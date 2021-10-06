In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Villa Grove
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The sixth-seeded Knights recovered from Monday’s three-set quarterfinal setback against Heritage and earned a second-round consolation quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Broncos (7-13-1). Michaela Powell tallied five aces and Ashley Seegmiller earned five kills for ALAH in its 25-17, 25-12 win. CG/B is eliminated from the event.
Okaw Valley 2, Arcola 0. The 10th-seeded Purple Riders (2-14) suffered a 25-17, 25-15 consolation quarterfinal loss to the fifth-seeded Timberwolves and were eliminated from the tournament as a result.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 0. Sixth-seeded ALAH (14-8) stayed hot in a consolation semifinal tilt with seventh-seeded Tri-County (11-11), winning 25-14, 25-18 on Charley Condill’s 12 kills and Alisha Frederick’s 15 assists. The Knights move on to Thursday’s 5 p.m. consolation championship match versus fifth-seeded Okaw Valley. The Titans, meanwhile, are eliminated from the tournament.
Okaw Valley 2, Villa Grove 0. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils (5-14) were ousted from the tournament with a 25-6, 26-24 consolation semifinal setback.
Heritage 2, Blue Ridge 0. Third-seeded Heritage (18-6-1) rolled to a 25-14, 25-15 semifinal win, relying on 18 kills and five digs from Bri Struck and eight digs from Kiley Knoll. Gracie Shaffer paced second-seeded Blue Ridge (25-4) with seven assists. The Hawks will play for the tournament championship against fourth-seeded Cumberland at 7 p.m. Thursday, while the Knights will take on top-seeded Decatur Lutheran in Thursday’s 6 p.m. third-place match.
Nontournament
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Tri Point 0. The Trojans (14-9) used home court to their advantage in a 25-14, 25-16 nonconference win. Kyla Bullington led the way for A-P with seven kills and two blocks, while Lily Jameson contributed 14 assists.
Arthur Christian 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Ava Yoder stepped up for 10 kills and 11 digs and Liana Kauffman added nine kills as the Conquering Riders (24-0) edged out a 28-26, 26-24 victory. The win marks Arthur Christian’s 23rd consecutive two-set victory, as no opponent has forced a third set since Aug. 24.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The host Blue Devils (9-11) ended a two-match skid with a 25-19, 13-25, 25-20 Vermilion Valley Conference triumph over the Cornjerkers (9-10).
Chrisman 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Macey Johnson’s 11-kill, six-dig outing propelled the Cardinals (9-9) to a Vermilion Valley Conference road win over the Buffaloes (1-8). Chrisman was bolstered by 12 digs from Piper Knight and 15 assists from Brianna Barna.
Cissna Park 2, Oakwood 0. Mikayla Knake created 17 assists and Emma Morrical slammed nine kills as the Timberwolves (16-8-1) defended their home court against Vermilion Valley Conference rival Oakwood (2-12) in a 25-16, 25-18 victory.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Lexington 0. The Falcons rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference win as a combined 28 assists from Rylie Huls and Kira Fuoss facilitated a 25-20, 25-14 home victory. Madison McCreary was all over the court defensively as she racked up 24 digs for GCMS (8-12).
Judah Christian 2, Normal Calvary 0. The Tribe (13-5) won decisively in East Central Illinois Conference play, cruising to a 25-17, 25-11 home triumph behind 16 assists from Klementine Davis and 11 digs from Emma Schultz.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 1. Avery Allen’s 12 kills and 12 digs helped the Bulldogs (17-5) edge out a 25-13, 21-25, 25-23 win in Apollo Conference play. Grace Rodebaugh added eight kills in the road triumph.
Milford 2, Schlarman 0. The host Bearcats (17-3) made quick work of the Hilltoppers (1-9) with a 25-9, 25-1 Vermilion Valley Conference rout. Caley Mowrey’s seven kills, Jahni Lavicka’s 14 assists and Brynlee Wright’s five aces all gave Milford plenty of momentum.
Normal Community 2, Champaign Central 0. Despite seven kills from Brianna Beckler and nine digs from Sydnie Williams, the Maroons suffered a 25-18, 25-17 Big 12 Conference road loss that ended a four-match win streak.
Normal West 2, Centennial 0. Ashlyn Perry’s eight digs weren’t enough to prevent the Chargers (12-20) from suffering a two-set Big 12 Conference home loss — 25-11, 26-24.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Rantoul 1. The Panthers (16-4) bounced back from an opening-set loss and notched a 21-25, 25-16, 25-18 Illini Prairie Conference win. Leading PBL statistically were Addison Oyer with 31 kills, Araya Stack with 17 assists and Carly Mutchmore with 15 digs. Ashlee Freeman tallied 24 assists and Delaney Fullenkamp recorded nine kills for the Eagles (3-11) on their home floor.
Ridgeview 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0. Celbee Johnson collected a match-high 15 digs and mirrored teammate Brinley Stevens’ four-dig performance as the host Mustangs (7-18) rolled to a 26-24, 30-25 Heart of Illinois Conference win.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Monticello 0. Kennedi Burnett’s five-ace, four-kill, four-dig effort led the Spartans (14-4) past the Sages (10-10) in a 25-7, 26-24 home win. The Sages were paced by nine kills from Renni Fultz but couldn’t overcome SJ-O’s strong start in the Illini Prairie Conference loss.
St. Thomas More 2, Pontiac 0. The Sabers (20-1) snuck past Pontiac in a 25-22, 25-19 Illini Prairie Conference road win thanks to 17 kills from Colleen Hege and 12 kills and six digs from Shannon Monahan.
Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0. The host Storm (11-7) won its third consecutive match by dispatching the Raiders (1-19) in a 25-12, 25-11 Vermilion Valley Conference decision. Brynlee Keeran’s seven kills led the way for Salt Fork.
Sullivan 2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 0. Seven kills from Landry Hall and six digs from Sydni Waidelich propelled Sullivan (4-20) to a 25-13, 25-18 nonconference home win.
Tremont 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies met a Heart of Illinois Conference loss at home against Tremont, falling to the Turks 25-9, 25-11. Maknzyee Theis and Savannah Wiese combined for 11 of Fisher’s kills.
Unity 2, Prairie Central 0. Home-court advantage was strong for Unity in a 25-15, 25-15 win over the Hawks (8-15). Taylor Henry was strong defensively for the Rockets (23-1) as she recorded 15 digs, while Macie Knudsen collected 11 digs and 10 kills in the Illini Prairie Conference success.
Urbana 2, Peoria Manual 0. A combined 18 kills from Rowen Grison-Sullivan, Sammi Christman and Nora Davenport helped the Tigers (4-12) score a 25-9, 25-7 home win against Peoria Manual. Adding to the Big 12 Conference triumph was Lorelie Yau’s 10-assist effort.
Westville 2, Watseka 0. Sixteen digs and 11 assists from Hadley Cox helped propel host Westville (6-6) to a 25-14, 25-18 win over Watseka (18-8) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Jasmyn Meeker added nine kills and Ella Miller recorded nine digs for the Tigers, who handed the Warriors just their second loss in their last 13 matches.
In boys’ soccer
Arthur Christian 2, Danville First Baptist 0. The Conquering Riders (10-6) scored an East Central Illinois Conference win against Danville First Baptist on the strength of goal-scoring efforts from Caleb Whitchurch and Cole Gabriels and three saves from goalkeeper Caden Henry.
Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Rantoul 1. Alex Gonzalez scored the lone goal for the Eagles (4-8) in an Illini Prairie Conference loss in Rantoul, scoring his 20th goal of the season 10 minutes into the first half.
Champaign Central 8, Danville 1. Kyle Johnson struck for three goals in the opening 15 minutes of a Big 12 Conference road win for the Maroons (13-5-2), with Ben Wellens and Issac Fisher each adding two goals of their own. Aaron Poetzel also scored for Central, while Moise York recorded the only score for the Vikings (5-10-2).
Cornerstone 3, Uni High 2. Goals from Teo Chemla and Noah La Nave weren’t enough to key the Illineks (9-6) to an East Central Illinois Conference win in Urbana.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Judah Christian 0. David Hull and Nick Giroux scored on assists from Seth Kollross and Chase Minion to propel undefeated Fisher/GCMS (18-0-1) to a shutout road win over the Tribe (2-9-1) in nonconference play.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Iroquois West 0. Luke Barney scored all three goals for G-RF/W (8-8) in a Vermilion Valley Conference home win over the Raiders (9-12), while goalkeeper Eli Davis recorded four saves in his fifth shutout of the season.
Hoopeston Area 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2. Ben Brown was the hero for Hoopeston Area (17-5-1) in a senior night overtime thriller that clinched the outright Vermilion Valley Conference championship for the Cornjerkers. His three goals included a game-tying penalty kick in the second half and the overtime winner from Talen Gredy’s assist. Logan Hall and Liam Oxendine scored for BHRA (10-10).
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Mattoon 1. Titus Payne exploded for a hat trick and Anthony Ramirez added two scores of his own as the Bulldogs (11-7-1) roared to an Apollo Conference win at home. Ramirez also assisted on two goals, and Clayton Gibson and Samuel Henrichs rounded out Mahomet-Seymour’s offense with a goal apiece.
Monticello 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. The Sages (16-5-1) dispatched the Spartants (11-8-1) in an Illini Prairie Conference clash, with Dylan Ginalick and Levi Stephens each striking twice and Cohen Neighbors, Biniam Lienhart and Tucker Williamson adding additional goals in a road victory.
Normal Community 5, Centennial 0. Centennial goalkeeper Kenny Mayele recorded 10 saves, but the Chargers (5-7-2) were unable to upend the host Ironmen in a Big 12 Conference loss.
Riverton 4, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 1. The lone score in a nonconference home loss for the Bombers (11-8-1) came from Rylan Lawson on an assist from Landon Lawson, while goalkeeper Jonathan Austin registered nine saves.
St. Thomas More 8, Unity 0. Martin Mondala dished five assists and Immanuel Nwosu recorded a hat trick as the visiting Sabers (16-5) cruised to an Illini Prairie Conference victory over the Rockets (0-17). Five other Sabers connected with the back of the net: Daniel Messeh, Anthony Hoffman, Cabott Craft, Mitchell Hynds and Cooper Hannagan.
Urbana 7, Peoria 1. The undefeated Tigers (13-0-1) took a trip up Interstate-74 and turned aside Peoria for a Big 12 Conference win. Deniz Schlieker scored twice for Urbana and Jordan Perez, Kevin Perez, Chico Wilson, William Arana and Oscar Dill each chipped in one goal.
In boys’ cross-country
At Stanford. Ryder James’ first and only Illini Prairie Conference Meet was a rousing success from an individual perspective. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior completed 3 miles in 16 minutes, 1.9 seconds at Olympia High School to win the league title by more than 20 seconds. St. Joseph-Ogden grabbed the team victory with 36 points, roaring past host and runner-up Olympia (68) as well as nine other programs. The Spartans were fueled by a 4-5-6 showing from Carson Maroon (16:35.8), Luke Stegall (16:36.4) and Charlie Mabry (16:37.4), as well as a ninth-place effort from Payton Wendell (16:41.4) and a 12th-place showing from Elijah Mock (16:56.1). Monticello took third place as a team with 79 points and was led by Ed Mitchell (third, 16:34.6) and Caleb Wood (10th, 16:43.5). PBL acquired fifth place with 144 points, and Unity ranked sixth with 162 points as the Rockets’ Thomas Cler cracked the top 15 (14th, 17:02.1). Prairie Central held off Rantoul for seventh place (185 points each) on a sixth-runner tiebreaker, and St. Thomas More rated 11th with 341 points.
In girls’ cross-country
At Stanford. St. Joseph-Ogden claimed the two best times in the Illini Prairie Conference Meet, held at Olympia High School, with freshman Savanna Franzen edging out senior teammate Ava Knap for the win. Franzen completed 3 miles in 18 minutes, 16.4 seconds to Knap’s 18:20.3 time. Monticello outlasted Unity in the eight-team field, the Sages’ 48 points a shade better than the Rockets’ 51. Monticello was powered by Mabry Bruhn’s third-place time of 18:28.0 and Rachel Koon’s fourth-place dash of 18:38.9, not to mention top-seven efforts from Estella Miller (sixth, 18:56.7) and Sylvia Miller (seventh, 19:05.1). Unity put five athletes inside the top 15 overall: Erica Woodard (eighth, 19:14.0), Raegen Stringer (ninth, 19:20.9), Olivia Shike (11th, 19:57.6), Malia Fairbanks (12th, 20:02.2) and Caelyn Kleparski (14th, 20:10.8). SJ-O rated third as a unit with 64 points, and the Spartans’ Kailyn Ingram found a top-15 position (13th, 20:04.6). Paxton-Buckley-Loda notched seventh with 167 points, led by Trixie Johnson’s fifth-place time of 18:54.8, while St. Thomas More netted eighth place with 191 points.
In girls’ tennis
At Danville. Ten different St. Joseph-Ogden athletes earned a win in either singles or doubles play as the visiting Spartans handled Schlarman 7-2 in nonconference action. SJ-O’s Ashlyn Lannert and Emma Rydell each pulled ahead 8-0 in singles — Lannert at No. 4, Rydell at No. 5 — while Abby Behrens and Jacey Lewis did the same at No. 3 doubles. The Hilltoppers’ victories came from Maya Jenny at No. 1 singles (8-2) and Lilli Perez at No. 3 singles (8-4).
At Gibson City. Host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley captured two of three doubles matches, allowing the Falcons to outlast Watseka 5-4 in a nonconference affair. GCMS’s Syda Schlickman and Emily Hood teamed up to win 8-1 at No. 3 doubles after each succeeded in singles action — Schlickman 8-6 at No. 4, Hood 8-3 at No. 5. The Falcons’ Katie Steidinger and Audrey Iverson added an 8-2 victory at No. 2 doubles, and Steidinger also prevailed 8-4 at No. 1 singles. Ava Swartz’s 8-2 win at No. 3 singles was Watseka’s most dominant effort, and the duo of Ashton Peters and Baler Rigsby prevented a doubles sweep by winning 8-6 at No. 1.
At Urbana. Champaign Central secured an 8-1 Big 12 Conference victory over host Urbana at Blair Park by sweeping doubles play. Mariclare O’Gorman, Claudia Larrison, Leilani Costello, Candace Wilund and Sarah Kim all won at singles and doubles for the Maroons. Costello and Kim each posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory — Costello at No. 3, Kim at No. 5. The pairing of O’Gorman and Costello came closest to winning by straight sets in doubles, picking up a 6-1, 6-1 result. The Tigers prevented a shutout when Eisla Madigan turned in a 6-4, 0-6, 10-5 win at No. 6 singles.
At Urbana. St. Thomas More suffered the narrowest of defeats — 5-4 — to Maroa-Forsyth in a nonconference battle at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Maddy Swisher remained unbeaten at No. 1 singles via a 6-2, 6-0 decision here. Swisher also paired with Audrey Horn to collect a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Sabers upperclassmen Emma Graham and Sophie Vavrik also left senior night with a 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 success at No. 2 doubles.
At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour squeezed past Lincoln 5-4 in an Apollo Conference affair at Illini Grove Tennis Courts. The Bulldogs posted a win in four of six singles matches to fuel their overall result. Gianna Hill at No. 5 (6-1, 6-0) and Taylor Remus at No. 6 (6-0, 6-2) were most overwhelming at singles for M-S, which rounded out the triumph with an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles from Lillie Hillard and Jadyn Hannah.
In girls’ swim & dive
At Stanford. St. Thomas More’s Bekah Goebel collected a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle by clocking 35.09 seconds as the Sabers (18 points) took third in a three-team meet with host Olympia (142 points) and Macomb (117 points). STM received a trio of fourth-place finishes as well: Hannah Goebel in the 100 freestyle (1 minute, 14.78 seconds), Abby Deptula in the 500 freestyle (8:20.34) and Bekah Goebel in the 100 backstroke (1:31.62).