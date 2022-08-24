These are the prep highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 23. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
Cissna Park 2, Fisher 0. Cissna Park’s season opener was a quick one, with the Timberwolves cruising to a 25-4, 25-11 sweep in their own tournament. Mikayla Knake paced Cissna Park with 26 assists and three aces in the win, and Addison Lucht put down a team-high eight kills.
Cissna Park 2, Kankakee 0. The Timberwolves (2-0) were stressed a bit more in their second match of the day, but they pulled out another sweep with a 25-21, 25-13 victory against Kankakee. Knake had 22 assists, Brooklyn Stadeli led the team with eight kills and Stadeli and Morgan Sinn finished with five digs apiece.
Nontournament
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. A balanced attack helped Cerro Gordo/Bement take down Warrensburg-Latham 25-23, 25-20 on Tuesday night. Haylei Simpson had eight assists for the Broncos (2-0) and mostly fed Joie Auth and Ali Walker, who finished with five kills apiece.
DeLand-Weldon 2, Normal Calvary 0. DeLand-Weldon opened its season with a 25-10, 25-22 home sweep of East Central Illinois Conference rival Normal Calvary. Cydney Shofner led the Eagles (1-0) with 11 assists, Lily Summers had a team-high 10 digs and Kira Rigg finished with five aces.
Iroquois West 2, Donovan 0. Shea Small threw down seven kills for the visiting Raiders (1-1) as they picked up a 25-15, 25-15 nonconference victory. Kynnedi Kanosky (seven assists, four digs), Ella Rhodes (six assists) and Madi Scheurich (three aces) also helped IW to the winner's circle.
LeRoy 2, Unity 0. LeRoy eked out a sweep Tuesday against Unity, but it wasn’t easy in a 32-30, 25-23 victory. Laila Carr led the Panthers (2-0) with eight kills, six digs and three blocks, while Carlee Claunch and Haley Cox split setting duties and combined had nine assists and five kills and nine assists and six digs, respectively. Julia Ping paced the Rockets (0-2) with 17 digs, and Kara Young had six kills.
Monticello 2, Heyworth 1. Heyworth made Monticello work for Tuesday night’s nonconference home win, but the Sages prevailed in their second win in as many days with a 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 victory. Reese Patton had 19 assists for Monticello (2-0) in the win, Addison Schmidt led the way defensively with 18 digs and Sierrah Downey finished with a team-high 14 kills.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1. A double-double from Araya Stack propelled PBL to a 25-23, 19-25, 25-19 victory Tuesday against Hoopeston Area (0-1). Stack led the Panthers (2-0) with 14 assists, 13 digs and three aces, while Bailey Bruns added 12 kills, six digs, two assists and two aces. Trixie Johnson was solid defensively with 19 digs and also at the service line with three aces in the win.
Prairie Central 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Kerigan Fehr's nine kills and Alexandria Hari's 14 assists propelled the visiting Hawks (1-1) to a 25-18, 25-21 nonconference win versus the Falcons (0-3). Bella Mekarski (five kills), Gracie Edelman (10 assists), Gyllian Davies (11 digs) and Carley Chambers (11 digs) also helped Prairie Central's cause. Natalie DeSchepper and Madison McCreary had 12 digs apiece, but it wasn’t enough for GCMS. The Falcons were led offensively by Aubrey Williams with five kills to go with four digs.
Rantoul 2, Westville 0. Rantoul started its season off on a strong note with Tuesday’s 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Westville. Ashlee Freeman put up 24 assists for the Eagles (1-0), with Tashay Jackson-Roper leading the attack with 13 kills. Lily Stalter added seven kills of her own for Rantoul. Lainey Wichtowski led Westville (0-1) with 16 assists and two aces.
Salt Fork 2, Uni High 0. Salt Fork’s season opener was a 25-13, 25-12 sweep of Uni High, with Alexa Jamison leading the Storm (1-0) with 12 assists and two kills. Lisa Spencer finished with eight assists for the Illineks (0-1), while Larissa Dolcos had a team-high five kills.
Tri-County 2, Tuscola 1. Tri-County had to rally after dropping the first set to Tuscola, but the Titans put that early setback behind them for a 25-27, 25-13, 25-23 victory. Amaya Duzan paced Tri-County (1-1) with 27 assists and three kills, Josie Armstrong had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 blocks and Kaylin Williams chipped in 11 kills and four digs. Anna Rauguth put up 16 assists and nine digs for the Warriors (0-2), and Addisyn Pettry finished with eight kills and five digs.
In boys’ soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Iroquois West 3. BHRA needed every last bit of its 3-1 halftime lead to fend off a late rally by Iroquois West in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Trystan Turner scored twice for the Blue Devils (1-0) in their season-opening home win Tuesday, and Hayden Rice had one goal and one assist. Three different players scored for the Raiders (0-1), with Angel Andrade, Julian Melgoza and Mario Andrade (one goal apiece) sparking the rally.
Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Centennial 0. Tresody Ondongo stopped nine shots in net and Nehemiah McKissick fired four shots on goal, but the host Chargers (0-1) were turned away by a nonconference opponent.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. Luke Barney’s hat trick would have been enough on its own in G-RF/W’s season-opening win. Simonas Ankstatis added two goals and an assist for the Buffaloes (1-0), and Wes Curry and Kyler Chesrown also scored in the win. Chance Lindstrom and Chilton Ingram had one goal apiece for ALAH (0-1)
Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 0. A late first-half goal by Hoopeston Area’s Cameron Zorns set the tone for the rest of the match, as the Cornjerkers (1-0) won their season opener against Watseka (1-1). Talen Gredy-Nelson scored his first goal early in the second half to build Hoopeston Area’s lead and got his second later in the half off an assist by Harrison Woods.
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Metamora 0. Ian Dobrucki and Isaac Warren each potted two goals for the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) as they opened their season with a nonconference win. Kai Jones assisted on two goals and Carson Reed tallied one goal for M-S, which bagged three keeper saves from Zach Beyer.
Monticello 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Monticello outshot Fisher/GCMS nearly two-to-one on Tuesday and turned two of its 17 shots on goal into its 2-0 nonconference victory. Biniam Lienhart and Ben Williamson both scored for the Sages (2-0), with Lienhart’s goal coming fewer than 2 minutes into the match. Monticello goalkeeper Evan Henrard made four saves. Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Sid Pfoff finished with 14 saves for the Bunnies (0-2).
Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Schlarman 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork did all of its scoring in the first half as it put together a blowout victory against VVC rival Schlarman (0-1). Six different players scored for the Comets (1-0-1), with Macen Phillips leading the way with two goals. Grant Powell added one goal and two assists in the win.
St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 0. It took a full half, but St. Joseph-Ogden got on track after the break in Tuesday’s road win at Argenta-Oreana. Jackson Greer scored twice in the second half to lead the Spartans (1-0-1), Ryker Lockhart scored the third and Aiden Cromwell assisted on one of each. SJ-O goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum also made nine saves for the shutout.
St. Thomas More 9, Danville 0. Two goals apiece from Lucas Dixon, Cooper Hannagan and Jack Rentschler helped St. Thomas More turn Tuesday’s home match into a rout of Danville (0-1). Moni Nwosu set up nearly half of St. Thomas More’s goals, finishing with a team-high four assists for the Sabers (1-0).
Unity 7, St. Teresa 1. A hat trick from Gabe Pound helped Unity — which went winless last season — open 2022 with a blowout road win at Decatur. Pound got two-thirds of the way there in the first half as the Rockets (1-0) built a 3-0 lead and capped his hat trick with Unity’s seventh goal of the day. Andrew Mowrer also had one goal and one assist in the win.
Williamsville 6, Uni High 1. Three goals within the first 22 minutes for Williamsville put Uni High in a hole it couldn’t climb out of Tuesday in its season-opening home loss. Teo Chemla scored the lone goal for the Illineks (0-1) off an assist by Lucas Grosse-Perdekamp in the 62nd minute. Uni High goalkeeper Arjun Kala finished with eight saves.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Watseka’s Austin Marcier shot a 4-over 39 as the top individual golfer and helped the Warriors take down Milford, Oakwood and Westville — in that order — at Harrison Park Golf Course. Hagen Hoy also shot a 41 for Watseka, while Adin Portwood led Milford with a 43, Case Kopacz shot a 45 for Oakwood and Ty Williamson carded a 46 for Westville.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour’s Reis Claybrooke shot a 1-under 35 to claim medalist honors and lead the Bulldogs to a dual match victory against Judah Christian on Tuesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Kelton Hennesy carded a 37 for M-S, and Jacob Schoudel had a 39. Caleb McCullough led Judah Christian with a 39.
At Savoy. Prairie Central’s Easton Friedman shot an even-par 36 to finish first overall after a three-way scorecard playoff, and the Hawks came out on top in a triangular match against St. Thomas More and Pontiac at the U of I Blue Course. Carson Friedman also shot a 36 for Prairie Central, and St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby shot the same for the Sabers.
In girls’ golf
At Bloomington. St. Thomas More’s Ashley Wells shot a 6-over 43 and won a scorecard playoff to earn medalist honors, but the Sabers fell in a dual match against Illini Prairie Conference foe Bloomington Central Catholic at Highland Park Golf Course. Elle Klein’s 58 was the second-best score for St. Thomas More.
At Danville. Watseka was the only team to field enough golfers in a four-team match at Harrison Park Golf Course, but the Warriors would have gotten the win anyway with Jasmine Essington leading all golfers with a 55. Katelyn Callahan shot a 62 to lead Westville, and Oakwood’s Lily Harden and Milford’s Gracie Gregory and Molly Harms all had 64s.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Host Centennial was swept by Bloomington 9-0 in a Big 12 Conference dual at Lindsay Courts. Allison Hemming made things closest for the Chargers in her No. 5 singles match, dropping a 6-3, 7-6 (3) decision to Holly Turnbull.
At Urbana. Urbana won all nine matches of its 9-0 victory against St. Joseph-Ogden at Blair Park in straight sets. The Tigers’ Lorelie Yau didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 6 singles. Both Eisla Madigan and Halie Thompson had 6-0, 6-1 victories at Nos. 3 and 5 singles, respectively, for Urbana.