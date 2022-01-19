In boys’ basketball
Vermillion County Tournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Armstrong-Potomac 30. Giving up just single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters allowed BHRA to build what turned out to be an insurmountable lead for a blowout victory against Armstrong-Potomac. Brett Meidel led the Blue Devils (15-7) with 15 points, and Hayden Rice knocked down a pair of three-pointers and chipped in 14 points in the win. Seth Johnson
scored nine points for the Trojans (5-13).
Salt Fork 50, Hoopeston Area 36. Salt Fork pulled away in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at halftime into a 14-point victory. Garrett Taylor paced the Storm (13-6) with a game-high 20 points and was joined in double figures by Colden Earles with 13 points. Ben Brown‘s 14 points and Anthony Zamora
's 11 led the way for the Cornjerkers (5-13).
Westville 49, Oakwood 45. This one was decided at the free-throw line. Westville made 6 of 9 free throws in overtime, Oakwood made the only two it attempted and the Tigers squeaked out the victory. Kamden Maddox led the way for Westville (11-8) with 16 points, and the Tigers also got 10 points apiece from Drew Wichtowski and Quentin Bina. Josh Young
, who made Oakwood's overtime free throws, led the Comets (16-5) with 16 points.
Nontournament
Argenta-Oreana 62, Blue Ridge 31. Argenta-Oreana held Blue Ridge to just nine total points in the second half, as the Bombers doubled up the Knights in the Lincoln Prairie Conference showdown. A-O’s Landon Lawson outscored Blue Ridge by himself with a game-high 35 points, and Jamario Barbee chipped in 10 points for the Bombers (3-10). Zach Lewis
made a pair of three-pointers and paced the Knights (3-15) with 10 points.
Iroquois West 60, Gardner-South Wilmington 52. Iroquois West extended its winning streak to seven games with Tuesday night’s nonconference victory against Gardner-South Wilmington. Peyton Rhodes scored 21 points to lead the Raiders (16-2) and was joined in double figures by Sam McMillan with 18 points and Cannon Leonard
with 12.
Macon Meridian 91, Sullivan 44. Sullivan’s significant halftime deficit ballooned even further out of control in the second half, as Sullivan (0-16) fell to Meridian in Central Illinois Conference action. Kyle Corkill
led Sullivan with 10 points.
Mahomet-Seymour 54, Washington 51. Mahomet-Seymour’s Byron Lynch hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 3.9 seconds to play, breaking the late tie and giving the Bulldogs a signature nonconference victory against Washington. Lynch led Mahomet-Seymour (9-10) with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Blake Wolters added 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Quenton Rodgers
chipped in 10 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Milford 54, La Salette 53. Milford’s Sawyer Laffoon scored all 17 of his points in the second half and overtime to help the Bearcats edge out La Salette by a single point. Will Teig also had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Milford (16-6), Adin Portwood chipped in 10 points of his own and Nick Warren
finished a single point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Monticello 69, Olympia 41. Monticello extended its winning streak to five and stayed unbeaten in Illini Prairie Conference action with Tuesday’s road win at Olympia thanks to a 26-point third quarter by the Sages that turned a close game into a blowout. Ben Cresap led Monticello (19-1) with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with a team-high six rebounds and four steals. Dylan Ginalick added 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Joey Sprinkle
had 11 points and three rebounds in the win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Pontiac 60. PBL battled back from a halftime deficit to take the lead against Pontiac after three quarters before fending off a late rally from the Indians for the Illini Prairie Conference victory. Mason Bruns led the Panthers (10-6) with 15 points, and both Mason Medlock and Kayden Snelling
had 11 points in the win.
Mount Zion 88, Rantoul 72. Rantoul found itself trailing by 18 points at halftime on the road at Mount Zion. The Eagles managed to cut their deficit to seven in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t complete the comeback attempt. Conner Smith led Rantoul (0-15) with 26 points, while Avontay Anderson
finished with 13.
St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Prairie Central 54. SJ-O snapped a two-game losing streak and handed Prairie Central its first Illinois Prairie Conference loss of the season Tuesday night in Fairbury. SJ-O’s Ty Pence scored a game-high 25 points, knocking down 12 of 16 free throws. Logan Smith also had 19 points for the Spartans (13-4). Dylan Bazzell paced the Hawks (15-4) with 15 points, and Tyler Curl
finished with 11.
South Newton (Ind.) 61, Cissna Park 50. Cissna Park jumped out to a commanding 22-8 lead after one quarter against South Newton, but the Rebels rallied to pull within seven at halftime and take the lead after three quarters en route to the win. Gavin Savoree scored 20 points to lead the Timberwolves (8-13), while Malaki Verkler added 12 points and Gavin Spitz
finished with 11.
Tuscola 65, Central A&M 31. Loyola Chicago-bound guard Jalen Quinn did most of his scoring in the first quarter, staking Tuscola to a big lead. A lead the Warriors turned into a 34-point victory against Central Illinois Conference rivals Central A&M. Quinn finished with 24 points — 14 in the first quarter — to go with seven assists and seven steals. James Parsley
also had 11 points and five steals for Tuscola (15-4).
Unity 57, St. Tomas More 40. Unity turned a deadlocked first quarter into a double-digit halftime lead and never looked back in its Illini Prairie Conference win against St. Thomas More. Blake Kimball made three three-pointers and was one of three Rockets in double figures with 19 points. Austin Langendorf chipped in 15 points for Unity (13-4) in the win, and Henry Thomas had 10 points. Patrick Quarnstrom
led the Sabers (9-8) with 12 points.
Watseka 59, St. Anne 48. Watseka got back to .500 on the season with Tuesday’s home win against St. Anne. Braiden Walwer scored 22 points, including 11 in the decisive fourth quarter, as the Warriors (10-10) turned a three-point lead after three quarters into an 11-point victory. Hunter Meyer chipped in 13 points for Watseka, and Jordan Schroeder
had 11.
In girls’ basketball
Iroquois West 48, Clifton Central 34. Iroquois West won for the second straight night thanks to McKinley Tilstra’s team-high 12 points and five rebounds. Shea Small
also had 10 points and five rebounds for the Raiders (15-7) in the win.
Urbana 38, Rantoul 35.
Urbana won its first game of the season with the three-point road victory at Rantoul.
In wrestling
At Bismarck. St. Joseph-Ogden won more matches that were actually contested Tuesday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, but the Blue Devils won the dual 48-31 thanks to four forfeits. Grahm Abbed had the most notable win for BHRAAP with a 43-second pinfall victory at 120 pounds, and Evan Parish also won by pinfall in 2:00 for the Blue Devils at 132 pounds. Holden Brazelton posted a 20-3 technical fall for SJ-O at 126 pounds, and the Spartans’ Hunter Ketchum
had the quickest win of the match with a 33-second pinfall at 182 pounds.
At Fairbury. Prairie Central won five matches, including a forfeit, but it wasn’t enough in a 43-24 home loss to Seneca. Owen Steidinger took care of business in under one minute during his win at 170 pounds for the Hawks, recording the pinfall victory in just 43 seconds. Connor Steidinger
needed a bit longer at 220 pounds with a pinfall victory of his own in 1:01.
At Fisher. A pair of victories and two forfeits weren’t enough for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher in a 52-21 loss to Olympia/Heyworth. Aiden Sancken won at 182 pounds for the Falcons in a 9-4 decision, and Kellen DeSchepper
won by pinfall in 1 minute, 57 seconds at 160 pounds for GCMS/F.
At Mattoon. Mahomet-Seymour improved to 20-3 overall and stayed unbeaten against Apollo Conference foes with a pair of dual wins Tuesday night. The Bulldogs blew out Charleston 82-0 and were nearly as dominant with a 62-12 win against Lincoln. Mahomet-Seymour’s Camden Harms didn’t even wrestle two full minutes in his pair of matches, winning by pinfall in 30 seconds against Charleston and 1:25 against Lincoln. Colton Crowley also won two matches by pinfall at 220 pounds for the Bulldogs, and Braeden Heinold
did the same at 152 pounds.
Scott Richey