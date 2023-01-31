Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference tournament
➜ St. Teresa 69, Tuscola 64. Despite 20 points from Jordan Quinn and 19 points from Josiah Hortin, the second-seeded Warriors (20-4) were edged by the third-seeded Bulldogs in semifinals in Decatur after entering the break trailing 36-35. Parker James added 10 points to round out Tuscola’s trio of double-digit scorers, as the Warriors will now play Shelbyville at 6 p.m. Friday in the third-place game.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 58, Tri-County 48. An 18-point outing from Jackson Miller edged 17-point contributions from Gerardo Alanis and Braden Phillips to help Arcola (12-11) clinch a Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph. Gaige Cox scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Titans (4-19).
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 51, Watseka 50. Cole Bailey hit a fadeaway three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Trojans (8-15) to a narrow road victory in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Bailey finished with 13 points to trail teammate Kollin Asbury’s mark of 26 points, while Watseka (6-17) was paced by Dane Martin’s 17-point effort. The Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit in the final eight minutes to take a short-lived lead with 55 seconds remaining in the game.
➜ Arthur Christian 64, Decatur Christian 22. A 15-0 run to start the game propelled the host Conquering Riders (19-11) to a lead they would never relinquish as they picked up their second consecutive victory. Twelve players scored for Arthur Christian in the East Central Illinois Conference triumph, a group headlined by Josiah Rutledge (10 points) and Silas Wheeler (nine points and five rebounds).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, Chrisman 42. The Blue Devils (20-5) cruised to a home win against the Cardinals (9-16) in VVC play on the strength of 15 points from Ayden Ingram and 12 points apiece from Chaz Dubois and Micah Stanford. Nicholas Eddy led Chrisman with 16 points while Triston Lehmkuhl chipped in 12 points.
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 48, Fisher 45. Ryan Hopkins scored 18 points and added four assists and four steals, but Fisher (3-18) fell short on its home floor in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Jeremiah Todd added nine points and Asher Litman added six points and eight rebounds.
➜ Iroquois West 58, Hoopeston Area 50. Cannon Leonard dominated both sides of the ball with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double that combined with 17 points from Kyler Meents and 15 points from Sam McMillan in a VVC win in Gilman. Preston VanDeVeer keyed the Cornjerkers (13-13) with 14 points, but Hoopeston Area was unable to fend off the Raiders (18-5) after taking a 28-21 halftime lead.
➜ Judah Christian 80, Uni High 43. Aidyn Beck poured in 34 points and Tucker Bailey added 22 points to power the Tribe (8-12) past the Illineks (2-18) in ECIC play. Judah Christian built a 50-31 lead and allowed just 12 points in the second half, with five of those coming from Teo Chemla’s Uni High best 19-point performance. Coleman Clougherty added 15 points for the Illineks.
➜ Normal Community 65, Mahomet-Seymour 49. Adam Dyer scored 18 points to pace the Bulldogs (8-14) in a nonconference loss in Normal. Finn Randolph added eight points and Wyatt Bohm and Jake Waldinger chipped in six points apiece, but the Bulldogs were unable to overcome a 31-24 halftime lead.
➜ Milford 76, Cissna Park 36. The Bearcats (18-8) roared past the Timberwolves to score a VVC victory thanks to 24 points from Adin Portwood and 19 points from Sawyer Laffoon, which included four makes from beyond the three-point line. Cissna Park (3-23) was keyed by Seth Walder, who scored 11 points.
➜ Monticello 47, Rantoul 39. Trey Welter scored 16 points and Tyler Blythe added nine points to power Monticello (14-8) to a road victory against Illini Prairie Conference adversary Rantoul (7-17), which was paced by 12 points from Zeus Brundage and 11 points from Jacksen Adkins. The Sages trailed 20-16 at halftime before mounting a strong second half, which they capped with a 17-10 stretch in the final eight minutes.
➜ Pontiac 63, Unity 58. Henry Thomas paced Unity’s offense in an IPC loss at The Rocket Center, scoring 17 points to propel an offense that also included 12 points from Will Cowan and 11 points from Dalton O’Neill. The Rockets (13-11) led 46-38 entering the fourth quarter.
➜ Oakwood 79, Westville 59. Dalton Hobick tied Oakwood’s single-game scoring record with a 40-point outburst that lifted the Comets (19-7) to a comfortable VVC win against Westville (15-11) on Oakwood’s home court. Tanner Pichon contributed 14 points to the Comets’ cause, while Drew Wichtowski carried the Tigers’ offense with 32 points of his own.
➜ Schlarman 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56. CL Dye tallied 24 points to pace the Hilltoppers (6-14) and key a trio of double-digit scorers in a VVC win against the Buffaloes (6-16). Jerry Reed added 18 points and Jerrius Atkinson collected 12 points for Schlarman, while Cameron Steinbach paced G-RF with a 20-point outing.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Bloomington Central Catholic 55. Ty Pence became St. Jospeh-Ogden’s all-time leading scorer with a 41-point outburst that lifted the host Spartans (20-4) to an Illini Prairie Conference victory. Pence made 15 of his 25 shots from the field and went 5 of 11 from three-point range and added nine rebounds. Pence now has 2,128 career points, surpassing the mark of 2,115 career points scored by 2017 SJ-O graduate Brandon Trimble. Tanner Seims added nine points and Coy Taylor added eight points for the Spartans, while Illinois recruiting target Cole Certa powered the Saints offense with 22 points.
➜ St. Thomas More 63, Clifton Central 46. Peace Bumba poured in 21 points and Wilson Kirby chipped in 20 points to propel the Sabers (15-9) to a nonconference win on the road. The Sabers never wavered after taking a 36-22 halftime lead and also had a 10-point contribution from Andrew Tay.
➜ Villa Grove 51, Heritage 42. Layne Rund drained four three-pointers en route to scoring 17 points and Peyton Smith added 12 points to key the visiting Blue Devils (10-15) past the Hawks in an LPC game. Julliyan Gray paced the Hawks (6-17) with 15 points while Drew Williams added 10 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 72, Marshall 63. Claire Seal scored 25 points to power the host Knights (17-9) to a nonconference victory, with Kailee Otto adding 19 points, Charley Condill scoring 14 points and Kaci Beachy adding 12 points. A stout effort from the jump netted the Knights a 39-23 halftime lead.
➜ Tuscola 46, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 22. Ella Boyer became the 11th player in Tuscola history to score her 1,000th career point with a 14-point performance that helped the Warriors keep their undefeated season alive at 28-0 following a home nonconference win. Harley Woodard (10 points, six rebounds) and Sydney Moss (eight points, eight rebounds) also contributed for Tuscola.
