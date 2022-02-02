In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Tuscola 73, Clinton 44. Top-seeded Tuscola used a dominating fourth quarter to roll by the fifth-seeded Maroons in a semifinal game in Macon and advance to Friday night’s championship game against Meridian, reaching the 20-win plateau in the process. Tuscola (20-4) received a game-high 25 points from Jalen Quinn, with the Loyola Chicago signee scoring 13 of those points in the final quarter as the Warriors outscored Clinton 26-5 in the final eight minutes. Jordan Quinn also got in on the fun by producing a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Preston Brown (12 points) and Josiah Hortin (nine points) also made timely buckets. Dawson Graves tallied a team-high 13 points and Brooks Cluver scored 12 points for Clinton (11-15), which falls into Friday night’s third-place game against Warrensburg-Latham.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian School 62, Decatur Christian 20. Arthur Christian held Decatur Christian scoreless in the second and fourth quarters, cruising to an East Central Illinois Conference road win. Brock Helmuth scored a team-high 12 points for the Conquering Riders (13-15), while Gabe Smith pitched in 10 points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 81, Chrisman 36. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin wasted little time asserting itself against the Cardinals, building a 43-15 halftime lead in a resounding Vermilion Valley Conference win. The Blue Devils (20-7) not only reached the 20-win mark, but also won their eighth straight game. Hayden Rice scored a team-high 15 points, one of four BHRA players in double figures. Braden Sackett finished with 14 points on the strength of four three-pointers, while Asa Ray and Isaiah Tidwell each compiled 13 points. Karson Lewsader scored a game-high 17 points for Chrisman (2-16) and Triston Lehmkuhl added 13 points.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39. The host Panthers trailed by double digits entering the fourth quarter and trimmed their deficit against the Saints, but couldn’t pull off a comeback win in Illini Prairie Conference action. Jacob Gronsky scored a team-high 11 points for PBL (12-9), while Brandon Knight (eight points) and Kayden Snelling (seven points) also contributed.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Cumberland 57. The Broncos ended a two-game losing streak with a solid Lincoln Prairie Conference home win. Connor Brown and Colin Warren both scored 19 points to lead the way for CG/B (19-5).
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 77, Fisher 42. The Bunnies had a hard time containing the Falcons in a Heart of Illinois Conference road loss. Kobe Bishop and Ryan Hopkins each wound up with 11 points to pace Fisher (2-16).
➜ Heyworth 66, Argenta-Oreana 45. Argenta-Oreana had difficulty on offense in the first half, falling into a 32-13 deficit at halftime and weren’t able to mount a rally in the second half of a home nonconference loss. Landon Lawson scored a team-high 20 points, and Brylan McHood added seven points for the Bombers (5-11).
➜ Iroquois West 68, Hoopeston Area 40. Iroquois West picked up its 20th victory of the season and remained unbeaten in VVC play with a commanding home win. Cannon Leonard continued his double-double dominance for the Raiders (20-3) by supplying a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds, helping Iroquois West take a 32-18 lead into halftime. Sam McMillan made four three-pointers and contributed 14 points in the win, with teammates Lucas Frank (10 points) and David Zavala (eight points) also chipping in. Ben Brown had a team-high 14 points for Hoopeston Area (8-17), while Anthony Zamora recorded 13 points for the Cornjerkers.
➜ Judah Christian 88, Uni High 63. The Tribe had a strong offensive showing to earn an ECIC win at Kenney Gym. Garrett Kasbergen and Evan Payan each dropped in 21 points for Judah Christian, which led 71-43 after three quarters. Tucker Bailey (17 points) and Aidyn Beck (16 points) also contributed in the Tribe’s road win. Ian Evensen scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Illineks (7-11), while Ethan Mok-Chih (17 points) and Aakash Vasireddy (12 points) both chipped in, as well.
➜ LeRoy 69, Tri-Point 39. The host Panthers ended a three-game losing skid with a convincing nonconference win at Dud Berry Gymnasium. Blake Roundtree poured in a game-high 21 points and made 5 of 7 three-pointers for LeRoy (15-7), while Jack Edmundson wasn’t far behind with 20 points as the duo helped the Panthers outscore Tri-Point 30-5 in the third quarter. Luke Stuepfert added 11 points in the win.
➜ Milford 75, Cissna Park 55. Milford had four players in double figures during a VVC home win, helping the Bearcats to their seventh straight victory. Sawyer Laffoon scored a team-high 21 points, while Adin Portwood added 16 points, Nick Warren contributed 13 points and R.J. Mann tossed in 10 points for Milford (21-6). Andrew White (nine points) and Will Teig (six points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots) also provided vital minutes for the Bearcats. Gavin Savoree scored a game-high 24 points and teammate Malaki Verkler added 16 points for Cissna Park (8-16), which led 22-14 after the first quarter.
➜ Monticello 70, Rantoul 50. Host Monticello jumped out to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by double digits for nearly the rest of the Illini Prairie game to earn a win at the Sievers Center. Ben Cresap dropped in a team-high 21 points for the Sages (22-3) in their second straight win, adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Dylan Ginalick contributed 17 points to complement Cresp, while Triston Foran joined Cresap and Ginalick in double figures with 10 points off the bench. Conner Smith led Rantoul (0-21) with a team-high 21 points, making 7 of 9 three-pointers. Avontay Anderson added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.
➜ Oakwood 60, Westville 49. The visiting Comets fended off a second-half comeback attempt by the Tigers to stay undefeated in VVC play and reach its 20th win of the season. Josh Young delivered a game-high 22 points for Oakwood (20-6) in its fourth consecutive win, while Dalton Hobick registered 16 points and Grant Powell contributed eight points. Westville, which trailed 29-18 at halftime but cut its deficit to 44-39 by the start of the fourth quarter, received a team-high 15 points from Drew Wichtowski. Landen Huarez added 12 points for the Tigers (11-12).
➜ Pontiac 65, Unity 60. Unity couldn’t close out a road Illini Prairie loss and saw its two-game win streak end in the process. The Rockets (16-7) led Pontiac 31-27 at halftime, but the closely-contested game was tied at 46 going into the fourth quarter. Blake Kimball scored a game-high 21 points for Unity, with teammates Austin Langendorf (13 points) and Henry Thomas (12 points) also hitting double figures. Will Cowan (eight points) and Trustan Price (six points) rounded out the scoring for Unity.
➜ Prairie Central 47, Chillicothe IVC 42. With the Illini Prairie game in Chillicothe tied at 42 late in the fourth quarter, Dylan Bazzell picked the right time to make some game-changing plays for Prairie Central. Bazzell, who scored a game-high 19 points, hit a corner three-pointer to give the Hawks a 45-42 lead late and then recorded a steal before finishing off a dunk to ensure Prairie Central would head home with a win. Andy Krenz added nine points and Tyler Curl chipped in seven points as the Hawks (19-5) held the Grey Ghosts to only two points in the fourth quarter.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 90, Olympia 40. St. Joseph-Ogden ended a two-game losing streak with an impressive home win in Illini Prairie play. Ty Pence poured in a game-high 29 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out five assists to lead SJ-O (17-6), which led 49-23 at halftime. Logan Smith complemented Pence with 18 points, six steals and five rebounds, while Coy Taylor went 6 of 7 from the field route to 16 points and added four assists.
➜ St. Thomas More 60, Clifton Central 20. St. Thomas More recorded its third straight win with a nonconference home rout. Adonai Bumba scored a game-high 13 points for the Sabers (14-9), while Ryan Hendrickson added 11 points and Justen Green had eight points.
➜ Watseka 78, Armstrong-Potomac 57. Braiden Walwer and Jordan Schroeder each scored 21 points for the Warriors (13-11) in a road VVC win. Kollin Asbury and Seth Johnson each had 15 points for A-P (5-18).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Hoopeston Area 46, Cissna Park 43. Tori Birge scored a team-high 16 points, sparking the host Cornjerkers to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Claire Dixon added 11 points for Hoopeston Area (11-14). Mikayla Knake had in a game-high 23 points, while Emma Morrical finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for Cissna Park (9-13).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 66, Urbana 19. The visiting Bulldogs continued their winning ways into February, picking up their ninth straight win with a nonconference victory. Cayla Koerner scored a game-high 16 points and made four steals for M-S (24-4), while Savannah Orgeron (15 points) and Nichole Taylor (12 points) also had steady performances. Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta had 13 points to pace Urbana (1-17).
➜ Tuscola 57, Villa Grove 12. The host Warriors led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up against their Douglas County foe in a nonconference win. Ella Boyer scored a game-high 15 points for Tuscola (19-6) in its seventh straight win, while Sydney Moss tossed in 12 points and Sophie Kremitzki finished with seven points, seven assists and five steals. Hailey Stutz had a team-high four points for Villa Grove (3-18).