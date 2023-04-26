Sign up for our daily (and free) newsletter here
In baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13, Prairie Central 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored in every inning but the fifth, but it wasn’t until a four-run fourth inning that the Blue Devils truly started to pull away from Prairie Central. Five more runs in the sixth clinched Tuesday’s nonconference win for BHRA (9-7). Tuff Elson went 4 of 4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the Blue Devils. Chaz Dubois, Karson Stevenson and Amani Stanford, who pitched a complete game and got the win, also all drove in two runs. Gavin Tredenick finished 2 of 3 with a double to pace the Hawks (4-12).
Effingham St. Anthony 4, Unity 3. Unity had its six-game winning streak snapped with Tuesday’s nonconference loss at Effingham St. Anthony. Brock Suding led the Rockets (16-2-1) going 1 of 3 with a home run and two RBI. Dylan Moore took the loss in relief after giving up two runs on one hit.
Fisher 18, Cerro Gordo/Bement 8. Fisher and Cerro Gordo/Bement played to an 8-8 tie through two innings before the Bunnies broke loose with 10 unanswered runs between the fourth and sixth innings to close out Tuesday’s run-shortened nonconference victory. Drayton Lutz went 4 of 4 with a double and five RBI to lead Fisher (4-11) at the plate. Peyton Sapp was also 1 of 4 with two runs scored and three RBI, and Max Bruggman scored twice and drove in two runs. Cody Hinton got the win in relief after giving up two runs on four hits and striking out six in five-plus innings. Kade Alumbaugh finished 2 of 3 with four RBI for the Broncos (6-8), and Brayden Strack was 1 of 4 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Mahomet-Seymour 10, Centennial 0. Mahomet-Seymour’s Blake Wolters did Blake Wolters things Tuesday against Centennial. The Arizona-bound pitcher with legitimate MLB draft buzz was one walk allowed away from a perfect game and settled for a six-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Wolters also went 2 of 4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Bulldogs (19-3) offensively. Carter Selk also went 2 of 2 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Alex McHale was 2 of 2 with a run scored in the win. Madden Schurvinske was the only baserunner for the Chargers (7-12) after drawing the walk off Wolters.
Milford 15, Hoopeston Area 8. Milford found itself in a 5-1 hole after two innings, but the Bearcats scored 12 unanswered runs in the next two innings and added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth to finish off Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Chase Clutteur went 2 of 3 with a double and three RBI, and Gavin Schunke also drove in three runs in the win for Milford (8-8-1). Adin Portwood was 1 of 6 with two runs scored and two RBI, and Beau Wright finished 1 of 4 with two RBI. Gavyn Miller led the Cornjerkers (5-14) with three hits, Zach Huchel had two, including a double, and both drove in a run in the loss.
Oakwood 16, North Vermillion (Ind.) 0. Oakwood pitcher Brody Taflinger scattered three hits in four innings and struck out eight in his complete game shutout of North Vermillion. The Comets (15-4-1) scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and five more in the next two to close out the run-shortened victory. Bryson Myers was 1 of 2 with three RBI to lead Oakwood, and Joshua Ruch, Bryson Marcinko, Dalton Hobick, Matthew Miller, Chase Harrison and Taflinger all scored two runs apiece in the win.
Paris 14, Arthur Christian 5. Arthur Christian faced a 5-0 deficit before scoring three runs in the top of the third inning, but Paris countered with nine more runs in the next two innings for the win. Caden Henry went 1 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Conquering Riders (7-6), and Cody Kuhns drew two walks and scored two runs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Armstrong-Potomac 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda pushed its winning streak to four games with Tuesday’s nonconference win against Armstrong-Potomac. The Panthers (11-9) scored two late runs — one each in the sixth and seventh innings — that proved necessary to fend off a late rally by the Trojans. Kollin Asbury was 1 of 2 with a double and an RBI for A-P (9-5) in the loss.
Salt Fork 16, Schlarman 3. Schlarmann took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning in Tuesday’s VVC showdown, but Salt Fork put up 13 runs before the Hilltoppers scored again and added three more to close out its road win. Hayden Prunkard was 2 of 4 with a home run and three RBI for the Storm (13-6), and Pedro Rangel went 4 of 4 with two runs scored, two RBI and three stolen bases. Hayden Chew got the win for Salt Fork after giving up three runs — two earned — on three hits and four walks in four innings. Nathan Berryman and Wrigley O’Brien were both 1 of 2 with an RBI for Schlarman (2-8).
Tremont 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took the lead in Tuesday’s Heart of Illinois Conference game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and tacked on another run in the fifth, but Tremont rallied for three runs in the seventh for the win. Rylan DeFries was 1 of 3 and drove in two runs for the Falcons (8-10). Braydon Elliott and Isaiah Johnson also drove in one run apiece in the loss.
Watseka 16, South Newton (Ind.) 2. Watseka set the tone for Tuesday’s game against South Newton with three runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the second. The Warriors (2-13) secured the run-shortened nonconference win with nine more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Hagen Hoy went 2 of 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to lead Watseka. Lathan Bowling scored a team-high three runs in the win, which snapped a 10-game losing streak.
In softball
Argenta-Oreana 11, Clinton 9. A five-run top of the seventh was the difference maker for Argenta-Oreana, as the Bombers’ late rally completed a comeback after they trailed by six runs early in Tuesday’s nonconference game. Addison Maiden was 2 of 4 with a double, home run and six RBI for A-O (10-6). Gracie Manning went 3 of 5 with a double and two RBI, and Abbey Matthews also drove in two runs in the win. Heidi Humble led Clinton (6-15), finishing 3 of 3 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI.
Armstrong-Potomac 15, St. Thomas More 3. Armstrong-Potomac took an early, commanding lead with nine runs in the first two innings and added insurance runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to knock off St. Thomas More in nonconference action Tuesday in Champaign. Brynn Spencer was 4 of 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to pace the Trojans (11-7), and Tinley Parkerson and Kelsey Blackford also drove in two runs each. Kyla Bullington got the win and helped her own cause going 2 of 5 with two triples, one RBI and three runs scored. Grace Hardin and Lauren Deakin had a single RBI apiece for the Sabers (1-11).
Centennial 23, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Centennial’s two runs in the top of the first inning ultimately would have been enough to secure victory in Tuesday’s nonconference game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda. A 17-run third inning left exactly zero doubt. Maiyah Flemons was a perfect 3 of 3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and seven RBI to lead the Chargers (6-10), while Annie Loschen went 1 of 2 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI. Madisyn Schrad added to the rout going 3 of 5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI. Claire Davison benefitted from all that run support to get the win after giving up two hits and two walks and striking out five in four innings. Devani McClatchey and Kendyl Badgley had the only hits for the Panthers (2-15).
Effingham St. Anthony 8, Unity 5. Unity’s Taylor Drennan tied Tuesday’s game in the bottom of the seventh inning to send it to extras, but Effingham St. Anthony scored five runs in the top of the eighth and the Rockets couldn’t piece together another rally. Jenna Adkins was 3 of 4 with two doubles for Unity (18-6), and Reagan Tarr went 1 of 4 with two RBI in the loss.
Fisher 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA 0. Fisher starter Peyton Murphy was nearly untouchable in Tuesday’s nonconference showdown with Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA, throwing a complete game shutout while allowing just two hits and striking out five. More than enough run support — started by a six-run first inning — gave the Bunnies (15-6) the blowout win. Murphy helped her own cause with a 2 of 2 showing at the plate with two RBI. Karsyn Burke, Kylan Arndt, Emma Jent and Paige Hott also drove in two runs apiece in the win. Dezzy Cummins and Reese Peters had the lone hits for the Broncos (0-17).
Mahomet-Seymour 6, Normal 5. Normal snapped a 1-1 tie through four innings with a three-run bottom of the fifth inning, but Mahomet-Seymour responded with five runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead and fended off a seventh-inning rally by the Iron for Tuesday’s nonconference win. Madelyn Logsdon and Ava Henderson drove in two runs apiece to lead the Bulldogs (7-10). Henderson also got the win after giving up five runs — four earned — on seven hits and two walks in seven innings.
Monticello 11, Urbana 1. Monticello’s Marrissa Miller wound up a home run short of a cycle but with a bonus triple instead in a four-hit performance that led the Sages past Urbana in Tuesday’s nonconference matchup. Sadie Walsh also had a multi-hit performance for Monticello (8-9), which finished with 12 hits for the game. Reese Patton got the win for the Sages after allowing one run on three hits and one walk to go with six strikeouts in five innings. Lorelie Yau had two hits for the Tigers (2-13), and Camryn Harrison doubled and drove in Urbana’s lone run.
Oakwood 13, North Vermillion (Ind.) 5. A pair of runs in the first inning and three more in the second got Oakwood started Tuesday against North Vermillion, and a seven-run sixth inning finished off Comets’ nonconference win. Gracie Enos went 3 of 4 to lead Oakwood (7-15) and also got the win after allowing two runs on five hits in five innings. Lacey Harrison and Gracie Hanner also had multiple hits for the Comets.
Paris 15, Hoopeston Area 9. Maddie Barnes had two hits and two RBI, Tobi West finished with three hits and an RBI and Alexa Bailey doubled and drove in two runs, but it wasn’t enough for Hoopeston Area (8-10) in Tuesday’s nonconference road loss at Paris.
Prairie Central 6, Lexington/Ridgeview 4. Prairie Central starter Jules Woodrey gave up eight hits, but zero walks, and struck out three to get the win in Tuesday’s game in Colfax. The Hawks (8-10) finished with nine hits in the game and were led by Sam Slagel, who doubled and hit a solo home run in the third inning to give Prairie Central its third straight win.
Rantoul 6, Danville 3. Danville’s Kaleah Bellik homered, but the Vikings (3-9) couldn’t overcome an early Rantoul lead. The Eagles (7-7) scored four runs in the top of the first inning and added two insurance runs in the fifth to help secure their win.
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, South Vermillion (Ind.) 7. St. Joseph-Ogden went deep five times to knock off South Vermillion and extend its winning streak to eight with Tuesday’s nonconference road victory. Shayne Immke went 3 of 4 with a triple, home, three runs scored and four RBI to lead the Spartans (17-7). Immke’s 12th triple of the season was a school record. Peyton Jones was also 3 of 4 for SJ-O, Addison Frick went 2 of 4 with a home run, while Alyssa Acton, Addy Martinie and Halle Brazelton also homered.
Villa Grove 6, Tuscola 4. Villa Grove took control of Tuesday’s game against Douglas County rivals Tuscola with four runs in the top of the second inning, and one run each in the fifth and sixth innings helped the Blue Devils hold on for the win. Chloe Reardon went 2 of 3 with a home run and two RBI for Villa Grove (14-7), and Piper Kiser also homered and drove in two runs. Kiser got the win after giving up four runs on nine hits and striking out four in seven innings. Emily Czerwonka, Addyson Ring and Makenna Fiscus had two hits apiece for the Warriors (11-9).
Watseka 15, South Newton (Ind.) 0. Watseka’s Sarah Parsons threw her first career no-hittter, and the Warriors’ bats provided more than enough run support in Tuesday’s nonconference blowout. Jasmine Essington led Watseka (11-6) with a double and three RBI, while Becca Benoit was 1 of 2 with two RBI and Brianna Denault went 2 of 2 with a double and an RBI.
Westville 11, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6. Westville scored in five of seven innings and needed its five late runs after Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin tied the game at 6-6 in the fifth inning. The Tigers had the immediate answer with four runs in the top of the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh for the nonconference win between VVC rivals. Lilly Kiesel got the complete game victory for Westville (17-2) after giving up six runs — five earned — on nine hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts. Kiesel was also 1 of 5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI at the plate. Mikayla Cox led the Blue Devils (8-9) going 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI.
In girls’ soccer
Danville 10, Peoria Manual 0. Danville faced little resistance from Peoria Manual in Tuesday’s Big 12 showdown and snapped its six-match losing streak with a barrage of goals on the Lions. Reese Rundle led the Vikings (5-8) with a hat trick. Josie Hotsinpiller added two goals and three assists, and Lindsey Porter chipped in two goals and one assist. Maya Towne, Ava Towen and Trayonna Jefferson also scored in the rout.
Mahomet-Seymour 4, Charleston 0. Mahomet-Seymour turned its late first half goal into serious second half momentum with three more scores to knock off Charleston in Apollo Conference play. Paislee Welge led the Bulldogs (9-2-2) with two goals and one assist. Hannah Creel added one goal and one assist, and Alayna Jared also scored in the win.
Uni High 4, Decatur Lutheran 3. Uni High and Decatur Lutheran played to a 3-3 halftime tie, but the Illineks (3-6-2) were the only team to find the back of the net in the second half for the win. Cali Cooper led Uni High with three goals, Sophie Anderson had one goal and one assist and goalkeeper Gabby Mongwa made seven saves in the win.
Urbana 4, Bloomington 2. Two first half goals from Celia Barkley were the difference for Urbana in Tuesday’s Big 12 home win against Bloomington. Barkley got her hat trick in the second half, and Chloe Sikora scored off an assist by Hazel Tracy for the Tigers (9-9-1). Urbana goalkeeper Nox Macdougall made seven saves.
In boys’ track and field
At Gibson City. Ridgeview/Lexington won six events, including two relays and both hurdles races, to take first place in Tuesday’s 11-team Falcon Invite. Darius Yocum swept the hurdles for the Mustangs, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.60 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 43.30 seconds. Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished second as a team and won four events. The Panthers’ haul included a victory in the 1,600-meter run by Aiden Kerr in 5 minutes, 5.29 seconds. Host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley placed third behind Shawn Schlickman’s pole vault win with a final clearance of 10 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
In girls’ track and field
At Urbana. Unity won 11 events, including a sweep of the hurdles races, top top Urbana and Mattoon in Tuesday’s three-team meet. Emma Swisher won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.88 seconds for the Rockets, with Audrey Remole completing the sweep with a winning time of 53.68 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. Remole added a win in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 9 3/4 inches. Unity’s Caelyn Kelparski also dominated the pole vault with a top mark of 9-10. Urbana’s Teri Hall won the shot put with a throw of 31-7 1/4 and was part of a 1-2-3 finish in the event for the Tigers along with Jurdan Tyler (30-10 1/2) and Lillian DiSanto (30-6 1/2).