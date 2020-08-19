In boys’ golf
At Atlanta. Prairie Central went low in its opening event of the season, claiming first place in the Spartan Scramble at North Greens Golf Course with the quartet of Payton Dunahee, Trey Bazzell, Rylie Vaughan and Isaiah Adams combining for an 11-under 61. The Hawks beat Roanoake-Benson, Olympia and Tri-Valley in the scramble.
At Clinton. Monticello put up a team score of 165 on Tuesday to place first in a quadrangular match at Clinton Country Club. The Sages topped runner-up Maroa-Forsyth by eight strokes, as Will Ross shot a 1-over 36 to lead the team and finish second individually behind the Trojans’ Tyler Davis at 2-under 33. A pair of 42s from the duo of Tanner Buehnerkemper and Matthew Erickson helped Monticello seal the win. Bement’s Zach Courson shot a 43 to pace the Bulldogs in third as a team, while host Clinton finished fourth behind matching 46s from Aiden Toohill and Mason Walker.
At Savoy. Centennial started its season on a high note, topping Tuscola by 25 strokes in a nine-hole dual meet at the University of Illinois Blue Course on Tuesday. Junior Griffin Doyle led the Chargers with a 6-over 42 and earned medalist honors. Walker Smith and Keith Gardner both fired a 45 for Centennial. Landon Banta and Brayden Gough put up matching 50s to pace Tuscola.
At Savoy. More local golf action was happening across the way at the University of Illinois Orange Course between Champaign Central and Urbana on Tuesday, with the Maroons claiming a definitive victory in the 18-hole dual match. Wade Schacht shot an even-par 72 to pace the Maroons as individual medalist, with Charlie Cekander shooting an 88 to tie for second overall. Urbana’s Parker McClain also shot an 88 to match Cekander.
At Sheldon. CJ VanHoveln shot a 43 to earn individual medalist honors and lead Milford to a team win in Tuesday’s triangular match with Cissna Park and Salt Fork at Shewami Country Club. The Bearcats shot 194 as a team, beating the Timberwolves by 14 strokes and the Storm by 20. Cissna Park’s Cale Clauss shot a 48, tying for second with Milford’s Salym Estes.
In girls’ golf
At Sheldon. Milford put together a strong finish at the top of the individual leaderboard Tuesday to top Cissna Park by 19 strokes in a dual match at Shewami Country Club. While Cissna Park’s Emily Hylbert claimed medalist honors with a 54, it came via a scorecard tiebreaker with Milford’s Anna Hagan, who also shot a 54. The Bearcats’ Kristin Butler finished with a 60 to place third overall.