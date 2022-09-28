46:13 LIVE: Champaign Central at Urbana (9-27-22) Join Joey Wright at Urbana High School on Tuesday night for a live audio broadcast of a cros…

In volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. A 16-assist, 16-dig double-double — plus five kills — from Lily Jameson propelled Armstrong-Potomac to a 25-22, 25-23 sweep of BHRA and got the Trojans (12-9-1) back to .500 in the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Cami Howie also had 13 digs in the A-P win.

Arthur Christian 2, Normal Calvary Christian 0. Arthur Christian pushed its winning streak to six matches — all sweeps — with Tuesday’s 25-14, 25-11 East Central Illinois victory against Calvary Christian. Liana Kauffman led the Conquering Riders (17-6) with nine kills, and Jodi Kuhns had a team-high 10 digs.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. ALAH extended its winning streak to 12 and stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference play with Tuesday’s 25-14, 25-9 road win. Charley Condill led the Knights (15-4) with 11 kills, three aces, three blocks and three digs. Alisha Frederick also had 14 assists, two digs and two blocks in the win.

Bloomington 2, Centennial 1. Centennial won the first set but couldn’t fend off a Bloomington rally in a 17-25, 25-18, 25-18 win for the Purple Raiders. Emily Pitcher led the Chargers (5-12) with 22 assists and 12 digs, Maddy Schrad added 10 digs and Riley McJunkin finished with nine kills and nine digs.

Champaign Central 2, Urbana 0. Champaign Central cruised to an easy Big 12 road win Tuesday with a 25-10, 25-9 sweep of Urbana. Meg Rossow led the Maroons (12-6) with 12 kills and five digs, and Olivia Gustafsson put up 16 assists and two blocks. Natalie Pedro-Montiel paced the Tigers (0-11) with seven digs, while Sammi Christman had four kills and four digs.

Clinton 2, Roanoke-Benson 1. Clinton was forced to rally after losing the second set, but the Maroons (6-14) bounced back to finish off Roanoke-Benson 28-26, 18-25, 25-17 in nonconference action Tuesday in Clinton.

Decatur Lutheran 2, Blue Ridge 0. Phoebe Reynolds had 11 digs and seven kills and Gracie Shaffer finished with nine assists, but Blue Ridge (17-8) lost Tuesday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference match 25-14, 25-19 to Decatur Lutheran.

Heritage 2, Villa Grove 1. A balanced attack coupled with a strong serve helped Heritage beat Villa Grove 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 in Tuesday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference match in Broadlands. Bryn Wyant finished with seven kills for the Hawks (11-10-1), Adena Paul served six aces and Riley Miller added five kills in the win. Kayln Cordes had 15 assists for the Blue Devils (11-7), Kayci Leith led the team with seven kills and Logan Lillard added six kills.

Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0. Hoopeston Area followed up Monday’s nonconference win against Rantoul with a 25-10, 25-11 VVC sweep of Schlarman. Kaitlynn Lange led the Cornjerkers (12-6) with seven kills, and Bre Crose and Logan Watson spearheaded a strong service game with five and four aces, respectively.

Judah Christian 2, Greenview 0. Judah Christian posted its third win in four matches — it’s best run in a month — with Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-22 East Central Illinois Conference sweep of Greenview. Klementine Davis finished with 15 assists, eight digs and five kills for the Tribe (8-7), Brelyn Riesberg had 10 digs, four aces and four assists and Hannah Jackson finished with nine kills and six digs.

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Lincoln 1. Mahomet-Seymour leaned on its defense in Tuesday’s comeback 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 Apollo Conference home win. Libby Bodine led the Bulldogs (16-3) with 24 digs, and Avery Allen finished with 21 digs and 15 kills.

Milford 2, Oakwood 0. Milford stayed unbeaten in VVC play atop the league standings with its 25-16, 25-11 home win Tuesday against Oakwood. Jahni Lavicka paced the Bearcats (15-4) with 23 assists and six digs, and Anna McEwen flirted with a double-double with eight kills and eight digs.

Okaw Valley 2, Tri-County 1. Tri-County kept its chances for a win alive with a second set victory, but Okaw Valley regrouped for a 25-15, 13-25, 25-22 Lincoln Prairie win. Josie Armstrong led the Titans (6-8) with 35 assists, four blocks and two kills, Kaylin Williams had 11 kills, four digs and two blocks and Brooke Baker also put down 11 kills in the loss.

Rantoul 2, Pontiac 1. Rantoul rallied after dropping a close first set and topped Pontiac 22-25, 25-13, 25-19 in Illini Prairie Conference action. Ashlee Freeman finished with 24 assists and two kills for the Eagles (7-8), Tashay Jackson-Roper put down 11 kills and Lily Salter added seven kills in the win that snapped a four-match losing streak.

St. Thomas More 2, Prairie Central 0. St. Thomas More got its third straight win and handed Prairie Central its third straight loss in a 25-19, 25-21 Illini Prairie sweep in Champaign. Shannon Monahan had a near double-double for the Sabers (14-5) with 12 digs and eight kills, while Julia Johnson put up 15 assists and Erin Henkel had four kills and three blocks.

Salt Fork 2, Cissna Park 0. The dual attack of Kendyl Hurt and Macie Russell helped Salt Fork sweep Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23 in Tuesday night VVC action. Hurt led the Storm (15-2) with 11 kills, Russell put down six and Alexa Jamison directed it all with 18 assists. Kendall Cooley anchored the Salt Fork defense with 18 digs. Mikayla Knake finished with 25 assists and three aces for the Timberwolves (20-2), and Brooklyn Stadeli had 10 digs and eight kills.

Tremont 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Madison McCreary had 17 digs and Sophia Ray added six assists, five digs, three kills and two blocks, but GCMS couldn’t keep up with Tremont in a 25-15, 25-15 Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

Unity 2, Monticello 0. Unity (8-11-2) snapped a two-match losing streak and four-match streak without a win in Tuesday’s 25-15, 25-19 Illini Prairie sweep of Monticello. Sierrah Downey put up nine digs, four kills, three assists and two blocks for the Sages (8-10).

Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Watseka stayed perfect in VVC play thanks to a strong defensive effort in Tuesday’s 26-24, 25-16 sweep of G-RF. Brianna Denault paced the Warriors (14-8) with 16 digs, Lauren Tegtmeyer had three blocks and three kills and Elizabeth Wittenborn finished with 14 assists, eight digs and four aces in the win. Sierra Cunningham had three kills and three blocks for the Buffaloes (7-12).

Westville 2, Iroquois West 0. Westville won its third straight match and second in as many days with a 25-11, 25-6 sweep of Iroquois West in VVC action. Lainey Wichtowski set an effective attack for the Tigers (16-5) and finished with 19 assists, four aces and two digs. Ella Miller led the way for Westville with 10 kills, two aces and two digs.

In boys’ soccer

Arthur Christian 4, Normal Calvary Christian 0. Jaden Mast scored twice, goalkeeper Caden Henry made seven saves and Arthur Christian (11-10) won its sixth straight match in a shutout victory against its East Central Illinois Conference rival.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Watseka 3. A five-goal performance from Hayden Rice — with an assist for good measure — helped BHRA top Watseka on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference match. Logan Hall, Evan Cole and Dylan Davis all had one goal and one assist for the Blue Devils (5-9-1) in the win. Owen Avelar scored twice for the Warriors (7-11).

Bloomington Central Catholic 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Two first-half goals from Central Catholic put SJ-O in an early hole, and the Spartans couldn’t recover in the Illini Prairie Conference loss. Goalkeeper Jacek Slowikowski had 13 saves for SJ-O (10-4-1), and Hunter Ketchum made three saves.

Centennial 1, Peoria Richwoods 0. Centennial got back above .500 in the Big 12 Conference standings with a late game winner from Lucas Pianfetti. The Chargers’ sophomore scored with 3 minutes left in the match, and a seven-save performance from goalkeeper Tresody Ondongo secured the shutout for Centennial (6-6-2).

Danville First Baptist 4, Rantoul 2. Danville First Baptist remained unbeaten with Tuesday’s win against Rantoul. Eli Epling scored twice for First Baptist (7-0-2) in the win, Josiah Watson and Noah Watson also scored and goalkeeper Jake Cummins finished with 10 saves.

Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Sid Pfoff made eight saves and kept a clean sheet in Tuesday’s road win against Hoopeston Area. The Bunnies (14-4-1) provided enough offense with a first-half goal from Zach Barnes and another in the second half from Jacob Chittick. Hoopeston Area goalkeeper Owen Root had 10 saves for the Cornjerkers (10-7-1) in the loss.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7, Schlarman 0. Turns out G-RF/W’s 1-0 halftime lead was just the Buffaloes getting started. Simonas Ankstatis scored that lone first-half goal for G-RF/W (7-7-1) and got his hat trick with two more in the second half, while Luke Barney added one goal and two assists in the VVC win.

Olympia 5, Unity 2. Unity’s Nolan Remole scored to open the second half and assisted on a Gabe Pound goal later in the half, but the Rockets (2-14) couldn’t keep up with former Illini Prairie rivals Olympia.

Springfield Lutheran/Calvary 4, Argenta-Oreana 1. Mason Penn made 11 saves, but Argenta-Oreana fell in nonconference action to Springfield Lutheran/Calvary. Ryan Wood scored the lone goal for the Bombers (10-7-1) off a Rylan Lawson assist.

Urbana 7, Bloomington 0. Urbana goalkeeper Tyler Marcum made five saves in the Tigers’ fourth shutout victory in their last five matches. Seven goals didn’t hurt Urbana’s cause in the Big 12 win either, as William Arana scored a second-half hat trick to finish with four goals. Jack Lusakembi, Marcus De Los Angeles and Ethan Kooper also scored for the Tigers (10-2-2).

In boys’ golf

At Bloomington. Prairie Central ended its regular season with a one-stroke loss Tuesday to Bloomington Central Catholic at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The Hawks’ Connor Gibson shot a 4-over 40 to pace Prairie Central and finish one stroke from topping the individual leaderboard. Carson Friedman also carded a 42 for the Hawks.

At Sheldon. Watseka’s Hagen Hoy earned medalist honors with a 6-over 41 and paced the Warriors in their 51-stroke dual match victory against Blue Ridge at Shewami Country Club. Watseka had the top six individual finishers, with Austin Marcier and Mason Galyen shooting matching 47s to tie for second. Mason Bradford carded a 57 to lead Blue Ridge.

In girls’ golf

At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ainsley Winters shot a 4-over 40 on Tuesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course to lead the Bulldogs to the dual match win against Mount Zion by 32 strokes. Mahomet-Seymour made it a 1-2-3 finish, with Maddy Clark shooting a 48 to place second overall and Kayla McKinney carding a 49 to finish third.

At Sheldon. Watseka dominated the top of the leaderboard to topple Blue Ridge by 34 strokes at Shewami Country Club. The Warriors’ Jasmine Essington was medalist with a 50, while Kyan Westerfield and Layla Holohan shot 52 and 53, respectively, in the win. The Knights got a 55 from Lillian Enger.

In girls’ swimming and diving

At Champaign. Two decisive victories from Marin McAndrew helped Centennial to the team victory Tuesday against Uni High and Danville. McAndrew won by 8 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 21.96 seconds. She was truly dominant in the 500-yard freestyle and posted a first-place finish in 5:19.94, which was 75 seconds better than her closest competitor. Uni High’s Andrea Torelli also won twice Tuesday. She placed first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:24.58 and first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:12.19. Danville’s lone event win came from Amelia Burgin in the 100-yard freestyle with a winning time of 1:02.57.

At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour won five events in Tuesday’s four-team meet against Normal, Olympia and host Urbana, but the Bulldogs didn’t have the depth to place higher than fourth as a team. Mahomet-Seymour freshman Lainey Howard was a double event winner, placing first in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.73 seconds and first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.39. Eden Oelze also won twice for the Bulldogs with a victory in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.61 and a winning time of 2:12.02 in the 200-yard freestyle. Mahomet-Seymour’s Taylor O’Donnell’s dominated the 500 freestyle, winning by 25 seconds in 5:33.04. Urbana’s best finish was fourth from Tess Uricoechea in the 100-yard backstroke and Avalon Ogolosky in 1-meter diving.

In girls’ tennis

At Bloomington. Danville had the advantage in both singles and doubles action in Tuesday’s Big 12 Conference win at Bloomington. Cici Brown dropped just a single set in a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles for the Vikings, and Josie Hotsinpiller and Reese Rundle were nearly as dominant with matching 6-0, 6-2 victories at Nos. 3 and 5 singles, respectively.

At Champaign. Centennial struggled Tuesday in a 9-0 home loss to Big 12 Conference rival Normal. The most competitive match for the Chargers came from the team of Allison Hemming and Ananya Shah in an 8-3 loss at No. 2 doubles.

At Watseka. Watseka nearly swept singles play and won two of three doubles matches to beat St. Joseph-Ogden 7-2. Moriah Pueschell won 8-0 at No. 4 singles for the Warriors, and Sarah Parsons matched that effort with a 8-0 victory of her own at No. 5 singles. Watseka’s team of Emma Simons and Baler Rigsby was nearly as perfect with an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Lily Rice had SJ-O’s lone singles win with an 8-7(6) victory at No. 6 singles.