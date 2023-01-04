Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 22. Arcola (7-7) cruised past Lincoln Prairie Conference foe Blue Ridge (6-10) thanks to 23 points from Braden Phillips and 13 points from Jackson Miller. The Purple Riders never looked back after mounting a 28-5 halftime lead while the Knights were led by Colin Michaels’ six-point outing.
Argenta-Oreana 72, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 60. Despite 21 points and 11 rebounds from Wyatt Hilligoss, 15 points from Jayce Parsons and 14 points from Connor Nettles, the host Knights (8-7) were vanquished by the Bombers (5-8) in LPC play. Argenta-Oreana outscored Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond by seven points in the second half, 40-33.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Fisher 30. Despite 13 points and five rebounds from Drayton Lutz and 11 points, two rebounds and two steals from Asher Litman, Fisher (2-11) went on the road and fell to Heart of Illinois Conference rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (10-4).
Iroquois West 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38. Cannon Leonard’s 29-point, 11-rebound double-double led Iroquois West (9-3) to a comfortable win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-10), with Sam McMillan adding 17 points to cement the victory. The Buffaloes were paced by Aaron Maquet’s 24-point outing, but couldn’t keep up with the Raiders in the second half after ending the first half tied at 24.
Le Roy 45, Clinton 37. Jack Edmundson poured a game-high 26 points and Jasper Tarr chipped in 13 points to help the host Panthers (7-4) snap a three-game losing streak against the Maroons (13-3). Le Roy pulled away from a 34-30 lead at the start of the fourth quarter despite the efforts of Clinton’s Dawson Graves, who scored five of his team-best 18 points in the final frame.
Mahomet-Seymour 51, Rantoul 45. Keyed by 15 points from Dayten Eisenmann and eight points from Trey Peters, host Mahomet-Seymour (7-7) earned its second straight win in a tight nonconference battle. Rantoul (5-10) was paced by a game-high 18 points from Conner Smith, but was outscored 10-2 in the second quarter and 18-16 in the decisive final frame.
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Sullivan 32. Nine points from Camden Watkins weren’t enough to lift Sullivan (3-9) to a nonconference triumph.
Mt. Zion 51, St. Thomas More 38. A team-best 10 points from Andrew Tay and seven points from Ryan Hendrickson weren’t enough for the host Sabers (9-6) in their nonconference loss.
Oakwood 77, Hoopeston Area 58. The Comets’ offense looked sharp in a convincing VVC triumph over the Cornjerkers, with Dalton Hobick exploding for 37 points and Josh Ruch and Brody Taflinger adding 17 points and 14 points, respectively. Oakwood (12-5) led 38-26 at halftime, while Anthony Zamora’s 15-point outing paced the offense for Hoopeston Area (8-8).
Prairie Central 43, El Paso-Gridley 39. The host Hawks (15-0) slipped past the Titans in a close nonconference game that came down to the wire. After trailing 30-25 with eight minutes to play, Prairie Central standout Tyler Curl dropped eight of his game-high 18 points, which were complimented by 12 points from Dylan Bazzell.
Salt Fork 53, Milford 43. After trailing 41-40 with four minutes left in the final quarter, the Storm (14-1) pulled away to earn its second win of the season over the Bearcats (11-6) after a 66-62 decision on Dec. 29. Jameson Remole’s 18-point night led Salt Fork, while Milford benefitted from Adin Portwood’s game-high 20 points.
Teutopolis 47, Monticello 29. Eight points from Drew Sheppard and seven points from Trey Welter led the Sages (8-6) in a home loss to the Wooden Shoes in nonconference play. Sheppard also snagged a game-high 12 rebounds, but Monticello couldn’t shake a 19-9 halftime deficit.
Westville 69, Cissna Park 35. Westville (10-5) earned a comfortable Vermilion Valley Conference win on the strength of Kamden Maddox’s 22-point showing and an additional 16 points from Landon Huerez. Gavin Spitz paced host Cissna Park (1-15) with 10 points.
In girls’ basketball
Hoopeston Area 63, Monticello 31. Claire Dixon poured in 16 points, Brylie Cox added 13 points and Bre Crose chipped in 12 points to motor the host Cornjerkers (8-7) past the Sages (5-12) in nonconference play. Dixon pocketed eight steals on the defensive end, with Crose adding five takeaways.
Salt Fork 49, Milford 19. Eight points and four rebounds from Hunter Mowrey, four points from Sydney Seyfert and four points and two points and five rebounds from Brynlee Wright weren’t enough to lift Milford (1-16) past a powerful Salt Fork (8-6) attack.