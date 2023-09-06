Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
In volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Heritage 0. The Blue Devils (5-1) defeated the Hawks (6-3-2) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-11.
Centennial 2, Danville 0. The host Chargers (3-7) scored a 25-19, 25-9 win in Big 12 Conference play against the Vikings (1-5) thanks to seven kills from Riley Ries, eight digs from Nia Bolton and seven aces from Annie Loschen.
Cissna Park 2, Salt Fork 0. The Timberwolves (5-1) got into a groove and defeated the Storm (3-3) by scores of 25-15, 25-9. Addison Lucht led Cissna Park with 12 kills, and Josie Neukomm added six. Ava Morrical had a team-high 25 assists and seven aces. Brooklyn Stadeli had six digs.
Fieldcrest 2, LeRoy 1. Despite 12 kills from Laila Carr, eight kills from Natalie Loy and 25 assists from Haley Cox, the Panthers (6-3) dropped a home decision to the Knights in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
Flanagan-Cornell 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The Falcons (3-6) fell in straight sets 25-21, 25-14 despite Natalie DeSchepper and Abby Brown leading the team with three kills apiece. Lilly Lahr and Rylie Huls each had six digs. Bailey Fitzpatrick added three aces.
Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0. A nonconference road trip ended positively for the Cornjerkers (4-5) as they scored a 25-14, 28-26 victory over the Cardinals thanks to seven kills apiece from Kaitlynn Lange and Charissa Johnson.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Paris 0. The host Buffaloes (4-6) scored a 27-25, 25-17 win over Paris thanks to five kills from Milee Ellis and Sophia Loucks, eight digs from Kendall Roberts and 13 assists from Rubyrae Fraser-Soule.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mattoon 0. The Bulldogs (8-1) surged past the host Green Wave in a 25-16, 25-12 decision thanks to five digs, five kills and four aces from Ellie Barker, nine digs from Elana Religioso and a pair of digs and six blocks from Lily Bosworth.
Momence 2, Iroquois West 0. The Raiders (3-4) suffered a 25-6, 25-21 setback on the road despite eight digs from Ella Rhodes and three kills from Kenzie Tammen in a nonconference contest.
Monticello 2, Tuscola 0. Reese Patton and Addison Finet each tallied eight assists, Jobi Smith recorded five kills and Ashely Stiverson recorded four kills to lead the Sages (8-3) to a 25-12, 25-20 victory over the Warriors (1-8), who were paced by three kills from Bella Notaro and nine assists from Sydney Moss.
Peoria 2, Urbana 1. The Tigers (1-2) dropped a three-set Big 12 thriller to the host Lions despite seven kills and 11 digs from the Tigers’ Valentina Gonzalez-Ahuerma, 16 digs from Sammi Christman, 13 assists and 10 digs from Sophia Sheyko-Frailey and 15 digs from Kiyah Boatright-Williams.
Oakwood 2, Schlarman 0. Eleven kills from Nikita Taylor, 14 assists from Quinn Sperry and six digs from Laney Clouse led the Comets (2-2) to a 25-11, 25-8 win over the Hilltoppers (0-4).
St. Joseph Ogden 2, Tri-Valley 1. In a back-and-forth match, the Spartans (10-2) got to double-digit wins on the year after a 25-23, 21-25, 25-20 win over Tri-Valley. Addie Roesch had a solid night on both ends with eight kills, one ace, nine digs and two blocks. Peyton Williams had six kills and five digs. Halle Brazelton recorded 16 assists and eight digs. Helene Jones added four blocks.
Shelbyville 2, Tri-County 0. The Titans (2-4) fell in straight sets 25-20, 25-14. Josie Armstrong led the team with six kills and seven digs. Briana Reese added seven assists.
Uni High 2, Normal Cavalry 0. The host Illineks (2-1) were victorious in an East Central Illinois Conference contest as they earned a 25-18, 25-11 win on the strength of 16 assists from Lisa Spencer and eight digs and four aces from Heidi Wang.
Unity 2, Clinton 0. The Rockets (5-6) scored a 25-13, 25-17 victory over the Maroons (1-4) behind Reagan Little (seven kills, four digs, one ace), Jillian Schlittler (10 assists, seven digs, five kills) and Lauren Shaw (eight assists, three digs, three aces).
Villa Grove 2, Chrisman 0. The Blue Devils (6-3) won a pair of fairly tight sets with the Cardinals (5-4) in a 25-19, 25-22 decision. Jobella Crafton and Alison Pangburn keyed Villa Grove with six kills apiece. Kayln Cordes had nine assists, and Carly Eads added seven assists and five aces.
Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0. The Warriors (7-4) earned a loud 25-12, 25-17 road win over the Comets thanks to seven kills from Lauren Tegtmeyer, six kills from Ella Smith and 13 assists from Christa Holohan. Brianna Denault and Ella Smith combined for 17 digs to cement the Warriors status.
In boys’ soccer
Peoria Notre Dame 5, Centennial 1. The Chargers (2-4) trailed the Irish 1-0 at halftime but saw the road Big 12 contest slip away in the second half despite a goal from Victor Fernandez.
Champaign Central 9, Peoria Manual 0. Behind a three-goal, four-assist performance by Matt Winterbottom, the Maroons (4-2) took a commanding win over Manual in Big 12 Conference play. Ben Wellens and Julien Moss each scored two goals, and Wellens added two assists. Abel Vines and Jackson Greenwald each had a goal and Ishan Kalsotra had an assist.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Early goals from Zack Zbinden and Mason Doman, plus a goal from Doman on an assist from Zbinden in the second half helped the Bunnies (5-1) earn a statement win in nonconference play. Isaiah Johnson had two assists in the win for Fisher/GCMS. The Spartans (6-2) scored their lone goal in the 79th minute of the second half on an own goal from the Bunnies, who were bolstered by Parker Baillie’s five-save effort.
Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman 0. A first-half goal from Dallas Sheppard and a second-half hat trick from Owen Root paved the way for the Cornjerkers (3-1) to cruise past the host Hilltoppers (0-6) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Sheppard added an additional goal in the second half, as did Gavin Monte. Tallan Nelson-Gredy and Harrison Woods added assists for the Cornjerkers.
Judah Christian 4, Blue Ridge 0. The Tribe (1-2) were successful in a nonconference home game against the Knights (2-1), thanks to two goals from Thomas Stroud and additional strikes from Noah Aldridge and Braydon Mora.
Mahomet-Seymour 1, Chatham Glenwood 1. The Bulldogs (2-1-3) gave last year’s state runner-up a challenge, tying the game in the second half and keeping the score deadlocked from there. Nolan Wheeler scored the goal for Mahomet-Seymour, assisted by Kai Jones.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Brody Taflinger’s penalty-kick goal and a connection from Ethan Merritt on an assist from Macen Phillips powered Oakwood/Salt Fork (4-2) to a road win in VVC play. The Buffaloes’ (2-1) lone goal came from Ean Jones while keeper Matthew Darling had 10 saves.
St. Thomas More 3, Cornerstone 1. The host Sabers (2-1-1) jumped past the Cyclones in a nonconference matchup thanks to two goals from Jack Rentschler — on assists from Parker Moore and Riley Hogan — and a goal from Will Devocelle on an assist from Hogan.
Urbana 8, Uni High 2. The Tigers (3-2) cruised past the Illineks (3-3) in a nonconference contest on their home field thanks to three goals from Julio Hernandez and additional goals from Maynor Antonio, Matthew Bodony, Nadav Gal, Winner Nana and Kevin Perez. Henry Burrus added three saves and Jevan Juday chipped in two saves for the Tigers, while Shabi Prasanth scored both of the Illineks’ goals.
Watseka 9, Iroquois West 2. Mario Andrade scored two goals for the Raiders (1-7) and Ben Hack and Landen Kraft combined for eight saves, but the Warriors (4-2) surged to a comfortable victory in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
In boys’ golf
At Farmer City. Clinton came away with a team win amongst Tri-Valley, Fisher and Blue Ridge at Woodlawn Country Club. The Maroons shot a team score of 164 with Brooks Cluver’s 4-under 32 nine strokes better than anyone else. The Bunnies finished third with a 186 and Hayden Zook’s 43 leading the way. Caden Brown’s 46 led the Knights, who finished fourth with a 194.
At Monticello. Mahomet-Seymour (164) eked out a two-stroke victory over the Eagles at Monticello Golf Club. Despite the narrow second-place finish, Rantoul’s Justin Merrill paced the field with a 39, and teammate Rennick Riddle was right behind with a 40. Mahomet-Seymour’s Jackson Bohm and Zach Blumenshine also shot a 40. Gehrig Quick led Monticello (181) with a 43.
At Sullivan. Brett Bushue carded a 43 to lead host Sullivan to a third-place finish behind Heyworth (175) and Maroa-Forsyth (198) in a three-team tournament.
At Westville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won a four-team match with Salt Fork, Westville and Oakwood. The Blue Devils’ team score of 183 was led by Jordan Johnson and Tyson Smith with 44s. The Storm finished in second with a 193, paced by Kendal Shults’ 43. The Tigers’ Austin Shannon shot a 56, best of the third-place team score of 236. The Comets rounded out the scores with a 248, led by Landon Heck’s 50.
In girls’ golf
At Rantoul. Simply put, Mahomet-Seymour dominated the Champaign County/Piatt County Meet at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet. The Bulldogs’ 359 team score was 60 strokes better than second place, and they had four of the five match medalists. Sophie Park won individual honors with an 86, Brooke Hartman placed third (90), Jama Craig finished fourth (91) and Elena Tompkins was fifth (92). St. Thomas More finished second as a team with a 419, led by second individual medalist Ashley Wells (89). Rantoul finished third with a 437, paced by Jordyn Goss’ 101. Megan Allen also shot a 101 to lead Monticello to a fourth-place 441. Champaign Central was fifth at 462, led by Addison Jones’ 102. Centennial did not record a team score with only three golfers. Kendyll Westray’s 119 led the Chargers.
At Sullivan. Devon Richardson was the medalist at 45 and Shae Ellis and Ruby Haegen each recorded scores of 46 as Sullivan recorded a score of 193 against Forsyth, which did not register a team score as only three golfers competed.
At Sheldon. Prairie Central’s 203 was good enough to claim the team victory over Watseka, Westville and Milford at Shewami Country Club. Leading the Hawks was Lucy Whitfill (43) and Adri Cottrell (45). The Warriors weren’t too far behind at 216 with meet medalist Jasmine Essington’s 39 pacing the field. The Tigers’ 267 was highlighted by Katelyn Callahan’s 64, and Gracie Gregory’s 61 led the Bearcats’ 285.
In girls’ swimming
At Champaign. Champaign Central picked up two wins over Mahomet-Seymour and Danville. The Maroons beat the Bulldogs 127-55 and the Vikings 146-29. Mahomet-Seymour bested Danville 106-46. Winners included Central’s 200-yard medley relay team of Laura Taylor, Olivia Terry, Emily Loy and Stella Asse (2:03.45); Babette Bradley in the 200 freestyle (2:00.42) and 100 butterfly (1:01.51); Macy Cappa in the 200 individual medley (2:25.17); Laura Taylor in the 50 free (26.14); Ellie Faraci in 1-meter diving (188.85); Olivia Terry in the 100 free (1:00.46) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.45); Caroline Mills in the 500 free (6:01.92); Central’s 200 free relay of Macy Cappa, Laura Taylor, Olivia Terry and Babette Bradley (1:47.10); Talynn O’Donnell in the 100 backstroke (1:03.88); and Central’s 400 free relay of Elise Ionin, Emory Wilson, Babette Bradley and Macy Cappa. Mahomet-Seymour’s duo of Bella Almaroad (one meter diving, 167.05) and Talynn O’Donnell (100 butterfly, 1:02.09) earned second-place finishes and set new program records in the process.
At Urbana. Host Urbana fell to Normal West in a 136-46 Big 12 Conference decision. While the Tigers didn’t have any event winners, they did have a few second-place finishes: Avalon Ogolosky in the 50-yard freestyle (31.99), Shianne Harris in one-meter diving (132.55), the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Savannah Blanden, Sydney Goeddel, Madeline Lofrano and Cecelia Birdsley (5:07.38).