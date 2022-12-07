Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
At Warrensburg
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 64, Argenta-Oreana 21. The Bombers (2-6) trailed 38-10 at halftime and couldn’t fully recover in their tournament opener. Jamario Barbee banked seven points for A-O, which will face Meridian at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation semifinal game.
Nontournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 85, Cissna Park 22. A 31-6 edge on the scoreboard through eight minutes gave the host Blue Devils (5-1) more than enough cushion to surge past the Timberwolves (0-6) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. BHRA sank nine three-pointers as a group, including three each by Brett Meidel (25 points) and Hayden Rice (17 points). Ayden Ingram added 14 points as well. Gavin Spitz (nine points) and Gabe Bohlmann (seven points) did much of Cissna Park’s scoring.
➜ Blue Ridge 70, Uni High 67. After falling behind 16-8 in the first quarter, the visiting Knights (3-4) held off the Illineks (1-8) for a nonconference win. Colin Michaels’ 21 points and Zach Lewis’ 19 points were high-water marks for Blue Ridge’s offense. Uni High’s John Brownridge led all scorers with 23 points, while Teo Chemla (19 points) and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz (15 points, seven rebounds) also stood out.
➜ Centennial 51, Urbana 44. Each team had one star scorer in this Big 12 Conference game, and it was the host Chargers (3-3) who found more balance beyond that en route to a win against the Tigers (0-7). Sathvik Thatikonda tallied 23 points for Centennial, and Malcolm Morris scored 23 points for Urbana. The Chargers gained eight points apiece from Todd Makabu and Preston Sledge plus six points from Grady Makabu. Emmanuel Jones (nine points) and Jesse Mfwamba (six points) served as Morris' supporting cast for the Tigers.
➜ La Salette 43, Chrisman 34. The host Lions (3-6) ended a three-game losing streak by topping the Cardinals (2-5) in non-league action. Eamon Martin offered up 18 points and five rebounds for La Salette, which gained 13 points from Augie Blood and a 10-point, eight-rebound performance from Charles Prather. Chrisman’s Nic Eddy led all scorers with 19 points.
➜ Le Roy 67, Fisher 25. The host Panthers (6-1) won their fifth consecutive game, overwhelming the Bunnies (2-5) in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Jasper Tarr shot 10 of 13 from the field and produced 22 points for Le Roy, which claimed 16 points from Jack Edmundson on 7 of 8 shooting plus six points apiece from Braden Loy and Sam Edmundson. Fisher was led by Ryan Hopkins’ six points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 58, Charleston 44. A 20-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter ensured the host Bulldogs (3-4) an Apollo Conference win against the Trojans. Wyatt Bohm neared a double-double with 19 points and eight rebounds plus four assists for M-S, which netted 10 points and four steals from Finn Randolph along with nine points from Dayten Eisenmann.
➜ Milford 50, Westville 44. The host Bearcats (3-2) held off a spirited rally from the Tigers (3-1), knocking them from the unbeaten ranks in this VVC contest. RJ Mann and Adin Portwood each knocked back 14 points for Milford, with Mann sinking four three-point shots. Gavin Schunke added nine points for the victors. Westville, which trailed 39-24 after three quarters, converted five three-pointers in the last eight minutes of play. Kamden Maddox finished with 22 points, including four triples, to lead the Tigers.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 88, Hoopeston Area 41. Five players reached double figures for the host Spartans (5-0) as they routed the Cornjerkers (2-4) in a nonconference game. Ty Pence’s 20 points plus six rebounds led that quintet, followed by Coy Taylor (18 points), Tanner Jacob (14), Logan Smith (12) and Brock Trimble (10). Wyatt Eisenmann and Anthony Zamora each had nine points for Hoopeston Area.
➜ St. Thomas More 50, Oakwood 40. Wilson Kirby nailed six three-point baskets and scored 20 points for the host Sabers (3-4), who dealt the Comets (8-2) a nonconference setback. Peace Bumba’s 13 points and Ryan Hendrickson’s 10 points also aided STM’s cause. Oakwood also harbored three double-digit scorers: Dalton Hobick (13 points), Brody Taflinger (11) and Tanner Pichon (10).
➜ Salt Fork 54, Judah Christian 30. Balanced offense served the host Storm well as it improved to 3-0 on the season with a non-league win versus the Tribe (3-4). Blake Norton scored 11 points for Salt Fork to go with 10 points apiece from Hayden Chew and Garrett Taylor and another nine points each from Ty Smoot and Jameson Remole. Aidyn Beck’s 11 points paced Judah in its fourth consecutive loss.
➜ Tuscola 62, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37. Jordan Quinn deposited a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds while dishing out five assists, guiding the visiting Warriors (4-1) to a nonconference victory against the Knights (3-3). Colton Musgrave chipped in 11 points and four steals for Tuscola, which garnered nine points apiece from Josiah Hortin and Parker James. Wyatt Hilligoss (10 points) and Jayce Parsons (eight points) were ALAH’s scoring leaders.
➜ Unity 64, Marshall 32. Eleven different players scored at least two points for the visiting Rockets (2-2) as they ended a two-game skid in this nonconference game. Henry Thomas tallied 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, including three three-pointers. Unity also added 11 points from Jay Saunders and eight points from Jacob Maxwell.
➜ Watseka 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42. The host Warriors (3-3) outscored the Panthers (2-4) by an 8-2 margin in overtime, earning a nonconference win as a result. Hagen Hoy connected on two three-pointers in the extra period and five for the game, finishing with 15 points for Watseka. Dane Martin’s 18 points led the Warriors, and Tucker Milk added 10 points. Noah Steiner tallied nine of his team-best 14 points in the fourth quarter for PBL.
➜ Williamsville 50, Monticello 38. After building a 14-10 lead in the first quarter, the visiting Sages (2-2) were outscored 13-2 in the second quarter and couldn’t bounce back in this nonconference game. Drew Sheppard logged a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for Monticello, which also received 12 points from Trey Welter.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Covington (Ind.) 47, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13. Offense was hard to come by for the visiting Blue Devils (2-5) in their loss to an out-of-state foe. Natalie Clapp’s seven points constituted more than half of BHRA’s scoring.
➜ Neoga 54, Tri-County 36. The host Titans (7-3) trailed just 12-11 after one quarter, but Neoga — the fourth-ranked team in the latest Associated Press Class 1A poll — eventually cruised to a non-league win. Josie Armstrong scored 19 points for Tri-County, which received eight points and seven rebounds from Kaylin Williams.
➜ Prairie Central 43, Reed-Custer 28. Chloe Sisco continues to fill up the baskets from beyond the three-point arc, with her six conversions in this nonconference game lifting the host Hawks (4-3) to victory. Sisco finished with 24 points for Prairie Central, which added eight points from Sawyer Ashman and a seven-point, seven-rebound night from Mariya Sisco.
In wrestling
➜ At Champaign. Mahomet-Seymour defeated host Centennial 47-22 but dropped a 38-24 decision to Chatham Glenwood. Bulldogs who won two contested matches in the triangular were Donovan Lewis at 138 pounds, Tallen Pawlak at 145, Cale Hillard at 170 and Brennan Houser at 182. Centennial won five matches in its dual with M-S, including a 14-1 major decision from Nick Pianfetti at 152 and a 12-6 decision at 220 from Jack Barnhart.
➜ At Fithian. Oakwood/Salt Fork defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 57-22 and Clifton Central 50-28 during a triangular that also saw Clifton top SJ-O 56-24. Comets who won two contested matches on the night were Brayden Edwards (106 pounds), Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120), Reef Pacot (145), Blake Barney (152), Bryson Capansky (160), Dalton Brown (170) and Harley Grimm (182). Holden Brazelton won both of his matches for the Spartans — one by major decision, one by pinfall.
➜ At Gibson City. Host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher accepted eight forfeit wins in a dual with Dwight, ultimately securing a 66-18 nonconference win in the process. The Falcons posted three contested match wins on the evening, all by pinfall. Cohen Kean took the 285-pound match in 1 minute, 26 seconds, Aiden Sancken was the winner at 195 in 1:47, and Carson Maxey prevailed at 152 in 2:50.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. A competitive Big 12 Conference triangular at Unit 4 Pool ended with Normal Community compiling 124 points, just enough to edge Champaign Central (116) and Centennial (85). Central won five individual events, led by Aidan Williams. He placed first in both the 100-yard freestyle (49.12 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (57.45). Central’s single event victors were Garren Barker in the 50 freestyle (23.02), Jackson Dillow in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 7.82 seconds) and Avi Rhodes in diving (182.70). Centennial took wins in both the 200 medley relay (1:46.49) and 200 freestyle relay (1:37.04), with Matthew Piercy, Evan Piercy and Gyujin Lee swimming on each. Andrew Hemming swam on the former unit, and Tyler Oatman competed on the latter.