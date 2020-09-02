In boys’ golf
➜ At Champaign. St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby shot a 2-over 31 to earn medalist honors and lead the Sabers to a win in a three-team meet at Legends Golf Course. St. Thomas More, which also got a 33 from Noah Eyman, shot 137 as a team, topping Monticello by two strokes and Centennial by seven. The Sages’ Will Ross, Tanner Buehnerkemper and Matt Erickson all shot 32 to tie for second. The Chargers were led by Griffin Doyle and Keith Gardner, who posted matching 34s.
➜ At Loda. Early rain didn’t deter Iroquois West, which easily handled Fisher and Cissna Park in a three-team match at Lakeview Country Club. The Raiders’ Kyler Meents and Ryan Tilstra both shot 7-over 43 to tie as medalist, helping IW compile a team score of 179. Jacob Reynolds led the Bunnies with a 52 as Fisher shot a 236, while Bryce Sluis carded a 57 for the Timberwolves, who posted a score of 239.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Mahomet. Monticello’s Ashley Long bettered the Sages’ program record by two strokes, shooting a 3-under 33 to earn individual medalist honors and propelling her team to a dual match win against Mahomet-Seymour. Long’s effort was also the course record at Lake of the Woods for a nine-hole women’s tournament round. Claire Webber also shot a 39 and Amelia Patterson added a 50 for Monticello, which shot a 177 to beat the host Bulldogs by 32 strokes. Ainsley Winters carded a 47 to lead Mahomet-Seymour and Kayla McKinney chipped in a 43 for the Bulldogs.
➜ At Savoy. Champaign Central had three golfers shoot in the 40s at the University of Illinois Blue Course, put up 184 as a team and topped Mattoon by 13 strokes for the win. Mira Chopra paced the Maroons with a 41 and missed out on individual medalist honors by a single stroke, while Cassie To was just a single stroke back with a 42.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Urbana. Champaign Central finished 1-2 and had seven of the top 10 runners in a dual meet against rival Centennial. Alex Ahmari placed first overall for the Maroons, covering the three-mile course at Kickapoo Rail Trail in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Ahmari was followed by teammate Peter Smith, eight seconds back with a second-place time of 17:31. Centennial’s Aaron Hendron ran a 17:36.1 to finish third overall
In girls’ cross country
➜ At Urbana. Maaike Niekerk ran a winning time of 21 minutes, 2.9 seconds at Kickapoo Rail Trail to lead Champaign Central to a dual win against Centennial. The Maroons had seven of the top 10 runners, with Lula Randolph running 21:43.8 to place third. Centennial’s Brooklyn Sweikar was the Chargers’ top finisher, crossing the finish line in 21:11.9 for second place.
