In baseball
➜ Casey-Westfield 13, Tri-County 9. Greg Reese put up two hits and two RBI for the host Titans (3-5), but they fell behind 7-2 through four innings and couldn’t fully recover in a nonconference setback. Jack Armstrong walloped a solo home run for Tri-County, which added single RBI from Justin Robertson and Carson Logan.
➜ Iroquois West 3, Fisher 0. Aiden Tilstra cracked a home run and a double for the visiting Raiders (4-3), also driving in two runs and scoring twice to lift his squad past the Bunnies (2-3) in nonconference play. Auston Miller had IW’s other RBI, and both Lucas Frank and Sam McMillan booked two hits in support of Mario Andrade’s five innings of eight-strikeout pitching. Peyton Sapp and Jacob Chittick each turned in one hit for Fisher, and Sapp struck out nine foes in a complete-game pitching effort.
➜ Milford 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Chase Clutteur launched a home run among two hits and drove in five runs to propel the host Bearcats (7-2) past the Falcons (4-3) in a non-league matchup that lasted five innings. Milford benefited from drawing 14 walks as a team, including four from Nicholas Warren and three from Owen Halpin. Two-hit days from Max Cook and Adin Portwood also helped the winning side, as did Warren throwing a one-hitter with five strikeouts. Hunter Brewer’s first-inning solo home run was the only offense GCMS could muster.
➜ Monticello 3, Mattoon 1. The host Sages reached double-digit wins for the season behind a three-run third inning and a solid pitching performance from Joey Sprinkle in this nonconference event. Sprinkle threw 5 2/3 innings of six-hit ball with six strikeouts, allowing no runs along the way for Monticello (10-4). Jacob Trusner’s three-run homer gave the Sages their runs, with Eli Craft going 2 for 2 as well.
➜ Paris 15, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4. The host Knights (1-8) couldn’t keep pace with their nonconference enemy during a six-inning defeat. Kody Kornewald drove in all four of ALAH’s runs, hitting a home run among two hits. Maddox Stirrett doubled and scored two runs as well.
➜ Prairie Central 9, Hoopeston Area 8. The host Hawks (2-7) halted a six-game skid by narrowly defeating the Cornjerkers (5-8) in nonconference action. Derek Drayer (2 for 4, two RBI) and Wyatt Eisenmann (1 for 4, two RBI) were among Hoopeston Area’s offensive leaders, as were Nick Hofer (four stolen bases), Ryker Small (2 for 3) and Keygan Field (2 for 3, one RBI).
➜ Shelbyville 5, Clinton 1. The host Maroons (2-4) could only manage two hits against their Central Illinois Conference foe and suffered a loss as a result. Jaxson White wound up on the wrong side of the pitching decision for Clinton despite allowing just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings of work. Dominick Thayer doubled and scored the Maroons’ only run.
➜ Sullivan 5, Central A&M 4. After watching their CIC opponent tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, visiting Sullivan (2-6) managed to squeak out a win by scoring once in the top of the ninth. Jackson Matheson drove in four runs and Dawson Foster recorded the other RBI for Sullivan, which netted two hits apiece from Bryce Boyle and Del Diepholz.
➜ Unity 9, Salt Fork 4. Austin Langendorf and Blake Kimball each batted in three runs as the visiting Rockets (13-2) pushed their win streak to 10 games via a nonconference triumph versus the Storm (4-5). Langendorf put up three hits and Kimball had two hits for Unity, which grabbed two hits apiece from Tyler Hensch and Gavin Moore and two RBI from Hensch. Hayden Prunkard clocked a home run and finished with two RBI for Salt Fork.
➜ Westville 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. The host Tigers (9-4) kept up their recent torrid run of success with a five-inning romp past the Panthers (6-5-1) for their eighth win in a row. Landen Haurez produced two hits, three RBI and two runs to key Westville’s attack, which was furthered by two hits (including a triple), one RBI and two runs from Drew Wichtowski. The trio of Kamden Maddox, Cade Schaumburg and Zach Russell combined to throw a five-hitter on the mound. PBL was led by Kayden Snelling’s two hits and Charlie Pound’s two walks and one run scored.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13, Neoga 1. A nine-run fourth inning gave the visiting Knights (7-3) all the ammunition they needed to win their fifth consecutive game, this one in non-league play. Mackenzie Condill’s three hits, two RBI and two runs was at the forefront of ALAH’s offense, with Charley Condill’s two doubles, two RBI and two runs also impactful. Kailee Otto homered and knocked in two runs, Kaci Beachy had two hits and Layla Deel scored three times as Madison Schweighart allowed four hits in a complete-game pitching effort.
➜ Centennial 8, Villa Grove 7. Madisyn Schrad swatted an RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the game-winning run and allow the host Chargers (2-6) to walk off versus the Blue Devils (8-9). Centennial trailed 7-6 with three outs left in the nonconference battle, but Erica Markell tripled in a run to tie the game and set the stage for Schrad’s heroics. Markell finished with two hits and three RBI for the Chargers, who gained two hits and two RBI from Ashlyn Perry and two more hits each from Kate Kroencke and Claire Davison. Emma Bratten-Noice clubbed a home run, doubled twice, singled once and drove in five runs for Villa Grove, which saw a three-game win streak conclude. Alexandria Brown also doubled twice among three hits, drove in two runs and scored three times, while Chloe Reardon tripled among three hits.
➜ Danville 11, Oakwood 1. The host Vikings (4-4) now have won four consecutive games and climbed back to .500 after this non-league success versus the Comets (2-10). Emmalee Trover and Saige Keller combined on a three-hitter in the circle for Danville, with Keller also doubling twice and driving in three runs offensively. Kaleah Bellik provided two doubles among four hits, not to mention three RBI and three runs, and the Vikings also gained three hits and three runs from Allie Thurston plus two RBI from Karli Johnson. Karsen Rupp scored Oakwood’s only run, and she, Savannah Nevitt and Samantha Dunavan each had one hit.
➜ Fisher 15, Salt Fork 0. Kallie Evans smacked a home run among three hits, drove in four runs and scored thrice as the host Bunnies (5-1) ended a four-game win streak by the Storm (6-2) with a convincing nonconference result. Kailey May and Alexis Moore each racked up three hits and three RBI in the four-inning game for Fisher, which claimed two doubles apiece from Moore and Karsyn Burke. Kylan Arndt nearly overshadowed all of that hitting by tossing a one-hitter which included no walks and five strikeouts. Roz Maring contributed Salt Fork’s only hit.
➜ Hoopeston Area 11, Heritage 6. The host Cornjerkers (5-8) put an end to a three-game losing streak as they outproduced the Hawks (0-7) in a nonconference showcase. Alexa Bailey sent a ball over the outfield fence and drove in four runs for Hoopeston Area, which collected two RBI from Madison Barnes and two hits apiece from Bailey, Barnes and Payton Armstrong.
➜ LeRoy 9, Prairie Central 8. A three-run sixth inning permitted the host Panthers (11-2) to extend their win streak to five games as they staved off the Hawks (2-8) in a nonconference contest. LeRoy jumped out to a 6-1 lead through two innings but trailed 8-6 after four frames. Natalie Loy blasted a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Panthers, who acquired three hits and one RBI from Finley Howard, one hit and two RBI from Kelsey Nava and two innings of one-hit relief pitching from Lilly Long. Prairie Central came up short despite three RBI from Lillie Hogan, three hits and three runs from Kenna Skaggs, two hits and two RBI from Katy Curl and three hits from Kyla Stephens.
➜ Paris 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. A six-run fifth inning from the host team put the Buffaloes (3-5) in a hole from which they couldn’t dig out during this nonconference affair. Bailee Whittaker struck out seven opponents in the circle for G-RF, and only two of the six runs she allowed were earned. Lilli Hutson and Trinity Collins each produced two hits.
➜ Rantoul 7, Blue Ridge 6. Sofia Roelfs doubled twice among three hits and drove in five runs as the host Eagles (3-9) capped a six-game losing streak by staving off the Knights (3-6) in a nonconference thriller. Rantoul led 6-0 after two innings, but Blue Ridge nearly stormed all the way back. Mackenzie Tome and Nicole Vermillion each provided two hits for the Eagles, with Vermillion scoring three runs and Tome adding two runs. Cassie Zimmerman logged two hits, one RBI and one run for the Knights, who saw Ashlyn Voyles, Ava Jamison and Carsyn Stiger each drive in one run.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, St. Thomas More 2. Hallie Brazelton and Peyton Jones each clanged two hits for the host Spartans (9-4) as they recovered from an Illini Prairie Conference loss the previous day and dispatched the Sabers (0-6) in this league tilt. Jones earned the pitching win and combined with Kelsey Martlage to hold STM mostly silent offensively.
➜ Shelbyville 15, Clinton 2. The host Maroons (1-7) saw a 2-1 deficit after one inning spiral into a five-inning, Central Illinois Conference loss. Clinton’s defense let it down, as the team committed seven errors in the field. Chloe Griffin stood out at the plate in defeat, going 1 for 2 with two RBI. Brooke Reeves and Heidi Humble scored those runs.
➜ Unity 12, Okaw Valley 0. Ashlyn Miller was nearly spotless in a five-inning, nonconference affair, pitching the visiting Rockets (10-4) to their third consecutive triumph. Miller allowed just one hit with no walks and struck out six batters in the circle. Unity’s Bridget Henry homered among three hits, drove in two runs and scored three times to pace the offense, which collected two RBI apiece from Ruby Tarr and Grace Frye, three hits from Taylor Henry and two hits apiece from Tarr, Frye, Gracie Renfrow and Elise Swanstrom.
➜ Watseka 10, South Newton (Ind.) 0. The host Warriors (6-2) now are winners of five games in a row after this nonconference outcome. Sydney McTaggart bashed two home runs to account for five RBI, and Brianna Denault also left the yard once on top of scoring three runs. Allie Hoy and Jasmine Essington each added two hits for Watseka, which received five innings of three-hit, five-strikeout pitching from Caitlin Corzine.
➜ Westville 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Abby Sabalaskey was at it again in the circle for the host Tigers (10-1), hurling a five-inning no-hitter to guide her team past the Panthers (2-12) and to their ninth win in a row. Sabalaskey walked two foes and struck out 11 in the nonconference meeting, which saw Sabalaskey put up two RBI and two runs as a batter. Desi Darnell drove in three runs on two hits for Westville, which acquired two hits and two RBI from Lani Gondzur plus two walks and two runs from Lydia Gondzur. PBL's Emma Steiner struck out three opponents in 3 2/3 innings of relief pitching.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Bloomington 1, Danville 0. The Purple Raiders scored a goal just three minutes into this Big 12 Conference match, and the host Vikings (2-6-1) weren’t able to find the equalizer. Aniya Parker turned in an eight-save goalkeeper performance for Danville.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Lincoln 0. Cayla Koerner established new program records for career goals and assists as the visiting Bulldogs (7-0) romped past an Apollo Conference opponent. Koerner finished with five goals and two assists in this game, surpassing current Illini Meredith Johnson-Monfort atop the M-S all-time chart in both categories with 102 goals and 60 assists. Brea Benson also moved up to No. 3 in both career rankings lists, as she potted two goals and assisted on two others here. Grace Lietz assisted on two goals, and Emma Dallas tallied a goal as well.
➜ Normal West 3, Urbana 0. Hannah Null came up with 30 keeper saves for the host Tigers (2-5), but they couldn’t produce any offense in this Big 12 Conference loss.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 3, Champaign Central 1. The visiting Maroons (4-3) fell behind 3-0 in the first half and couldn’t mount a complete comeback, falling short in Big 12 Conference action. Lainey Somers swished Central’s only goal on an assist from Grace Pelz.
➜ St. Thomas More 7, Judah Christian 0. The host Sabers (2-6-2) earned their first win in their last six tries by shutting out the Tribe (0-4-1) in a nonconference bout. STM built a 6-0 first-half lead while Judah began the match with only nine players before finishing with 10. Mary Katheryn Kluesner assisted on four goals and scored one of her own for the Sabers, who acquired two goals apiece from Emma Devocelle and Leilani Sayavongsa. Marybeth Franey had the team’s other goal. Ava Carder recorded 29 saves in net for the Tribe.
In boys’ track & field
➜ At Catlin. While host Salt Fork was champion of a nine-team meet, the big story from this event was Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman’s Jace Bina and his four event wins on the day. Bina placed first in the 100-meter dash (11.89 seconds), the 200 dash (23.75), the long jump (21 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and the triple jump (39-5 3/4). Salt Fork was able to overcome that effort by scoring 133 points, outlasting second-place Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (86) and third-place G-RF/C (80). The Storm received a pair of throws wins from Garrett Taylor, who tossed 49-5 3/4 in shot put and 165-2 in discus. Salt Fork also won two of four relays — the 400 (44.15) via Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Nathan Kirby and the 1,600 (3 minutes, 41.37 seconds) courtesy Dylan Diaz, Kirby, Vasquez and McLain — and Kirby added a victory in the 300 hurdles (46.03). BHRA claimed two event wins, from Isaiah Tidwell in the 400 dash (56.02) and the foursome of Eli Godwin, Joshua Gernand, Kayden Trimble and Tidwell in the 3,200 relay (10:00.33). G-RF/C received another win from Karson Lewsader in high jump (6-3 1/4). Other event successes were posted by Armstrong-Potomac’s Ethan Rabb in the 800 run (2:23.46), DeLand-Weldon’s TJ Smith in the 1,600 run (5:16.81) and A-P’s Eli Kennel in the 110 hurdles (23.03).
➜ At Paxton. Uni High used steady showings across the board to make up for a relative lack of event wins, as the Illineks defeated five other teams with 137 points. Henry Laufenberg picked up the 1,600-meter run victory in 4 minutes, 50.93 seconds, and Andy Brown was the triple jump champion in 39 feet, 9 1/4 inches. The foursome of Henry Wang, Felix Lee, Bruce Tang and Harsh Patel also prevailed in the 3,200 relay (9:58.73). Host Paxton-Buckley-Loda took second as a team with 113 points, fueled by wins in three of the four relays: in the 400 (46.72) from Tyler Smith, Benjamin Schmidt, Dalton Jones and Robert Boyd, in the 800 (1:41.29) from Smith, Garrett Sanders, Aiden Taulbee and Boyd and in the 1,600 (3:43.47) from Schmidt, Jones, Keagan Busboom and Ryder James. Schmidt also took first in the 400 dash (54.51), and teammate Brandon Knight won shot put at 41-3 1/4. Judah Christian was the No. 3 team with 62 points and was led by the event-winning trio of Josiah Brown in the 100 dash (11.73), Daryl Okeke in the 200 dash (23.79) and Tucker Bailey in the 800 run (2:22.82). Milford/Cissna Park ranked fourth as a team with 60 points, keyed by Spencer Wells’ high jump title (6-5 1/2), while Blue Ridge settled for sixth as a unit with 52 points behind event triumphs from Cole Pemble in long jump (20-9) and Matt Schumacher in discus (112-9).
➜ At Sullivan. Host Sullivan secured the top score in a six-team event, notching a total of 183 points that was almost double the next-best score. The squad’s relay dominance was integral to this outcome, as Sullivan won all four of those events. Sullivan took the 400-meter relay in 45.75 seconds thanks to Aiden Ballinger, Kyle Corkill, Paul Bates and Aian Fryman, it finished atop the 800 relay field in 1 minute, 38.05 seconds courtesy Kaden Guest, Brett Bushue, Bates and Cody Browne, it led the 1,600 relay field in 3:53.64 because of Bates, Hayden Moody, Browne and Corkill and it paced the 3,200 relay crowd (9:57.58) thanks to Curtis Kite, Rhett Lehman, Clayton Schmohe and Owen Hussong. Sullivan added a pole vault win from Ben Bushue (11 feet, 6 1/4 inches). Cerro Gordo/Bement was the team runner-up with 96 points. The Broncos’ first-place honors came from Dylan Howell in both the 800 run (2:13.32) and 1,600 run (5:03.48), Jariah Adamson in both shot put (39-3 1/4) and discus (127-4) and Mason Connour in the 300 hurdles (50.43). Arcola rated fourth as a unit with 67 points and was led by event wins from Beau Edwards in the 400 dash (51.70) and high jump (6-4).
In girls’ track & field
➜ At Catlin. St. Thomas More used five event wins and several other strong finishes to win a nine-team meet hosted by Salt Fork. The Sabers’ 102 points was most closely contested by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (98) and Salt Fork (91). Alyson Clements took down the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 5.36 seconds, Paige Stark was top finisher in the 1,600 run in 6:02.70 and Erin Henkel was champion of the 300 hurdles in 58.80. STM won unopposed in the 400 relay (55.56) thanks to Izzy Jimenez, Henkel, Shannon Monahan and Clements and prevailed in the 1,600 relay (5:02.54) courtesy Emily Herges, Skyler Anderson, Francie Williamson and Jimenez. BHRA’s Ella McFarland was the high jump titlist at 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches to lead the Blue Devils, who won the 800 relay (2:05.78) because of Maggie Lewis, Madeline Thorlton, Amber-Christine Reed and McFarland and triumphed unopposed in the 3,200 relay (14:47.00) thanks to Rachel Smith, Thorlton, Addie Hensold and Alexis Gerdis. Salt Fork matched STM with five event wins, including two from Olivia Birge — in shot put (37-0 1/2) and discus (118-3). Joining her atop the podium from the Storm were Shelby McGee in the 100 hurdles (16.68), Callaway Cox in long jump (16-5) and Brynlee Keeran in triple jump (35-10 1/2). Other event champions were Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose in the 100 dash (13.58) and 200 dash (28.06), Champaign Academy High’s Eleanor Laufenberg in the 800 run (2:34.00) and Academy High’s Sophia Libman in the 3,200 run (13:21.20).
➜ At Paxton. Uni High won seven events en route to the team title in a six-squad meet, with the Illineks scoring 173 points to better host Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s 105. Uni High won three of four relays: the 400-meter race (55.48 seconds) via Ella Greer, Zoey Muller-Hinnant, Eliza Terziev and Stefania Dzhaman, the 800 unopposed (2 minutes, 18.58 seconds) thanks to Nyla Kyles, Terziev, Isa Hernandez and Maryalice Klein and the 3,200 (13:02.47) thanks to Olivia Thompson, Erin Smith, Kara Mathias and Ana Olson. The Illineks’ individual-event victories came from Muller-Hinnant in the 200 dash (27.33) and triple jump (32 feet, 11 1/4 inches), Kate Ahmari in the 3,200 run (11:22.00) and Cadi Hu in the 100 hurdles (17.30). Runner-up PBL also snagged seven event wins, led by Trixie Johnson in the 800 run (2:26.54) and 1,600 run (5:40.90) and Maisy Johnson in high jump (4-9 3/4) and long jump (15-7 3/4). The Panthers’ other triumphs came from Lillianna Frichtl in the 100 dash (13.17), MaKenna Ecker in discus (103-11) and the 1,600 relay foursome of Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Trixie Johnson and Grace McCoy (4:33.50). Blue Ridge (59 points), Milford/Cissna Park (49 1/2) and Judah Christian (37 1/2) placed third, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the team standings. Blue Ridge claimed event championships from Alexis Wike in the 400 dash (1:07.36) and Phoebe Reynolds in the 300 hurdles (55.58), while Judah landed the shot put title courtesy Abi Tapuaiga (33-6).
➜ At Sullivan. Cerro Gordo/Bement held off Sullivan for the top scoring spot in a six-team meet, with the Broncos’ 166 points better than host Sullivan’s 122. CG/B fared well in the field events, led by wins from Bella Zigler in long jump (16 feet, 4 1/4 inches), Haley Garrett in triple jump (32-0) and Trinity Stroisch in high jump (tied at 4-9 3/4). Teammate Gabby Block added a victory in the 3,200-meter run (15 minutes, 44.57 seconds). Sullivan bagged top honors in all four relays — the 400 (52.42) via Madalyn Booker, Hannah Righter, Alaina Moore and Cassidy Short, the 800 (1:54.40) courtesy Short, Izabelle Hay, Moore and Jalexis Barrett, the 1,600 (4:40.50) thanks to Kiley Dyer, Righter, Hay and Booker and the 3,200 (13:00.81) because of Addison Brush, Courtney Villalobos, Brooklyn Booker and Isabella Harden. Harden also prevailed in the 1,600 run (6:59.26), Hay added a triumph in the 100 hurdles (18.32) and teammate Sofia Nuzzo was pole vault champion (9-0 1/4). Arcola placed third as a unit with 67 points and saw three of its girls win an event: Makenzie Thomas in the 800 run (3:01.27), Kelsey Moore in the 300 hurdles (56.04) and Crystal Ramirez in high jump (tied at 4-9 3/4).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Normal. Deep Patel and Jack Solava each prevailed in singles and doubles play to help visiting Urbana pick up a 5-4 win over Normal West in a Big 12 Conference dual. Patel picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, Solava succeeded 7-6, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and the duo teamed up for a 6-2, 6-3 triumph at No. 1 doubles. Parker McClain at No. 3 singles and Joe Solava at No. 6 singles gave the Tigers their other two critical points.
➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More swept Illini Prairie Conference foe Pontiac 9-0 at Atkins Tennis Center, with five Sabers winning in both singles and doubles play. Those individuals were Brandon Hood, Rohan Thope, Cale Quiram, Jack McMahon and Parker Moore, with Thope nearly perfect at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1) and the duo of Hood and Quiram largely clean at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-2). Caleb Twohey was STM’s other singles victor, and Luc Kengue was its other doubles winner.