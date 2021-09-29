In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Normal Calvary 0. The undefeated Conquering Riders (20-0) rode to a convincing 25-8, 25-10 East Central Illinois Conference home win on the strength of eight kills from Ava Yoder and 13 assists from Keisha Miller.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 0. Seven kills and seven digs from Brianna Beckler led the Maroons (13-6) to a 25-17, 25-15 road win. Cricket Wagner and Sydnie Williams each added eight kills in the Big 12 Conference victory.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Salt Fork 1. The Timberwolves (14-8-1) overtook the Storm (8-7) in a three-set home win, stepping up late to secure a 25-10, 18-25, 25-19 victory. Emma Morrical collected 11 kills and eight digs to lead the Cissna Park attack, with Timberwolves notching 33 team assists in the Vermilion Valley Conference matchup.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Blue Ridge 1. Despite 21 kills from Alexis Wike and 17 assists and 14 kills from Gracie Shaffer, Blue Ridge (23-3) was upended by Decatur Lutheran’s comeback effort and suffered a 22-25, 26-24, 25-9 home loss in Lincoln Prairie Conference action.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Fisher 0. Katie Landers and Jaedyn Fitzgerald each collected seven kills for the Bunnies (4-14), but it wasn’t enough to key a Heart of Illinois Conference victory as Dee-Mack prevailed in a 25-22, 25-17 home win.
➜ Heritage 2, Villa Grove 0. Bri Struck’s 15 kills and Mary Roland’s 23 assists led the Hawks (15-6-1) to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win as they downed Villa Grove 25-15, 25-15. The Blue Devils fell to 4-11 on the season with the defeat.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Greenview 0. Nine assists from Klementine Davis and four kills from Maggie Pritts keyed the Tribe (12-5) to a convincing East Central Illinois Conference home win — 25-13, 25-9.
➜ LeRoy 2, Lexington 0. Carlee Claunch’s nine-kill effort helped the Panthers to a 25-21, 25-12 Heart of Illinois Conference win on their home court. Haley Owens recorded 17 assists and Sydney Owens tallied 10 digs as LeRoy (8-12) earned its second-consecutive victory.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Lincoln 0. Grace Rodebaugh’s 10-kill outing allowed the Bulldogs (15-5) to edge out a road triumph in Apollo Conference play — 25-23, 25-23.
➜ Milford 2, Oakwood 0. The visiting Bearcats (16-3) posted their seventh Vermilion Valley Conference win in as many tries this season, dispatching the Comets (1-10) by a 25-16, 25-15 margin. Anna McEwen’s eight kills, Caley Mowrey’s six kills and Hunter Mowrey’s 12 assists led the Milford offense, while McEwen (18 digs), Caley Mowrey (12 digs) and Hunter Mowrey (10 digs) also keyed the defense.
➜ Okaw Valley 2, Tri-County 0. Briana Reese and Bella Dudley each finished four kills for the visiting Titans (7-9), who suffered a 25-16, 25-17 Lincoln Prairie Conference setback. Josie Armstrong’s 18 assists and Brooke Baker’s eight digs also were high points for Tri-County.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Prairie Central 0. The Sabers (18-1) eked out an Illini Prairie Conference win in a 25-23, 25-21 triumph against Prairie Central. Caroline Kerr facilitated the Sabers’ offense with 26 assists, allowing Julia Johnson to rack up 10 kills. Colleen Hege and Anna McClure chipped in to combine for 24 digs in the victory over the Hawks (8-13).
➜ Tremont 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Despite strong efforts from Kira Fuoss (eight assists, five digs and three kills), Madison McCreary (24 digs) and Molly Kroon (seven digs and four kills), the Falcons (6-12) suffered a 25-9, 25-23 home setback in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
➜ Unity 2, Monticello 0. An 18-assist, four-dig effort from Maddie Reed led the Rockets (21-1) past Monticello (10-8) in a 25-19, 25-16 Illini Prairie Conference win. Emma Bleecher slammed down nine kills and collected three digs to bolster Unity’s attack, while Renni Fultz’s nine kills led the Sages.
➜ Urbana 2, Danville 0. The Tigers roared past Danville 25-22, 25-7 to secure a Big 12 Conference victory. Sammi Christman tallied eight kills and Rowen Grison-Sullivan added seven kills, while Nora Davenport bagged three assists to help Urbana (3-11) defend Oscar Adams Gymnasium. The Vikings fell to 4-20 on the season.
➜ Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Watseka (15-7) rolled past Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-11) in a Vermilion Valley Conference home victory, winning 25-9, 25-8 thanks to seven kills from Becca Benoit and six kills from Haylie Peck. Sydney McTaggart and Mallary Dirks combined for 20 digs, and Elena Newell and Meredith Drake combined for 20 assists to bolster the Warriors’ effort. The Buffaloes now are 3-11 on the season.
➜ Westville 2, Iroquois West 0. A hot start in the opening set allowed Westville (5-4) to score a Vermilion Valley Conference win in a 25-7, 25-16 match against the Raiders (1-16). The Tigers were keyed by dynamic performances from Hadley Cox (eight digs, seven assists, four kills and three assists) and Ella Miller (five digs, four kills, one block and one ace), while Jasmyn Meeker added six digs and three kills.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 3, Normal Cavalry 0. Goalkeeper Caden Henry pitched a shutout with 11 saves, and goals from Jaden Mast, Josh Skowronski and Joe Theriault provided the offense needed for the Conquering Riders (7-4) to score their fourth win in a row.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Watseka 3. Despite a late comeback effort from the Warriors, the Blue Devils (7-9) were able to grab a narrow Vermilion Valley Conference win. Ethan Tutwiler scored twice for the visiting Blue Devils, and Liam Oxendine and Kaleb Suchaczewski chipped in the rest of BHRA’s scoring output. Narciso Solorzano, Caiden Brassard and Fernando Orellana all scored for Watseka (2-14).
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 8, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Will Page was the only goal scorer for the Spartans (10-7-1) as they fell on the road in Illini Prairie Conference play.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Goals from Jacob Chittick and Seth Kollross kept Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (15-0-1) without a loss, although the Cornjerkers (14-5-1) scored the first goal against the Bunnies — produced by Isaias Diaz — since Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s tally in a Sept. 13 match. Aaron Kasper notched seven keeper saves for Fisher/GCMS, and Derek Drayer finished with nine keeper saves for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1, Schlarman 0. Luke Barney stepped up to score the lone goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville (7-7) while Eli Davis saved five shots to wrap up a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Hilltoppers (3-8-2).
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Iroquois West 0. The Comets (11-7) cruised to a Vermilion Valley Conference win on the strength of two goals from Grant Powell and single goals from Joe Lashuay, Brody Taflinger and Reef Pacot. O/SF goalkeeper Josh Ruch collected 11 saves in the shutout victory over the Raiders (7-11).
➜ Olympia 4, Unity 1. The Rockets (0-16) found the scoreboard by virtue of an own goal against Olympia but were unable to overcome the Spartans’ high-powered offense in a home Illini Prairie Conference loss.
➜ Springfield Lutheran 4, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 0. Despite nine saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Austin, the Bombers (9-7-1) fell at home.
➜ St. Thomas More 3, Monticello 1. Cabott Craft, Martin Mondala and Immanuel Nwosu scored goals to lead the Sabers (15-3) past the Sages (10-8) in an Illini Prairie Conference win. Nwosu picked up an assist on Craft’s score — the first of the game for the Sabers — while Malachi Manuel notched the Sages’ lone score on an assist from Dylan Ginalick.
➜ Urbana 8, Danville 1. Six different Tigers scored in a home Big 12 win: Willem Alleyne, Grant Koplinski, Ephraim Lusakembi, Deniz Schlieker, William Arana and Marcus De Los Angeles. Six of the Tigers’ goals came in the opening frame before De Los Angeles scored twice in the second half to cement the fourth win in a row for Urbana (11-0-1). Leighton Arnett scored a goal for Danville (4-9-2) via an assist from Moise York.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Fairbury. Prairie Central edged Bloomington Central Catholic in a 180-181 victory at Indian Creek Golf Course. Carson Friedman finished the nine-hole round at 39 and Teegan Quinn carded a 43 to lead the Hawks to the Illini Prairie Conference victory.
➜ At Farmer City. Watseka emerged victorious from a three-team field that included host Blue Ridge and Buckley Christian, winning a nine-hole event 178-198-265 at Woodlawn Country Club. Watseka’s Austin Marcier was the medalist after recording a 43, with teammates Mitchell Galyen (44) and Jordan Schroeder (45) close behind. Conner Otto led Blue Ridge with a 44, while Dylan Kelley and Riley Pruitt each shot a 51 for the host Knights.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Farmer City. Watseka downed Blue Ridge at Woodlawn Country Club, 215-223, thanks to dual nine-hole 51 scores from Caitlin Corzine and Layla Holohan and a 55 from Allie Hoy. Blue Ridge’s Lily Enger was the medalist after recording a round of 49.
➜ At Mahomet. Host Mahomet-Seymour reigned victorious at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, downing Tri-Valley and Mt. Zion 187-213-218 over nine holes. Ainsley Winters shot a 39 to capture medalist honors, while Bulldogs teammates Kayla McKinney (48) and Maddy Clark (52) also carded solid rounds.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Ava Towne (6-2, 6-2), CiCi Brown (6-2, 7-5) and Reese Rundle (6-1, 6-0) all scored singles victories to propel the Vikings to a 5-4 Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington. The Vikings also fared well in doubles play, with the teams of Lexi Ellis-Hannah Schroeder and Brown-Rundle picking up match victories.
In girls’ swimming & diving
➜ At Danville. Centennial emerged victorious in a triangular meet with Uni High and Danville, winning 126-121-57. The Chargers were bolstered by Marin McAndrew’s strong effort in the 500-yard freestyle as she won the race with a time of 5 minutes, 41.56 seconds. McAndrew anchored the triumphant 200 freestyle team (1:55.76), and she led off victorious tandems in the 200 medley relay (2:11.77) and 400 freestyle relay (4:12.49). Elise Maurer, Lexie Seten and Lin Gilbertz each swam on two of those three relays. The Illineks’ Sally Ma brought home wins in the 200 freestyle (2:08.43) and 100 butterfly (1:03.93), while the Vikings’ Natalie Porter topped the time charts in the 200 individual medley (2:30.19) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.93).
➜ At Normal. Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana finished third and fourth, respectively, in a four-team meet at Normal Community, falling behind host Normal Community and Olympia 213-128-116-85. The Ironmen won 11 of the 12 events — Mahomet-Seymour’s Olivia McMurry was the lone dissenter in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 8.69 seconds. McMurry added a runner-up time of 27.63 in the 50 freestyle, and Bulldogs teammate Eden Oelze took second in the 500 freestyle in 6:03.69. The Tigers garnered a pair of second-place finishes as well. Honora Hoey claimed that spot in the 200 freestyle by clocking 2:17.94, and Elena Poulosky did the same in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.88.