In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 0. The Trojans (10-5) stormed past Schlarman (1-5) in a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup, winning 25-9, 25-11. Lily Jameson led Armstrong-Potomac with eight assists and four kills, while Kyla Bullington recorded five kills.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. In a clash of the Knights, Jaclyn Pearl’s 15 digs, 12 kills and three blocks led Blue Ridge (23-2) to a 25-13, 21-25, 25-20 Lincoln Prairie Conference win. ALAH (8-5) was paced by Charley Condill’s 14-kill performance.
➜ Centennial 2, Peoria 0. Mia DeJesus and Riley Ries combined for six kills as the Chargers (11-12) rolled to a 25-14, 25-11 victory in Peoria. Maisie Wixson added five digs, two kills and an ace in the Big 12 Conference matchup.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Westville 0. Emma Morrical and Brooklyn Stadeli combined for 17 kills in a 25-18, 25-14 Timberwolves road win at Westville (3-4). Mikayla Knake (24 assists) facilitated plenty of offense in the Vermilion Valley Conference win for Cissna Park (10-6).
➜ El Paso-Gridley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The Falcons (5-8) took a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup with host El Paso-Gridley to the wire but ultimately fell in a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 defeat. Kira Fuoss was everywhere on the court for GCMS in a 12-assist, 11-dig performance, while Korah Palumbo tallied eight digs, four kills, two aces and two blocks.
➜ Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0. Despite eight digs from Kallie Evans and six digs from Ella Harsiem, Fisher (4-11) fell at home to Fieldcrest in a 25-21, 25-14 Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
➜ Heritage 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Bri Struck tallied 12 kills and Adena Paul recorded five blocks for Heritage (8-6-1) in a 25-23, 25-14 Lincoln Prairie road win at Cerro Gordo/Bement (7-8-1).
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 1. The host Cornjerkers (8-7) outlasted the Comets (1-7) in a 27-25, 19-25, 25-18 Vermilion Valley Conference decision.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0. The host Flaming Hearts gave the Bulldogs all they could handle in the second set, but Mahomet-Seymour (13-5) ultimately prevailed in a 25-18, 30-28 Apollo Conference win. Sophie Zerrouki’s five-kill, four-block effort paced the way for the Bulldogs, and Haylie Orton chipped in four kills and three blocks.
➜ Milford 2, Salt Fork 0. Caley Mowrey’s nine kills and Hunter Mowrey’s seven kills propelled the visiting Bearcats (11-1) to yet another Vermilion Valley Conference victory — their fifth in as many tries — as they won this match 25-18, 25-15 over the Storm (7-6). Jahni Lavicka’s 13 assists, Anna McEwen’s 15 digs and Hunter Mowrey’s nine digs and five aces also played key roles in the result.
➜ Normal Community 2, Danville 0. Normal Community cruised past Danville in a 25-8, 25-14 Big 12 Conference win. The Vikings (4-15) were led by a strong outing from Lynae Ward, who finished with three digs, two aces and two kills.
➜ Normal West 2, Champaign Central 0. Despite five kills and five digs from Sydnie Williams, the Maroons were handed a 25-18, 25-17 road loss in Big 12 Conference play. Brianna Beckler and Bridget Cassady each added six digs for Central, while Meg Rossow added four kills.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Monticello 1. PBL’s Addison Oyer achieved two significant feats as the Panthers (9-2) dispatched the Sages (9-6) in a 25-19, 23-25, 25-21 Illini Prairie Conference decision. Oyer reached 1,000 career kills and set the program’s single-match record for kills by posting 32 of them in this victory. Oyer’s effort was matched with Aubrey Busboom’s 21 assists and 12 digs, Carly Mutchmore’s 11 digs and Araya Stack’s 14 assists. Despite 22 assists, 12 digs and four kills from Lizzie Stiverson, Monticello came up short. Renni Fultz added 14 kills and 10 digs as the Sages had a six-match win streak snapped.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 2, Urbana 0. The Tigers (1-7) suffered a Big 12 Conference setback in Peoria, with the Irish claiming a 25-16, 25-4 win. Nora Davenport led the Urbana offense with 10 kills, while Sami Christman claimed seven kills and Lorelie Yau and Rowen Grison-Sullivan each added five kills.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. A 25-10, 25-19 home win against Rantoul (2-7) marked the fourth consecutive win for STM (16-1) — all of which have come in two sets. In an Illini Prairie Conference battle, Caroline Kerr facilitated the offense with 18 assists, and Julia Johnson and Anna McClure combined for 11 kills to lead the Sabers.
➜ Shelbyville 2, Tuscola 0. Eight kills from Kate Dean and 15 assists from Kerri Pierce weren’t enough to key Tuscola to a Central Illinois Conference win as the Warriors (8-9) suffered a 25-19, 28-26 home loss. Amelia Bosch added six kills and Reagan Wyrich added eight digs for Tuscola.
➜ Tri-County 2, Cumberland 1. The visiting Titans (7-8) prevailed 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 in Lincoln Prairie action as Bella Dudley racked up 14 kills and Josie Armstrong dished out 28 assists. Also helping Tri-County’s success were Kaylin Williams with 10 digs and Briana Reese with eight digs and seven kills.
➜ Unity 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Maddie Reed stepped up to collect 19 assists and seven kills for the undefeated Rockets (14-0) in a 25-13, 25-11 road win. Unity was helped along in this Illini Prairie Conference match by stout efforts from Taylor Henry (14 digs) and Payton Kaiser (three aces, three kills). Kennedi Burnett’s six kills led the way for the Spartans (10-3).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Sullivan 0. Despite five kills from Tessa Seeley and four kills from Cassidy Short, Sullivan (0-16) fell at home in Central Illinois Conference play — 25-20, 25-22.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Schlarman 1. Hayden Rice assisted on all four of the goals for the Blue Devils (6-6) as BHRA secured a road win against Vermilion Valley Conference foe Schalrman. Liam Oxendine scored BHRA’s first three goals before Logan Hall contributed a goal of his own.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Monticello 1. After a first-half goal from Biniam Lienhart on a Rylan Good assist lifted Monticello to its only lead, the Sages (11-3-1) suffered their first Illini Prairie Conference setback of the season. Sages goalkeeper Evan Henrard made eight saves in the home loss.
➜ Danville 8, Peoria 3. Moise York struck for seven goals and assisted on a score from Rylan Anderson to key the Vikings (3-7-2) to a Big 12 Conference road win. Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez assisted on four of York’s goals, while goalkeeper Tyler Finley stepped up to record an assist and saved 12 shots in the victory.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Mt. Pulaski 0. The Falcons soared to a nonconference road win on the strength of three first-half goals from Isaiah Johnson and two from Jacob Chittick. Fisher/GCMS (11-0-1) registered 25 shots on the afternoon and recorded six assists on its 10 goals.
➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. The Cornjerkers (12-4-1) weathered rainy conditions to hand the Buffaloes (5-6) a Vermilion Valley Conference defeat. Harrison Woods and Owen Root both found the back of the net for visiting Hoopeston Area in the first half before Ben Brown’s second-half goal put the game away. The lone goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville came from Jace Bina in the second half.
➜ Iroquois West 3, Clifton Central 1. Josh Plattner, Angel Andrade and Cristian Munoz found the net for the Raiders (5-8) in a nonconference home win over Clifton Central. Iroquois West goalkeeper Tony Espinosa recorded three saves.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Effingham 0. Andre Grace and Titus Payne both scored two goals as the Bulldogs (9-2) cruised to an Apollo Conference win. Seven of the Bulldogs’ goals came in the first half, with Grace and Brian Woodbury each registering three assists in front of a home crowd.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Watseka 1. Five different Comets found the scoring column in a home Vermilion Valley Conference win. Grant Powell and Macen Phillips were among them, with both players recording an assist as well. Reef Pacot, Dylan Diaz and Joe Lashuay also scored for O/SF (9-6), while Narciso Solorzano pitched in the lone goal for Watseka (1-12).
➜ Rantoul 9, Olympia 2. The Eagles (3-6) defended their home field in a decisive Illini Prairie Conference win. Alex Gonzalez collected his first goal just 3 minutes into the first half and never looked back before finishing the night with four scores. His efforts were supplemented by Eluid Echeverria, who recorded one goal and two assists.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Unity 1. The Spartans (8-5-1) vanquished Illini Prairie Conference rival Unity (0-12) in a decisive triumph. Aiden Cromwell scored twice for SJ-O, and Spenser Wilson, Brennan Haake and Collin Thomey each chipped in one goal apiece to help key the home win. The Rockets’ lone goal came from Brendan Bachert in the second half.
➜ Uni High 2, Centennial 1. Noah La Nave scored twice for Uni High (7-4) in a nonconference road win at Centennial (5-4-1). Illineks keeper Arjun Kala recorded five saves to cement the close win. The Chargers’ goal was scored by Abdul Watson and assisted by Adam Adham.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Bloomington. Prairie Central secured the Illini Prairie Conference Tournament’s team championship, with the Hawks’ 319 cumulate score at Prairie Vista Golf Course allowing them to hold off runner-up Bloomington Central Catholic (324) and third-place Monticello (326) in the nine-team field. Carson Friedman was Prairie Central’s top performer, tying for third place individually with an 18-hole 78. Connor Gibson and Teegan Quinn each earned a share of fifth place for the Hawks by shooting matching 79s. Monticello was paced by Will Ross, whose 76 served as the tournament’s second–best score behind Chillicothe IVC’s Luke Markley (74). Not far behind Ross was Sages teammate Tanner Buehnerkemper, who tied for third at 78. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (354) took sixth place as a team, St. Thomas More (360) wound up seventh and St. Joseph-Ogden (361) claimed eighth. Mason Uden’s 85 led the Eagles, Wilson Kirby’s 83 fueled the Sabers and Jacob Kern’s 82 powered the Spartans.
➜ At El Paso. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley shot 358 and placed third in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso Golf Club. Host El Paso-Gridley (317) claimed the team title, and Eureka (351) placed second. GCMS golfer Connor Engel tied for third overall with an 18-hole 79, while LeRoy’s Walker Lee shot an 82 to secure fifth on the individual leaderboard. Ridgeview’s Noah Ramos’ score of 85 tied him for 10th place.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Bloomington. St. Thomas More’s Brooke Erhard posted the third-best score in the Illini Prairie Conference Tournament, an 18-hole event held at Prairie Vista Golf Course, as the senior carded a 79 to finish 2 strokes off second place. No one was catching Pontiac’s Dani Schrock, who carded a 7-under 65 for the win. It was Prairie Central that led local programs in the team standings, as the Hawks compiled a 401 total that ranked them second of seven behind Pontiac (356). The Hawks received top-10 finishes from Ella Compton (fourth, 88) and Kenna Skaggs (sixth, 90). Monticello (438) acquired fifth place as a unit, led by Adelle Stanko’s 100. STM placed sixth with a 463 score, and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda landed in seventh at 479 behind matching 114s from Ally Wright and Jordyn Goss.
➜ At El Paso. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Halie Heinz was the lone local athlete to earn all-conference honors at the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, an 18-hole event conducted at El Paso Golf Club, as she carded a 110 to place 10th individually.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Urbana. Host Uni High (33) emerged victorious at the U of I Arboretum over Heritage (41), Tuscola (69) and Villa Grove (90). Illineks senior Henry Laufenberg’s 3-mile time of 16 minutes, 50.61 seconds captured the top spot on the individual leaderboard. Heritage sophomore Zach Ruwe placed second with a 17:52, followed by Villa Grove freshman Kurt Zimmerman’s 18:33. Hunter Montgomery (Heritage, 18:36) and Kai Schwartz (Uni High, 18:36) rounded out the top five. Tuscola garnered top-10 finishes from Josiah Hortin (eighth, 19:04.18) and Jackson Barrett (ninth, 19:04.40), while Tucker Bailey represented Judah Christian in the top 10 by placing seventh in 18:47.18.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Urbana. Host Uni High (19) captured eight of the top 12 spots and easily scored the leading team honors at the U of I Arboretum above Villa Grove (67), Oakwood/Salt Fork (75) and Tuscola (81). Illineks junior Kate Ahmari topped the individual leaderboard with a time of 19 minutes, 43.69 seconds, followed by Judah Chrisitan sophomore Aleigha Garrison’s 20:29 effort. Uni High’s Cadi Hu (21:30) and Kara Mathias (21:32) placed third and fourth, respectively, and Champaign Academy sophomore Sophia Libman (21:57) rounded out the top five. Villa Grove was paced by Emma Buesing (15th, 24:53.09), O/SF earned a top performance from Allie Morris (sixth, 22:14.69) and Tuscola grabbed a best time from Rylie Vanausdoll (seventh, 22:52.26).
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central scored 138 team points and won 11 of the 12 events contested in a dual meet against crosstown rival Centennial (49) at Unit 4 Pool. The Maroons received two individual-event victories from Samantha Cook, who paced the 200-yard individual medley field in 2 minutes, 25.69 seconds and led all 100 freestyle racers in 57.87. Cook also was part of triumphant foursomes in the 200 medley relay (2:00.67) and 400 freestyle relay (3:55.31). Central’s Babette Bradley served on the 400 freestyle relay and a victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:48.42) in addition to winning the 200 freestyle in 2:04.21, while Olivia Dempsey was part of the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay on top of placing first in the 50 freestyle (27.18). The Chargers’ lone event victory came from Marin McAndrew in the 100 butterfly (1:02.74).