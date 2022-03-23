DECATUR — Elle Bodznick potted four goals as Monticello girls’ soccer rumbled past Decatur Lutheran 9-0 on Tuesday in a nonconference match.
Megan Allen tallied a hat trick for the Sages (2-1-1), who garnered single goals from Renni Fultz and Hannah Swanson. Emmie German (two saves) and Alli Nebelsick (one save) combined on the goalkeeper shutout.
Cornjerkers stave off Panthers
PAXTON — Macy Warner doubled and drove in four runs on Tuesday to help Hoopeston Area softball defeat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11-6 in a nonconference meeting.
Maddie Barnes tripled, doubled and finished with three RBI for the Cornjerkers (2-1), who received one RBI apiece from Alexa Bailey and Riley Miller. The Panthers fell to 0-4 on the season with this loss.
Emma Steiner led PBL with three hits, while Mackenzie Swan and Charley Ulrich chipped in with two hits apiece.
Conquering Riders shut out Tribe
ARTHUR — Four different players scored a goal for Arthur Christian School girls’ soccer on Tuesday during its 4-0 victory over Judah Christian in an East Central Illinois Conference match.
Liana Kauffman, Emma Skowronski, Jodi Kuhns and Jadyn Quinlan found the back of the net for the Conquering Riders (1-0-1) to support the combined goalkeeper shutout from Kauffman (two saves) and Libby Henry (one save). The Tribe falls to 0-1 on the season.