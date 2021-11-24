In boys' basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament
Tri-Valley 75, Heritage 23. The Hawks (0-1) struggled to score points in their tournament opener, with Drew Williams’ 14 points serving as the bulk of Heritage’s offense.
Heyworth 68, Blue Ridge 28. The Knights (0-1) battled through shorthandedness caused by a COVID-19 quarantine and came up short in their tournament and season opener. Wyatt Cole’s eight points and Zach Lewis’ six points led Blue Ridge.
Decatur Lutheran 73, Uni High 50. The Illineks (0-1) trailed 22-9 after one period and couldn’t bounce back in a tournament-opening setback. Ian Evensen posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double for Uni High to go with Ethan Mok-Chih’s 15 points and Teo Chemla’s eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 70, LeRoy 55. Connor Brown racked up 23 points for the tournament-host Broncos (1-0), who worked around the Panthers (0-1) in a season opener for each side. Tyson Moore’s 15 points also propelled CG/B, which added nine points apiece from Colin Warren and Jarrett Lents.
Effingham St. Anthony Tournament
Mattoon 66, Rantoul 44. The Eagles (0-2) fell behind 17-5 in the first quarter and never fully recovered during their second tournament game. Nine different players netted at least two points for Rantoul, led by eight apiece from Avontay Anderson and Angel Soto. Bryan Mayberry and Conner Smith each added six points.
GCMS Turkey Tournament
Prairie Central 63, Hoopeston Area 31. Dylan Bazzell’s 16 points was a high-water mark for the Hawks (1-0), who began their season and tournament stay with a victory over the Cornjerkers (0-2). Levi Goad chipped in 13 points for Prairie Central, which took in nine points from Camden Palmore and seven points from Drew Haberkorn. Anthony Zamora’s 13 points — including a 6-of-7 free throw mark — and Owen Root’s 11 points paced Hoopeston Area in defeat.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60, Fisher 20. Eight athletes put up between five and 10 points for the tournament-host Falcons (2-0), who trumped the Bunnies (0-2) in each team’s second event game. Zach Barnes’ 10 points, Seth Kollross’ nine points and Chase Minion’s eight points were GCMS’s best scoring totals. Brant Liestman and Kobe Bishop each finished with five points to lead Fisher.
Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions
At Washington
St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Denmark (Wis.) 52. Division I recruit Ty Pence started his junior season with a noteworthy performance for the Spartans (1-0), who handled an out-of-state foe in a tournament opener. Pence buried 36 points, including four three-pointers and a 10-of-12 free throw slate, to account for a good portion of SJ-O’s scoring. Logan Smith chipped in 12 points, with 10 of those coming in the first quarter.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Centennial 67, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56. Trae Warren led a trio of players in double figures scoring for the Chargers (1-1), who evened their record both in the tournament and on the season. Jack Young Jr.’s 16 points and seven rebounds also aided Centennial, which collected 15 points from David Hubbard.
Belleville West 67, Mahomet-Seymour 66. Coming off a triple-overtime game with Centennial the night prior, the Bulldogs (1-1) fell just short against the reigning Class 4A state champion. Blake Wolters’ 22 points and six rebounds gave M-S a fair boost, as did Dayten Eisenmann’s 15 points.
Morton Thanksgiving Shootout
Morton 66, Salt Fork 56. The visiting Storm (0-1) held tough with a bigger-school foe but couldn’t generate enough points in this season-opening loss. Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor each accounted for 18 points to power Salt Fork, which landed 11 points from Blake Norton.
Schlarman Topper Classic
St. Thomas More 64, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60. A 19-of-26 free throw mark separated the Sabers (2-0) from the Blue Devils (1-1) in each team’s second tournament game. Justen Green finished 9 of 12 from the charity stripe on his way to a game-high 20 points for STM, which added 14 points from Dawson Magrini on the power of a 7-of-10 free throw mark. Patrick Quarnstom also bucketed 14 points, hitting four three-pointers along the way. Brett Meidel’s 14 points paced BHRA, which added 12 points from Isaiah Tidwell and 11 points from Asa Ray, the latter of whom sank a trio of three-pointers.
Fountain Central (Ind.) 57, La Salette 46. The Lions (0-2) jumped out to a 14-9 lead but couldn’t maintain that pace in their second loss of the tournament. Joe Martin’s 18 points and Steven Deister’s 11 points keyed La Salette offensively.
Milford 62, Schlarman 33. Will Teig amassed 19 points for the Bearcats (2-0), who stayed perfect in the tournament and on the season by dispatching the host Hilltoppers (0-2). Adin Portwood’s 10 points and Nicholas Warren’s eight points furthered Milford’s cause. Caleb Kelly’s 10 points paced Schlarman, which received seven points from Jerry Reed.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
Tri-County 51, Judah Christian 44. No one from the tournament-host Titans (2-0) scored in double figures, but nine different athletes found the bottom of the net en route to a victory versus the Tribe (0-2). Tri-County’s second tournament win was powered by Ashton Thompson’s nine points, eight points apiece from Jacob Smith and Greg Reese and seven points from Jack Armstrong. Tucker Bailey put in 17 points for Judah to lead all scorers, and he was backed by nine points each from Evan Payan and Aidyn Beck.
Martinsville 61, Villa Grove 31. The Blue Devils (0-2) were dealt their second loss of the tournament.
Tri-County 63, Chrisman 39. The Titans (3-0) booked their second win of the evening by turning away the Cardinals (0-2). Smith potted another 14 points for Tri-County, and Armstrong’s nine points was the next-best output here. Karsen Lewsader’s 12 points fueled Chrisman, which logged 11 points apiece from Colton Brazelton and Triston Lehmkuhl.
Nontournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 68, Sullivan 46. Four different players hit double figures scoring for the host Knights (1-0) in their season-opening victory over nonconference Sullivan (0-1). Reggie Edmonds’ 17 points was the top performance for ALAH, and it was backed by Wyatt Hilligoss’ 13 points and 12 points each from Kaden Feagin and Jayce Parsons. Feagin added seven steals and seven rebounds, while both Quentin Day and Trey Wardrip dished out four assists.
Clifton Central 51, Cissna Park 36. The host Timberwolves (0-1) trailed by just five points entering the fourth quarter but were held to one field goal in the final eight minutes, falling in a non-league battle as a result. Malaki Verkler’s 18 points and Gavin Savoree’s 16 points made up the majority of Cissna Park’s offense, with Savoree connecting on three three-pointers.
Monticello 54, Pleasant Plains 35. The visiting Sages (1-0) allowed just 10 first-half points en route to a nonconference triumph. Ben Cresap produced 15 points and five assists to key Monticello’s offense, which benefited from Dylan Ginalick’s 10 points and Joey Sprinkle’s eight points and six rebounds. Ginalick and Triston Foran each made three steals on defense as well.
Tuscola 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36. Jalen Quinn’s first game as a Loyola men’s basketball signee went swimmingly, as he tallied 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors (1-0) in a non-league triumph versus the Panthers (0-1). Quinn nailed a trio of three-pointers for Tuscola, which claimed eight points from Easton Cunningham and seven points from Preston Brown. Mason Medlock’s 10 points and Ty Graham’s seven points were top marks for PBL.
Watseka 49, Oakwood 46. Despite Josh Young erupting for 30 points, the host Warriors (1-0) were able to escape this nonconference duel with an overtime win over the Comets (1-1). Hunter Meyer’s 16 points — including seven in the extra period — and Jordan Schroeder’s 12 points played significant roles for Watseka in its season-opening win. Grant Powell’s seven points was Oakwood’s next-best scoring mark behind Young’s total.
Westville 69, North Vermillion (Ind.) 51. The host Tigers (1-0) trailed 38-31 after three quarters but mounted a comeback to force overtime, then picked up the victory against their out-of-state enemy. Cole Maxwell sank 11 free throws in the extra period on his way to 16 points for Westville, which took in 19 points from Kamden Maddox and 17 points from Drew Wichtowski. The Tigers finished 25 of 38 from the free throw line on the night.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood Classic
Tuscola 56, Casey-Westfield 5. The Warriors (3-2) won their third consecutive game — as well as their second of the tournament — by holding their opponent without a second-half field goal. Ella Boyer’s 17 points, Sophie Kremitzki’s 13 points and Taylor Musgrave’s 10 points paved the way for Tuscola offensively.
Tri-County 74, Uni High 32. The Titans (5-1) cruised to their fourth win in a row, handling the Illineks (3-2) in tournament play. Bella Dudley rolled to 20 points for Tri-County, which received 12 points from Kaylin Williams and 10 points from Caroline Smith. Williams and Josie Armstrong each recorded 10 steals on top of seven rebounds from Williams and six assists from Armstrong. Dina Hashash’s 14 points and Emma Murawski’s 10 points led Uni High.
Nonconference
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Salt Fork 24. Claire Seal amassed another impressive stat line for the host Knights (4-0), finishing with 25 points and 19 rebounds in a non-league win versus the Storm (2-2). Seal added four assists and two steals for ALAH, which took in seven points and five steals from Alexa Miller and a six-point, nine-rebound effort from Charley Condill.
Centennial 42, St. Thomas More 34. Kennedy Ramshaw notched 13 points against her former team, leading the visiting Chargers (2-2) to a crosstown nonconference win over the Sabers (1-2). Mia DeJesus also reached double figures for Centennial with 11 points, and Avery Loschen added seven points. Rauri Quarnstrom’s 11 points, Ava Dickerson’s eight points and Emily Herges’ six points keyed STM’s offense.
Okaw Valley 48, Arthur Christian 26. Liana Kauffman’s 10 points wasn’t enough to push the host Conquering Riders (0-2) during a nonconference setback.
Paris 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 41. The host Spartans (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season after falling behind 30-13 at halftime of this nonconference affair. Ella Armstrong’s 15 points and Payton Jacob’s 13 points offered SJ-O a large portion of its scoring.
Prairie Central 56, LeRoy 27. The host Hawks (3-3) led 23-1 after one quarter and flew past the Panthers (1-6) in a non-league meeting. Chloe Sisco’s 16 points led the charge for Prairie Central, which netted eight points from Clare Strong and a seven-point, six-rebound effort from Mariya Sisco. Callie Warlow’s eight points paced LeRoy in defeat.
Watseka 47, Milford 42. The visiting Warriors (5-0) acquired their second victory over the Bearcats (4-2) in the early going, though it was a closer contest than the 37-22 result on Nov. 18. Haven Meyer’s 12 points was a leading scoring mark for Watseka, closely followed by nine points each from Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart. Milford’s Abby Tovey led all scorers with 15 points, and teammate Emmaleah Marshino threw in 10 points.
In wrestling
At Clifton. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda took a 64-3 loss to host Clifton Central in a season-opening nonconference matchup. Keddrick Terhune gave the Eagles their lone points via an 11-5 decision at 182 pounds.
At Urbana. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeated host Urbana 53-25 and Vermilion Valley Conference rival Hoopeston Area 42-36 in a season-opening triangular.