In baseball
Arthur Christian 13, Judah Christian 3. Arthur Christian took the early lead, weathered a mid-game comeback attempt by Judah Christian and ultimately closed out a run-shortened East Central Illinois Conference victory with nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined. Brock Helmuth and James Lee drove in three runs apiece for the Conquering Riders (3-9), and Cody Kuhns was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI. Julian Llano had both hits and drove in both runs for the Tribe (0-7), with Grant Hendershot scoring twice in the loss.
Bloomington Central Catholic 11, St. Thomas More 10. St. Thomas More battled back after giving up a quick 10-0 run through 11/2 innings, but the Sabers couldn’t finish off the comeback in the Illini Prairie Conference loss to Bloomington Central Catholic. Dawson Magrini, Wilson Kirby and Cooper Hannagan drove in two runs apiece for St. Thomas More (8-11).
Cissna Park 7, Kankakee Grace Christian 5. A senior trip robbed Cissna Park of several of its veterans, but the Timberwolves still managed to win a back-and-forth nonconference matchup with Kankakee Grace Christian thanks to a three-run effort in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gavin Spitz finished 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored for Cissna Park (7-12), and Brayden Bruens also drove in a run in the win.
Clinton 9, Tuscola 0. A one-run lead after one inning would have been enough for Clinton in Tuesday’s Central Illinois Conference showdown with Tuscola, but the Maroons added eight more runs in the next five innings for the win to get back to .500 in league play. Mason Walker pitched a complete-game shutout for Clinton (6-8) and struck out 11 while giving up three hits. Walker also scored three runs, and Caiden Rich was 1 for 3 with two RBI in the win. Colton Musgrave had two hits to pace the Warriors (7-14) at the plate.
Fisher 10, Hartsburg-Emden 9. Cody Hinton’s RBI double capped a seven-run seventh inning, and Fisher made the most of one more chance by scoring in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch for a walk-off comeback win after trailing Hartsburg-Emden 9-2 through 61/2 innings. Aiden Check had three hits and two RBI for the Bunnies (5-15), and Quinn Kuhns got the win after striking out five and giving up two hits and three walks in three scoreless innings of relief.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, LeRoy 4. Kellan Fanson’s two-run, walk-off single finished off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s comeback victory Tuesday at home against Heart of Illinois Conference rival LeRoy. The win was a third straight for the Falcons (13-7) and fifth in six games this month. Tanner Holoch homered for the Panthers (16-8) and drove in three runs in the loss.
Hoopeston Area 7, North Vermillion (Ind.) 1. Hoopeston Area’s Nick Hofer was nearly untouchable on the mound Tuesday against North Vermillion, striking out 14 in six innings in the Cornjerkers’ nonconference road win. Hofer, Grant Morgan and Ryker Small all went 2 for 4 with three stolen bases, Ben Brown was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Derek Drayer hit a two-run home run in the win for Hoopeston Area (11-16).
Monticello 11, Rantoul 1. Rantoul had the answer for Monticello’s lead after one inning, as the Tigers evened the game at 1-1 in the top of the second. Ten unanswered runs by the Sages (17-7) in the next 21/2 innings, though, decided Tuesday’s run-shortened Illini Prairie Conference matchup. Luke Teschke was 2 for 3 with four RBI for Monticello, Jacob Trusner went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and Joey Sprinkle and Thomas Swartz also chipped in two hits apiece. Ross Gawenda led the Eagles (2-15) by going 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Salt Fork 7, Villa Grove 4. Salt Fork led 7-0 after five innings and needed that cushion to hold off a Villa Grove comeback attempt in the fifth and sixth innings and take home the nonconference win. Jameson Remole went 3 for 4 with three RBI for the Storm (13-10), Blake Hettmansberger was 1 for 3 with two RBI and Blake Norton homered in the win. Luke Zimmerman had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils (7-12).
Sullivan 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5. Cody Crowe came through in the bottom of the seventh, delivering a walk-off single to give Sullivan (6-14) consecutive victories for the first time this spring. Jackson Matheson got the win for Sullivan after striking out two in two hitless, scoreless innings of relief. Quentin Day was 2 for 4 at the plate to lead Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (6-16).
Unity 5, Illinois Valley Central 1. Unity stayed unbeaten in Illini Prairie Conference action with Tuesday’s home win against IVC. Damian Knoll got the win for the Rockets (24-3) in a complete-game effort. He gave up a single unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven. Knoll also homered for Unity and drove in a team-high three runs. Tyler Hensch was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Blake Kimball double and scored twice.
Westville 11, Watseka 1. Six runs in the bottom of the first inning proved to be more than enough for Westville in its run-shortened Vermilion Valley Conference blowout against Watseka. Ethan McMasters and Kamden Maddox both homered for the Tigers (18-9), with Maddox finishing 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI. Cade Schaumburg was 1 for 3 with three RBI, Landen Haurez had three hits and scored three runs, and Zach Russell got the win after giving up one run on three hits and striking out two in five innings. Ty Berry paced the Warriors (2-13), going 2 for 2 and scoring Watseka’s only run.
In softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Oakwood 10. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took an early lead, fended off several comeback attempts by Oakwood and put Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game out of reach with a seven-run fifth inning. BHRA’s Jacey Wendell went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI, stole two bases and got the win after giving up six earned runs and striking out three in six innings. Natalie Clapp was 3 for 3 for the Blue Devils (11-7) and reached safely all three times on bunt singles. Karsen Rupp homered and drove in three runs for the Comets (6-18-1).
Centennial 4, Urbana 3. Centennial’s Brylie Klaudt decided Tuesday’s Big 12 rivalry with a game-winning, walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to knock off Urbana. Klaudt finished with three hits and also drove in three runs for the Chargers (5-11). Urbana starter Allison Deck struck out 17, and Sydni Uher led the Tigers (6-10) at the plate with two hits in the loss.
LeRoy 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. LeRoy scored in five of seven innings, hit double digits on the scoreboard for the fifth straight game and extended its winning streak to 10 with Tuesday’s Heart of Illinois Conference road win at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Natalie Loy finished a home run short of the cycle and went 3 for 4 with three RBI for the Panthers (24-5), while Emily Mennenga was 2 for 2 with three RBI and Molly Buckles drove in two runs. Cally Kroon scored twice for the Falcons (5-11) in the loss.
Mahomet-Seymour 3, Bloomington 0. Mahomet-Seymour grinded out an extra-innings road win Tuesday by knocking off Bloomington with three runs in the top of the eighth after seven scoreless. Bulldogs’ ace Karley Yergler struck out 17 and walked two in her complete-game shutout and also helped her own cause with a solo home run in the eighth inning. Abigail Akers also homered for Mahomet-Seymour (18-2) and drove in the Bulldogs’ other two runs.
Monticello 17, Rantoul 2. Monticello built to Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference blowout, turning an early 4-1 lead into a run-shortened, four-inning rout thanks to seven runs in the bottom of the third inning and six more in the bottom of the fourth. Hannah Uebinger went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBI to lead the Sages (10-12), while Lizzie Stiverson was 1 for 2 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Macey Hicks got the win after giving up two unearned runs on seven hits while striking out four in four innings. Emily Curtis had two hits for the Eagles (7-14) but took the loss.
Normal U-High 4, Champaign Central 1. Champaign Central out-hit Normal U-High on Tuesday, but the Maroons couldn’t turn those hits into enough runs in the nonconference home loss. Kaitlyn Helm led Central (12-14) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Alexa Sutton took the loss despite scattering four runs — just two earned — on four hits and striking out five in seven innings.
North Vermillion (Ind.) 13, Hoopeston Area 5. Hoopeston Area’s trip across state lines didn’t pan out well Tuesday in an eight-run loss to North Vermillion. Madison Barnes had two doubles, homered and drove in four runs for the Cornjerkers (9-14) in the loss.
Pontiac 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda got no-hit in Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference loss to Pontiac. A walk drawn by pinch hitter Devani McClatchey represented the lone baserunner of the game for the Panthers (6-17).
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Danville 3. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Shayne Immke was 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in three runs while teaming up with Kelsey Martlage and Alyssa Acton to throw a three-hitter in the Spartans’ nonconference home win against Danville. Jacey Lewis and Addy Martinie drove in two runs apiece for SJ-O (23-8-1) in its sixth straight win.
Salt Fork 8, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Salt Fork scored in five of six innings and snapped a three-game losing streak with Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference home win against Armstrong-Potomac. Brynlee Keeran was 4 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Storm (10-11), and Kendyl Hurt went 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Hurt also got the win after scattering one run on six hits and striking out 14. Carlyn Crozier was 2 for 3 for the Trojans (9-13), and Laney Duden pushed across A-P’s only run on a sacrifice bunt.
South Newton (Ind.) 15, Iroquois West 5. A five-run top of the first for Iroquois West didn’t stand up in Tuesday’s nonconference road game at South Newton, with the Rebels scoring 15 unanswered runs for the win. Aubrey Wagner was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Abby Kraft 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Raiders (4-11).
Unity 2, Illinois Valley Central 1. Unity hit the 20-win mark for the season with Tuesday’s senior night win against Illini Prairie Conference rival IVC. Taylor Henry got the win for the Rockets (20-6) after giving up one run on four hits and three walks to go with six strikeouts in her complete game. Maddie Reed led the way at the plate after going 2 for 3 with a double.
Warrensburg-Latham 5, Clinton 4. Clinton struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Maroons couldn’t fend off Warrensburg-Latham’s comeback and dropped the Central Illinois Conference home game. Morgan Fortune drove in two runs to lead Clinton (3-16), and Brooke Reeves, who took the loss in relief, singled and drove in a run.
Westville 10, Watseka 0. Westville won its second straight Vermilion Valley Conference championship with Tuesday’s shutout of Watseka. Abby Sabalaskey got the win for the Tigers (21-3) after giving up just one hit and striking out 14 in five innings. Desi Darnell also went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI in the win. Brianna Denault had the lone hit for the Warriors (12-7).
In girls’ soccer
Class 1A Decatur Lutheran Regional
Warrensburg-Latham 9, Uni High 1. Mikayla Blanke scored in the first half for Uni High, but the Illineks (9-8) couldn’t keep up with Warrensburg-Latham in a regional semifinal loss. Uni High goalkeepers Cora Lewis-Patterson and Gabby Mongwa finished with seven and three saves, respectively.
Class 1A Williamsville Regional
Williamsville 8, Judah Christian 0. Judah Christian fell behind by seven goals in its regional semifinal matchup and could never recover. Goalkeeper Ava Carder made 18 saves for the Tribe (0-9-3).
Nontournament
Champaign Central 9, Peoria 0. Nine different players scored for Champaign Central in its Big 12 rout Tuesday at home against Peoria. Claudia Larrison led the Maroons (9-7) with one goal and two assists, and both Kat Wagner and Cricket Wagner put up one goal and one assist. Lainey Somers, Kinsley Stillman, Erin Cowan, Sophia Adams, Audrey Larson and Mia Churchill also scored in the blowout.
Normal Community 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Mahomet-Seymour lost for just the second time in its penultimate regular-season match at Normal. Cayla Koerner and Brea Benson scored for the Bulldogs (16-2), and Janel Straub finished with one assist.
Normal West 7, Danville 0. Danville closed out its regular season on a rough note with Tuesday’s Big 12 home loss to Normal West. The Vikings (4-11-2) used three goalkeepers against the Wildcats. Aniya Parker had 15 saves, Addy Gritton made five and Trayonna Jefferson finished with one.
Peoria Richwoods 2, Urbana 0. Urbana goalkeeper Hannah Null made 20 saves, but the Tigers (4-8-2) lost their regular-season finale at home to Richwoods.
In boys’ track and field
At Fisher. Ridgeview/Lexington won six events, with Cale Hoffman and Brayden Campbell responsible for five alone, but the Mustangs couldn’t catch El Paso-Gridley at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet and finished second. Hoffman swept the hurdles with personal-best times in winning the 110-meter hurdles (16.27 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.71) and also jumped 39 feet, 5 inches to win the triple jump. Campbell added wins in the 100 dash in 11.28 seconds and 400 dash in a personal-record 51.53 seconds. Other area teams included Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in fifth, Fisher in a tie for ninth and LeRoy in 11th.
At Macon. Tuscola won three events, including a throws sweep by Chris Boyd, and finished fourth at the Central Illinois Conference meet. Boyd won the shot put with a throw of 58 feet, 8 inches and followed that up with a discus win at 148-9. The team of Logan Wallace, Will Foltz, Riley Nolan and Josiah Hortin also won the 3,200-meter relay for the Warriors in 8 minutes, 30.12 seconds. Other area teams included Clinton in third and Sullivan in fifth.
At Paxton. Paxton-Buckley-Loda won 11 of 18 events and easily won its own PBL Boys’ Invite on Tuesday. Mason Bruns was a double winner for the Panthers, taking first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 42.39 seconds and winning the triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 10 inches. Iroquois West finished second as a team — 95 points behind PBL — thanks to a throws sweep from Clayton Leonard. The future Illinois offensive lineman won the shot put with a throw of 46-11 and threw 133-11 to win the discus. Milford/Cissna Park finished fourth as a team, with Spencer Wells winning the high jump at 6-2, and St. Thomas More was seventh after Cabott Craft jumped a personal-record 21-5 to win the long jump. Watseka (fifth), Academy High (sixth) and Georgetown-Ridge Farm (eighth) rounded out the area teams in the standings.
In boys’ tennis
At Danville. Urbana came up one singles match shy of a sweep of Big 12 rival Danville and settled for an 8-1 victory at Danville Tennis Center instead. The Tigers’ Elijah Walker and Joe Solava posted matching 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 4 and 5 singles, respectively, in the win. Tuong Dang and Ian Peters also won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles for Urbana. The Vikings’ lone win came at No. 1 singles with Jayden Brown earning the 6-1, 6-1 victory.