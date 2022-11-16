Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic
At Watseka
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46, Momence 31. The Blue Devils (1-0) took care of business in their season-opening game, beginning tournament play with a victory. Beth McMahon went off for 24 points to pace BHRA, draining a trio of three-pointers along the way. Draycee Nelson and Mikayla Cox each added six points.
➜ Watseka 46, Clifton Central 27. The host Warriors (1-0) began their season on the right side of things, earning a tournament victory. Becca Benoit and Ava Swartz fronted a balanced scoring contingent for Watseka, producing 13 and 10 points, respectively. Jasmine Essington wasn't far behind with eight points.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
➜ St. Teresa 39, Clinton 23. The host Maroons (1-1) were unable to score more than seven points in any quarter during this tournament loss against a Central Illinois Conference enemy. Regan Filkin (eight points) and Clara Dempsey (six points) keyed Clinton on offense.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Fisher
➜ Unity 49, Fisher 27. Raegen Stringer generated 16 points before halftime as the Rockets (2-0) won their second tournament game in as many nights, dispatching the Bunnies (0-1). Stringer finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists for Unity, which led 15-2 after one quarter. Reagan Little added 10 points and seven rebounds for the victors, while both Lauren Miller and Addison Ray chipped in six points apiece. Miller added four rebounds and seven assists, and Ray grabbed six rebounds. The bulk of Fisher’s offense came from Kallie Evans, who compiled 16 points.
At Gibson City
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Iroquois West 26. A low-scoring tournament contest went in favor of the Panthers (1-1), who edged out the Raiders (1-1) in each squad’s second game of the event. Emily Robidoux paced PBL with 13 points. Shea Small hit 7 of 9 free throws on her way to 13 points for IW, also recording eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. Ilyana Nambo provided seven points, four rebounds and two steals for the Raiders, and Aubrey Wagner snagged six rebounds.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Monticello 29. The host Falcons (1-1) staved off the Sages (1-1) to even the teams in the tournament standings. Sophia Ray (nine points) and Mindy Brown (eight points) were the top scoring options for GCMS, which secured six points apiece from Savannah Shumate and Cally Kroon. Lydia Burger (11 points) and Megan Allen (nine points) made up most of Monticello’s offense.
Lexington Tournament
➜ Peoria Heights 51, Ridgeview 37. The Mustangs (0-1) were unable to open their season on a positive note, dropping this tournament game. Brinley Stevens claimed 16 points to pace Ridgeview, which picked up 10 points from Annalyn Harper.
➜ Le Roy 51, Lexington 34. Molly Buckles swished 21 points for the Panthers (1-1) as they rebounded from a Monday loss and knocked off a Heart of Illinois Conference opponent in tournament play. Buckles also logged five rebounds, four assists and seven steals for Le Roy, which garnered 10 points, four rebounds and six steals from Natalie Loy. Emily Bogema (six points, five rebounds, five steals) also had a noteworthy game for the Panthers.
Maroa-Forsyth Tournament
➜ St. Thomas More 71, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 36. Ruari Quarnstrom nearly outscored the opposition for the Sabers (2-0), throwing down 30 points in a tournament success. Emma Devocelle and Ava Dickerson each hit double digits scoring for STM, finishing with 13 and 11 points, respectively, and Maddy Swisher contributed seven points.
➜ Sullivan 64, Maroa-Forsyth 60. Sullivan (1-0) overcame a 36-25 halftime deficit and outlasted the host school in a tournament opener. Four double-digit scorers for Sullivan included Addison Minor, who booked a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The other double-digit scorers were Izabelle Hay (13 points), Alaina Moore (13) and Shae Ellis (11), and Moore added six assists.
North American Lighting Tournament
At Paris
➜ Terre Haute (Ind.) North 48, Rantoul 36. The Eagles (0-2) came up short in their second tournament game.
➜ Charleston 46, Danville 40. The Vikings (0-1) began their season with a close setback in tournament play.
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
➜ Ottawa 61, Prairie Central 31. A 12-all tie after one quarter didn’t extend beyond that point for the host Hawks (1-1), as they suffered their first loss of the season. Chloe Sisco drained three three-pointers as part of 11 points for Prairie Central, which acquired 10 points from Mariya Sisco.
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 51, Tri-County 39. Savannah Orgeron bucketed 12 of her team-best 14 points in the second half to guide the Bulldogs (2-0) past the Titans (1-1). Orgeron also snagged seven rebounds for M-S, which picked up 11 points, three rebounds and four steals from Durbin Thomas, eight points and six rebounds from Kylie Waldinger and six rebounds from Grace Binkley. Tri-County was powered by three key scorers: Josie Armstrong (14 points), Kaylin Williams (11) and Kenzie Hales (nine). Williams also snared nine rebounds.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Centennial 24. The host Spartans (1-1) recovered from a season-opening loss the night prior and defeated the Chargers (0-2), picking up their first win of the season. Centennial received 10 points from Dariah Hortin and a six-point, four-steal outing from Kayla Walke.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 46, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 24. Haley Garrett went off for 22 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Broncos (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win. Haylei Simpson (nine points) and Jazzi Hicks (eight points) also gave CG/B some breathing room on the scoreboard.
➜ Marshall 55, Chrisman 8. Alivia Brinkley and Taylor Jones each sank a three-pointer for the host Cardinals (1-1), but their offense otherwise stagnated in a nonconference loss.
➜ Tuscola 44, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36. The host Warriors (2-0) used a 14-4 scoring edge in the first quarter to hold off the Knights (1-1) in a nonconference game. Harley Woodard neared a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds for Tuscola, which landed 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals from Sydney Moss. Ella Boyer (eight points) and Izzy Wilcox (four points, six assists) also paved the way for Tuscola’s success. Claire Seal gave ALAH 15 points and eight rebounds, while Charley Condill’s 12 points and six rebounds also kept the Knights afloat.
➜ Uni High 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35. Mikayla Blanke crafted a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds for the host Illineks (1-0) as they held on for a nonconference win over the Buffaloes (0-1) despite trailing 14-7 after one quarter. Chizara Onyemer (eight points, six rebounds) and Xenia Mongwa (nine points, six rebounds) also came up big for Uni High. G-RF was keyed by Kendall Roberts’ 15 points.