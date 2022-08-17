These are the prep highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 16. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Bloomington. Will Ross followed his medalist performance Monday in the Tiger Kick-Off Classic by shooting an 18-hole 78 at Prairie Vista Golf Course on Tuesday, tying for eighth place and leading Monticello in the St. Teresa Bulldog Invitational. The Sages generated a team total of 328, ranking them sixth of nine programs. Effingham St. Anthony and IC Catholic tied for the team title at 317. Joining Ross from Monticello in the top-20 individuals were Sam Davison (tied for 10th, 79) and Maddux Quick (tied for 20th, 83). Clinton was the No. 8 team with a cumulative 368. The Maroons’ best scores came from Brooks Cluver, who matched Davison with a 79, and Aiden Toohill, who tied for 26th place with an 87.
➜ At Danville. Cooper Carpenter put up a 46 across nine holes at Turtle Run Golf Club, receiving a share of medalist status and guiding Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a 194-201 dual victory over Danville. The Vikings’ Collin Lomax matched Carpenter with a 46 of his own, but Carpenter received more teammate support. The Blue Devils added sub-50 scores from Leighton Meeker (48) and Jordan Johnson (49) as well as a 51 from Colin Deck. Danville’s next-best score after Lomax was Cale Osborn’s 48, but no other Vikings shot better than 53.
➜ At Loda. Fisher’s Ryan Coulter and Buckley Christ Lutheran’s Gavin Spitz shared medalist standing with matching 47s over nine holes at Lakeview Country Club, but it was the Bunnies who hopped past their opponent in the dual team scoring, 213-244. Jordan Claxton’s 50 and Max Bruggman’s 55 also aided Fisher’s ability to prevail. Buckley received a 59 from Ethan Huse alongside Spitz’s effort.
➜ At Mahomet. Reis Claybrooke secured medalist recognition with a 36 over nine holes at Lake of the Woods Golf Course as he and Mahomet-Seymour cruised past Tuscola 161-208 in dual action. The Bulldogs displayed more balance, with all six of their athletes finishing at 46 or better. Closest to Claybrooke from the M-S contingent were Blake Harvey (41), Leif Olson (41) and Jacob Schoudel (43). Tuscola was paced by Brayden Gough, who logged an individual runner-up 39, and the Warriors added matching 56s from Chris Atwater and Jacob Waugh.
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central snared fourth place of 16 programs in the Raider-Redbird Classic, an 18-hole tournament hosted by Weibring Golf Club. Wade Schacht was a big reason for the Maroons’ cumulative 320 score, which ranked behind only Macomb (318), Mattoon (310) and Wheaton Academy (295). Schacht carded a 4-over 75 to share seventh place individually, the best finish of any local athlete. He was backed by a 76 from Charlie Cekander, who tied for 13th position, and an 83 from Chris Timmons that offered him a share of 31st place. Centennial slotted into 16th place as a unit with a 426 total score and was led by Jake Miller’s 97 and Madden Schurvinske’s 101.
➜ At Sheldon. Milford’s Salym Estes and Salt Fork’s Brock Wantland each carded a 45 over nine holes at Shewami Country Club, but it was Estes and the Bearcats who earned a triangular victory over the Storm and Cissna Park, by a 188-198-223 margin. Milford bagged additional sub-50 scores from RJ Mann (47), Payton Harwood (48) and Adin Portwood (48). Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge also landed below 50 by firing a 47, and teammate Kendall Shults added a 50. The third-place Timberwolves were keyed by Dalton McWethy’s 51.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Mahomet. Ainsley Winters ran away with medalist honors for Mahomet-Seymour during a nine-hole dual at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, notching a 39 to help the Bulldogs past Tuscola 192-210. Winters’ closest competitor was teammate Maddy Clark, who shot 48. Kayla McKinney’s 52 and Chloe Merkle’s 53 also aided the M-S cause. The Warriors garnered matching 52s from Makenna Fiscus and Molly Macaulay as well as identical 53s from Marley Good and Izzy Wilcox.