In volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 1. Armstrong-Potomac had to play catch up after dropping Tuesday night’s first set to Oakwood, but the Trojans pieced together a comeback for a 25-27, 25-18, 25-23 victory. Tinley Parkerson led A-P (4-7) with a double-double, totaling 16 assists and 10 digs to go with four aces and three kills. Brynn Spencer added eight digs, seven assists, four aces and three kills, Gracie Gordon had seven kills and four blocks and Christine Bailey also had seven kills. Nikita Taylor had nine kills for the Comets (3-5), Quinn Sperry added eight assists and three aces and Luci Morris had seven blocks.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-7) extended its winning streak to four straight matches with Tuesday’s 25-13, 25-21 sweep of Sullivan (3-6).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (7-1) won its sixth straight match — all sweeps — with Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-14 victory against Schlarman (0-8).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Arcola 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement (15-2) stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference action with Tuesday’s 26-25, 25-19 win at Arcola (2-3).
Champaign Central 2, Peoria 0. Champaign Central stayed unbeaten in early Big 12 Conference action with Tuesday’s dominant 25-11, 25-4 sweep of Peoria. The Maroons (11-6) had a balanced attack with four kills apiece from Bridget Cassady, Chloe Flynn and Maya McCaffery behind 10 assists from Ava Clark. Cassady led the Central defense with nine digs, and Lorelei Grassman bolstered the Maroons’ floor defense with seven digs.
Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Tuesday’s 25-8, 25-8 road win at Georgetown-Ridge Farm pushed Cissna Park’s winning streak to six and was the fifth consecutive sweep in that streak. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves (8-1) with 21 assists, while Sophie Duis had seven kills, Josie Neukomm put up three aces and three blocks and Morgan Sinn paced their defense with six digs. Rubyrae Fraser-Soule led the Buffaloes (4-8) with two assists and two aces.
El Paso-Gridley 2, LeRoy 0. LeRoy had its three-match winning streak snapped Tuesday with El Paso-Gridley’s 25-23, 25-13 Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Haley Cox finished with 18 assists and two aces for the Panthers (9-6). Laila Carr led the team with 13 digs to go with five kills, and Natalie Loy added seven kills and two blocks in the loss.
Fieldcrest 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Solid defense wasn’t enough for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, as Fieldcrest put together a 25-16, 25-15 sweep in Heart of Illinois Conference action Tuesday. Lilly Lahr led the Falcons (3-9) with 13 digs and two assists, and Rylie Huls added 12 digs and three assists.
Fisher 2, Flanagan 1. Fisher faced some adversity when Flanagan rallied to win the second set of Tuesday’s Heart of Illinois Conference match, but the Bunnies responded in the third to finish off the 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 victory. Maylie Evans had 19 assists for Fisher (5-6) to direct a balanced attack. Paige Hott led the Bunnies with 10 kills, Savannah Wiese put down seven and Zoey Carleton had three.
Heritage 2, Cumberland 0. Heritage ran its winning streak to four with Tuesday’s 25-21, 25-14 road win in Toledo. Mary Roland paced the Hawks (10-5-2) with 25 assists, while Riley Miller put down a team-high eight kills. Lilli Montgomery finished with 13 digs, and Destanee Morgan flirted with a double-double with nine digs and six kills.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Taylorville 0. A near double-double from Avery Allen — nine kills and nine digs — pushed Mahomet-Seymour to a 25-19, 25-22 road sweep at Taylorville on Tuesday. Ellie Barker chipped in seven digs and four kills and Addie Eisenmann finished with eight digs for the Bulldogs (14-2), who won their fourth straight match and remain unbeaten in Apollo Conference action.
Milford 2, Westville 0. Milford (7-1) handed Westville its first loss of the season with a 25-20, 25-20 victory Tuesday night. Lainey Wichtowski finished with 17 assists, five digs and two kills for the Tigers (16-1). Ella Miller added 11 kills and four digs, and Aubrie Jenkins had 10 digs in the loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-7) snapped a six-match losing streak with Tuesday’s 25-23, 26-24 win against Tuscola. Sydney Moss led the Warriors (2-12) with 11 kills and six digs, and Emily Czerwonka had 20 assists and three aces.
Peoria Richwoods 2, Urbana 0. Urbana had a decent connection going between Sophia Sheyko-Frailey and Sammi Christman, but the Tigers lost their fourth straight match in a 25-13, 25-20 Richwoods victory. Sheyko-Frailey finished with seven assists and three digs, and Christman had six digs, four kills and three aces. Valentina Gonzalez added four digs and three kills for Urbana (1-4).
Rantoul 2, Decatur MacArthur 0. Rantoul stayed competitive in nonconference action Tuesday with a 25-12, 25-21 sweep of MacArthur. The Eagles (7-9) won their second match this week and third straight overall, with Ashlee Freeman stuffing the stat sheet with nine assist, four kills, four aces and two digs. Lily Stalter added four kills and two aces in the win.
Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Salt Fork snapped a three-match losing streak and got its first Vermilion Valley Conference win of the season with Tuesday night’s 25-12, 25-11 sweep of Hoopeston Area. Ava Ringstrom paced the Storm (4-5) with 24 assists, setting up Rain Pitlik for nine kills and Karli McGee for six.
Tri-County 2, Blue Ridge 0. Blue Ridge’s tough September continued with a third loss this month thanks to a 25-15, 25-11 winning effort from Tri-County (3-6). Phoebe Reynolds had four kills and two aces for the Knights (3-8), while Lexi Phelps also put down four kills.
Unity 2, Maroa-Forsyth 0. Unity knocked off former Okaw Valley Conference rival Maroa-Forsyth 25-15, 25-18 on Tuesday to get back on track after Monday’s loss at Westville. McKayla Schendel had seven digs and two aces for the Rockets (6-7), who also got six digs, five kills and two aces from Reagan Little and three kills and tow assists from Jillian Schlittler.
Villa Grove 2, Okaw Valley 0. Villa Grove posted its fourth straight win, and fourth straight sweep, with Tuesday’s 25-21, 25-21 Little Okaw Valley Conference victory against Okaw Valley. Kalyn Cordes and Carly Eads split setting duties with nine and seven assists, respectively, for the Blue Devils (9-3). Jobella Crafton led Villa Grove with nine kills, and Alison Pangburn had four kills.
Watseka 2, St. Thomas More 1. Watseka got back on track after Monday’s loss to South Newton (Ind.) with its biggest win of the season. The Warriors (9-5) dropped the first set to St. Thomas More on Tuesday night before rallying for the 16-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory. Ella Smith paced Watseka with a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs. The Warriors’ strong defensive effort was led by Brianna Denault‘s 23 digs, while Haven Meyer added 10 digs and eight kills. Shannon Monahan led the Sabers (8-3) with 14 digs and 12 kills. Addie Kerr had 17 assists and five digs in the loss, Audrey Gooding finished with 16 digs and Julia Johnson rounded things out with nine kills, seven digs and three aces.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oregana 8, Macon Meridian 0. Rylan Lawson accounted for half of Argenta-Oreana’s goals in Tuesday’s blowout win against Meridian. Lawson also had an assist to go with his haul of four goals before heading into goal and finishing with a team-high four saves. Lucas May scored twice and finished with three assists for the Bombers (6-3), while Noah Lawson had two assists.
Bloomington Central Catholic 7, Unity 0. Unity dropped back to .500 for the season, moving to 2-2-1, with Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference road loss at Central Catholic.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin Sibley 8, Olympia 0. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin Sibley scored its first goal just 30 seconds into Tuesday’s match and didn’t let up in the blowout win against Olympia. Seven different players scored for the Bunnies (8-1), who have now won four straight matches. Graydon Leonard led Fisher/GCMS with two goals, Isaiah Johnson had one goal and two assists, and Zack Zbinden finished with one goal and three assists. Parker Baillie made one save on Olympia’s lone shot on goal and kept a clean sheet splitting time with Easton Stroh.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Watseka 1. Watseka jumped out to an early lead with a goal from Narciso Solorzano, but Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville had the answer — and then some — to claim the Vermilion Valley Conference win against the Warriors (7-3). Luke Barney led the Buffaloes (5-1-1) with two goals, and Simon Ankstatis scored the third to close out the win.
Hoopeston Area 6, Iroquois West 1. Hoopeston Area ran its winning streak to 10 straight matches with Tuesday’s easy win against Iroquois West. The Cornjerkers (10-1) haven’t lost since their season opener against St. Joseph-Ogden on Aug. 25. Owen Root had a goal-scoring haul for Hoopeston Area with two in each half. Gavin Montes also scored two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Talan Gredy-Nelson led the team with four assists. Iroquois West (1-10) actually got on the board first with a goal from Angel Andrade but couldn’t build off its early success.
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Mattoon 0. Mahomet-Seymour kept its chances at an Apollo Conference title alive ahead of Wednesday’s showdown at Mattoon with a commanding victory against Mattoon on Tuesday night. Isaac Warren led the Bulldogs (5-1-3) with three goals and one assist, while Kai Jones had a team-high three assists. Nolan Wheeler and Travis Hoffman also scored for M-S, while goalkeeper Hayden Litteken made two saves in the clean sheet victory.
Monticello 4, Rantoul 1. Monticello turned a slight halftime advantage into a decisive three-goal victory Tuesday against Rantoul in Illini Prairie Conference action. Rylan Good got the Sages (3-7) on the board with a first-half goal and added a second after halftime to cap their victory. Issack Ocadiz and Caleb Wood also scored in the second half, Jack Tanner led Monticello with three assists and goalkeeper Evan Henrard made six saves in the win over the Eagles (3-4-1).
Normal 4, Urbana 0. Eight saves from Urbana goalkeeper Henry Burrus wasn’t enough in Tuesday’s home loss to Normal. It was the first Big 12 Conference loss of the season for the Tigers (4-3-1), who tied Centennial last week.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Ethan Merritt scored twice in the first half and again to start the second to finish off his hat trick, and that was only the start of Oakwood/Salt Fork’s effective offense in Tuesday’s big win against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Four other players scored for the Comets (5-5-1), and Macen Phillips led the team with three assists. O/SF goalkeeper Jakob Rupp had four saves for the clean sheet, and BHRA goalkeeper Utah Thomas made 12 saves for the Blue Devils (3-7).
In boys’ golf
At Fairbury. Prairie Central’s Tucker Stoller shot a 2-over 38 to earn medalist honors and lead the Hawks to the win in Tuesday’s dual match against Seneca at Indian Creek Golf Course. Prairie Central finished 1-2 atop the individual leaderboard, with Easton Friedman carding a 40, and had five of the top six scores.
At Paris. Salt Fork’s Kendall Shults fired a 4-over 40 to finish second overall, as the Storm placed third as a team at Tuesday’s four-team event at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Westville was fourth as a team behind Austin Shannon‘s 53. Heritage didn’t have enough golfers to place in the team standings, but the Hawks were led by a 54 from Rylan White.
In girls’ golf
At Paris. Westville came up a handful of strokes shy of a win Tuesday, falling by four to Richland County at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Katelyn Callahan shot a 56 to lead the Tigers.
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Champaign Central swept all 12 events of Tuesday’s three-team meet and easily beat Urbana and Charleston. Three different swimmers won multiple events for the Maroons. Babette Bradley pulled off the rare 50-yard and 500-yard freestyle double, winning the former in 26.10 seconds and the latter in 5 minutes, 24.26 seconds. Central’s Olivia Dempsey also won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:10.22 and placed first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.98. Laura Taylor was the Maroons’ other triple winner, placing first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:27.72. Taylor’s win in the 100-yard breaststroke came with an asterisk, though, given she tied teammate Macy Cappa with matching times of 1:16.76.
In girls’ tennis
At Gibson City. Maroa-Forsyth/Decatur Lutheran dropped just a single game in doubles play and few in singles action for a 9-0 sweep of host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday. The closest match for the Falcons came at No. 6 singles where M/F/LSA’s Audree Denton beat GCMS’ Kelsey Whitehouse 8-5.
At St. Joseph. Mahomet-Seymour dominated Tuesday night’s match against St. Joseph-Ogden, putting together a 9-0 sweep. The Bulldogs’ Holland Martin dropped just a single game in her 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles, while Adella Bird was nearly as efficient with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles for M-S. Martin and Bird also teamed up for a6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles.