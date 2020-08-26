In boys’ golf
At Arcola. Arcola/ALAH opened its season with a statement victory, topping Clinton by 20 strokes and Okaw Valley by 21 in a triangular match at Kaskaskia Country Club. The Purple Riders shot 170 as a team, with Brayden Kauffman leading the way with a 38 for individual medalist honors. Arcola/ALAH’s Aaron Seegmiller and Kade Herschberger shot matching 43s to tie for second overall.
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Rance Bryant shot a 41 to place first individually and lead the Blue Devils to a five-stroke victory against Centennial at Harrison Park Golf Course. Ashten Cafarelli and Walker Smith each shot 46 to pace the Chargers.
At Danville. Tuesday’s quadrangular match turned into a shootout at Harrison Park Golf Course. Watseka shot a 196 as a team for the win, with Milford (205), Oakwood (207) and Westville (208) all within 12 shots. Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder and Westville’s Kenny Clarkston both shot 44 to tie for individual medalist. Reed Sperry shot a 47 to lead Oakwood, and Milford’s CJ VanHoveln shot a 48 to pace the Bearcats.
At Loda. Cissna Park shot 285 as a team but struggled against Clifton Central, losing to the Comets at Lakeview Country Club. Cale Clauss led the Timberwolves in third place overall with a 56.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour put home course advantage to good use with its 48-stroke victory against Blue Ridge at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Zach Courson shot a 42 to pace the Bulldogs and claim individual medalist honors. Brian Coyne‘s 43 put him in second place for M-S, and the Bulldogs made it a clean sweep of the top five individual finishers. Dylan Kelley shot a 48 to lead Blue Ridge.
At St. Anne. Iroquois West stayed unbeaten on the season with Tuesday’s wins against St. Anne and Momence in a three-team match at Oak Springs Golf Course. The Warriors’ Kade Kimmel shot a career best 2-over 38 and was the top overall finisher, as Iroquois West routed both its opponents. Jack McMillan fired a 41 for the Warriors and finished second overall.
At Savoy. Urbana’s Parker McClain shot an 11-over 83 and earned medalist honors Tuesday at the University of Illinois Blue Course, but Champaign Central got the win in the 18-hole dual match. The Maroons shot 262 as a team and topped the Tigers by 41 strokes. Charlie Cekander led the way for Central, shooting an 84 to finish just a stroke behind McClain, and Kendall Crawford gave the Maroons a strong 1-2 punch in the win with an 86.
In girls’ golf
At Bloomington. Brooke Erhard shot a 43 to lead St. Thomas More and finish third overall, but the Sabers fell by 17 strokes to Bloomington Central Catholic at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
At Loda. Cissna Park’s Katie Hylbert claimed medalist honors via a tiebreaker after firing a 57, but the Timberwolves fell to Clifton Central by nine strokes at Lakeview Country Club. Cissna Park’s Emily Hylbert also shot a 60 to tie for third overall.
At Mahomet. Ainsley Winters shot a 10-over 46, taking home medalist honors by four strokes over teammate Gaby Davis and leading Mahomet-Seymour to an easy win against Blue Ridge at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Ashlyn Voyles shot a 52 to lead the Knights.