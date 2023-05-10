In baseball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5, Okaw Valley 0. Clay Seal struck out seven batters in five innings of work on the mound to key the Knights (12-6) to a Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph. Maddix Stirrett led the Knights’ offense with two hits, while Kody Kornewald drove in a pair of runs.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0. The host Blue Devils (15-9) cruised to a five-inning win over the Buffaloes (6-12) in Vermilion Valley Conference play on the strength of a combined no-hitter from Caden Keleminic and Dane Dillon, with Keleminic tossing the opening 4 2/3 innings and recording 11 strikeouts against one walk. Jordan Johnson paced the Blue Devils with three hits while Keleminic, Chaz Dubois and Amani Stanford recorded two hits apiece. Dubois and Stanford each drove in three runs, as well.
Centennial 10, Danville 0. Kam Ross and Brody Stonecipher led Centennial with two hits apiece as the Chargers (9-14) earned a road win over Danville (3-16) in Big 12 Conference action. Ross added four strikeouts in six innings of work on the mound while Madden Schurvinske and Wyat Brownfield each drove in a pair of runs to round out Centennial’s offensive attack. Cameron Feuerborn, Jayden Gray and Ty Rangel earned hits for Danville.
Chillicothe IVC 11, Unity 1. The Rockets (22-7-1) suffered a setback on the road in Illini Prairie Conference play despite two hits from Easton Cunningham.
Cumberland 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 9. The Broncos (8-10) fell short in a LPC slugfest despite two hits apiece from Michael Freese, Tyson Moore and Kaydon Waterhouse.
Hoopeston Area 13, North Vermillion (Ind.) 1. Keygan Field hurled a complete game and struck out 13 batters to key the Cornjerkers (11-15) to victory in an interstate battle. Field also drove in three runs at the plate to help his own cause while Grant Morgan and Zach Huchel tallied three hits apiece and Ryker Small, Preston VanDeVeer and Wyatt Eisenman chipped in two hits each in the win for Hoopeston Area.
Maroa-Forsyth 9, Clinton 0. Clinton (9-10) only managed three hits and was unable to mount a comeback after the host Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning in a nonconference tilt.
Milford 8, Kankakee 4. Sawyer Laffoon drove in two runs and Adin Portwood connected on a pair of hits to guide the Bearcats (12-10-1) to a nonconference road win. Milford plated four runs in the fifth inning and a pair of runs to clinch the victory.
Oakwood 11, Covington (Ind.) 2. Nine different batters drove in runs for Oakwood (22-6-1) during an 11-hit performance on the road that represented the Comets’ fourth win in a row. Dalton Hobick plated two runs during a two-hit effort that keyed an offensive attack that included three runs from Matthew Miller and a two-hit, two-RBI outing from Travis Tiernan.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Clifton Central 6. The final run scored in a nonconference contest hosted by the Comets occurred in the fifth inning when the Panthers (13-12-1) plated a run to create a 6-6 tie. That score remained through 13 innings as PBL’s trio of Aiden Johnson, Kayden Snelling and Kayden Vance teamed up for 13 strikeouts on the mound. Bryar Cosgrove and Noah Steiner collected two hits apiece for the Panthers.
Salt Fork 11, Heritage 1. A five-run bottom of the first inning and three more runs in the fourth inning keyed the host Storm (18-9) past the Hawks (2-18) in a nonconference contest. Blake Norton, Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards each found two hits for the Storm and Deegan Albert struck out eight batters over the course of the five-inning win. Zaien Smith was responsible for Heritage’s lone hit.
In softball
Centennial 6, Urbana 5. The Chargers (10-11) scored five runs in the top of the second inning and battled back with one more in the fifth inning after host Urbana (5-19) put up five runs in the bottom of the third. Centennial earned the Big 12 win thanks to the three-hit efforts of Lea Hardison and Maiyah Flemons, with Flemons driving in four runs with an outing that included a triple and a home run. Tarynn Enghausen and Halie Thompson paced Urbana with two hits apiece.
Clifton Central 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. Tanner Graham collected two hits and Charley Ulrich drove in two runs — scoring Graham and Madi Kaiser — during a nonconference road loss for the Panthers (3-20).
Champaign Central 19, St. Teresa 2. Kaitlyn Helm hit a home run and a triple as part of a five-RBI effort that helped the Maroons (12-15) capture a nonconference road victory. Tayten Hunter and Bridget Lee each drove in three runs apiece and Abby Boland plated two more runs, while Lee and Hunter combined for five strikeouts in the circle.
Hoopeston Area 8, North Vermillion (Ind.) 3. Jersey Cundiff and Kayla Recker each collected multiple hits to pace the Cornjerkers (12-12) in a nonconference victory. Cundiff struck out four batters and stole three bases over the course of the contest and Recker drove in a pair of runs.
Le Roy 5, Athens 0. The host Panthers (25-5) scored two runs in the third inning, a run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth inning en route to a nonconference victory. Lilly Long was strong in the circle as she struck out 11 batters and surrendered two walks in six innings of work. Molly Buckles amassed three hits at the plate, while Morgan Fleming drove in a pair of runs and Laila Carr and Emily Mennenga contributed two hits apiece.
Lexington/Ridgeview 1, Fisher 0. Kylan Arndt picked up a pair of hits and Paige Hott added a hit of her own to lead Fisher (18-10) in a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup that favored strong pitching. Ardnt allowed eight hits and fanned five batters in a seven-inning outing in which the Mustangs scored their lone run in the top of the sixth inning.
Mahomet-Seymour 11, Monticello 10. Madelyn Logsdon hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the host Bulldogs (10-15) to a nonconference victory. She drove in three runs during a two-hit outing, an effort that was complimented by a two-RBI performance from Kayla McKinney and multi-hit games from Kenadi Granadino, Ava Henderson and Jenna Wade. Cassidee Stoffel and Lucy Leatherwood drove in two runs apiece for the Sages while Avery Schweitzer led Monticello (10-14) with three hits.
Salt Fork 13, Armstrong-Potomac 8. The visiting Storm (21-7) emerged victorious in a nonconference game between two VVC schools on the strength of three hits from Alexa Jamison and two hits apiece from Kenzie Childs, Karli McGee, Ava Ringstrom and Macie Russell. Gavin Parkerson drove in three runs to pace the Trojans (14-12).
Unity 15, Tuscola 0. The host Rockets (25-7) scored 12 runs in the first inning and Reece Sarver was responsible for driving in six of them, an effort that was aided by a grand slam. Ashlyn Miller and Ruby Tarr each drove in two runs while Lindy Bates struck out three batters in four innings of work in the circle. Zoey Thomason picked up the lone hit for Tuscola (17-10).
Westville 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Abby Sabalaskey notched a no-hitter that included 16 strikeouts — her 700th career strikeout among them — to headline a strong nonconference showing for the host Tigers (23-5). Sabalaskey added a double and two singles and McKynze Carico collected a double and a single; they both scored along with Ariel Clarkston, Laney Cook and Lilly Kiesel to comprise Westville’s offense in the win over the Falcons (8-13).
In girls’ soccer
Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional semifinal
Athens 4, Uni High 2. Cali Cooper scored a pair of goals on assists from Sophie Anderson and Miriam Arend, but the Illineks (3-10-2) fell short in the second half after playing to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Xenia Mongwa added seven saves in the loss.
Class 1A Williamsville Regional semifinal
Monticello 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Tynley Jackson and Elle Bodznick scored on assists from Addison Finet — both in the first half — and Allison Nebelsick registered three saves to lift the Sages (14-6-3) to a semifinal contest against Williamsville on Friday.
Nontournament
Centennial 12, Peoria Manual 0. Payton Kaiser and Jodi Domingo scored three goals apiece and Tati Candelario, Alaina Kimble, Lilly Kelly, Kris Kregel, Gabrielle Meta-Kalonji and Yameli Salinas added additional goals to help the Chargers (6-6-4) earn a convincing win in Big 12 play.
Champaign Central 7, Peoria 0. All of Champaign Central’s goals during a Big 12 Conference road win came in the first 33 minutes as the Maroons (5-9-3) earned their second win in their last three matches. Grace Deering scored twice, while Erin Cowan, Paige Deerling, Gwen Ellis, Ellie Liay Von Bodman and Grace Pelz added additional scores.
Mahomet-Seymour 1, Normal Community 1. Janel Straub assisted on an Abby Bunting goal in the second half of a nonconference contest to allow the host Bulldogs (12-4-2) to force a draw.
In boys’ tennis
At Champaign. St. Thomas More suffered a 6-3 setback to Mt. Zion despite singles victories from Hunter Madigan (6-4, 6-7, 10-6), Wyatt Kirby (6-4, 6-1) and Will Devocelle (6-4, 7-6).
In boys’ track and field
At Paxton. St. Thomas More snagged the team championship in the 10-program Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, tallying 123 points to outlast runner-up PBL (113). The Sabers thrived in field events, winning three of them. Peace Bumba was best in high jump at 5 feet, 4 1/2 inches, Riley Hogan ranked first in pole vault (12-0) and Martin Mondala was champion of triple jump (39-1 3/4). Owen Yeager added a victory in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.30 seconds. The host Panthers prevailed in both the 400 relay (45.25) and 1,600 relay (3 minutes, 44.87 seconds), with Benjamin Schmidt and Dalton Jones part of both units. Robert Boyd-Meents anchored the 400 relay tandem, and he also won long jump at 19-11 1/2. Watseka placed fourth as a team with 76 points, led by a triumphant 3,200 relay foursome of Drew McTaggart, Payton Schaumburg, Owen Avelar and Gavin Chattic (9:23.35). Judah Christian placed fifth as a team with 60 points and won four events, three of them thanks to Daryl Okeke — the 100 dash in 11.01, the 110 hurdles in 14.64 and the 300 hurdles in 42.69. Tribe teammate Josiah Brown added a win in the 200 dash (22.77). Iroquois West (seventh place, 54 points) and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (ninth place, 33 points) rounded out local team involvement, with IW’s Cannon Leonard champion of discus at 138-6.