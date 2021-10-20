In volleyball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament At Mackinaw
➜ El Paso Gridley 2, Ridgeview 1. Celbee Johnson‘s 28 digs and Kendra Erwin‘s 10 assists and four blocks wasn’t enough for 11th-seeded Ridgeview in its three-set loss to sixth-seeded El-Paso Gridley in the first night of the tournament. The Mustangs (7-22) return to action at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a consolation semifinal match against seventh-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
➜ Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0. No. 13 seed Fisher couldn’t build off a win its final regular-season match Monday night and dropped its opener in the tournament — 25-8, 25-14 to fourth-seeded Fieldcrest. The Bunnies (6-19) will play 12th-seeded Lexington at 4:15 p.m. Thursday for a spot in the consolation semifinals.
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 2, LeRoy 0. Haley Cox had 10 assists and Carlee Claunch put down nine kills, but eighth-seeded LeRoy fell 25-15, 25-16 to ninth-seeded Flanagan-Cornell in the opening round of the tournament. The Panthers (11-15) will play next at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a consolation semifinal against the winner of Fisher-Lexington.
➜ Heyworth 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. A second set rally extended seventh-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s first-round match against Heyworth, but the 10th-seeded Hornets fended off the comeback attempt for a 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 victory. Kira Fuoss led the Falcons (11-17) with nine assists, seven digs and six kills. Madison McCreary added 25 digs and three kills, while Natalie DeSchepper contributed six digs, four kills and two aces. GCMS will face 11th-seeded Ridgeview at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the first of two consolation semifinals.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 0. A strong 1-2 attack from Cheyenne Chupp and Charley Condill helped Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond extends its win streak to six — all sweeps — with a 25-18, 25-10 victory against Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals Arcola. Chupp led the Knights (18-8) with nine kills and three digs, and Condill had eight kills, seven digs and six aces against the Purple Riders (4-16).
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Blue Ridge snapped its four-match losing streak Tuesday night with a 25-16, 25-19 Lincoln Prairie Conference sweep of Cerro Gordo/Bement. Gracie Shaffer had 11 assists and five kills in the win for the Knights (27-6), Alexis Wike added 13 digs and Jaclyn Pearl chipped in six kills and two aces.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Manual 0. A return to Big 12 Conference action Tuesday helped Champaign Central snap its three-match losing streak from last weekend’s Autumn Knights Tournament at Lincoln-Way Central with an easy 25-3, 25-10 sweep of Peoria Manual. Brooklyn Hubbard led the Maroons (23-10) with seven aces, three kills and two digs. Sydnie Williams chipped in four kills and four digs, and Meg Rossow finished with five kills.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Watseka 1. Cissna Park kept a 20-win regular season on the table with its 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 Vermilion Valley Conference victory against Watseka. Emma Morrical‘s double-double of 15 kills and 11 digs led the way for the Timberwolves (19-13-1). Ava Seggebruch added 11 kills in the win, and Morgan Sinn steadied the Cissna Park defense with 17 digs. Sydney McTaggart had 18 digs for the Warriors (22-10), who had a four-match win streak snapped, while Meredith Drake‘s 17 assists and Raegann Kochel‘s 15 kills were tops in the Watseka attack.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Tri-County 0. Josie Armstrong had 16 assists and two digs, Bella Dudley delivered six kills and two blocks and Kaylin Williams finished with five kills, two blocks and two digs, but Tri-County (11-13) fell to Decatur Lutheran 25-15, 25-18 in a Lincoln Prairie Conference match.
➜ DeLand-Weldon 2, Uni High 1. Ella Greer had 10 kills, three aces and two blocks, but Uni High (6-18) fell in East Central Illinois Conference play in a 20-25, 25-19, 27-25 win for DeLand-Weldon.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Georgetown-Ridge Farm dropped the first set Tuesday at home against Hoopeston Area before rallying for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 Vermilion Valley Conference victory that snapped a five-match losing streak. J’Lynn Waltz had a team-high 13 digs to go with two aces for the Buffaloes (6-18), who also got seven kills from Trinity Collins and four aces and three kills from Gentry Howard.
➜ Heritage 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Heritage made quick work of Tuesday night’s Lincoln Prairie Conference road match, sweeping Argenta-Oreana 25-12, 25-11. Bri Struck paced the Hawks (21-8-1) with 12 kills, while Bryn Wyant and Kiley Knoll had three kills apiece. Lilli Montgomery led Heritage defensively with five digs versus the Bombers (3-15).
➜ Judah Christian 2, Cornerstone 0. Judah Christian finished off its regular-season slate of East Central Illinois Conference matches with a 25-6, 25-21 home win against Cornerstone to remain unbeaten in league play. Klementine Davis finished with 15 assists, six digs and one ace for the Tribe (17-8), while Abi Tapuaiga put down a team-high seven kills to go with two digs and one ace. Emma Schultz led Judah defensively with nine digs and also had a team-high three aces.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. A 25-10, 25-17 sweep of Charleston will send Mahomet-Seymour into the regular season-ending Mahomet-Seymour Invite on a 13-match win streak. Tori Garner had 11 digs for the Bulldogs (25-5) in Tuesday’s Apollo Conference win, and Sophie Zerrouki chipped in four kills and one block.
➜ Milford 2, Chrisman 0. Milford got back on track and stayed unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference action with its 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Chrisman. Jahni Lavicka led the way for the Bearcats (23-7) with 17 assists, while Hunter Mowrey wound up one kill shy of a double-double with 10 assists and nine kills. Caley Mowrey added nine kills and four aces in the win over the Cardinals (10-14).
➜ Monticello 2, Olympia 0. Monticello extended its win streak to four with its 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Olympia in Illini Prairie Conference play. Lizzie Stiverson led the way for the Sages (18-14) with 20 assists, five digs and three aces, and Renni Fultz also contributed 13 kills and nine digs in the win.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. St. Joseph-Ogden hit the 20-win plateau with its 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 victory against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Becca Steinbach put up 29 assists and 10 digs in the three-set victory for the Spartans (20-4), who extended their win streak to seven in this Illini Prairie Conference event. Kennedi Burnett added 13 digs, eight kills, five aces and two blocks for SJ-O, and Shayne Immke had 11 digs, eight kills, two blocks versus the Panthers (25-9).
➜ Unity 2, Rantoul 0. Double-digit kills from Emma Bleecher helped Unity sweep Rantoul 25-17, 25-21 on Tuesday night in Illini Prairie Conference action. Bleecher led the Rockets (31-3) with 10 kills and five digs, while Maddie Reed facilitated a fairly balanced attack with 21 assists. Macie Knudsen chipped in six kills and four digs for the Rockets, Gracie Renfrow had four kills and Taylor Wiersema led the team defensively and at the service line with eight digs and three aces. Ashlee Freeman had 11 assists and Delaney Fullenkamp finished with six kills for the Eagles (4-18).
➜ Westville 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Armstrong-Potomac got double-digit kills from Mattie Kennel and Kyla Bullington, but the Trojans couldn’t take advantage of their first-set victory in a 17-25, 25-16, 25-22 win for Westville. Kennel led A-P (19-11) with 13 kills, and Bullington had 10 kills and two blocks to go with Lily Jameson‘s 25 assists. The Tigers improved to 13-7 with this Vermilion Valley Conference victory.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Tuscola 0. Tuscola got 15 assists and three digs from Kerri Pierce and five kills, three aces, two blocks and two digs from Kate Dean, but the Warriors (9-16) were swept 25-22, 25-22 by Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in nonconference action.
SCOTT RICHEY