In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 8, Oakwood 6. Armstrong-Potomac rallied from a three-run deficit with five runs in the top of the seventh to pull off a comeback victory in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Gavin Parkerson led the Trojans (3-1) at the plate, going 1 of 4 with a home run and three RBI, but he took a no-decision on the mound despite striking out 12 in 5 2/3 innings. Gary Jones also homered for A-P, and Kollin Asbury was 3 of 3 with an RBI. Isaiah Ruch went 1 of 2 with a double and three RBI to lead the Comets (2-3).
➜ Cissna Park 12, Dwight 6. Cissna Park chased Dwight’s starter after just 1 2/3 innings, using an early seven-run advantage to claim victory in the Sangamon Valley Conference showdown. Gavin Spitz finished 3 of 5 at the plate with a double, home run and five RBI to lead the Timberwolves (1-2). Devin Hull, Mason Blanck and Ryan King also had three hits apiece in the win.
➜ Fisher 13, Hoopeston Area 10. Fisher scored at least one run in every inning during Tuesday’s nonconference win against Hoopeston Area. Ryan Coulter led the Bunnies (2-1) with three hits and five RBI, while Jake Cochran had four hits and two RBI. Nick Hofer paced the Cornjerkers (1-3) with two hits and four RBI.
➜ Macon Meridian 11, Clinton 0. Clinton fell behind early in the Central Illinois Conference showdown and couldn’t recover as Meridian only got stronger in the late innings in its no-hitter victory. Josh Carter struck out two in 31/3 innings but took the loss for the Maroons (0-1).
➜ Marshall 10, Westville 0. Westville couldn’t keep up the momentum from its 21-run offensive explosion in Monday’s season opener during a shutout nonconference loss to Marshall. Drew Wichtowski had two of six total hits for the Tigers (1-1).
➜ Milford 5, Iroquois West 2. Milford never trailed in its nonconference win against Iroquois West, but a two-run home run from Nicholas Warren provided some late insurance. Aaron Banning picked up the win for the Bearcats (2-0), giving up just two hits, two unearned runs and striking out seven in four innings. Payton Harwood closed it out, notching the save after striking out six in three hitless, scoreless innings. Lucas Frank was 1 of 3 with an RBI to lead the Raiders (0-1).
➜ Monticello 15, Villa Grove/Heritage 10. Monticello and Villa Grove/Heritage traded big innings early, but the Sages were able to build a big enough lead in the middle innings to claim the nonconference victory. Joey Sprinkle, Luke Teschke and Jack Buckalew drove in two runs apiece for Monticello (1-1), while Triston Foran was 2 of 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Nick Coffin went 1 of 4 with a home run and four RBI to pace the Hawks (3-1) at the plate.
➜ Prairie Central 19, St. Thomas More 12. Prairie Central opened its 2021 season with a bang. The Hawks (1-0) trailed by three runs after one inning, but sent 16 across the plate in the next two to take the upper hand in their Illini Prairie Conference shootout victory. A third-inning grand slam from Nate Reed, who went 2 of 3 with five RBI, was the highlight moment for Prairie Central. Carson Friedman, Lyndon Whitfill, Cooper Palmore and Owen Rafferty all drove in two runs apiece for the Hawks. Blake Staab led St. Thomas More (3-3), going 2 of 4 with two doubles and three RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. St. Joseph-Ogden got hot late, scoring seven of its 14 runs in the top of the seventh inning, to beat GCMS. Not that SJ-O pitcher Crayton Burnett needed much run support. The Illinois-bound senior struck out 17 in his complete game two-hitter, while hitting a home run and driving in two runs in his 3 of 4 day at the plate, too. Coby Miller and Tyler Altenbaumer had a team-high three RBI apiece for the Spartans (8-0), and Andrew Beyers went 2 of 3 with two RBI. Hunter Brewer had both hits for the Falcons (1-2).
➜ Watseka 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5. Watseka’s season opener was a productive one, as the Warriors tallied 16 runs on 16 hits to take down Sangamon Valley Conference rivals PBL in a run-shortened five innings. Ashton Bowling was 3 of 4 with a double and six RBI to lead Watseka (1-0), while Ty Berry went 4 of 4 with three doubles and four RBI in the win. Charlie Pound drove in two runs for the Panthers (1-1).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 1, Judah Christian 1. Arthur Christian put together a second-half rally for the second consecutive day to salvage a second straight tie. Nancy Robey scored for the Conquering Riders (1-0-2) in the second half off a Jodi Kuhns assist. Felicity Tuan scored for the Tribe (0-0-1), while Ava Carder made 10 saves.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Taylorville 0. Mahomet-Seymour won its second straight match and did so with its best offensive performance of the season to top Taylorville in Apollo Conference action. Cayla Koerner paced the Bulldogs (2-1) with four goals and one assist to go with a hat trick from Elise Hertling. Lauren Schnepper had the eighth goal and an assist.
➜ St. Thomas More 3, Olympia 1. St. Thomas More used a balanced attack to win its season opener against Illini Prairie Conference rivals Olympia. Tatum DeVriese had one goal and one assist to lead the Sabers (1-0), while Emma Devocelle and Cede Rentschler also scored in the win.
In softball
➜ Blue Ridge 10, Decatur St. Teresa 2. Blue Ridge provided more run support than was ultimately needed, as Sydnee Evans and Avery Place teamed up to shut down St. Teresa. Evans got the win after striking out eight and allowing just one earned run in five innings, while Place closed out the win with three strikeouts in her two innings of work. Lily Summers led the way offensively for the Knights (1-1), going 2 of 2 with three RBI, while Cassie Zimmerman knocked a two-run double and Lexi Young also doubled twice.
➜ Champaign Central 15, Peoria 0. Champaign Central won its first game of the season in a Big 12 blowout. Nalani Ray got the win for the Maroons (1-4) after striking out six and allowing just one hit in three innings. Ray, Ryan Barrett and Tayten Hunter scored two runs apiece in the win.
➜ LeRoy 14, Peoria Christian 3. LeRoy won for the second time in as many days, notching a nonconference victory against Peoria Christian in a run-shortened five innings. The Panthers (2-3) plated seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Karlee Eastham went 2 of 2 with three RBI to lead LeRoy at the plate, with both Callie Warlow and Emily Bogema driving in two runs apiece. Haley Cox got the win after striking out six and giving up three runs on two hits in 31/3 innings.
➜ Milford 15, Iroquois West 4. Milford scored 10 runs before Iroquois West got on the board and cruised to the nonconference victory in its first game of the season. Emmaleah Marshino went 3 of 4 with a double and four RBI for the Bearcats (1-0), who also got a 2-of-4 showing with a home run and four RBI from Hunter Mowrey. Brynlee Wright also went 2 of 3 with three RBI in the win.
➜ Normal West 5, Urbana 1. Urbana’s Brynlee Pohlmann drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning after four scoreless against Normal West, but the Wildcats scored five unanswered in the final two innings for the win. Allison Deck struck out 14 and gave up just three hits for Urbana (0-3), but some costly miscues did in the Tigers in the Big 12 matchup.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 20, Danville 5. Danville managed to hang with Notre Dame early, but the Vikings couldn’t keep up with 14 runs in the final three innings from the Irish to lose their first game of the season and drop to 2-1 with the Big 12 loss.
➜ Pontiac 22, Rantoul 2. Rantoul fell back to .500 early in the season in the Illini Prairie Conference loss. Bella Shields and Emily Curtis both went 1 of 2 with an RBI for the Eagles (1-1).
➜ Prairie Central 19, St. Thomas More 0. Prairie Central poured it on after a scoreless first inning, scoring 19 unanswered to claim the run-shortened Illini Prairie Conference victory. Grace Hardin singled for St. Thomas More (0-1) during her first varsity at-bat.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. St. Joseph-Ogden won its third straight game, picking up the road win at GCMS thanks to a home run barrage. Kaylee Ward had a grand slam for the Spartans (6-2) as part of her two-hit day, and Alyssa Acton and Shayne Immke hit back-to-back solo shots in the seventh inning. Immke and Payton Jones had four hits apiece to lead SJ-O.
➜ Tuscola 13, Villa Grove 0. Kaitlyn Reifsteck was nearly untouchable in Tuesday’s shutout victory. The Tuscola senior struck out 11 and allowed just a single hit as the Warriors (3-0) took down Villa Grove. Reifsteck helped her own cause with a 2-of-4 day at the plate that included two doubles and three RBI, while Kendyl Ring was 2 of 3 with four RBI and Ella Boyer went 2 of 4 with a home run and three RBI of her own. Alison Pangburn had the lone hit for the Blue Devils (1-3).
➜ Unity 6, Westville 0. A two-run home run in the third inning from Hailey Flesch was just the start for Unity in its nonconference victory against Westville. Ally England added three hits and two RBI and Gracie Renfrow two hits and two RBI in the win for the Rockets (2-0). Rylee Jones had the lone hit for the Tigers (0-2).
➜ Watseka 31, Kankakee Grace Christian 1. Watseka found a replacement opponent after Paxton-Buckley-Loda had to cancel and then opened its season with a thrashing of Grace Christian thanks in large part to a 19-run first inning. Brianna Denault led the Warriors (1-0), going 2 of 2 at the plate with a double, while driving in three runs and scoring four. Natalie Schroeder also had three RBI. Kennedy McTaggart, who homered, and Sydney McTaggart had two RBI apiece.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Mattoon. Centennial didn’t have much trouble knocking off former Big 12 rivals Mattoon in a 9-0 sweep on the road. The Chargers’ Max Braun dropped just a single game in his 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles, and Jason Kim did the same at No. 6 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win of his own. James Braun and Lino Jo were nearly as efficient as a pair, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles for Centennial.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Rantoul. Centennial won six events and edged out host Rantoul by six points in Tuesday’s five-team meet. Champaign Central finished fourth between Kankakee and East Peoria. The Chargers were strong on the track. Aaron Hendron swept the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 7.86 seconds) and the 3,200-meter run in 10:54.24 to go with Alex Geissler‘s win in the 800-meter run in 2:11.93 and Daniel Lacy‘s winning time of 51.44 seconds in the 400-meter dash. Rantoul’s Robert Buford won the 200-meter dash in 23.65 seconds, and Champaign Central’s Alexander Comet placed first in the shot put with a winning throw of 46 feet, 10 inches.
➜ At St. Joseph. St. Joseph-Ogden won eight events on its home track, but the Spartans finished second behind Shelbyville in Tuesday’s four-team meet. Decatur St. Teresa finished third, and Judah Christian was fourth. Hayden Knott swept the throws for the Spartans, winning the shot put by a considerable margin with a mark of 53 feet, 8 inches and taking first in the discus by an even wider margin with a throw of 172-2. Aidan McCorkle was also a double winner for SJ-O with a victory in the 400-meter dash in 53.69 seconds and the top mark of 19-51/2 in the long jump.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At St. Joseph. A dozen event victories, including three from Atleigh Hamilton, helped St. Joseph-Ogden come out on top in its four-team meet against Shelbyville, Judah Christian and Decatur St. Teresa. Hamilton swept the sprints, running 12.65 seconds to win the 100-meter dash and 26.06 seconds to win the 200-meter dash, and then put up a mark of 16 feet, 3 inches to win the long jump. Kaytlyn Baker also swept the hurdles for the Spartans, with first-place times of 18.43 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 55.05 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. Judah’s Aleigha Garrison won the 1,600-meter run in 5:52.18, and Anna Eisenmenger jumped 30-10 1/2 to win the triple jump.