In boys’ soccer
Class 1A Fisher Regional
➜ Uni High 8, Schlarman 0. Three goals from Noah La Nave, two scores from Teo Chemla and additional strikes from Henry Wang, Daniel Terziev and Lawrence Zhao keyed the second-seeded Illineks (10-7) to glory in the semifinal round. Uni High goalkeeper Arjun Kala registered one save against the 10th-seeded Hilltoppers (5-12-2) as the Illineks advance to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final versus third-seeded Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 2. The third-seeded Bunnies (19-0-1) claimed a penalty-kicks win over the seventh-seeded Bombers (11-9-1) in a thrilling semifinal to advance to a 4:30 p.m. Friday regional final matchup with second-seeded Uni High. The teams went to overtime tied at 1 before each side scored once in the two extra 10-minute periods. Seth Kollross potted both Fisher/GCMS goals prior to the shootout and scored in the PKs alongside Sid Pfoff and Isaiah Johnson. Austin Stoner and Carter Byrne recorded goals for A-O/DL in regulation, with Landon Lawson and Lucas May scoring in the shootout.
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 12, Iroquois West 0. The seventh-seeded Raiders (10-13) couldn’t keep up with their top-seeded opponent and were ousted in the semifinal.
➜ Hoopeston Area 7, St. Anne 4. The fifth-seeded Cornjerkers (19-5-1) never looked back after Gavin Montez scored the first two goals of the game, with the sophomore eventually finishing with four goals in the semifinal triumph. Ben Brown added two goals and Isaias Diaz scored once for Hoopeston Area, which will play top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic (20-3-1) for the regional title at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Nontournament
➜ Champaign Central 8, Peoria 1. Kyle Johnson and Tim Ngugi recorded hat tricks while Ben Wellens and Cooper Carson added additional goals as the Maroons (14-6-2) recorded a Big 12 Conference win on their home field.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 12, Effingham 0. Mahomet-Seymour (13-7-1) won an Apollo Conference contest in convincing fashion, with 11 of its 12 seniors scoring in a home win. Braeden Heinold scored twice for the Bulldogs, and Greyson Campion, Titus Payne and Clayton Gibson each added two assists.
➜ Mattoon 1, Centennial 1. The host Chargers (6-7-3) picked up a nonconference draw on their senior night when Abdul Watan scored a goal — assisted by Tyler Luchinski — and Kenny Mayele recorded eight keeper saves.
➜ Normal West 6, Danville 1. Moise York scored Danville’s lone goal in a Big 12 Conference loss on its home field. Tyler Finley recorded 13 saves for the Vikings (5-12-2).
➜ Urbana 3, Peoria Richwoods 1. Two goals from Jackson Kirkland and a score from Grant Koplinski led the Tigers (14-0-1) to a sound home win. Urbana clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference title with the victory and would secure the conference title outright with a win against Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday.
In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Trojans (16-9) went on the road and scored a convincing 25-10, 25-13 Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Cornjerkers (10-11). Kyla Bullington’s eight kills, Lily Jameson’s 18 assists and a three-kill, three-block showing from Gracie Gordon fueled A-P’s success.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 0. Charley Condill struck for nine kills and five digs and Delaney Gillis added four aces and four kills as the Knights (16-8) won 25-20, 25-18 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. ALAH improved its winning streak to four matches with the victory over the Titans (11-12), who received six kills from Kaylin Williams, 11 assists from Josie Armstrong and a four-kill, four-dig outing from Bella Dudley.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Villa Grove 1. The visiting Broncos (8-13-1) pulled off a 24-26, 25-15, 25-22 comeback victory over the Blue Devils (5-15) in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Alex Brown’s five kills paced the Villa Grove offense, which added four kills apiece from Vanessa Wright, Jobella Crafton and Ava Vollmer.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 1. Emma Morrical’s eight kills and Ava Seggebruch’s seven kills powered the visiting Timberwolves (17-12-1) to a 25-16, 22-25, 25-10 Vermilion Valley Conference triumph versus the Hilltoppers (1-11). Mikayla Knake’s 24 assists, Riley Maul’s 12 digs and Tricia Karas’ four aces also aided Cissna Park’s cause.
➜ Cornerstone 2, Uni High 1. The visiting Illineks (5-15) suffered a 24-26, 25-10, 25-21 East Central Illinois Conference loss despite taking the first set. Ella Greer turned in four kills and seven blocks for Uni High, which added four aces from Lara Marinov.
➜ Heritage 2, Blue Ridge 0. Ten kills from Bri Struck and eight digs from Lilli Montgomery led the Hawks (19-7-1) to a 25-15, 25-15 Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Heritage was especially adept at capitalizing on each point as it recorded 16 aces as a team. The Knights (27-4) were led by Gracie Schaffer‘s nine-assist, five-kill outing and nine digs from Alexis Wike.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Arthur Christian 1. The visiting Tribe (15-7) won an 18-25, 26-24, 25-19 thriller against East Central Illinois Conference rival Arthur Christian, knocking the Conquering Riders (31-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten. Propelling Judah to this result were 11 kills from Abi Tapuaiga, 25 assists from Klementine Davis, 18 digs from Emma Schultz and an 11-dig, eight-kill effort from Maggie Pritts. ACS fell short despite double-doubles from Ava Yoder (15 kills, 15 digs), Keisha Miller (26 assists, 12 digs) and Halie Rhoades (11 kills, 14 digs).
➜ Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The visiting Bearcats (21-6) staved off the Blue Devils (10-12) in a 25-11, 22-25, 25-13 Vermilion Valley Conference outing, remaining perfect in league play as a result. Hunter Mowrey (seven kills, 16 assists), Anna McEwen (six kills, 14 digs, six aces) and Emmaleah Marshino (six kills, 21 digs) each provided a big boost for Milford.
➜ Monticello 2, Rantoul 0. The host Sages (13-12) recorded a 25-20, 25-15 Illini Prairie Conference victory behind a big night from Lizzie Stiverson (19 assists, four digs, three kills). Also helping Monticello to victory were Renni Fultz (eight kills, six digs) and Alayna Schultz (six kills). Ashlee Freeman collected 13 assists for the Eagles (4-16) to go with Delaney Fullenkamp‘s six kills and Mackenzie Tome‘s five kills.
➜ Normal Community 2, Centennial 0. Despite three kills from Ashlyn Perry and two kills from Kate Yahnke, the Chargers (14-6-2) fell in a 25-17, 25-20 decision on the road versus a Big 12 Conference opponent.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. The Panthers (21-5) roared back from an early deficit to tally a 29-31, 25-12, 25-18 home win in Illini Prairie Conference play. Addison Oyer exploded for 26 kills and nine digs, while Araya Stack and Aubrey Busboom combined for 28 assists.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Prairie Central 0. Becca Steinbach recorded 23 assists and six digs and Kennedi Burnett added six digs as the Spartans (12-8-1) easily secured a 25-15, 25-4 Illini Prairie Conference victory over the Hawks (9-16).
➜ Tuscola 2, Paris 0. Kerri Pierce’s 22 assists and 10 kills from Kate Dean allowed the Warriors (9-12) to collect a 25-18, 25-23 nonconference road win and snap a four-match skid.
➜ Unity 2, Chillicothe IVC 0. Emma Bleecher collected 13 kills and nine digs as Unity (28-3) scored a 25-21, 25-16 Illini Prairie Conference win. The 118-mile drive didn’t faze the Rockets as Maddie Reed (21 assists) and Taylor Henry (10 digs) also turned in strong performances on the road.
➜ Urbana 2, Peoria 0. Sammi Christman and Rowen Grison-Sullivan combined for eight kills to propel the Tigers (5-13) to a 25-9, 25-21 win in Peoria. Nora Davenport‘s 16 digs helped secure the defensive end of the ball for Urbana, which now has two Big 12 Conference wins in a row.
➜ Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0. Eight kills from Raegann Kochel and 11 assists from Meredith Drake led the Warriors (20-9) to a 25-19, 25-22 home win in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Sydney McTaggart added nine digs to bolster the winning effort.
➜ Westville 2, Chrisman 0. Jasmyn Meeker’s 10-kill effort and 14 assists from Hadley Cox helped propel the Panthers (9-6) past the Cardinals (10-11) in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Lydia Gondzur chipped in 10 assists and Ella Miller added eight kills in the road triumph.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Sullivan 0. Sullivan (4-22) fell in a 25-18, 25-11 nonconference home loss despite four kills from Landry Hall.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Effingham. Joseph Scheele won the Apollo Conference Meet with a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 46.2 seconds at Effingham Country Club, guiding Mahomet-Seymour to the team title in the process. The Bulldogs’ 29 points far surpassed the other six teams’ totals, most closely challenged by Taylorville’s 77. Joining Scheele inside the individual top 10 for M-S were Kyle Nofziger (fourth, 16:00.4), Jonah Singer (fifth, 16:20.5) and Ben Wallace (seventh, 16:29.5).
➜ At Oakwood. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored the team win in the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, with the Blue Devils’ Eli Mojonnier taking the individual title at 16 minutes, 15.8 seconds over 3 miles at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant placed second individually at 16:16.67, with BHRA’s Emerson Thorlton (17:41.89) and Murphy McCool (18:21.36) finishing third and fourth. Cissna Park’s Malaki Verkler (18:22.57) rounded out the top five. Three other programs were represented inside the top 10: Westville by Aidan Skinner (eighth, 19:17.36), Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm by John Phipps (ninth, 19:29.27) and Armstrong-Potomac by Josh Goulding (10th, 19:43.86).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Effingham. Mahomet-Seymour placed second in the six-team Apollo Conference Meet at Effingham Country Club, with the Bulldogs’ team score of 39 falling just shy of Mt. Zion’s 38 total. Ava Boyd‘s 3-mile time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds led the way for the Bulldogs and was the third-best individual time overall, while Chloe Bundren (19:39.7) and Callie Jansen (19:41.5) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
➜ At Oakwood. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabriella Moreman was the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet champion, clocking a 3-mile time of 19 minutes, 52.9 seconds at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. There were no team scores posted in the event. Oakwood/Salt Fork claimed the next two finishing spots courtesy Macie Russell (second, 20:12.9) and Allie Morris (third, 21:18.8). Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke (fourth, 21:31.8) and Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett (fifth, 22:48.4) completed the top five.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central picked up a 9-0 nonconference victory versus Mahomet-Seymour when Mariclare O'Gorman, Claudia Larrison, Leilani Costello and Candace Wilund each succeeded in singles and doubles play for the Maroons. The Bulldogs' closest results were 7-5, 6-2 losses at No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles — recorded by M-S's Lillie Hillard (singles) and Lily Roberts/Lydia Johnson (doubles) versus Central's Sarah Kim and Kara Charney/Eunice Kim.
➜ At Decatur. Urbana scored a 6-0 win over Decatur Eisenhower thanks to singles wins from Myra Stevens, Jacie Owens, Hannah Null and Alisha Tangmunarunkit, with the Tigers’ tandems of Null/Owens and Eisla Madigan/Mary Fraley adding wins in doubles play.
➜ At St. Joseph. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley scored a 5-4 road win over St. Joseph-Ogden thanks to singles wins from Katie Steidinger, Audrey Iverson, Syda Schlickman and Emily Hood. The Spartans countered by sweeping doubles play, with the duos of Kelsey Martlage/Hope Rajlich, Allison Kearney/Jacey Lewis and Angie Chahine/Abby Behrens all scoring victories.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central took down Big 12 Conference opponent Normal West 97-83 at Unit 4 Pool. Babette Bradley (200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 2.16 seconds and 500 freestyle in 5:31.73), Olivia Terry (50 freestyle in 27.41), Laura Taylor (100 freestyle in 57.43), and the 200 medley relay team of Terry, Olivia Dempsey, Caroline Hartmann and Emily Hettinger (2:01.28) all won for Central.