference slate. Sophia Rome led the Blue Devils (4-4) with six kills and five aces, while McKenna Kopatich had 10 assists.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Prairie Central 0. A solid defensive effort from Kerigan Fehr with 12 digs wasn’t enough for Prairie Central (0-5) in a 25-23, 25-20 Illini Prairie Conference loss to Central Catholic.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Argenta-Oreana 1. Blue Ridge rallied after dropping the first set to beat Argenta-Oreana 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 in LPC action. Jenna Mozingo had 25 digs for the Knights (7-1), while Gracie Shaffer put up 23 assists and Nadia Beadle put down 11 kills. Katy Morrison had a match-high 36 digs for the Bombers (2-4).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Okaw Valley 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement (2-4) extended its winning streak to two, both for the season and this week, with a 25-18, 25-13 LPC sweep of Okaw Valley.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Monticello 1. Monticello claimed the first set, but couldn’t stop IVC’s rally for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-15 IPC victory. Renni Fultz‘s double-double with 23 digs and 17 kills was tops for the Sages (2-4).
➜ Chrisman 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Chrisman lost a bit of momentum in dropping the second set of its VVC match with Hoopeston Area, but the Cardinals rallied for a 25-8, 18-25, 25-19 victory. Hannah Lunger led Chrisman (4-2) with 15 assists, four kills, three aces and two blocks against the Cornjerkers (2-5).
➜ Cissna Park 2, Watseka 0. Mikayla Knake set a balanced attack for Cissna Park in its 25-21, 25-22 Sangamon Valley Conference sweep of Watseka. Knake finished with 22 assists, as Emma Morrical led the Timberwolves (3-3) with eight kills, Carly Pence put down seven and Brooklyn Stadeli finished with six. Sydney McTaggart paced the Warriors (4-3) with 14 digs, while Meredith Drake had 12 assists.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Heritage 0. Mary Roland led Heritage with five digs and four assists, but the Hawks (0-6) lost again in LPC action in a 25-8, 25-14 Decatur Lutheran win.
➜ DeLand-Weldon 2, Uni High 1. Uni High won the first set, but seven kills from Ella Greer and seven blocks from Dani Burgstrom for the Illineks (0-6) wasn’t enough in a 13-25, 25-21, 25-22 DeLand-Weldon win in East Central Illinois Conference play.
➜ Fisher 2, Iroquois West 1. Fisher had to rally in the third set, but pulled it together for a 25-15, 11-25, 25-21 victory and its first win of the season. Kallie Evans had 15 assists and three aces for the Bunnies (1-6), while Katie Landers got close to a double-double with 10 digs and eight kills. Emma Lopez had 15 assists and three digs for the Raiders (0-7), with Shelby Johnson chipping in eight digs, five kills and four aces.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 0. Judah Christian won its third straight match with a decisive 25-18, 25-18 ECIC sweep of Cornerstone Christian. Maggie Pritts paced the Tribe (4-1) with nine digs, three kills and two aces, with Ella Carder chipping in six assists, two aces and two digs.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. Mahomet-Seymour notched its fourth straight victory with a 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Apollo Conference rival Charleston. Ainsley Ranstead nearly had a double-double with 17 digs and nine kills for the Bulldogs (6-2), while Josie Hess contributed 14 digs and three assists.
➜ Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford extended its winning streak to three, with a second win in as many days, after topping Armstrong-Potomac 25-18, 26-24 in VVC action. Hunter Mowrey paced the Bearcats (5-1) with 24 assists and nine digs, and Caley Mowrey added 13 kills. Lily Jameson led the Trojans (3-5) with 14 assists, 10 digs, three kills and two blocks.
➜ Normal Community 2, Urbana 0. Urbana battled in the Big 12 showdown, but Normal eked out a 27-25, 25-20 victory. Gwen Schiff had 13 kills and four aces to lead the Tigers (1-4).
➜ Pontiac 2, Unity 1. Solid all-around play from Emma Bleecher wasn’t enough for Unity, as Pontiac put together a 25-22, 24-26, 25-21 IPC victory. Bleecher led the Rockets (1-2) with 14 kills, eight digs and three blocks.
➜ Riverton 2, Clinton 1. Clinton (1-3) won the first set Tuesday against Riverton, but ultimately lost its second match in as many days in a 22-25, 25-11, 25-14 win for the Hawks.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Olympia 0. The connection between Caroline Kerr and Mallory Monahan continues to be a success for St. Thomas More, with the duo leading the Sabers to a 25-20,25-15 IPC sweep. Kerr finished with 20 assists, while Monahan had 13 kills.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 0. Salt Fork remained unbeaten on the season with its 25-17, 25-10 VVC sweep of Oakwood. Kendall Cooley led the Storm (6-0) with 10 digs.
➜ Tri-County 2, Cumberland 1. Tri-County followed up Monday’s three-set loss to Charleston with a three-set win against Cumberland, beating the Pirates 25-17, 22-25, 25-22. Melia Eskew again led the Titans (5-2) with 30 assists, four kills and two blocks, while Kaylenn Hunt had 18 kills, five digs and three blocks.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 0. Villa Grove snapped a two-match losing streak with Tuesday’s 25-20, 25-22 LPC sweep. The Blue Devils (2-3) had a balanced attack with Kyleigh Block, Madie Burwell, Maci Clodfelder and Vanessa Wright putting down four kills apiece.
➜ Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Westville snapped a three-match losing streak with its 25-20, 25-16 VVC sweep of Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Jasmyn Meeker led the Tigers (3-4) with 12 kills, while Lydia Gondzur served a team-high three aces.