In boys’ cross-country
At Monticello. Monticello put together a 1-2-3 Tuesday in its dual meet victory against St. Joseph-Ogden. Josh Baysore covered the three-mile course in 17 minutes, 3 seconds to lead the Sages in the win. Shawn Darby (17:05) and Joey Wenke (17:50) were right behind him as the Sages topped the Maroons by 11 points. Spencer Wilson paced SJ-O in fourth with a time of 17:53.
At Peoria. Shaffer Bauer and Christian Squire put together a 1-2 finish to lead Champaign Central on Tuesday in Peoria. The Maroons claimed the team victory by default, as Peoria High had just two runners and Peoria Manual no-showed what was supposed to be a three-team meet. Bauer crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 35 seconds for the three-mile course, with Squire just two seconds behind in 20:37.
At Tuscola. Three runners in the top eight wasn’t quite enough for Tuscola in Tuesday’s four-team meet at Wimple Park, with the Warriors finishing second two points behind team champs Neoga. Josiah Hortin led Tuscola with a runner-up individual finish in 18 minutes, 15.59 seconds. Villa Grove-Heritage’s Zach Ruwe was close behind in third in 18:28.60 to lead the third-place Blue Devils. Tri-County finished fourth as a team and was paced by Ross Petty in sixth place in 19:03.13.
In girls’ cross-country
At Monticello. Another win for Mabry Bruhn was just the start of Monticello’s perfect 15-point effort in Tuesday’s dual meet win against St. Joseph-Ogden. Bruhn placed first in 18 minutes, 27 seconds, and the Sages claimed the next seven spots at the finish line. Estella Miller (19:17) and Rachel Koon (19:36) finished second and third for Monticello and were the only other runners under the 20-minute mark. Chloe Burkhalter was the Spartans’ top finisher in ninth place with a time of 22:02.
At Peoria. Champaign Central pulled off a 1-10 sweep in its Tuesday trip to Peoria, as all of the Maroons finished ahead of Peoria High’s lone runner. Maaike Niekirk finished first overall with a winning time of 23 minutes, 59 seconds for the three-mile course. Just one second behind Niekirk in 24:00 was teammate Kira Canales.
At Tuscola. Tuscola got two top six finishers and placed second overall as a team in Tuesday’s three-team meet at Wimple Park. Laney Cummings and Brynn Tabeling placed fifth and sixth in 22 minutes, 35.51 seconds and 22:41.33, respectively, to lead the Warriors. Neoga had four runners in the top seven for the team victory. Villa Grove/Heritage finished third as a team and was led by Lilli Montgomery in third in 22:17.14.
In boys’ golf
At Arcola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond shot a season-low 165 to top Tuscola in Tuesday’s match at Kaskaskia Country Club. The Purple Riders’ Kade Herschberger earned medalist honors after carding a 4-over 39, and Alex Kuhns‘ 40 made it a 1-2 finish for Arcola/ALAH. Tuscola was led by Landon Banta with a 48. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg also competed but did not have enough golfers to record a team score.
At Loda. Milford’s CJ VanHoveln earned medalist honors with a 43 — besting his closest competitor by four strokes — and led the Bearcats to a team victory against Clifton Central and Cissna Park on Tuesday at Lakeview Country Club. Devin Hull had a 52 to lead Cissna Park.
At Oblong. Tri-County got a 41 from Holden Kile but finished third in a three-team match against Oblong and Altamont at Oak Glen Golf Course.
At Paris. Westville shot 196 as a team, tying Marshall for second and finishing 23 strokes behind host Paris in Tuesday’s four-team match at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Salt Fork finished fourth. Gage Hatcher paced Westville with a 9-over 45.
In girls’ golf
At Dwight. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder carded a 6-over 42 to earn medalist honors and help the Warriors to a runner-up team finish behind host Dwight on Tuesday at Dwight Country Club. Iroquois West placed third as a team in the four-team match and was led by Adelynn Scharp‘s 47.
At Effingham. St. Thomas More’s Mia Kirby fired a 2-over 38 to lead the Sabers and finish second overall — just a single stroke behind Effingham St. Anthony’s Macy Ludwig — in Tuesday’s three-team meet at Effingham Country Club. St. Thomas More finished second as a team behind St. Anthony, with Brooke Erhard‘s 4-over 40 placing her third as an individual.
At Loda. Milford had the top three individuals and notched an easy team win Tuesday at Lakeview Country Club against Cissna Park and Clifton Central. The Bearcats’ Anna Hagan claimed medalist honors with a career low 53 and was followed by Emmaleah Marchino with a 54 (also a career low) and Kristin Butler with a 57, while Cissna Park was led by Emily Hylbert with a 58.
At Mattoon. Ainsley Winters shot a 46 to finish second overall and lead Mahomet-Seymour in its dual match against Mattoon at Meadowview Golf Course.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Centennial cruised to its 9-0 sweep of Mahomet-Seymour on Tuesday, never dropping more than four games in a single set in any of the nine matches. Leah Luchinski was perfect at No. 2 singles for Centennial with a 6-0, 6-0 victory, and she also teamed with Andie Wilson for a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Nicole Vozovoy also posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles for the Chargers.
At Danville. The back end of Watseka’s singles and doubles lineups came through in Tuesday’s 6-3 road victory against Schlarman. Sydney McTaggart got the win at No. 3 singles for the Warriors with a 6-1, 6-0 victory to go with her 8-0 sweep at No. 3 doubles playing with Baler Rigsby, who also won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6 singles. Schlarman’s Maya Jenny and Taylor Fowler paired up for a win at No. 1 doubles and were also responsible for the Hilltoppers’ two singles victories.