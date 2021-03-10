In boys’ basketball
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
➜ Iroquois West 56, Cissna Park 51. Ryan Tilstra scored a team-high 16 points, Jack McMillan tossed in 11 points and the second-seeded Raiders (9-4) won their quarterfinal game at home. Malaki Verkler scored a game-high 19 points for the seventh-seeded Timberwolves (2-11) in defeat.
➜ Momence 64, Watseka 62. The top-seeded Warriors could not secure a quarterfinal win, falling in double overtime at home. Drew Wittenborn scored a team-high 14 points for Watseka (10-5), with Jordan Schroeder adding 13 points and Brayden Haines contributing 12 points.
➜ Milford 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 36. Trey Totheroh nearly produced a triple-double for the third-seeded Bearcats in a home quarterfinal win. Totheroh finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Milford (13-5), which also received 12 points from Trace Fleming.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 53, Tuscola 48. The visiting Purple Riders trailed 28-17 at halftime, but didn't let that double-digit deficit deter them in rallying for a nonconference win during the latest edition of the Cola Wars. Kevin Garza scored a team-high 20 points for Arcola (10-5), while Kacee Moore (14 points) and Beau Edwards (10 points) were also key in the comeback win. Jalen Quinn compiled a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds for Tuscola (11-5).
➜ Prairie Central 52, St. Thomas More 43. Trey Bazzell became Prairie Central's all-time leading scorer in a home Illini Prairie Conference triumph. Bazzell scored a game-high 21 points for the Hawks (10-4), with Logan Goad adding 14 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Justen Green and Patrick Quarnstrom scored 15 points apiece for STM, which led 23-17 at halftime.
➜ St. Teresa 48, Sullivan 40. Ian Plank scored 14 points, but Sullivan (4-8) lost at home in Central Illinois Conference play.
➜ Teutopolis 63, Mahomet-Seymour 36. The visiting Bulldogs trailed 13-2 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t make up the early deficit in a road loss. Luke Koller (14 points, seven rebounds) and Eli Warren (10 points) led M-S (9-4).
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 50, Armstrong-Potomac 39. Logan Nohren was a force for the host Hawks, dropping in a game-high 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds in a nonconference win. Carson Howard chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds for VG/H (7-5). Brody Howard (13 points) and Luke Gordon (12 points) led A-P (1-10).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 73, Argenta-Oreana 45. Brock Lyerly finished with a team-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough for A-O (1-12) in a road loss.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43, Clinton 35. The visiting Knights relied on a strong second half to earn an impressive nonconference win against the Maroons (12-3). Charley Condill and Alexa Miller each finished with 10 points for ALAH (12-2), which outscored Clinton 27-16 in the final two quarters. Condill added eight rebounds, while Claire Seal had a solid all-around game with six points, seven rebounds and five steals. Mallory Cyrulik had a game-high 12 points for Clinton and teammate Kaitlyn Rauch chipped in 11 points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Cissna Park 29. Sophia Rome finished with a game-high 16 points and 18 rebounds to spark the host Blue Devils (4-7) to a nonconference win. Ella Myers (nine points) also contributed for BHRA. Emma Morrical led Cissna Park (2-12) with eight points.
➜ Danville 59, St. Joseph-Ogden 53. Erin Houpt continued her superb senior season, with the Division I recruit lifting the visiting Vikings to a nonconference win. Houpt, a Mercer signee, poured in a game-high 30 points for Danville (9-2), with Nau’Tika Conaway (12 points) and McKaylee Allen (11 points) joining Houpt in double figures. Ella Armstrong and Payton Jones each scored 11 points to pace SJ-O (8-5), while Payton Jacob added 10 points.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Peoria. Centennial compiled 117 points to win a Big 12 triangular also featuring Champaign Central and Peoria Notre Dame. The Maroons finished second with 72 points, while the Irish were third with 36 points. Alex Geissler paced Centennial by winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 8.05 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:13.67. Cade McAndrew added another first-place finish for the Chargers by winning the 100 freestyle (53.71), while Centennial’s 200 medley relay (1:49.94) and 400 freestyle relay (3:45.25) also took first. Nolan Miller won the 50 freestyle (23.15) and the 100 butterfly (55.29) to lead Central, which also received a first-place finish from Austin Barker in the 100 backstroke (1:04.30).
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 2. The host Blue Devils took a 3-0 lead in the first half and held on for a Vermilion Valley Conference win in the season opener for both teams. Liam Oxendine scored two goals for BHRA (1-0), with Hayden Rice adding the other goal and Keanu King supplying two assists. Brady Tevebaugh and Sam Howie tallied goals for the Comets (0-1) on two assists from Reef Pacot.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 9, Unity 0. The host Rockets (0-1) fell behind 8-0 by halftime and couldn’t make up any ground in the second half of an Illini Prairie Conference setback.
➜ Iroquois West 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Santiago Andrade netted four goals for the host Raiders (1-0) in a season-opening nonconference win against the Buffaloes (0-1).
➜ Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman 0. The host Cornjerkers (1-0) received goals from Talen Gredy, Kayden Wallace, Nick Hofer, Ben Brown, Isaias Diaz and Owen Root to secure a season-opening VVC win at home against the Hilltoppers (0-1).
➜ Judah Christian 4, Arthur Christian 1. The host Tribe broke a 1-1 tie with three second-half goals en route to a win in its season opener. Bobby Rodriquez scored two goals for Judah Christian (1-0), while Caleb Crowley added a goal and an assist.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Teutopolis 0. The host Bulldogs led 7-0 at halftime and didn’t relent in a season-opening victory. Nate Lundstrom and Sam Henrichs each recorded three goals for the Bulldogs (1-0), with Tucker Antonacci adding two goals and Nick Tjahjadi contributing a goal and two assists.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 1, Champaign Central 0. Nate Allen made seven saves for the Maroons to keep their season opener close, but Central (0-1) couldn’t find the scoring mark in a Big 12 road loss to the reigning league champs.