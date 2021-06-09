CHATHAM — Urbana’s Allison Deck was just as strong in the circle in the Tigers’ Class 3A sectional semifinal game against Chatham Glenwood as she’s been all season. That meant 11 strikeouts Tuesday and scattering six hits in six innings.
Chatham ace Terin Teeter was just that much tougher. Teeter struck out 13 in a complete-game one-hitter, and the top-seeded Titans ended third-seeded Urbana’s season with a 3-0 shutout.
Halie Thompson had the lone hit for Urbana (10-9) with a two-out single in the fifth inning. Just one of the three runs Deck allowed was earned, and she also walked just one batter in the loss.
In Class 1A softball
Brown shines. All Makenzie Brown needs during most softball games is one run. The Tulsa signee and standout senior pitcher for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond has kept opposing hitters off balance all season. And off the scoreboard, too.
Brown did it again on Tuesday, guiding the top-seeded Knights (19-3) to a 1-0 win in a sectional semifinal home game against second-seeded Meridian (22-9). The right-hander struck out 12 in throwing a two-hit shutout to keep ALAH’s season — and 15-game win streak — intact.
Meridian pitcher Katy Hendricks was nearly as unhittable as Brown, only allowing two hits in throwing a complete game. But ALAH scratched across its lone run in the bottom of the second inning without a hit.
Hendricks hit ALAH’s Kailee Otto with a pitch to lead off the inning, and Otto used aggressive baserunning to advance to third on a groundout by Kaci Beachy. Ryli Kauffman then put the ball in play, allowing Otto to score on a groundout.
Now, ALAH will vie for a sectional championship on its home field at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Lincoln Prairie Conference foe Argenta-Oreana.
Bombers rally late. Argenta-Oreana was on the brink of wasting a standout pitching performance from Cassi Newbanks through 5 1/2 innings of Tuesday’s sectional semifinal showdown with Arcola.
All the second-seeded Purple Riders had mustered to that point was an RBI single from KayLee Hohlbauch. It still was more than top-seeded A-O had until the Bombers took advantage of a pair of defensive miscues to plate two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and hold on for the 2-1 win and a spot in Thursday’s championship game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Newbanks finished her complete game giving up the one run on six hits while striking out 13 in seven innings. Abby Jackson went 2 for 3 with a double to lead A-O (17-3-1), which won its sixth straight game and 12th in its last 13.
Hohlbauch took the loss for Arcola (13-9) despite neither of the two runs she allowed being earned. She gave up six hits, struck out five and walked three in six innings.
Milford falls in semifinals. Milford found itself in a deep hole after just a single inning of Tuesday’s sectional semifinal game against Newark and couldn’t recover. The top-seeded Norsemen led by four runs after one inning and scored at least two runs in every subsequent inning for a run-shortened 11-0 victory.
Brynlee Wright had second-seeded Milford’s lone hit with a two-out single in the top of the fourth. Emma McEwen was the only other baserunner for the Bearcats (11-7) after drawing a walk in the fifth. Julia Bushnell took the loss after allowing 11 runs — eight earned — on 13 hits in four innings.
In Class 2A girls’ soccer
Maroons shut out. Champaign Central found itself trailing just 7 minutes into Tuesday’s sectional semifinal match after a quick goal from Chatham Glenwood’s Ella Beeler. The top-seeded Titans kept scoring, extending their lead to four by halftime en route to an 8-0 victory.
It was a rough ending to the season for the second-seeded Maroons (14-5-2). Central had won six of its previous seven matches and only allowed a single goal in that run starting May 22. Meg Rossow made 14 keeper saves during the defeat.
In Class 1A girls’ soccer
Sabers go down in semis. St. Thomas More allowed more than three goals just four times all season heading into Tuesday’s sectional semifinal at Herscher.
The top-seeded Tigers ultimately torched the second-seeded Sabers for more goals in their last three matches combined with a 9-2 victory to end STM’s season with a 7-5-2 record.
Cede Rentschler produced a penalty-kick goal and Bridget DeLorenzo added an unassisted goal for the Sabers.
In wrestling
Chargers sweep opponents. Centennial thrived in a home triangular Tuesday, eclipsing Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44-22 and Clinton 69-6.
The Chargers received a 16-second pinfall win from Jack Barnhart at 220 pounds and a 40-second fall from Scottlind Sims at 285 against the Tigers and added a 31-second fall from Leon Gordon at 170 versus the Maroons.
Westville/G-RF’s top performances in the Centennial dual were from Logan Koontz at 170 (win 17-5 major decision), Luke Johnson at 182 (win by fall) and Rylee Edwards at 195 (win by fall). Clinton’s Trevor Willis won by fall against the Chargers, as well.
Rockets win a pair. Unity breezed past Illini Prairie Conference rivals St. Thomas More and St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday in Tolono, with the Rockets topping the Sabers 84-0 and the Spartans 69-12.
Ryan Vasey at 195 pounds and Karson Richardson at 220 provided Unity two contested wins apiece as the only team members to compete in the dual with STM. Richardson added a 19-second fall versus SJ-O.
The Rockets also received a 14-0 major decision from Nat Nosler at 170 in the dual with the Spartans, who picked up pinfall triumphs from Dakota Pinaire at 126 and Bryson Helfrich at 182.
SJ-O trumped STM 24-15 in their dual, which included three contested winners: Spartan Garrett Denhart at 132 and Sabers Brody Cuppernell at 195 and Henry Wurl at 220.
Sages prevail twice. Monticello swept a home Illini Prairie Conference triangular Tuesday via a 54-27 victory against Olympia and a 48-22 triumph over Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Monticello benefited from multiple forfeits in both duals, with its contested wins coming from Myles VonBehren at 195 pounds against the Eagles (by default), Cal Spence at 152 versus Olympia (by fall) and Riley Jones at 220 against Olympia (by fall).
Rantoul/PBL posted five contested successes in the Monticello dual, led by an 80-second fall from Tryvell Smalls at 285 and a 13-3 major decision from Colyn Sarver at 182.
Blue Devils split. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac earned a 48-6 victory against Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday in Toledo but lost to host Cumberland 57-12.
The Blue Devils’ lone contested-match winner across both duals was Braxton Miller, who succeeded by fall versus the Bombers at 285 pounds.
COLIN LIKAS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT