In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 66, Villa Grove 40. The host Purple Riders (7-7) won their third straight game as Aldo Garcia scored 18 points, while Beau Edwards was close behind with 16 points in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Layne Rund led the way for Villa Grove (3-13) with 18 points, with all of his scoring coming on six three-pointers.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Blue Ridge 21. The visiting Knights cruised to their second straight win by earning an LPC victory as ALAH took a 35-10 lead into halftime. Wyatt Hilligoss scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for ALAH (8-8), while teammates Quentin Day (14 points, five steals, four assists) and Jayce Parsons (11 points) also got in on the fun against Blue Ridge (1-14).
➜ Bloomington 62, Danville 48. Danville couldn’t end its losing streak, falling on the road to the host Purple Raiders in Big 12 Conference action as the Vikings lost their fourth game in a row. Martez Rhodes dropped in a team-high 19 points for Danville (6-6), with O’Shawn Jones-Winslow contributing a double-double by compiling 12 points and 10 rebounds.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 58, Tri-County 34. Connor Brown continued his torrid season and was crucial in another victory for the Broncos, pacing CG/B (15-2) with 29 points against the Titans (9-9) in a road LPC win. Teammate Tyson Moore pitched in with 15 points.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62, Fisher 31. Blake Terven led the Bunnies with 19 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a home Heart of Illinois Conference loss for Fisher. Kobe Bishop added four points and seven assists for the Bunnies (1-11).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 70, Watseka 55. Watseka had no answer for Cale Steinbaugh as the G-RF standout went off for 40 points, connecting on 16 field goals and going 6 of 6 at the free-throw line to lead the Buffaloes (8-11) to a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Jordan Schroeder (15 points on the strength of three three-pointers) and Hunter Meyer (10 points) both had productive games for the Warriors (8-9).
➜ Iroquois West 49, Westville 29. Iroquois West rolled to a VVC win at home as Cannon Leonard continued his double-double dominance for the Raiders. Leonard produced 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Raiders (13-2), while teammate Peyton Rhodes scored 12 points and had four assists. Aiden Tilstra added eight points, while both Sam McMillan and David Zavala scored six points as Iroquois West has won 10 of its last 11 games. For Westville (9-8), Kamden Maddox led the way with seven points and Drew Wichtowski scored six points.
➜ La Salette 78, Uni High 58. The visiting Lions (6-10) bounced back from two losses with a victory over the Illineks (6-7). Ian Evensen paced Uni High with 18 points, while Teo Chemla (13 points, eight rebounds and three assists) and Ethan Mok-Chih (12 points, five assists) also chipped in.
➜ LeRoy 55, Tremont 43. Jack Edmunsdson paced LeRoy with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while Luke Steupfert added 13 points and Ian Johnson tacked on 10 points as the Panthers (11-3) secured an HOIC win at home.
➜ Monticello 79, Clinton 37. The Sages took care of business and continued their impressive season in a nonconference meeting with the Maroons as Dylan Ginalick scored a game-high 22 points and had six rebounds to lead Monticello (17-1) at the Sievers Center. Ben Cresap (14 points, six assists and four rebounds), Trevor Fox (13 points and six rebounds) and Thomas Swartz (10 points) also contributed significantly. Mason Walker led Clinton (6-13) with 18 points and six rebounds, while Brooks Cluver added 14 points and four rebounds.
➜ Normal Community 67, Urbana 39. Urbana was held scoreless in the second quarter of an eventual Big 12 loss to the state-ranked Ironmen. Jermontre Young led the Tigers (1-10) in a conference loss with 17 points at Oscar Adams Gymnasium, while Chris Rosemond and Kevin Cobb scored six points and five points, respectively.
➜ Oakwood 37, Milford 34. Dalton Hobick scored a game-high 15 points and the host Comets held on for a VVC win. Gaven Clouse and Josh Young pitched in with six points apiece as Oakwood (16-4) won its fifth straight game in narrow fashion. Milford (14-6) had four different players score eight points, including Nick Warren, Adin Portwood, Payton Harwood and R.J. Mann, but it wasn’t enough to stay unbeaten in conference play. Warren also had 11 rebounds.
➜ Prairie Central 64, Morton 49. The visiting Hawks (14-3) had three players reach double figures in a nonconference win as Drew Haberkorn and Levi Goad both scored 17 points, while Dylan Bazzell pitched in with 10 points and Andy Krenz added eight points.
➜ Salt Fork 56, Cissna Park 51. Malaki Verkler went off for a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough for the host Timberwolves (7-11) in a VVC showdown against the Storm (11-6). Garrett Taylor scored a team-high 21 points and Blake Norton added 14 points, including four three-pointers, as Salt Fork ended a two-game losing skid with an important road win.
➜ Tuscola 61, Unity 47. Jalen Quinn erupted for 33 points, including five three-pointers, to power the visiting Warriors (13-3) to a nonconference win in Tolono. Preston Brown added nine points and six rebounds and Josiah Hortin chipped in with nine points of his own for Tuscola. Blake Kimball led the way for Unity (11-3) with 16 points and Henry Thomas followed closely with 13 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Clinton 49, LeRoy 21. The Maroons (18-4) got a game-high 27 points from Mallory Cyrulik, while Kaitlyn Rauch added 16 points to contribute the bulk of the scoring for Clinton in a home nonconference win. Callie Warlow registered a team-high nine points for LeRoy (6-15).
➜ Mattoon 45, Mahomet-Seymour 30. The host Bulldogs darted out to a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but could not sustain that the rest of the Apollo Conference game and lost to the Green Wave for the third time in the last two weeks. Cayla Koerner accounted for half of the offense for M-S (15-4) by scoring a game-high 15 points and recording four steals. Ivie Juarez (seven points, six rebounds) and Durbin Thomas (six points, four steals) also contributed for the Bulldogs.
In wrestling
➜ At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher picked up a 60-12 home win against St. Thomas More as three Falcons registered pins: Carson Maxey accomplished the feat in 5 minutes, 4 seconds at 125 pounds, Carter Kallal did so in 1:39 at 152 and Markus Miguel pulled one off in 1:38 at 285. For the Sabers, Brody Cuppernell delivered a pin in 1:26 at 195 and Henry Wurl picked one up in 3:30 at 220.
➜ At Seeger (Ind.). Ayden Golden (126 pounds) and Christian Walton (160) won via fall, while Evan Parish (132) was victorious in an 11-10 decision for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac during a 51-30 win against Faith Christian. The Blue Devils also procured a 42-33 win against Seeger, with Ayden Golden (126), Logan Hughes (145), Gavin Golden (195) and Hunter Wilson (285) all winning by pin as the Blue Devils won both their matches in the triangular.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Centennial edged out Urbana 94-88 in a dual meet at Unit 4 Pool between the two Big 12 Conference teams. Jesse Fewkes won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.73 seconds and 100 backstroke in 57.61 to lead the Chargers. The 400 freestyle relay team of Fewkes, Max Anderson, Andrew Hemming and Alex Geissler also placed first with a time of 3:54.89. Gyujin Lee took the title in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.40, while Tyler Oatman won the 200 individual medley (2:17.58) and 500 freestyle (5:33.83). Geissler won the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.26, while Ahmed Al-Bulushi clocked a 1:03.65 to win the 100 butterfly and Evan Piercy (1:13.12) secured a win in the 100 breaststroke. For the Tigers, Willem Alleyne, Deniz Schlieker, Sam Birdsley and Max Kwon-Allred took home the 200 medley relay title with a time of 1:58.64, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Zach Menard, Noah Barkley, Schlieker and Alleyne was victorious with a time of 1:43.20.