In boys’ basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 42. Connor Brown went off for 29 points to help lead CG/B past VG/H. Jessee Quick chipped in 10 points for the Broncos (3-1) in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Jake Eversole and Logan Nohren had 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Hawks (0-2).
Chillicothe IVC 59, Unity 43. Unity mostly kept pace with IVC through one quarter, but a double-digit halftime deficit was too much to overcome in the matchup between Illini Prairie Conference foes at the Rocket Center. Brady Porter knocked down three three-pointers and led the Rockets (0-3) with 15 points.
Danville 67, Bloomington 61. Danville senior Tevin Smith topped 1,000 career points and helped the Vikings (1-0) knock off Big 12 rival Bloomington on the road. Smith and teammate Martez Rhodes both had 21 points in the win, while Nate Hoskins finished with 11.
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 92, Fisher 81. Fisher came out on the wrong end of a Heart of Illinois Conference shootout against FC/W. Carson Brozenec led Fisher (1-2) with 22 points and was one of four Bunnies in double figures. Landen Stalter and Jake Cochran had 18 points apiece, while Blake Terven chipped in 10.
Iroquois West 49, Clifton Central 45. Iroquois West saw its eight-point halftime lead disappear, but a pair of clutch free throws by Ty Pankey in the closing seconds helped the Raiders (1-1) top Clifton Central in a Sangamon Valley Conference tilt. Jack McMillan led IW with 20 points, and Cannon Leonard finished with 12.
LeRoy 48, Heyworth 41. LeRoy used a strong third quarter to overcome a small halftime deficit and top Heyworth in HOIC action. Max Buckles led the Panthers (3-0) with a game-high 21 points, scoring 15 points in the second half to secure the win. Ty Egan also chipped in 11 points as LeRoy remained unbeaten.
Lexington 58, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45. GCMS wasn’t able to hang on to its halftime lead, getting outscored by 20 points in the second half in the HOIC loss to Lexington. Ty Cribbett scored all of his team-leading nine points in the first half for the Falcons (0-3).
Mahomet-Seymour 74, Mt. Zion 58. Shorthanded Mahomet-Seymour pulled away in the second half, turning a six-point halftime lead into a 16-point road win against an Apollo Conference rival. Quinton McCullough‘s 24-point, 12-rebound double-double led the way for the Bulldogs (2-1). Eli Warren nearly had a double-double of his own with 17 points and eight assists, and Braden Finch was the third player in double figures with 15 points in the win.
Meridian 71, Sullivan 52. Sullivan managed to hang with Meridian through the first half, but the Redskins’ deficit opened up in the third quarter and they couldn’t recover. Ian Plank led Sullivan (1-1) with 23 points, while Ben Bushue finished with 10 in the Central Illinois Conference loss.
Milford 72, Armstrong-Potomac 42. Milford got hot from deep, making 10 three-pointers in the 30-point Vermilion Valley Conference win against Armstrong-Potomac. Luke McCabe and Will Teig had 17 points apiece for the Bearcats (5-1), while Trey Totheroh chipped in 15 points and Trace Fleming finished with 15 rebounds.
Monticello 51, Olympia 28. Monticello gave up its early lead following a rough second quarter, but the Sages rallied for 27 points in the third quarter to pick up the road IPC win at Olympia. Ben Cresap led Monticello (2-0) with a game-high 17 points to go with five rebounds and three assists, while Dylan Ginalick chipped in 15 points in the win.
Oakwood 62, Schlarman 60. A successful run of free throws helped Schlarman force overtime in a VVC game against Oakwood, but the Comets prevailed in the extra period by doing the exact same thing. Brevin Wells made all four of his overtime free throws to finish with 11 points for Oakwood (2-0) and join teammates Isaiah Ruch (20 points) and Josh Young (16 points) in double figures. Schlarman’s Jamal Taylor Jr. scored a game-high 24 points and made 8 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Hilltoppers (1-1) in the game.
Okaw Valley 62, Blue Ridge 16. Blue Ridge faced an 18-point deficit by the end of the first quarter and never recovered in the LPC game against Okaw Valley. Senior guard Tyler Nichols paced the Knights (0-3) with seven points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39, Cissna Park 30. A 20-point fourth quarter propelled Paxton-Buckley-Loda to its come-from-behind SVC victory against Cissna Park. Jarred Gronsky and Brett Giese scored eight points apiece to lead the Panthers (1-1). Malaki Verkler had a game-high 13 points for the Timberwolves (1-4).
Prairie Central 68, Rantoul 37. Prairie Central turned defense into offense against Rantoul with 15 steals helping spark a 31-point IPC victory. Trey Bazzell did a bit of everything for the Hawks (1-0), finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Avontay Anderson paced the Eagles (0-2) with 10 points.
Salt Fork 55, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50. Salt Fork used a fourth-quarter rally, led by Garrett Taylor and Brady Tevebaugh, to top BHRA in a matchup of VVC rivals. Taylor led the Storm (1-0) with 19 points and scored seven points in the crucial final quarter. Tevebaugh, who made all six of his free throws in the fourth, and Blake Norton finished with 10 points apiece for Salt Fork. Elijah Tidwell scored a game-high 22 points for BHRA (3-2), while Brett Meidel chipped in 11 points for the Blue Devils.
Tuscola 74, Central A&M 49. Tuscola’s veteran duo of Grant Hardwick and Jalen Quinn was too much for Central A&M in the matchup between CIC rivals. Hardwick led the Warriors (5-0) with a game-high 22 points, while Quinn dropped a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double while also finishing with six assists and six steals. Ben Tiezzi (11 points) and Cole Cunningham (10 points) made it four Warriors in double figures in the win.
Watseka 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 36. Watseka outscored Gardner-South Wilmington 19-7 in the fourth quarter to secure a nonconference victory. Jameson Cluver led the Warriors (1-1) with 15 points.
Westville 52, Hoopeston Area 40. Hoopeston Area turned a halftime deficit into a double-digit VVC victory thanks to a strong second half Bryce Burnett and Kamden Maddox. The Tigers’ twosome combined for 18 second-half points, with Burnett finishing with a game-high 20 and Maddox 15 for Westville (1-1) in the win. Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers (0-2) with 15 points, while Preston VanDeVeer had 13.
In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park 46, DeLand-Weldon 16. Mikayla Knake almost pulled this one out by herself. The Cissna Park sophomore guard knocked down three three-pointers and scored 14 points to go with four rebounds and three steals to lead the Timberwolves (1-2) to their first win of the season. Ava Austin paced DeLand-Weldon (0-1) with 10 points in the Eagles’ first game of the year.
Danville 88, Bloomington 53. It didn’t take long for Danville’s Erin Houpt to get settled into the 2021 season. The Vikings’ senior and future Mercer guard scored 37 points blowout Big 12 Conference win against Bloomington. Nau’tika Conaway also had 30 points for Danville (1-0).
Peoria 76, Urbana 21. Urbana fell behind early in its season debut, scoring just five points in the first half, and couldn’t recover in a Big 12 showdown against Peoria. Junior guard Sariah Townsend-Cooper hit two three-pointers and led the Tigers (0-1) with 10 points.
In boys’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Champaign Central won 10 of 12 events and topped rival Urbana 125-59 at Unit 4 Pool. The Maroons had three double event winners. Nolan Miller won both the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 45.85 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 55.25. Maddox Dempsey showed off his versatility with a win in the 50 freestyle (23.70) and 500 freestyle (5:42.14), while Aidan Williams posted wins in the 100 freestyle (52.39) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.48). Urbana’s Willem Alleyne was the Tigers’ only individual event winner, placing first in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.88. Urbana’s other event win was in the 200 freestyle relay.