In boys’ basketball

Arcola 73, Blue Ridge 27. The host Purple Riders didn’t show any rust during their season opener against Blue Ridge in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Arcola (1-0) jumped out to a 29-5 lead at the end of the first quarter that expanded to 45-12 at halftime and 62-14 to start the fourth quarter. Alex Kuhns poured in a game-high 25 points for Arcola on the strength of six three-pointers, while Kacee Moore made four three-pointers and scored 24 points. Cam Roberts added eight points, as well. Anthony Thompson paced the visiting Knights (0-1) with 12 points.

Cissna Park 69, Armstrong-Potomac 45. The visiting Timberwolves used a strong third quarter to break open the nonconference game in Armstrong and head back to Cissna Park with their first win of the season. Ian Rogers sank four three-pointers and wound up with a game-high 24 points for Cissna Park (1-1), while teammate Malaki Verkler delivered 22 points in helping the Timberwolves expand their 28-21 halftime lead to 58-32 by the start of the fourth quarter. Brody Howard led the Trojans (0-1) with nine points, while Gavin Parkerson (eight points) and Kollin Asbury (seven points) chipped in.

LeRoy 66, Tri-Valley 60. In a close Heart of Illinois Conference game throughout, the host Panthers held on to procure a win in their season opener. Max Buckles scored a game-high 19 points and Nate Perry wasn’t far behind with 18 points to lift LeRoy (1-0). Ty Egan (11 points) and Logan Petersen (seven points) also contributed for the Panthers.

Maroa-Forsyth 58, Unity 36. The host Rockets trailed 19-8 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t make up ground against the Trojans during a nonconference game at the Rocket Center in Tolono. Austin Langendorf scored a team-high eight points for Unity (0-1), with Blake Kimball (seven points) and Brady Porter (six points) each contributing.

Tuscola 59, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58. The host Warriors overcame a double-digit deficit to start the fourth quarter and pull off a comeback nonconference win in a nonconference game featuring two of the area’s top small-school programs. Jalen Quinn showed why he has attracted multiple Division I offers, with the Tuscola junior dropping in a game-high 32 points to go along with 11 rebounds for the Warriors (2-0). Grant Hardwick (11 points) and Haven Hatfield (eight points) complemented Quinn. BHRA led 51-41 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils (1-1) couldn’t hang on before suffering their first regular-season loss since the 2018-19 season. Brett Meidel scored a team-high 25 points for BHRA with Elijah Tidwell adding 19 points.

In girls’ basketball

Milford 43, Cissna Park 27. The host Bearcats rode a solid first half to a 26-10 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the second half of a nonconference victory. Abbey Tovey scored a team-high 16 points to lead Milford (2-0), with teammates Anna Hagan (eight points), Brynlee Wright (six points) and Caley Mowrey (six points) also contributing. Mikayla Knake finished with a game-high 17 points to pace the Timberwolves (0-1) in their season opener.

