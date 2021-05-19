In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 5, Peoria Richwoods 3. Champaign Central ran its winning streak to six and got back on track in Big 12 play with Tuesday’s home win against Richwoods at Spalding Park. Ben Dickerson led the Maroons (17-5) with two hits and two RBI, while Owens Hobbs had two hits and Mitchell Crompton scored two runs. Central starter Will O’Gorman got the win after giving up just two hits in 5 1/3 innings, and Hobbs got the final five outs for the save.
➜ Monticello 3, Rantoul 1. Monticello scored a pair of late runs to complete its comeback victory against Rantoul, get back above .500 overall and back to that mark in Illini Prairie Conference action this season. Luke Teschke got the win for the Sages (6-5) after allowing one unearned run on four hits and four walks to go with 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Triston Foran went 1 of 2 with an RBI and run scored for Monticello. Walks hurt Rantoul starter Jackson Freeman, who was one of four players with a hit for the Eagles (2-9).
➜ Watseka 7, Momence 6. Watseka watched its early lead disappear as Momence rallied with four runs in the top of the fourth answer, but the Warriors had the answer during their walk-off Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Ty Berry was 2 of 3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Watseka (7-4), and Ashton Bowling went 1 of 3 and drove in two runs of his own in the win.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 4, St. Thomas More 2. Molly Hergenrother and Bridget DeLorenzo both scored off Tatum DeVriese assists, but St. Thomas More (4-3-2) fell in Illini Prairie Conference action against Central Catholic.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Mount Zion 0. Mahomet-Seymour came up just short of its second straight match with double-digit goals, but did post another shutout while thumping Mount Zion in Apollo Conference action. Cayla Koerner led the Bulldogs (11-1) with four goals, and Lauren Schnepper and Nyah Biegler added two goals apiece. Brea Benson kept the M-S attack rolling with four assists.
➜ Monticello 2, Judah Christian 1. Monticello bounced back from a halftime deficit to top Judah Christian and snap a three-game losing streak. Hannah Jackson scored for the Tribe (1-3-2), while goalkeeper Ava Carder finished with 12 saves.
➜ Uni High 1, Arthur Christian 0. Uni High bounced back from Monday’s loss to St. Thomas More with a home win against Arthur Christian. Mikayla Blanke‘s first-half goal stood up for the Illineks (5-3-1), who also got five saves from goalkeeper Raneem Saadah in the shutout. Arthur Christian goalkeeper Liana Kauffman had 17 saves for the Conquering Riders (3-6-2).
In softball
➜ Milford 17, Chrisman 1. A nine-run first inning would have been plenty for Milford, but the Bearcats added eight more runs in the third to throttle Chrisman in a run-shortened Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Anna McEwen went 2 of 3 with a triple and three RBI to lead Milford (6-4), while Abby Tovey and Brynlee Wright drove in two runs apiece. Kirstyn Lucht got the win after giving up just one run on two hits to go with seven strikeouts in four innings. Sequoyah Cook had one of Chrisman’s two hits and also scored the lone run for the Cardinals (0-5).
➜ Momence 17, Watseka 11. Watseka snapped a 6-6 tie with a three-run fourth inning, but Momence answered with 11 in the top of the fifth for the Sangamon Valley Conference win. Briana Denault went 3 of 5 with a run scored and two RBI to lead the Warriors (5-4).
➜ Monticello 8, Rantoul 7. Monticello rallied in the final two innings against Rantoul, tying the game in the bottom of the sixth and clinching a walk-off win in the seventh when Shay Boman scored on an error. Boman led the Sages (7-5), going 3 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Leah Neef also had two hits in the win. Emily Curtis was 2 of 4 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored for the Eagles (2-8).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8. A fly ball to right field by Maddy Foellner turned into a walk-off win for PBL after Baylee Cosgrove scored from second on an error. Foellner was 2 of 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Panthers (4-3), and Emma Steiner went 2 of 4 with two RBI in the win. Reaghan Dickinson paced the Blue Devils (6-6) at the plate, going 4 of 4 with a double and four RBI.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Arcola. Arcola won four of the seven events contested to win its dual meet against Tri-County with 47 points to the Titans' 25. Aden York won the 800-meter run for the Purple Riders in 2 minutes, 23.72 seconds, and Mitchel Myers picked up a dominant win in the field with a throw of 116 feet, 7 inches to finish first in the discus. All three of Tri-County’s event wins came from Levi Eads, who did a full sweep of the sprints with a time of 12.74 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 26.32 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 1:02.48 in the 400-meter run.
➜ At Catlin. Salt Fork used five event wins and some solid depth for points to fend off Danville by 13 points in Tuesday’s six-team meet. Ethan McLain won two individuals events for the Storm and ran on both the 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams that also took first place. McLain won the 200-meter dash in 23.58 seconds and took first in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 11 inches.
➜ At Hoopeston. Westville running solo in all four relays and a pair of other races helped the Tigers win the four-team meet at Hoopeston. Westville did have three other victories in contested events, including two in the field, with Wes Curry clearing 5 feet to win the high jump and Quentin Bina throwing 110-2 to win the discus. Hoopeston Area finished second as a team, thanks in part to Justin Jones winning both the 100-meter dash in 11.77 seconds and 200-meter dash in 23.82 seconds. Schlarman was fourth behind St. Anne and got one win from Jamaal Taylor with a time of 44.82 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
➜ At Watseka. Paxton-Buckley-Loda won eight total events to win Tuesday’s four-team meet ahead of Clifton Central, Watseka and Milford/Cissna Park in the team standings. Liam McMullin won the 800-meter run for the Panthers in 2 minutes, 12.43 seconds, and Tyler Smith was first in the 200 meter in 24.87 seconds.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Arcola. Arcola made good use of home track advantage, winning six events to take down Tri-County and Decatur Lutheran in a three-team meet. Kelesey Moore was a double winner for the Purple Riders, placing first in the 100-meter dash in 14.38 seconds and winning the 300-meter hurdles in 57.34 seconds albeit as the lone participant. Arcola’s Jacey Kessler beat out teammate Eva Hopkins to win the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 9 inches, but Hopkins did win the long jump at 14-7 3/4. Taylor Thorman won the 200-meter dash for Tri-County with a time of 29.96 seconds.
➜ At Catlin. Salt Fork dominated the field events, with Brynlee Keeran's three wins and Olivia Birge's throws sweep lead the Storm to victory during Tuesday’s six-team meet. Keeran won the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches and took first in the long jump at 15-11 and triple jump at 36-1. Birge won the shot put with a throw of 32-10 and discus at 116-3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin swept the relays and finished second as a team. Danville finished fourth behind Halle Thomas' hurdles sweep at 14.82 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles and 45.09 seconds to win the 300-meter hurdles.
➜ At Hoopeston. Westville swept all four relays as the only team participating and got a pair of first-place finishes from Jaitlyn White running solo in both hurdles races to edge host Hoopeston Area in Tuesday’s three-team meet. Schlarman was third. Bre Crose won two of the more hotly contested races for the Cornjerkers, sweeping the sprints with a time of 13.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 27.68 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Schlarman’s lone win came from Mia Martinez with a mark of 31 feet in the triple jump.
➜ At Watseka. Watseka’s Kinzie Parsons swept the shot put and discus with winning throws of 33 feet, 11 inches and 95-10, respectively, and finished second in the high jump to help lead the Warriors to a home win in a three-team meet against Clifton Central and Milford/Cissna Park. Hannah Osborne was a quadruple winner for M/CP. She won the triple jump with a mark of 37-5, swept the sprints with winning times of 14.21 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 29.45 seconds in the 200-meter dash and also took first in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.65 seconds.
In wrestling
➜ At Fairbury. Prairie Central won every match contested in its 29-23 Illini Prairie Conference victory against St. Joseph-Ogden and then took four of five matches wrestled against Rantoul for a 24-15 victory. The Hawks’ Caeden Young had an impressive 19-3 technical-fall win at 182 pounds against SJ-O and added a pinfall victory against Rantoul. Brandon Hoselton pinned both his opponents at 220 pounds in the Prairie Central wins. SJ-O did top Rantoul 23-21 in the triangular meet, with Isaiah Moore‘s 18-3 technical-fall victory at 145 pounds the most notable.
➜ At Heyworth. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher claimed a pair of decisive dual victories Tuesday with a 54-6 win against Normal U-High and a 54-9 win against host Heyworth. Cale Horsch got his 100th career victory for the Falcons with a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 36 seconds at 132 pounds against U-High. Kaden Gream also posted a pair of pinfall victories at 160 pounds.
➜ At Monticello. Monticello had a good night in Illini Prairie Conference action, beating St. Thomas More 62-12 and Pontiac 39-33 on Tuesday. Quinn Taylor got the Sages going against STM with a 16-0 technical fall at 106 pounds. Ethan Alexander had a win by technical fall of his own against Pontiac, with a key 21-5 victory at 182 pounds.
➜ At Oakwood. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac topped Effingham 40-36 on Tuesday, but the Blue Devils couldn’t make it a sweep after falling 51-18 to host Oakwood/Salt Fork. Ayden Golden had a 13-2 major-decision victory at 120 pounds for BHRAAP against Effingham. O/SF got a pair of 39-second pinfall wins in its victory against BHRAAP. Reef Pacot had the first at 126 pounds, and Joe Lashuay followed with the same at 160 pounds.
➜ At Robinson. Mahomet-Seymour improved to 9-0 with dual wins against both Robinson and Westville, beating the Maroons 78-6 and the Tigers 62-15. Logan Petro won both of his matches at 145 pounds by pinfall for the Bulldogs. So did Braeden Heinold at 152 pounds, Peyton Myers at 160 pounds and Daniel Renshaw at 220.
➜ At Stanford. Unity dominated in a pair of Illini Prairie Conference showdowns, shutting out Illinois Valley Central 75-0 and nearly doing the same to host Olympia with a 70-6 victory. Peyton Holt won both of his matches at 132 pounds Tuesday with a 7-2 decision against IVC and a pinfall victory against Olympia. Korie Novak and Karson Richardson matched Holt with two wins each at 152 and 220 pounds, respectively, and Richardon’s came in pinfall victories.