In boys’ golf
➜ At Charleston. Five of Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s six golfers shot below 50 at Bent Tree Golf Club to guide the Purple Riders past host Charleston’s JV outfit 173-175. Kade Herschberger‘s 6-over 42 across nine holes was good enough to lead Arcola/ALAH and was backed by Alex Kuhns‘ 43 and matching 44s from Brayden Kauffman and Kacee Moore.
➜ At Danville. Jordan Schroeder was the lone athlete below 40 across nine holes at Harrison Park Golf Course, helping Watseka to a 188-192-200 triangular victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville. Schroeder’s 3-over 39 put him 5 strokes clear of the runner-up, Blue Devil Rance Bryant (44). The Warriors’ No. 2 score came in the form of Hagen Hoy‘s 47. In addition to Bryant’s effort, BHRA also was aided by Nick Garmon‘s 46. The Tigers were keyed by Kenny Clarkston‘s 48 and Jack Duensing‘s 49.
➜ At Rantoul. Prairie Central snagged the top five individual positions in a nine-hole Illini Prairie Conference dual with Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Brookhill Golf Course as the Hawks defeated the Eagles 156-191. Payton Dunahee earned medalist status for Prairie Central with an even-par 36 and was joined in the leading five by teammates Carson Friedman (39), Trey Bazzell (40), Rylie Vaughan (41) and Teegan Quinn (41). Ethan Donaldson‘s 43 and Hayden Schall‘s 46 served as Rantoul/PBL’s top efforts.
In girls’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. Samantha Cook and Olivia Terry each won two events for Champaign Central during a 91-49 Big 12 Conference dual victory over Danville at Unit 4 Pool. Cook posted the top time in both the 50-yard freestyle (26.81 seconds) and 500 free (5 minutes, 37.47 seconds), while Terry was victor of the 100 butterfly (1:06.30) and 100 free (59.15). Other varsity event wins for the Maroons came from Caroline Hartmann (200 free, 2:13.49) and Annabelle Price (diving, 177.25). The Vikings’ Natalie Porter pulled ahead of all comers in the 200 individual medley (2:27.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.03) and was joined in the varsity winner’s circle by teammate Amelia Burgin (100 backstroke, 1:11.51).
COLIN LIKAS