Class 3A Normal West Regional
Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 0. Meg Rossow‘s eight-kill performance powered fourth-seeded Champaign Central (27-9) to a 25-13, 25-23 semifinal win over fifth-seeded Bloomington. Maroons’ senior Olivia Gustafsson
- set the program’s all-time assists record in the victory, which advanced Central to Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final against top-seeded Normal West. The Maroons defeated the Wildcats in three sets on Sept. 22.
Normal West 2, Centennial 0.
- Home-court advantage was kind to the top-seeded Wildcats, who cruised to 25-16, 25-5 semifinal victory over the sixth-seeded Chargers. Centennial ends its season with a 7-25 record.
Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional
Tri-Valley 2, Prairie Central 0. Ninth-seeded Prairie Central (16-21) ended its season with a 25-19, 25-18 loss to second-seeded Tri-Valley in the semifinals despite five kills and 13 digs from Kerigan Fehr and 12 assists from Gracie Edelman
- .
Class 2A BHRA
Regional
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Shanye Immke collected 11 kills and Addie Roesch tallied nine kills as the top-seeded Spartans (27-8) cruised to a 25-18, 25-13 win over the ninth-seeded Cornjerkers (24-13) in semifinal play. Mikayla Haley tallied six kills to cement the victory, which advanced SJ-O to Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final with the host school, while Tobi West
- led Hoopeston Area with nine kills.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Paris 0. Nine kills from Ravyn Davis and six kills from Reis McFarland powered the third-seeded Blue Devils (23-8) to a 25-23, 25-21 semifinal win over the No. 6 seed. Ella McFarland added 19 assists and McKenna Kopatich
- chipped in 13 digs for BHRA, which will face top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional title match.
Class 2A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
Williamsville 2, Clinton 0.
- Second-seeded Williamsville pulled away late to score a 25-18, 25-5 win over 11th-seeded Clinton (12-20) in the semifinals.
Class 2A ALAH RegionalArthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, St. Teresa 0. Fifteen kills from Kaylee Schrock and nine kills from Charley Condill powered the second-seeded Knights (29-5) to a 25-23, 25-16 win over the seventh-seeded Bulldogs. Condill added seven digs and Karaline Vanausdoll
- added nine digs to cement the win for ALAH, which will face 10th-seeded Monticello in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final.
Monticello 2, Westville 1. The 10th-seeded Sages (16-19) recovered from an opening-set loss to down fourth-seeded Westville 15-25, 25-12, 25-19 in a semifinal thriller. Tavey Young led Monticello’s offense with nine kills, while Addison Schmidt registered 27 digs and Emma Hillard
- chipped in four blocks. The Sages will battle second-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final, while Westville ends its season at 26-8.
Class 1A Watseka
Regional
Watseka 2, Donovan 0. The fourth-seeded Warriors (21-13) made quick work of the 12th-seeded Wildcats as they notched a 25-14, 25-7 quarterfinal win. Lauren Tegtmeyer slammed nine kills and Becca Benoit added five finishes for Watseka, while Brianna Denault and Ella Smith
- combined for 24 digs to help the Warriors qualify for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal versus seventh-seeded Tri-Point.
Class 1A Fisher Regional
Le Roy 2, Schlarman 0.
- Fourth-seeded Le Roy claimed a decisive quarterfinal win over 14th-seeded Schlarman, prevailing 25-10, 25-8 to advance to play fifth-seeded Armstrong-Potomac in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal.
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Uni High 0. Eight kills from Gracie Gordon, seven kills from Kyla Bullington and six kills apiece from Ella Lund and Kaylee Blackford
- helped the fifth-seeded Trojans (19-13-1) past the 11th-seeded Illineks (5-21) in a 27-25, 25-19 quarterfinal win. A-P feeds into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal against fourth-seeded Le Roy.
Class 1A Tri-County RegionalHeritage 2, Chrisman 0. The fifth-seeded Hawks (14-17-1) pulled away late to fly past ninth-seeded Chrisman in a 26-24, 25-11 quarterfinal triumph. Mary Roland surpassed Taylor Wienke for Heritage’s career assists record with her 1,493rd in this match, among 20 overall. Bryn Wyant (nine kills, six digs), Adena Paul (seven kills) and Lilli Montgomery
- (12 digs) also aided the Hawks, who will face third-seeded Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal.
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
Tuscola 2, Central A&M 1. The 14th-seeded Warriors (7-24) claimed a thrilling 25-21, 21-25, 15-19 win over the eighth-seeded Raiders in this quarterfinal to keep their season alive. Sydney Moss led Tuscola’s offense with nine kills, while Emily Czerwonka chipped in eight kills and Addisyn Pettry
- laid out for 18 digs as the Warriors advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal versus fourth-seeded Meridian, which defeated 15th-seeded Argenta-Oreana (2-23) in two sets on Tuesday.
Class 1A Heyworth
Regional
Blue Ridge 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Phoebe Reynolds’ 16-dig, four-kill, two-ace performance powered third-seeded Blue Ridge (24-11) to a 25-18, 25-9 quarterfinal triumph over the Eagles (5-17). Gracie Shaffer
- chipped in 14 digs, 10 assists and four kills for the Knights, who will meet sixth-seeded Cornerstone in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal after the Cyclones bested 12th-seeded Ridgeview (4-26) in two sets on Tuesday.
Joey Wright