In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Hoopeston Area 2. A four-run first inning set BHRA on its path to Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference win against Hoopeston Area. Trenton Spicer was 1 of 2 with a double and two RBI to lead the Blue Devils (4-2-1), who also got three hits from Tuff Elson. Grant Morgan and Ryker Small had two hits apiece for the Cornjerkers (2-4).
➜ Bloomington 5, Champaign Central 1. Champaign Central had its nine-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday’s Big 12 game with Bloomington. Will O’Gorman struck out nine but took the loss for the Maroons (11-5), while Kendall Crawford had two hits and scored Central’s lone run.
➜ Centennial 11, Danville 1. Centennial got back on track after Saturday’s doubleheader loss to Normal West with a no-doubter Big 12 win against Danville. Kaden Murphy got the win for the Chargers (8-8) after giving up one run on four hits and striking out five in six innings. Walker Smith, Tyler McClure, Max Singer and Murphy each had two hits in the win. Nathaniel Harden-Knapp was 3 of 3 to lead the Vikings (1-6).
➜ Iroquois West 17, Blue Ridge 7. Iroquois West found itself trailing by six runs after three innings, but the Raiders responded with eight runs in the fourth and eight more in the fifth to pull off the run-shortened victory. Jack Pree, Kade Kimmel, Peyton Rhodes and Damon Fowler all drove in three runs apiece for Iroquois West (4-1) in the win. Wyatt Danner-Duncan was 1 of 1 with two RBI to lead the Knights (1-6).
➜ Judah Christian 2, Fisher 0. Judah Christian’s Cade Hettmansberger struck out every Fisher batter he faced, but one, finishing with 18 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings in the Tribe’s nonconference win. Brandan Baltierra got the final two outs for the save for Judah (1-2).
➜ LeRoy 4, Okaw Valley 3. LeRoy put together a sixth-inning rally to knock off Okaw Valley in nonconference action Tuesday. Jaron Pinkerton had an RBI double in the sixth for the Panthers (11-2), and Porter Conn finished with two hits and two RBI, including one on the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth. Mason Buckles picked up the win for LeRoy with a complete game six-hitter.
➜ Mattoon 15, Mahomet-Seymour 9. Mahomet-Seymour had its three-game winning streak snapped during its Apollo Conference loss to Mattoon. Blake Wolters went 4 of 4 with a solo home run for the Bulldogs (7-5), while Brayden Smith was 1 of 3 with two RBI.
➜ Milford 24, Cissna Park 1. Milford set a season high for runs scored — by 12, no less — during its blowout nonconference victory against Cissna Park. The Bearcats (6-3-1) only led 3-1 after one inning before scoring 21 unanswered. Nicholas Warren led the way offensively for Milford, going 2 of 4 with a double and five RBI, while Aaron Banning and Carson Shields drove in two runs apiece. Bryce Sluishad one of two hits for the Timberwolves (5-5) and scored their only run.
➜ Neoga 7, Villa Grove/Heritage 3. Villa Grove/Heritage faced a seven-run deficit by the time it scored its first runs in the bottom of the second inning, and the Hawks couldn’t mount the comeback in a nonconference loss. Carson Howard was 1 of 3 with two RBI lead to VG/H (6-4), which dropped its third straight game.
➜ Oakwood 8, Salt Fork 6. Oakwood fended off a late Salt Fork rally to get back on track with a Vermilion Valley Conference win after Monday’s loss to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Griffin Trees and Brody Taflinger both went 2 of 4 at the plate for the Comets (6-5), while Koby Fletcher drove in two runs. Blake Norton was 2 of 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Storm (0-5).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. Another day, another dominant pitching performance from St. Joseph-Ogden. Tyler Altenbaumer was a force on the mound for the Spartans, pitching a complete game, two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to take down Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference action. Isaiah Immke provided half the run support and was 1 of 2 with a double and two RBI for SJ-O (17-2), which won its second game in as many days this week and fifth in a row total.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 1. Two early runs turned out to be enough for St. Thomas More during its Illini Prairie Conference victory against Monticello. That two-run third inning held up for the Sabers (4-8) because of Adam Prince‘s efforts on the mound. Prince pitched a complete game three-hitter and struck out three while giving up an unearned run. Ryan Hendrickson and Will Hoerner both went 1 of 3 with an RBI for St. Thomas More. Thomas Swartz was also 1 of 3 with an RBI for the Sages (4-5).
➜ Unity 5, Prairie Central 1. Unity ran its winning streak to three with its Illini Prairie Conference victory against Prairie Central with the rematch coming Thursday in Fairbury. Damian Knoll got the win for the Rockets (5-1) after throwing three scoreless innings and also went 2 of 3 at the plate. Blake Kimball was 2 of 2 at the plate, as well, with a run scored and an RBI, while Dillon Rutledge went 1 of 2 with a double and two runs scored.
➜ Watseka 5, Dwight 3. Watseka scored two runs in the top of the seventh and fended off a Dwight comeback attempt in the bottom half of the inning to win the Sangamon Valley Conference showdown. Bricen Walwer was 3 of 5 with a double and an RBI to pace the Warriors (5-3) offensively and also picked up the win in relief of Ty Berry. Berry struck out 13, walked six and gave up two runs without allowing a hit in 4 2/3 innings.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 0, Normal West 0. Champaign Central goalkeeper Meg Rossow made eight saves to salvage a draw for the Maroons (4-2-1) in Big 12 action against Normal West.
➜ Judah Christian 2, St. Thomas More 2. Judah Christian turned a halftime deficit into a second-half lead with a pair of goals from Felicity Tuan, but St. Thomas More was able to salvage a tie before the final whistle. Goalkeeper Ava Carder had 17 saves for the Tribe (1-1-2). Tatum DeVriese and Bridget DeLorenzo scored for the Sabers (2-2-2).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Mattoon 0. Mahomet-Seymour’s Cayla Koerner used her speed and ball winning ability to light up Mattoon for six goals and two assists during the Bulldogs’ Apollo Conference victory. Nyah Biegler added two goals and two assists for Mahomet-Seymour (7-1) and Brea Benson had one goal and three assists in the win.
➜ Normal West 8, Danville 0. Danville goalkeeper Aniya Parker had her work cut out for her during Tuesday’s Big 12 loss to Normal West, but she did make eight saves for the Vikings (1-5).
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 8, Urbana 0. Urbana’s struggles in Big 12 play also continued, as Notre Dame dominated possession and came away with a big conference win. Goalkeeper Alyssa Pankau faced an onslaught of 25 shots on goal and managed 17 saves for the Tigers (1-6).
In softball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 12-1, LeRoy 1-11. Argenta-Oreana and LeRoy wound up on both sides of a blowout during Tuesday’s nonconference doubleheader split. Hannah Perkins went 2 of 4 with a double, home run and four RBI in game one for the Bombers (6-2-1). Lynsee Clow had a similar line in game two for the Panthers (13-6), going 2 of 3 with a double, home run and four RBI.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. ALAH’s Madison Schweighart pitched a five-inning perfect game, striking out six and getting plenty of run support in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. The Knights (9-3) scored five runs in the first two innings, batted around and added seven more runs in the third and then capped their run-shortened win with a two-run fourth inning. Kailee Otto went 2 of 3 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI to lead ALAH, while Alisha Frederick, Kaci Beachy, Kendall Burdick and Schweighart drove in two runs apiece to beat the Broncos (0-6).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Hoopeston Area 2. BHRA caught fire in the fourth and fifth innings and scored 10 runs in that span to knock off Hoopeston Area in a run-shortened Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Laynee Dickinson got the win for the Blue Devils (4-4) after giving up two runs and striking out seven in five innings. Alyvia Jackson was 3 of 4 with a home run for BHRA, and Ella Myers also went 3 of 4. Ali Watson homered for the Cornjerkers (0-1).
➜ Blue Ridge 15, Iroquois West 5. Avery Place not only picked up the win for Blue Ridge, but she also went 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI to help her own cause against Iroquois West. Jasmine Bennett drove in three runs for the Knights (6-2) and Farrah Michaels tripled and scored three runs.
➜ Chamapign Central 15, Oakwood 14. Champaign Central barely edged Oakwood in a nonconference slugfest. Ainsley Holland went 2 of 5 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Maroons (3-9), while Brianna Beckler also drove in three runs and four other Central players finished with two RBI apiece. Alaina Rothwell was 2 of 4 with a grand slam and five RBI to pace the Comets (3-5).
➜ Clifton Central 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. PBL never led during its Sangamon Valley Conference loss to Clifton Central. Baylee Cosgrove went 2 of 3 with a double, triple and RBI for the Panthers (2-1).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, Milford 6. Georgetown-Ridge Farm pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain its lead and get enough cushion to withstand one last charge from Milford in the seventh. Bailee Whittaker got knocked around a bit, but she still got the win for the Buffaloes (2-2) after pitching a complete game and helped her own cause going 3 of 3 with a home run and three RBI. Lilli Hudson was also 3 of 4 with two doubles and three RBI for the G-RF. Brynlee Wright and Jordin Lucht both had solo home runs for the Bearcats (3-4).
➜ Monticello 10, St. Thomas More 0. Monticello’s Macey Hicks was one walk and one Sages’ error away from a perfect game against St. Thomas More. Hicks still put up a five-inning no-hitter and struck out seven, as Monticello (5-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Hannah Uebinger did plenty of damage from the leadoff spot for the Sages, going 3 of 4 with two doubles and four RBI. Mackenzie Daniels and Lizzie Stiverson also drove in two runs apiece.
➜ Normal 29, Danville 13. Danville took an early lead and Karli Johnson powered a grand slam, but the Vikings (3-6) couldn’t keep up with Normal’s offensive onslaught in a Big 12 loss.
➜ Olympia 11, Rantoul 3. Rantoul struck first with three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Eagles had no answer as Olympia rattled off 11 unanswered runs in each of the next five innings during the comeback Illini Prairie Conference victory. Bella Shields and Kianna Berlatsky were both 2 of 4 at the plate for Rantoul (2-6) in the loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. St. Joseph-Ogden fell behind early against Illini Prairie Conference rivals Central Catholic, but the Spartans rallied behind their power bats to win their sixth straight game. Shayne Immke and Kaylee Ward both homered for SJ-O (15-5) and drove in two runs apiece. That run support helped Sophia Martlage finish off a complete game seven-hitter with both runs allowed being unearned.
➜ Unity 9, Prairie Central 2. Unity cruised to the Illini Prairie Conference victory behind some home-run firsts on Tuesday. Reece Sarver hit the first home run of her high school career — and then her second — and was 2 of 4 with three runs scored and three RBI to lead the Rockets (11-0). Maddie Reed was also 2 of 4 with her first home run of the season in support of Taylor Henry‘s 14-strikeout, complete game victory. Paige Steidinger was 1 of 3 with an RBI to pace the Hawks (3-4).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial won all nine matches in straight sets to beat Big 12 rivals Bloomington. James Braun won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for the Chargers, and he was matched by Jason Kim at No. 6 singles with another 6-0, 6-0 victory.
➜ At Danville. Champaign Central had little trouble in racking up a 9-0 road win at Schlarman. The doubles team of Brayden Helfer and Ezra Bernhard didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, and Bernhard added a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles. Ethan Gulley also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles for the Maroons.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Seven event wins, including Connor Price in the 400-meter dash and high jump and Jimmy Andrade in the long jump, helped Iroquois West win Tuesday’s six-team meet. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin finished second, Hoopeston Area third, Schlarman fifth and Armstrong-Potomac sixth to round out the area teams. Price ran 52.92 seconds to win the 400, and Andrade posted a mark of 16 feet, 8 inches to win the long jump. BHRA’s Ayden Ingram tied Price in the high jump at 5-2 and then won the triple jump at 32-6. Schlarman’s Christopher Brown was also a double winner in a rare combination. He won the 200-meter dash in 25.13 seconds, and then threw 116-7 to win the discus.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won six events, sweeping all four relays, to win Tuesday’s six-team meet. Iroquois West was second, Hoopeston Area was third, Schlarman fourth and Armstrong-Potomac sixth as a team. BHRA’s individual event wins came from Alexa Ball in the 400-meter dash with a winning time of 1 minute, 9.96 seconds and Aubrey Peters with a time of 55.08 seconds to win the 300 hurdles. Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose was a triple winner. She swept the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash in 12.88 seconds and 200-meter dash in 27.69 seconds, before taking first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.36 seconds.
In wrestling
➜ At Bismarck. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac won just one of the bouts contested, but a slew of forfeits from Danville meant a 48-24 victory for the Blue Devils. Brendan Whitney had the lone full victory for BHRAAP with a win by pinfall in 1 minute, 5 seconds at 113 pounds. Danville, which won only two contested bouts, also got a 1:05 pinfall victory from Dalton Brown at 170 pounds.
➜ At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher topped Normal 42-36 on Tuesday. A run of three straight wins from 132 to 145 pounds helped the Falcons knock off the Ironmen. Cale Horsch won by pinfall in 1 minute, 24 seconds at 132 pounds. Carson Maxey followed that up with a 3:26 pinfall victory at 138 pounds, while Carter Kallal won by pinfall in 1:25 at 145 pounds.
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour stayed unbeaten on the season at 5-0 with a dominating performance in its 76-6 win against Prairie Central. Caden Hatton and Logan Hillard both posted wins by technical fall for the Bulldogs. Hatton won 23-8 in 4 minutes at 106 pounds, while Hillard was a 16-1 winner in 5:19 at 138 pounds. Prairie Central’s lone win came from Brandon Hoselton with a 1:40 pinfall victory at 220 pounds.