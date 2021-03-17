In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Emma Franzen and Mattie Kennel both finished with four kills for the visiting Trojans (1-0) during their 25-22, 25-17 Vermilion Valley Conference triumph versus the Blue Devils (0-1). Lily Jameson’s 14 digs and 12 assists provided balance for A-P, which added four blocks from Kyla Bullington. Ravyn Davis’ four kills, five blocks and five aces fueled BHRA to go with Kaitlyn Myers’ three kills.
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Uni High 0. The Conquering Riders (2-0) trumped the Illineks (0-1) 25-8, 25-14 in an East Central Illinois Conference bout. Uni High received two kills and three blocks from Ella Greer and two aces from Prithika Ravi.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Normal West 1. Mira Chopra’s 10-kill, 15-dig double-double played a significant role in the host Maroons (1-0) defeating their Big 12 Conference foe 25-16, 26-28, 25-19. Chopra also served four aces for Central, which landed 21 assists and six kills from Riley Anton, as well as 13 digs from Abby Barger.
➜ Chrisman 2, Schlarman 0. Maecy Johnson put down six kills and seven aces for the visiting Cardinals (1-0), who knocked off the Hilltoppers (0-1) 25-10, 25-14 in VVC action. Reese Anderson’s three kills and three aces and Hannah Lunger’s 10 assists also keyed Chrisman.
➜ Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0. Leah McCoy’s two kills and Kallie Evans’ eight digs and five assists led the visiting Bunnies (0-1) during a 25-8, 25-5 Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, El Paso-Gridley 0. Jessica Freehill sported a six-kill, 10-dig stat line for the visiting Falcons (1-0), who acquired a 25-11, 25-17 HOIC win. Lindsey Heinz’s four kills and Madison McCreary’s 11 digs also helped pave the way for GCMS.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 1. The visiting Bulldogs (1-0) overcame a 25-16 loss in the first set, knocking off their Apollo Conference enemy 25-14, 29-27 the rest of the way. Ainsley Ranstead’s 12 kills and Avery Allen’s 11 kills led the M-S offense, and Haylie Orton chipped in three kills and six aces.
➜ Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Caley Mowrey accounted for seven kills as the host Bearcats (1-0) worked around the Cornjerkers (0-2) 25-15, 27-25 in a VVC tilt. Hunter Mowrey’s 15 assists also helped Milford, which added seven digs apiece from Anna McEwen, Emmaleah Marshino and Lexy Puetz. Ali Watson’s five kills and Bre Crose’s five aces showed the way for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Monticello 2, Pontiac 0. Renni Fultz and Haliey Peirce each benefited the offense and defense of the visiting Sages (1-0), who secured a 25-21, 25-22 Illini Prairie Conference win. Fultz posted 10 kills and seven digs, and Peirce compiled eight kills and seven digs for Monticello, which added 16 assists and nine digs from Allie Carr.
➜ Normal Community 2, Danville 0. Despite Lynae Ward’s six kills and Savanna Rudy’s five kills, the host Vikings (0-1) suffered a 25-15, 25-22 Big 12 Conference loss. Rudy added three blocks for Danville, which took in seven digs from Erin Houpt and six assists from Emmalee Trover.
➜ Olympia 2, Prairie Central 1. The host Hawks (0-1) captured the opening set 25-21 in this IPC contest, but they dropped the next two 25-18 and 25-16. Natalie Graf, Emma Trichel and Jenni Slagel all turned in five kills for Prairie Central.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0. Addison Oyer paced the attack for the host Panthers (1-0), providing 11 kills in a 26-24, 25-20 Sangamon Valley Conference win versus the Timberwolves (0-1). Makenna Klann‘s 24 assists also aided PBL offensively, while Carly Mutchmore‘s 17 digs and Baylee Cosgrove‘s 10 digs fueled its defense. Carly Pence’s five kills, Emma Morrical’s four kills and Mikayla Knake’s 17 assists keyed Cissna Park in defeat.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 2, Urbana 0. Gwen Schiff’s six kills and Jacie Owens’ three kills led the host Tigers (0-1) offensively during a 25-15, 25-23 Big 12 Conference defeat. Tia Radanavong dished out 13 assists, as well, for Urbana.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Chillicothe IVC 0. Payton Vallee amassed 14 kills for the visiting Spartans (2-0), who turned away their IPC foe 25-17, 31-29. Becca Steinbach’s 27 assists, Kennedi Burnett’s seven kills and 10 digs and Emily Fisher’s three aces also proved critical for SJ-O.
➜ Shelbyville 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Keely Meador and Lillian Valladares led the host Bombers (0-1) with three kills apiece during a 25-14, 25-6 nonconference defeat. Cassi Newbanks pitched in with seven assists and three digs for A-O.
➜ Tri-County 2, Heritage 0. Kaylenn Hunt turned in a 10-kill, three-block effort for the visiting Titans (1-0), who dispatched the Hawks (0-1) 25-23, 25-16 in a Lincoln Prairie Conference affair. Melia Eskew contributed 18 assists and Bella Dudley smacked four kills for Tri-County, as well. Kiley Knoll (three kills, four digs), Mary Roland (eight assists) and Anna Sanders (two kills, eight digs) topped Heritage’s stat sheet.
➜ Tri-Valley 2, Ridgeview 0. Ella Pierce notched three kills and three blocks for the host Mustangs (0-1), who dropped an HOIC event 25-16, 25-12. Izzy Helmig (six assists) and Cali Maupin (five digs) chipped in for Ridgeview.
➜ Tuscola 2, Marshall 0. Kate Dean slammed eight kills for the host Warriors (1-0), who eclipsed a non-league enemy 25-18, 25-6. Amelia Bosch (five kills), Marissa Russo (two kills, five digs) and Jessie Martin (10 assists, three digs) also had a hand in Tuscola’s success.
➜ Watseka 2, Momence 0. Kinzie Parsons and Teagan Cawthon each banked seven kills for the visiting Warriors (1-0) as they overcame an SVC rival 25-9, 25-16. Meredith Drake’s 10 assists, nine digs apiece from Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry and four aces from Maggie Guimond also aided Watseka’s efforts.
➜ Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. The visiting Tigers (1-0) rallied from a 25-20 first-set loss to the Buffaloes (0-1), claiming the next two sets 25-21 and 25-13 to win this VVC event. G-RF landed four kills and four digs from Trinity Collins and six digs and three aces from Maddelyn Roach.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4, Meridian 2. The host Knights (1-2-1) generated all of their offense in the opening half of a nonconference victory, the team’s first of the season. Gavin Mechling recorded a goal and an assist for ALAH, which received single goals from Kaiden Morfey, Manaye Morfey and Chilton Ingram.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Hoopeston Area 0. Trystan Turner netted a goal and assisted on another for the visiting Blue Devils (3-0), who continued their unbeaten start by handling the Cornjerkers (1-2) in a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Hayden Rice, Keanu King and Brett Meidel all scored once each for BHRA. Hoopeston Area goalkeeper Derek Drayer finished with 16 saves.
➜ Bloomington 5, Danville 0. The visiting Vikings (0-2) fell behind 3-0 in the first half and couldn’t recover during a Big 12 Conference defeat.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Monticello 0. Evan Henrard stopped 10 shots for the visiting Sages (4-1), who entered halftime in a scoreless tie but ultimately couldn’t keep up with their Illini Prairie Conference opponent.
➜ Blue Ridge 3, Judah Christian 3. The visiting Tribe (2-1-1) scored twice in the first half, but the Knights (0-0-3) responded with two markers in the second half to earn a nonconference tie. Nathan Kereri netted two of Judah’s goals, including one on a penalty kick, and Bobby Rodriquez added the other goal. Victor Reynolds netted a goal and assisted on the other two for Blue Ridge, which received seven goaltender saves from Abby Bohlen.
➜ Champaign Central 4, Peoria Richwoods 1. Kyle Johnson dented the twine two times for the host Maroons (1-1-1), who snagged their first victory of the season in this Big 12 Conference battle. Tim Ngugi and Ethan Gulley each finished with a goal and an assist for Central, which was paced defensively by Nate Allen’s eight saves.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Warrensburg-Latham 1. Alex Minion’s goal in the 45th minute broke a 1-all tie and pushed the host Bunnies (1-0) to a nonconference victory. Minion also assisted on an Andrew Ferguson goal, and Seth Barnes added an insurance marker for Fisher/GCMS to go with Parker Rollins’ four saves in net.
➜ Illinois Lutheran 8, Watseka 0. Andrew Heuring made 12 saves for the host Warriors (0-2) during a nonconference setback.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Effingham 0. Eli Warren pocketed four goals and added two assists — breaking the 50-point mark for his career — as the host Bulldogs (2-0-1) rolled past their Apollo Conference enemy. Nate Lundstrom tallied a goal and assisted on two others for M-S, which earned its third shutout in as many matches from Keagon Ashby.
➜ Momence 4, Iroquois West 0. Tony Espinosa came up with five first-half saves for the visiting Raiders (2-1), who couldn’t find any offense during a Sangamon Valley Conference loss. Daniel Kimbro hauled in four second-half saves for IW.
➜ Olympia 6, Rantoul 1. Alexandro Gonzalez produced a second-half goal for the visiting Eagles (0-2), who came up short in an Illini Prairie Conference match. Johan Guerrero assisted on Gonzalez’s tally.
➜ Uni High 9, Arthur Christian School 0. Lucas Wood and Noah LaNave each scored in the first 10 minutes for the host Illineks (1-2), who overwhelmed the Conquering Riders (1-3) in an East Central Illinois Conference matchup. Wood finished with four goals and LaNave notched three goals and two assists for Uni High, which added two goals from Teo Chemla and a three-save shutout from Elliot Gengler. Caden Henry stopped 10 shots for ACS to go with three saves from Brock Helmuth.
➜ Urbana 1, Normal West 1. Sam Rummenie found the back of the net in the first half for the visiting Tigers (2-0-2), who allowed their Big 12 Conference foe to tie the contest after halftime. William Arana assisted on Rummenie’s goal.