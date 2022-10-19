Olivia Terry, Central, in the 200 Medley Relay at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Annika Scott, Centennial, in the 200 Medley Relay at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Olivia Dempsey, Central, in the 200 medley relay at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Lin Gilbertz, Centennial , in the 200 medley relay at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Hannah Goebel, STM, in the 200 Free at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Babette Bradley, Central, starts off the 200 free at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Central coach Katie Van Hootengem encourages her swimmers at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Mary Beth Franey, STM,prepares for the 50 yard freestyle at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, ChampaignCentral, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Bekah Goebel, STM, in the 200 Free at the prep girl's Twin City swim meet featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana. At Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Mahomet-Seymour's Isaac Warren (10) gets to kick the ball and Centennial's Ryder Perry (23) kicks it away in a Class 2A Urbana Regional boy’s soccer semifinal at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Mahomet-Seymour's Brian Woodbury(16) and Centennial's Tyler Luchinski (2) and Centennial's Fredy Mbangi (3) in a Class 2A Urbana Regional boy’s soccer semifinal at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Centennial's Tyler Luchinski (2) and Mahomet-Seymour's Nick Tjahjadi (7) bin a Class 2A Urbana Regional boy’s soccer semifinal at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2022.
In volleyball
Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
At Mackinaw
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Le Roy 0. Le Roy rallied after dropping the first set to host Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but the Panthers couldn’t complete the comeback in a 25-17, 15-25, 15-9 win for the Chiefs. Carlee Claunch led Le Roy (15-9) with 13 assists and seven kills, and Laila Carr had nine digs and five kills. Le Roy gets a bye into the consolation semifinal and will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Ridgeview and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley got off to a strong start in its opening-round match, but El Paso-Gridley rallied for a 20-25, 25-13, 15-10 victory. Madison McCreary had 10 digs for the Falcons (4-23), Rylee Stephens finished with 10 assists and Sophia Ray put up six assists and five kills. GCMS will play Ridgeview at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the consolation quarterfinals.
Fieldcrest 2, Ridgeview 0. Ridgeview struggled in its tournament opener and fell in a 25-8, 25-15 sweep to Fieldcrest. Claire Edwards put up 10 assists for the Mustangs (4-24) in the loss, Celbee Johnson had a team-high eight digs and Eva Ludwig put down four kills.
Lexington 2, Fisher 0. Fisher dropped its fourth straight match in its tournament opener in a 25-17, 25-16 sweep for Lexington. The Bunnies (7-16) will try and rebound with a 4:15 p.m. Thursday match against Flanagan in the consolation quarterfinals.
Nontournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 0. ALAH ran its win streak to 19 straight matches and notched its 17th sweep in that span with Tuesday’s 25-14, 25-12 victory against Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Arcola. Alisha Frederick finished with 26 assists and five digs to lead the Knights (22-4), while Karaline Vanausdoll had 11 digs and Ashley Seegmiller added six kills, four digs and three aces.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Salt Fork 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin notched a significant Vermilion Valley Conference victory with Tuesday’s 26-24, 25-13 win against Salt Fork (19-9). It was the fourth straight win for the Blue Devils (21-8), and all four have been sweeps.
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 2, Judah Christian 0. A double-double from Klementine Davis wasn’t enough for Judah Christian in Tuesday’s East Central Illinois Conference loss. The Tribe (13-10) rallied to force a third set but couldn’t finish off the match in a 25-21, 21-25, 25-16 win for the Cyclones. Davis led Judah with 20 assists, 10 digs, five kills and two aces, and Hannah Jackson contributed 10 kills, three digs and two aces.
Blue Ridge 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Blue Ridge went on the road in Lincoln Prairie Conference action Tuesday and returned home with a 25-18, 19-25, 25-16 win. Phoebe Reynolds led the Knights (22-11) with 24 digs and 12 kills, Gracie Shaffer had 23 assists and 15 digs and Alexis Wike chipped in 11 kills.
Cissna Park 2, Watseka 0. Cissna Park outlasted Watseka in VVC action Tuesday for a 25-17, 25-21 victory. Brooklyn Stadeli did it all for the Timberwolves (26-6) with nine digs, eight kills and two aces, while Mikayla Knake had 22 assists and Sophie Duis chipped in five kills and two blocks. Brianna Denault led the Warriors (20-12) with 13 digs, while Elizabeth Wittenborn put up a team-high eight assists.
Decatur Lutheran 2, Tri-County 1. Tri-County won the first set of Tuesday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference match but couldn’t fend off Decatur Lutheran’s 14-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory. Josie Armstrong finished with 16 assists, five kills, five blocks and two digs for the Titans (13-12). Mollie Pollock added 10 digs and eight blocks, and Kaylin Williams had 14 digs, eight kills and two assists in the loss.
DeLand-Weldon 2, Uni High 0. DeLand-Weldon (5-15) snapped a seven-match losing streak and won in ECIC action for the first time since late August with a 25-19, 28-26 sweep of Uni High.
Heritage 2, Argenta-Oreana 1. Heritage found itself in an early hole after losing the first set Tuesday night to Argenta-Oreana, but the Hawks bounced back and rallied for the 22-25, 25-14, 25-14 Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Mary Roland finished with 21 assists and five kills to lead Heritage (13-16-1), and Bryn Wyant added 10 kills and six digs to help snap a five-match losing streak.
Hoopeston Area 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Hoopeston Area’s veteran players came through in a 25-5, 25-11 senior night sweep against VVC rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The senior-driven victory was led by Tobi West with 11 assists, Logan Watson with seven aces and Bre Crose with five kills for the Cornjerkers (19-10).
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. Mahomet-Seymour extended its win streak to 12 consecutive matches and remained unbeaten in the Apollo Conference with Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-21 home sweep of Charleston. Libby Bodine anchored the M-S defense with 17 digs, while Avery Allen chipped in 13 kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs (25-3) and Caylee Folken had nine assists in the win.
Milford 2, Chrisman 0. Milford cruised to a 25-4, 25-15 sweep Tuesday in VVC action against Chrisman to stay unbeaten in league play. Jahni Lavicka put up 24 assists in the win for the Bearcats (23-5), Anna McEwen had nine digs, seven kills and two aces, Emma McEwen contributed eight digs and four aces and Brynlee Wright rounded things out with seven kills.
Normal West 2, Urbana 0. Urbana got a solid overall performance from Sammi Christman, but the Tigers couldn’t pull off the Big 12 Conference upset in a 25-11, 25-11 sweep by Normal West. Christman paced Urbana (3-21) with nine digs, three kills and two blocks. Sydni Uher added four digs and three assists in the loss.
Olympia 2, Monticello 0. A strong finish at the Morgan Buerkett Invitational this past weekend didn’t carry over for Monticello in Tuesday’s 26-24, 25-17 Illini Prairie Conference loss to Olympia. Addison Schmidt had 14 digs for the Sages (14-18), Sierrah Downey finished with six digs and five kills and Pearl Glaze was strong defensively at the net with four blocks.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. St. Joseph-Ogden bounced back after dropping its first Illini Prairie Conference match last week with a 25-20, 25-18 road win Tuesday against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Taylor Hug led the way for the Spartans (25-8) with 18 assists, five digs and three kills, Addie Roesch had 10 kills, five digs and two aces and Peyton Williams finished with seven digs and five kills in the win. Aubrey Busboom paced the Panthers (15-16) with 15 assists, six digs and two blocks, and Araya Stack led the way defensively with 12 digs.
Unity 2, Rantoul 0. Unity won for the second time in as many days in Tuesday’s 27-25, 25-21 IPC result against Rantoul. Jayci McGraw paced the Rockets (12-15-2) with 11 assists and six digs, and Kaitlyn Schweighart added eight kills and four digs in the win. Ashlee Freeman led the Eagles (12-13) with 13 assists and two kills, and Lily Stalter finished with six kills.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Tuscola 0. Tuscola couldn’t build off the momentum of Monday’s win against Marshall and dropped Tuesday’s road match 25-16, 25-14 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Emily Czerwonka had six assists and five digs for the Warriors (5-24), Sydney Moss added six kills and Zoey Thomason had four digs and two kills.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).