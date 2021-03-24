In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Six different players scored in BHRA’s Vermilion Valley Conference rout that kept the Blue Devils unbeaten on the season. Keanu King led BHRA (5-0) with two goals and an assist, while Liam Oxendine had one goal and two assists in the win. G-RF/W goalkeeper Chance Bays finished with nine saves for the Buffaloes (1-4).
➜ Blue Ridge 5, Schlarman 0. Victor Reynolds had his hat trick by halftime, assisted on Blue Ridge’s other first-half goal and then added one more for good measure in the second half for the Knights in their first win of the season. Goalkeeper Abby Bolen made eight saves in the shutout for Blue Ridge (1-0-3).
➜ Danville 1, Peoria 1. A first-half goal from Jordy Martinez off an assist by Leighton Arnett didn’t hold up, but Danville (0-3-1) still salvaged a tie against Big 12 rivals Peoria thanks to a dozen saves from goalkeeper Tyler Finley.
➜ Fisher/GCMS 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. A rebound opportunity turned into an early first-half goal for Seth Barnes. That would have been enough, too, but Fisher/GCMS (3-0) got an insurance goal in the second half from Alex Minion, off an assist from Barnes, in its shutout win of Argenta-Oreana (0-3-1).
➜ Iroquois West 4, Clifton Central 1. Four different players scored for Iroquois West in the Sangamon Valley Conference win. Santiago Andrade had a goal and an assist for the Raiders (3-1), while goalkeeper Tony Espinosa made five saves.
➜ Monticello 1, St. Thomas More 1. A scoreless first half didn’t give way to much more scoring in the second half in the ultimate tie between the Illini Prairie Conference rivals. Both teams found the back of the net after halftime, with Dylan Ginalick scoring for Monticello (4-1-1) and Martin Mondala for St. Thomas More (4-0-1).
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Hoopeston Area 1. Sam Howe scored his first goal of Tuesday’s VVC match for Oakwood/Salt Fork with just more than 6 minutes to play in the first half. He was far from done. Howe scored twice more in the second half, finishing with a hat trick in the win and pushing the Comets (2-1) back above .500 in the early season. Ben Brown scored the lone goal for Hoopeston Area (1-4).
In volleyball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Heritage 0. Argenta-Oreana’s Cassi Newbanks set a balanced attack, finishing with 18 assists in the Bombers’ 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Heritage in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Morgan Klover led A-O (1-2) with eight kills and six digs. Anna Sanders had five kills and nine digs for Heritage (0-3), while Mary Roland put up 12 assists for the Hawks.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Chrisman 1. Armstrong-Potomac dropped the first set of its Vermilion Valley Conference match with Chrisman before rallying for a 17-25, 25-19, 25-17 victory. A double-double from Lily Jameson with 31 assists and 25 digs was tops for the Trojans (2-3), while Emma Franzen had 13 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Maecy Johnson put up 12 kills, seven aces and three blocks for the Cardinals (3-1).
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cumberland 0. A 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Cumberland in LPC play helped ALAH stay unbeaten on the season. Mackenzi Bowles paced the Knights (2-0) with five kills, Michaela Powell served a team-high three aces and Kaylee Schrock led the way defensively with eight digs.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Westville 0. BHRA moved to 1-2 on the season, notching its first win with a 25-19, 25-16 VVC sweep of Westville, which dropped to 2-3.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 0. Champaign Central remained unbeaten with its 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Big 12 rivals Bloomington. Michigan-bound Mira Chopra led the Maroons (3-0) with eight aces, eight digs and five aces, while Katy Shockey added five kills and Olivia Gustafsson finished with 11 assists.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Clifton Central 0. An effective attack, driven by Mikayla Knake's 16 assists, helped Cissna Park top Clifton Central 25-16, 25-16 in Sangamon Valley Conference play. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves (1-3) with nine kills, while Knake and Emma Morrical served two aces apiece.
➜ Decatur St. Teresa 2, Centennial 0. Leah Luchinski had 27 assists and four kills and Abbey Good finished with 13 digs, two blocks and two kills, but Centennial (2-1) fell in a 25-21, 25-21 nonconference loss to St. Teresa.
➜ Dwight 2, Iroquois West 0. Iroquois West put up a strong block, but it wasn’t enough in a 25-20, 25-21 loss to Dwight in SVC action. Maddie Manning and Mallori Fairley had three blocks and two kills apiece for the Raiders (0-3), while Emma Lopez led the team with 13 assists.
➜ Eureka 2, Ridgeview 0. Celbee Johnson and Calli Maupin both notched double-digit digs, finishing with 12 and 10, respectively, but Ridgeview dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 25-8, 25-10 Heart of Illinois Conference loss to Eureka.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman 0. Georgetown-Ridge Farm won its first match of the season, sweeping Schlarman 25-20, 25-6 in VVC action. Makaelyn Lagacy led the Buffaloes (1-3) with 11 assists, five aces and two kills, while Trinity Collins put up a team-high seven kills in the win.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Arthur Christian 0. Judah Christian got back above .500 with a 25-12, 27-25 win against Arthur Christian in East Central Illinois Conference action. Abi Tapuaiga and Kaitlyn Januzik had nine kills apiece for the Tribe (2-1), with Tapuaiga also serving a team-high three aces. Halie Rhoades' 10 kills were the bulk of the attack for the Conquering Riders (2-1).
➜ LeRoy 2, Fisher 0. Carlee Claunch and Paige Cooper were a force at the net in LeRoy’s 25-16, 25-20 HOIC sweep of Fisher. Claunch led the Panthers (2-2) with nine kills to go with two aces, while Cooper had six kills and a team-high three blocks. Katie Landers had eight kills and nine digs for the Bunnies (0-4), and Jaedyn Fitzgerald finished with 15 assists.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Teutopolis 0. Mahomet-Seymour continued its break in Apollo Conference action with its first nonconference win of the season in a 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Teutopolis. Caylee Folken led the Bulldogs (3-2) with 11 assists and three aces, while Ainsley Ranstead had seven kills.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 2, Sullivan 0. Raegan Sims had four kills and Zoe Walton added four aces and two kills, but Sullivan (1-2) faltered in a 25-15, 25-19 nonconference loss to Maroa-Forsyth.
➜ Milford 2, Oakwood 0. Milford cruised in its 25-19, 25-11 VVC sweep of Oakwood behind seven kills from Brynlee Wright and six from Caley Mowrey. Emmaleah Marshino also had four aces for the Bearcats (3-1).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Momence 0. Makayla Klann passed a career milestone in Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s 25-12, 25-13 sweep of Momence, topping 1,000 digs with 14 in the Panthers’ win. She was just as sharp at the service line with a team-high five aces and added four assists for good measure. Makenna Klann directed a varied attack, leading unbeaten PBL (5-0) with 10 assists to go with six digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Monticello 0. St. Joseph-Ogden got a Senior Night victory, topping Monticello 25-14, 25-17 in Illini Prairie action to improve to 6-1 on the season. Allie Carr led the Sages (1-2) with 15 assists, four digs and one ace in the loss.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Prairie Central 0. St. Thomas More made quick work of its Illini Prairie showdown with Prairie Central with a 25-13, 25-15 sweep. Mallory Monahan had a team-high seven kills for the Sabers (3-0), while Caroline Kerr put up 14 assists and seven digs.
➜ Tri-County 2, Blue Ridge 0. Tri-County handed Blue Ridge its first loss of the season with a 25-22, 25-19 LPC sweep. Melia Eskew paced the Titans (3-1) with 18 assists and six kills to go with 11 kills, three digs, two blocks and two aces from Kaylenn Hunt. Gracie Shaffer put up 19 assists and 13 digs for the Knights (4-1).
➜ Tuscola 2, Watseka 0. Kate Dean put up nine kills, four aces and three digs to help lead Tuscola to a 25-20, 25-15 sweep of Watseka. Kendyl Ring also had 15 digs and five aces for the Warriors (3-2). Meredith Drake led Watseka (3-1) with nine assists, seven digs and two aces.
➜ Urbana 2, Danville 0. Urbana got its first win of the season, knocking off Big 12 rivals Danville in a 25-11, 25-12 road sweep. Rylie Russell had five aces, four digs and two kills for the Tigers (1-2), and Gwen Schiff put up six kills and two blocks in the win. Emmalee Trover put up 14 assists and one ace for the Vikings (0-3) to go with Lynae Ward‘s team-high six kills.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Arcola 0. Villa Grove won for the second time this week, topping Arcola 26-24, 25-21 in the LPC showdown. Kyleigh Block had nine assists and six kills for the Blue Devils (2-0), with Kayln Cordes adding 10 assists and Madie Burwell seven kills in the win. Halle Gauna paced the Purple Riders (1-1) with seven kills, while Delaney Melton had eight digs.