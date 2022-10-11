In volleyball
➜ Champaign Central 2, Washington 0. Meg Rossow put together an eight-kill, two-block night for the visiting Maroons (19-7) as they defeated a nonconference opponent 25-20, 25-19. Olivia Gustafsson spread around 20 assists and added five digs and two blocks for Central, which garnered five kills and nine digs apiece from Bridget Cassady and Kindle Williams.
➜ Chrisman 2, Judah Christian 1. The visiting Tribe (11-8) saw a four-match win streak end in this nonconference match, dropping a 25-21, 22-25, 25-23 decision. Hannah Jackson and Klementine Davis each boasted a double-double for Judah — 12 kills and 14 digs for Jackson, 27 assists and 11 digs for Davis. Ava Carder (nine kills) and Avoni Kelly (four kills, two blocks) also helped the Tribe.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Clifton Central 0. A strong serving night from the host Cornjerkers (14-8) helped them to a 25-15, 25-17 nonconference triumph versus the Comets. Logan Watson finished with three aces and Charissa Johnson provided two aces for Hoopeston Area, which received five kills from Bre Crose.
➜ Le Roy 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. The host Panthers (14-7) extended their win streak to three with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-17 nonconference victory against the Broncos (8-12-1). Ali Walker (12 kills), Lexus Lawhorn (12 assists), Skye Tieman (24 digs) and Haylei Simpson (five aces, two blocks) stood out for CG/B.
➜ Rantoul 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Ashlee Freeman distributed 23 assists for the visiting Eagles, who got back to .500 for the season via a 25-12, 28-26 non-league victory against the Buffaloes (8-16). For Rantoul (11-11), the main benefactors of Freeman’s passing were Lily Stalter (nine kills) and Tashay Jackson-Roper (eight kills). At the forefront of G-RF’s attack were J’Lynn Waltz (six kills), Kendall Roberts (five kills) and Addison Spesard (three kills).
➜ Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. After dropping the opening set, the host Warriors (18-10) rallied for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 non-league win against the Falcons (4-20). Double-digit digs from Brianna Denault (20), Noelle Schroeder (11) and Ella Smith (11) powered Watseka, as did seven kills apiece from Megan Martin and Lauren Tegtmeyer plus 11 assists from Christa Holohan.
➜ Westville 2, Tuscola 0. The Tigers now have won 20 matches this season, after posting a 25-18, 25-18 nonconference home sweep of the Warriors (4-21). Ella Miller contributed 17 kills, eight digs and two blocks for Westville (20-6), which picked up 27 assists from Lainey Wichtowski, seven kills from Maddison Appl and a five-kill, six-dig outing from Molly Doggett. Tuscola’s statistical leaders were Sydney Moss (five kills, three blocks), Zoey Thomason (14 digs), Anna Rauguth (10 digs) and Emily Czerwonka (nine assists).
In boys’ soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Normal Community 1. After dropping their first Apollo Conference match of the season in their previous match, the visiting Bulldogs (14-5-2) picked up a big nonconference win here. Nolan Wheeler turned in the match-winning goal in the second half after the teams entered the break tied at 1. Isaac Warren tallied the other M-S goal on an assist from Kai Jones.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Sublette. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant won this 2.95-mile race at Shady Oaks Country Club, putting together a time of 15 minutes, 22.30 seconds in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational’s 159-athlete field. Monticello (151 points) was the area’s top team, placing third out of 19 squads. Monticello landed four finishes inside the top 35: Logan Sikorski in 26th place (17:09.00), River Derby in 28th (17:15.20), Jacob Elston in 29th (17:16.00) and Ayden LeGrande in 34th (17:29.90). IW finished 18th as a team.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Sublette. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn earned individual champion distinction in the 161-athlete Amboy Columbus Day Invitational, traversing Shady Oaks Country Club’s 2.95-mile course in 17 minutes, 35.60 seconds. The Sages claimed sixth place in the 22-team standings with 172 points. Monticello’s next-best finishers after Bruhn were Estella Miller (21st place, 20:00.00) and Sylvia Miller (37th, 21:01.00). Iroquois West ranked 19th as a unit with 473 points, led by Samantha Hartke‘s 27th-place time of 20:38.90.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Maroa. St. Joseph-Ogden suffered a 9-0 sweep at the hands of Maroa-Forsyth. Abbey Dow kept things closest in singles play for the Spartans, dropping the No. 1 match 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10). Addison Seggebruch and Lily Rice were closest to securing a doubles win for SJ-O, slipping up 7-5, 7-5 in the No. 2 slot.