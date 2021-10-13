Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.