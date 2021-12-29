In boys’ basketball
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
➜ Milford 70, Rantoul JV 34. Milford’s Sawyer Laffoon got hot from three-point range Tuesday morning, knocking down six shots from beyond the arc and leading the Bearcats with a game-high 22 points in their win against the Rantoul JV team. Milford made 15 three-pointers in the win. Will Teig didn’t make any of the other nine but still joined Laffoon in double figures with 13 points. Taychari Greyer had 14 points for the Eagles.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 78, Villa Grove 39. A monster first half from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin put Tuesday afternoon’s game out of reach in a hurry for Villa Grove. Brett Meidel led the host Blue Devils with a game-high 20 points and scored 18 of them in the first half. Ayden Ingram put up all 14 of his points in the first quarter for BHRA, and Dawson Dodd and Ned Hill scored 10 points apiece in just three quarters of work. Nine different players scored for Villa Grove, with Layne Rund‘s seven-point effort leading the way.
➜ Milford 72, Villa Grove 31. The Bearcats (11-5) ended pool play a perfect 4-0 as 10 different players scored a point in this win. Both Teig and Adin Portwood posted 16 points for Milford, which added eight points from Iver Krogstad and will face Illinois Math & Science in Wednesday's 5 p.m. third-place game. The Blue Devils (2-10) capped pool play with an 0-4 ledger and will meet Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s JV team in the 11th-place game at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Villa Grove acquired nine points from Rund, seven points from Liam Barr and six points from Parker Stevens in this loss.
➜ Lexington 69, Rantoul JV 38. Devan Larkin‘s 10 points paced Rantoul’s JV team as it concluded pool play with a 1-3 record. Eli Neitzel added nine points and Caleb Neitzel bagged eight points for the Eagles, who will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Wednesday's 2 p.m. seventh-place contest.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 86, Indiana Math & Science 37. The host Blue Devils (11-5) blitzed their final pool-play opponent to book their spot in Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. championship game with Salt Fork. Six different BHRA players turned in at least 10 points in this victory: Meidel (18 points), Hayden Rice (14 points), Ingram (13 points), Hill (13 points), Dodd (12 points) and Asa Ray (10 points).
At Broadlands
➜ Illinois Math & Science 55, Armstrong-Potomac 50. Armstrong-Potomac watched its halftime lead disappear as IMS rallied in the third quarter. A rally that extended into the final 8 minutes and meant a five-point loss for the Trojans on Tuesday morning in Broadlands. Kollin Asbury and Brody Howard made two three-pointers apiece for A-P and led the way with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Seth Johnson chipped in 10 points in the loss.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 68, Heritage 48. Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s 1-2 punch of Kaden Mingee and Cale Steinbaugh was too much for Heritage, as both topped 20 points in the Buffaloes’ 20-point win. Mingee made 10 of 12 free throws and led G-RF with 25 points, and Steinbaugh was a perfect 8 of 8 at the line as part of his 22-point game. Drew Williams paced Heritage with 12 points, and Timmy Wilson had 11 points for the Hawks.
➜ Salt Fork 62, Armstrong-Potomac 32. The Storm used a 22-7 second-quarter scoring edge to remain perfect in pool play. Ten different players scored a point for Salt Fork, paced by Garrett Taylor‘s 18 points, Blake Norton‘s 11 points and Colden Earles‘ 10 points. The Trojans (5-6) ended pool play with a 2-2 record. Seth Johnson‘s nine points and Kollin Asbury‘s eight points powered A-P in defeat. The Trojans will play in Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. fifth-place game against Lexington.
➜ Illinois Math & Science 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51. The Buffaloes (5-10) led 41-37 through three quarters but couldn’t close out their final pool-play contest and finished 1-3 in that portion of the tournament. Cale Steinbaugh’s 19 points keyed the G-RF attack, which claimed 15 points from Jace Bina and 12 point from Cameron Steinbaugh. The Buffaloes will play at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the seventh-place matchup versus Rantoul JV.
➜ Salt Fork 56, Heritage 29. Earles hit a trio of shots from beyond the arc en route to 17 points for the Storm (9-3), which qualified for Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. championship showdown against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin by finishing 4-0 in pool play. Norton’s 11 points and Taylor’s 10 points also aided Salt Fork, which will compete in the final. The Hawks (1-11) wound up 0-4 in pool play and will play in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. ninth-place game versus Indiana Math & Science. Wilson’s 14 points fronted Heritage’s offense in this loss.
Centralia Holiday Tournament
➜ Confluence Prep (Mo.) 68, Champaign Central 30. The first of three roughly 4 1/2-hour round trips to Centralia didn’t go well for Central. The Maroons (1-5) fell behind in the first quarter to Confluence and saw their deficit balloon to 22 points by halftime in a game that got quickly out of hand. A.J. Williams led Central with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds, while Chris Bush chipped in eight points and five rebounds. The Maroons now enter the consolation bracket and face Belleville West’s JV team at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Arcola 42, Sullivan 35. Mitchell Myers and Beau Edwards each threw down 10 points for the third-seeded Purple Riders, who improved to 1-1 in pool play with a win over the No. 7 seed. Myers finished with a double-double as well, hauling in 10 rebounds for Arcola, and Austin Kuhns produced 10 points. Sullivan (0-10), which finished 0-3 in pool play and will compete in Wednesday’s 1 p.m. seventh-place game, was led by Cooper Christensen‘s eight points.
➜ Dieterich 61, Arcola 60. Alex Kuhns generated 16 points for the Purple Riders (4-6), but they ultimately suffered a narrow overtime defeat to end pool play 1-2. and Tanner Thomas each contributed 12 points for Arcola, which will take part in Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
Effingham/St. Anthony Christmas Tourney
At Teutopolis
➜ Effingham St. Anthony 40, Centennial 38. The Chargers (4-6) found themselves in a 38-all tie with less than 5 seconds to play in regulation, but St. Anthony’s Craig Croy hit a go-ahead bucket to push his team to a win. Centennial trailed 13-7 after one quarter but pulled ahead 20-19 before halftime. The Chargers’ Jack Young Jr. led all scorers with 13 points, finishing 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and he was backed by David Hubbard‘s nine points and Todd Makabu‘s six points. Centennial slides into the consolation bracket and will face Pleasant Plains at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Teutopolis.
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
➜ Momence 73, Cissna Park 54. Cissna Park had the early lead before Momence used a 25-7 advantage in the second quarter to turn a close game into what ultmiately became a 19-point victory for the Redskins. Gavin Spitz was a force in the paint for Cissna Park (5-8) with 18 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Malaki Verkler added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Gavin Savoree was the third player in double figures for the Timberwolves with 11 points. Cissna Park draws St. Anne at noon Wednesday in a consolation semifinal.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
➜ St. Charles North 70, Danville 47. After jumping out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter, the Vikings (6-3) couldn’t maintain that momentum in suffering a first-round defeat. Martez Rhodes provided a game-high 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field for Danville, which was outscored 28-7 in the second quarter. JaVaughn Robinson‘s nine points and Jayvin Miles‘ eight points were the next-best scoring totals for Danville, which will meet Bloomington in Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. consolation semifinal.
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
➜ St. Teresa 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 44. The Knights (6-6) rounded out pool play with a 1-2 record after this loss to the host program. Reggie Edmonds‘ 12 points and Wyatt Hilligoss‘ 11 points paced ALAH, with Clay Seal (nine points) and Quentin Day (eight points) also contributing. The Knights will vie for fifth place versus Riverton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
State Farm Holiday Classic (Large Schools)
At Normal
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 60, Harlem 34. No. 12 seed Mahomet-Seymour put Tuesday’s consolation quarterfinal game out of reach after turning its nine-point halftime lead into a 19-point advantage thanks to a strong third quarter against the No. 13 seed. Dayten Eisenmann knocked down three three-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Bulldogs. Quenton Rodgers added nine points for Mahomet-Seymour (6-6), which will play eighth-seeded Lincoln-Way West at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the consolation championship semifinals at Normal.
State Farm Holiday Classic (Small Schools)
At Bloomington
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Quincy Notre Dame 40. Ty Pence impressed with a University of Iowa scout in attendance, as he poured in 26 points for the second-seeded Spartans (11-0) in their quarterfinal triumph over the No. 7 seed. Pence boasted just six points at halftime but went off for nine made field goals in the second half. Andrew Beyers added six points for SJ-O, which will take on third-seeded El Paso-Gridley in Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal at Bloomington.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
➜ Dunlap 71, Rantoul 63. Rantoul hung with Dunlap for the final three quarters of Tuesday morning’s game, but the nine-point hole the Eagles found themselves in after the first quarter was the same deficit they faced at the final buzzer. Avontay Anderson led the Eagles with 17 points and seven rebounds. Angel Soto added 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting, including 3 of 4 from three-point range, and Jacksen Adkins chipped in 12 points and three rebounds.
➜ Rochester 47, Rantoul 42. Conner Smith offered 11 points to the Eagles (0-8), who carried a 28-24 lead into halftime but couldn’t hang on down the stretch in their pool play finale. Anderson’s nine points and nine rebounds as well as Adkins’ seven points and eight rebounds also helped Rantoul.
Tri-County Holiday Classic
At Kansas
➜ Paris 62, Argenta-Oreana 33. Argenta-Oreana got off to a rough start in Tuesday’s tournament action, falling behind by double digits by halftime to Paris. It proved to be too great a deficit for the Bombers to overcome. Jamario Barbee scored 10 points to lead A-O against the Tigers.
➜ Westville 44, Martinsville 42. Westville erased the majority of its slim halftime deficit by the end of the third quarter. Outscoring Martinsville 16-13 in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference maker in the close game. Bryce Burnett tied for the game high with 15 points for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox added nine points in the come-from-behind win.
➜ Tri-County 53, DeLand-Weldon 30. Holding DeLand-Weldon to three points in the first quarter and three more in the second allowed Tri-County to build an insurmountable lead it turned into an easy victory. Jack Armstrong scored 12 points in three quarters to lead the Titans, who got 10 points from Gaige Cox and saw eight other players score.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 73, Chrisman 23. Chrisman’s 15-point deficit after one quarter grew to 25 by halftime, and the Cardinals couldn’t turn the tide against Windsor/Stew-Stras. Triston Lehmkhul led Chrisman with eight points.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 61, Martinsville 48. The Bombers (1-6) acquired their first victory of the season and closed pool play with a win. Landon Lawson put forth a dominant offensive effort for A-O, bucketing 25 points to go with 10 points from Barbee and seven points from R.J. Trostle. The Bombers will vie for fifth place versus at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Chrisman.
➜ Paris 56, Westville 41. The Tigers (8-6) were felled for the first time in three pool-play games, also ending their overall win streak at four. Maddox served as Westville’s leading scorer with 12 points, closely followed by Drew Wichtowski with 11 points. The Tigers will contend for third place in the tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Tri-County.
➜ Chrisman 55, DeLand-Weldon 21. Lehmkuhl provided 15 points for the Cardinals (2-9) as they earned their first win of the tournament and snapped a four-game skid. Colton Brazelton offered 14 points for Chrisman, which will be part of Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. fifth-place game against Argenta-Oreana. The Eagles will vie for seventh place at 3 p.m. against Martinsville.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 58, Tri-County 27. The host Titans (7-6) were unable to close out a perfect pool-play run and instead will take part in the 6 p.m. third-place contest against Westville. Cox and Ashton Thompson each compiled five points to lead Tri-County’s offense.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 52, Williamsville JV 50. A three-pointer from Dylan Bazzell and two free throw conversions by Levi Goad in overtime allowed the top-seeded Hawks (11-1) to stave off the No. 9 seed in a quarterfinal. Tyler Curl connected on four three-pointers to finish with 17 points for Prairie Central, which received 15 points from Bazzell and 12 points from Goad. The Hawks will face fifth-seeded Unity in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.
➜ Unity 52, Petersburg PORTA 45. The fifth-seeded Rockets (9-1) ensured an all-Illini Prairie semifinal by holding off the No. 4 seed in this quarterfinal showdown. Blake Kimball and Henry Thomas each drained a trio of three-pointers for Unity, leading to 17 total points for Kimball and 13 points for Thomas. Austin Langendorf added 11 points for Unity, which will face Prairie Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 64, Hoopeston Area 42. A fourth consecutive win for the host Broncos (11-1) was achieved on the back of a massive scoring performance from Connor Brown, who reached 40 points to nearly outproduce the Cornjerkers (4-10). Hoopeston Area was led by Preston Van de Veer’s 19 points and Nick Hofer’s 10 points.
In girls’ basketball
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
➜ North Vermillion (Ind.) 48, Oakwood 32. Oakwood battled back from a 10-point halftime deficit to cut North Vermillion’s lead to just five heading into the fourth quarter, but the Comets couldn’t quite finish off the comeback after a rough final frame. Ashlynn Pinnick scored a game-high 20 points for Oakwood, including 12 in the Comets’ 19-point third quarter. Addie Wright and Karsen Rupp added four points apiece.
➜ Benton Central (Ind.) 75, Cissna Park 23. A scoreless first quarter put Cissna Park into a deep hole against Benton Central, and the Timberwolves never recovered in the Tuesday morning loss. Mikayla Knake knocked down three three-pointers and paced Cissna Park with 13 points.
➜ Lexington 52, Villa Grove 19. Villa Grove played its best basketball in the second half, but it was too little, too late for the Blue Devils after falling behind by 31 at halftime. Emma Buesing made a pair of three-pointers and led Villa Grove with eight points, and Jobella Crafton chipped in seven points in the loss.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, North Vermillion (Ind.) 39. A six-point halftime lead wasn’t enough for host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday afternoon. Not with North Vermillion mounting a second-half comeback and forcing overtime. Then Sophia Rome took control in the bonus period, scoring four of the Blue Devils’ six points to secure the victory. Ella Myers led BHRA with a game-high 18 points, and Rome’s 11 proved crucial in the win.
➜ Salt Fork 31, Unity 27. Salt Fork outscored Unity 18-10 in the second half, including a pivotal six-point advantage in the third quarter, to turn a halftime deficit into a come-from-behind win against the Rockets. Macie Russell had 15 points for the Storm, and Alexa Jamison joined her in double figures with 12 points. Both knocked down a single three-pointer. Lauren Miller was the lone Unity player in double figures with 10 points.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 37, Lexington 19. Armstrong-Potomac held Lexington to single digits in all four quarters and just seven points total in the second half for a defense-oriented win. Kyla Bullington paced the Trojans with 12 points, and Mattie Kennel made two three-pointers and finished with 11 points.
➜ Cissna Park 55, Villa Grove 16. Cissna Park (4-6) bounced back from its Tuesday morning disappointment with a wire-to-wire victory against Villa Grove that included holding the Blue Devils scoreless in the second half. The Timberwolves’ Mikayla Knake outscored Villa Grove by herself with a game-high 23 points. Cissna Park will challenge North Vermillion (Ind.) in Wednesday's 2 p.m. seventh-place tilt. Emma Buesing had eight points for the Blue Devils (0-7), who will meet Oakwood in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. ninth-place game.
➜ Unity 49, Oakwood 25. A trio of double-digit scorers allowed the Rockets (11-4) to recover from their first loss of the tournament earlier in the day and finish pool play at 3-1. Miller’s 15 points, Taylor Henry‘s 14 points and Raegen Stringer‘s 10 points all reached that mark for Unity, which will meet Armstrong-Potomac in Wednesday's 5 p.m. third-place game. The Comets (5-13) finished pool play 0-4 and will face Villa Grove in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. ninth-place bout. Oakwood was led in this game by Pinnick’s nine pionts, Rupp’s seven points and Wright’s six points.
➜ Salt Fork 19, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18. The Storm (11-3) held the opposition scoreless in the first quarter — a necessary act as the Blue Devils (4-10) pulled the same feat defensively in the third quarter. But Salt Fork squeezed out its third pool-play win as Jamison generated 10 points and Russell added five points, and the Storm advanced to Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. title game versus Benton (Ind.) Central. BHRA, which finished 2-2 in pool play and will face Lexington at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for fifth place, was paced by Rome’s eight points and Mikayla Cox‘s seven points.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Arcola 53. The fourth-seeded Purple Riders (7-6) ended pool play with a 1-2 record via this loss to the No. 1 seed. Kelsey Moore‘s 12 points and Kacie Sisk‘s seven rebounds keyed Arcola, which will face Brownstown/St. Elmo in Wednesday's 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game.
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
➜ Mattoon 52, Mahomet-Seymour 49. Mahomet-Seymour dug itself an early hole after falling behind by five in the first quarter to Mattoon, but the Bulldogs rallied to turn Tuesday afternoon’s game into a close one before falling just short of the comeback bid. Nichole Taylor had 19 points for Mahomet-Seymour, which was topped only by Loyola Chicago-bound Green Wave guard Mallory Ramage’s 24 points. Durbin Thomas also chipped in 11 points for the Bulldogs.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 39, Galesburg 34. The Bulldogs (15-2) booked their spot in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game by winning this defensive battle. Ivie Juarez and Cayla Koerner each finished with 11 points for M-S, which will attempt to avenge its prior loss to Mattoon in the title bout.
St. Thomas More Christmas Tournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 53, St. Thomas More 27. Haley Garrett produced 10 of her game-best 16 points in the second half for the Broncos, who began the round-robin event with a victory over the host school. Jazzi Hicks wasn’t far behind Garret, giving CG/B 14 points to go with Reese Brunner‘s nine points. The Sabers were led by nine points apiece from Ava Dickerson and Ruari Quarnstrom.
➜ Fisher 35, Grace Christian 16. The Bunnies held their opponent scoreless in the first quarter en route to a win. Kallie Evans went off for 27 points to guide Fisher offensively.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 53, Grace Christian 14. Garrett again paved the way for the Broncos (9-7) to pull off a win, once more contributing 16 points to the cause. Hicks also duplicated her effort from earlier in the day with 14 points, and both Haylei Simpson and Skye Tieman finished with seven points for CG/B.
➜ St. Thomas More 54, Fisher 29. Maddy Swisher amassed 20 points for the Sabers (5-8) as they split their two games on the day and set down the Bunnies (4-10). Dickerson added 17 points for STM. Evans paced Fisher again, this time with nine points.
State Farm Holiday Classic (Large Schools)
At Normal
➜ Normal West 73, Centennial 53. No. 12 seed Centennial hung with Big 12 rivals Normal West through one quarter, but the 13th-seeded Wildcats pulled ahead by double digits in the second quarter and cruised to the 20-point victory. Avery Loschen made four three-pointers and paced the Chargers with 16 points. Kennedy Ramshaw added 11 points in the loss for Centennial.
➜ Centennial 45, Pekin 40. The Chargers (8-8) landed their first victory of the tournament and advanced to Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. 13th-place match with No. 14 seed Peoria Richwoods at Normal. In this win over the No. 8 seed, Loschen hung up 18 points and Ramshaw finished with 10 points.
State Farm Holiday Classic (Small Schools)
At Bloomington
➜ Rockford Lutheran 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 58. Fourth-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden took the early lead Tuesday against fifth-seeded Rockford Lutheran, but the Crusaders erased their first quarter deficit by halftime and held on for the nine-point win. Ella Armstrong hit three three-pointers and led SJ-O with 15 points, while Taylor Wells and Ashlyn Lannert had 12 points apiece and Payton Jacob added 11 points.
At Normal
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Riverdale 17. The Spartans (9-5) recovered from two earlier tournament losses and moved on to the 13th-place game. Lannert bucketed 18 points for SJ-O to go with 11 from Armstrong and 10 from Wells, and the Spartans will close tournament play at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday versus 15th-seeded El Paso-Gridley in Normal.