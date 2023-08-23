In boys’ soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork 9, Schlarman 0. The Comets (1-0) cruised past Vermilion Valley Conference adversary Schlarman (0-1) thanks to a first-half hat trick from Ethan Merrit, two first half goals from Brody Taflinger and additional goals from Derek Drews, Cooper Myers, Macen Phillips and Connor Smith. Ty Smoot added three assists while Schlarman’s Jack Barber and Wyatt Wallen
combined for 13 saves.
In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Milford 2, Fisher 0.
The Bearcats earned a comfortable 25-19, 25-7 victory over the Bunnies in a nonconference contest.
Bishop McNamara 2, Fisher 0.
The Bunnies suffered their second setback of the evening with a 25-9, 25-13 loss to the Fightin' Irish in nonconference play.
Bishop McNamara 2, Milford 0.
The Bearcats couldn't overcome a strong Fightin' Irish attack in the final match of the night, which ended in a 25-16, 25-23 decision.
Nontournament
Iroquois West 2, Donovan 0. The Raiders (1-1) tallied a 25-21, 25-20 win in nonconference play thanks to six kills from Kenzie Tammen, 12 assists from Ella Rhodes and four aces and 11 digs from Ilyana Nambo
.
Judah Christian 2, Arcola 0. A nonconference tilt went the way of the Tribe (2-0) as they ventured into unfamiliar territory and slipped past the Purple Riders (0-1) in a 25-5, 25-16 decision. Rachel Divan led Judah Christian’s attack with six kills while Hannah Jackson added five kills, Klementine Davis dished 12 assists and Breyln Riesberg
amassed eight digs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The host Panthers (1-1) earned a narrow nonconference win over the Cornjerkers (0-2), winning 25-15, 13-25, 25-23 despite six kills from the Cornjerkers’ Kaitlynn Lange and four kills from Brylie Cox. Eight of Hoopeston Area’s points came while the duo of Emmalee Bruens and Charissa Johnson
were serving.
Prairie Central 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The Hawks (2-0) clinched a 25-17, 25-13 victory over the Falcons (0-1) in a nonconference contest despite six assists and six digs from Rylie Huls and eight digs from Lilly Lahr
.
Tri-County 2, Tuscola 0. The host Titans (1-1) claimed a 25-21, 25-14 victory over the Warriors (0-2) in a nonconference contest thanks to 10 kills and five blocks from Josie Armstrong, eight kills from Briana Reese and 15 assists from Amaya Duzan. The bulk of Tuscola’s offense came in the form of a five-kill outing from Zoey Thomason and three-kill efforts from Emily Czerwonka and Sydney Moss
.
Westville 2, Rantoul 0. The Tigers (2-0) defended their home court in a nonconference contest against the Eagles (0-1) by a score of 25-20, 25-16 thanks to eight kills from Ella Miller, 12 assists from Lainey Wichtowski, five blocks from Maddy Doggett, four digs from Aubrie Jenkins and three aces from Hadley Jones. Rantoul was paced by four kills from Airiana Bell, two kills from Lily Stalter and seven assists from Ashlee Freeman
.
Joey Wright