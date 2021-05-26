In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 7, Hoopeston Area 4. A-P had a seven-run lead before Hoopeston Area got on the board, and the Trojans were able to withstand a late comeback attempt by the Cornjerkers for the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Jayce Townsend led A-P (6-8) at the plate, going 2 of 2 with three RBI. Kollin Asbury got the win after giving up three runs — just one earned — on three hits and striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings. Mason Rush was 1 of 1 with an RBI and a run scored for Hoopeston Area (3-13).
➜ Casey-Westfield 17, Westville 3. Westville took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Casey-Westfield outscored the Tigers 17-1 in the final four innings for the run-shortened nonconference victory. Landen Haurez went 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Westville (5-7), which lost its fifth straight game.
➜ Clifton Central 15, Cissna Park 0. Cissna Park managed just two hits in four innings, as Clifton Central rolled to the blowout Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Mason Blanck and Brayden Bruens had one hit apiece to account for all the offense for the Timberwolves (7-9), who lost their fifth straight.
➜ Decatur St. Teresa 7, Clinton 6. Clinton squandered a six-run second inning, as St. Teresa rallied for five unanswered runs in the third through fifth for the Central Illinois Conference victory. Andrew Pagel and Brennan Wolfe both went 1 of 1 at the plate for the Maroons (3-8).
➜ Iroqouis West 16, Dwight 11. IW and Dwight traded the lead back and forth through the first two innings, but seven runs from the Raiders in the top of the third put them ahead for good for a Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Jack Pree went 3 of 5 with a double, triple, two runs scored and five RBI to lead IW (8-3), and Jack McMillan was 3 of 6 with three runs scored and four RBI. Peyton Rhodes and Nolan Tammen also drove in two runs apiece in the win.
➜ LeRoy 20, Hartsburg-Emden 0. Tanner Holoch kept up LeRoy’s hitless streak — now at three games and 16 total innings — with a four-inning no-hitter against Hartsburg-Emden. Holoch didn’t get a chance for more with the Panthers (17-5) lighting up the Stags thanks to a pair of nine-run innings. Logan Petersen hit a three-run home run for LeRoy, Parker Hogue had two doubles and three RBI and Carson Houser added a double and drove in two runs in the win.
➜ Milford 6, Salt Fork 3. An early five-run lead helped Milford top Salt Fork in Vermilion Valley Conference action and get back on track after Monday’s loss to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Nicholas Warren had some command issues but still got the win for the Bearcats (10-5) after allowing three runs on four hits and seven walks. Sawyer Laffoon and Aaron Banning had two hits apiece out of the top two spots in the lineup and scored half of Milford’s runs. Zach Gritten was 2 of 2 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBI for the Storm (1-9).
➜ Monticello 7, Unity 1. Monticello struck first with two runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed in its Illini Prairie Conference road win at Unity. Joey Sprinkle went 3 of 3 with a double and an RBI for the Sages (10-6), who won their fifth straight game. Jacob Trusner was 1 of 3 with two RBI for Monticello, and Luke Teschke got the win after allowing just one run on four hits and four walks to go with five strikeouts in six innings. Dillon Rutledge was 2 of 4 with a double for the Rockets (10-5), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
➜ Paris 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 5. Ten unanswered runs in the final three innings saw Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman go from a slim lead in a tightly contested game to a nearly double-digit nonconference loss. Kaden Mingee was 1 of 2 with a triple and two RBI for the Buffaloes (5-5), who also got a pair of RBI from Justice Arthur.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Prairie Central 0. Two runs in the top of the first inning would have been enough for SJ-O. Seven more in the fourth and six in the seventh just insured the Spartans (26-2) a run-shortened Illini Prairie Conference victory. Illinois-bound Crayton Burnett struck out 14 in his complete game two-hitter to extend SJ-O’s winning streak to 14. Coby Miller led the way offensively, going 2 of 4 with a double, home run and four RBI, while Ty Pence and Jackson Rydell each drove in two runs. Nate Reed was 1 of 2 with a double to pace the Hawks (1-11).
➜ St. Thomas More 5, Bloomington Central Catholic 3. STM used a four-run fifth inning for an Illini Prairie Conference road win against Central Catholic, with the rematch coming Thursday in Champaign. Ryan Hendrickson was 2 of 4 with a triple and two RBI for the Sabers (7-11), and Noah Eyman went 2 of 3 with an RBI of his own in the win.
➜ Tuscola 13, Central A&M 8. Tuscola scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to turn what was a one-run deficit into a five-runCentral Illinois Conference win and extend its winning streak to three in the last week. Haven Hatfield was 1 of 3 with three RBI for the Warriors (9-6). Cole Cunningham also went 3 of 4 with a double and two RBI, Peyton Armstrong drove in two runs of his own and Dalton Addis was a perfect 3 of 3 at the plate.
➜ Urbana 17, Danville 0. Urbana won its second straight game after 14 losses to start the season and did so in resounding fashion against Big 12 rivals Danville thanks to scoring 10 runs in the first two innings. Caleb Gollings took advantage of all that run support to throw a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts. Charles Mandra and James Fraley drove in two runs apiece for the Tigers (2-14) in the win. Cameron Feuerborn and Dylan Brown both reached on a hit by pitch andstole a base for the Vikings (1-13).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Judah Christian 0. A pair of first-half goals held up for Arthur Christian, with the goalkeeper duo of Liana Kauffman and Libby Henry combining for six saves in a second shutout in two days. Kauffman also scored both goals for the Conquering Riders (5-7-2) with assists from Nancy Robey and Jadyn Quinlan to beat the Tribe (2-4-2).
➜ Danville 2, Bloomington 2. Danville recovered from a two-goal deficit to salvage a tie against its Big 12 rivals Bloomington. Lily Kelly scored off a Josie Hotsinpiller assist just 5 minutes into the second half to start the comeback for the Vikings (4-6-1), and Kelly found Ava Towne for the tying goal with just 5 minutes to play. Danville goalkeeper Aniya Parker finished with 10 saves in the draw.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Lincoln 0. Rain cut short Tuesday’s Apollo Conference showdown between Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln, but five goals in the first half was more than enough for the Bulldogs (13-2) to clinch an outright Apollo title. Cayla Koerner led M-S with three goals and two assists, and Nyah Biegler scored the other two goals.
➜ Normal West 7, Urbana 0. Urbana got just a single shot off against Normal West and saw its losing streak hit seven — all shutouts — with the Big 12 road loss. Goalkeepers Alyssa Pankau and Rowen Grison Sullivan combined for nine saves for the Tigers (1-11).
In softball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 7, Arcola 4. A-O ultimately needed the seven-run cushion it built through the first five innings to fend off a late Arcola rally and claim the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. The top of the lineup was dangerous for the Bombers (13-3-1), with lead-off hitter Abbey Matthews going 3 of 4 with two RBI and Miriah Powell finishing a home run short of the cycle at 3 of 4 with a double, triple and three RBI. Delaney Melton drove in two runs for the Purple Riders (10-8).
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 17, Hoopeston Area 13. A-P’s Denley Heller went 3 of 3 and reached base safely in all six of her at bats, as the Trojans won a Vermilion Valley Conference shootout with Hoopeston Area. Cami Saltsgaver added four hits for A-P (4-8), and Kyla Bullington got the win in relief.
➜ Clifton Central 13, Watseka 3. Watseka faced a 10-run deficit before it scored and couldn’t recover in the Sangamon Valley Conference loss at home. Brianna Denault went 2 of 3 at the plate to lead the Warriors (7-8), while Sydney McTaggart was 1 of 3 and they both hit solo home runs.
➜ Clinton 11, Decatur St. Teresa 1. Clinton put an emphatic finish on its Central Illinois Conference victory against St. Teresa to the tune of six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. That made a winner out of Ashley Armstrong, who struck out five and scattered three hits in the complete game victory. Armstrong was also one of four batters — along with Savanah Clifton, Kylie Ramer and Maddie Scott — to drive in two runs apiece for the Maroons (2-10), who snapped a five-game losing streak.
➜ LeRoy 6, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. LeRoy’s busy week continued with a second win in as many days ahead of seven more games scheduled this week.Starting pitcher Haley Cox was 1 of 1 with an RBI for the Panthers (18-10), but she left after 32/3 innings with a no decision. Karlee Eastham got the win for LeRoy after striking out four and scattering three hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Laynee Dickison and Alyvia Jackson drove in two runs apiece for the Blue Devils (7-8).
➜ Paris 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3. Georgetown-Ridge Farm rallied to tie Tuesday’s nonconference game at three runs apiece in the top of the fourth inning, but Paris had the answer in the bottom of the sixth for the win. Makaelyn Lagacy went 1 of 2 with a run scored and an RBI for the Buffaloes (3-6). Bailee Whittaker also drove in a run, but took the loss after giving up four runs on eight hits to go with five strikeouts in six innings.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Momence 3. PBL lit up Momence, turning 17 hits into 10 runs and at least a share of the Sangamon Valley Conference championship with just two league games remaining on the schedule. Baylee Cosgrove paced the Panthers (12-3), going 3 of 5 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI. Emma Steiner was a perfect 5 of 5 at the plate for PBL and also got the win after striking out seven and giving up three runs on seven hits in seven innings.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Prairie Central 11. SJ-O bounced back from Monday’s loss at Pontiac with a road win against Prairie Central in Illini Prairie Conference play, thanks to 11 combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Shayne Immke was 3 of 5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI for the Spartans (22-6) out of the lead-off spot, and Kaylee Ward went 2 of 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI. Jenni Slagel was 4 of 5 with two doubles and six RBI for the Hawks (3-9), who lost their sixth straight game.
➜ Urbana 10, Peoria Richwoods 0. Urbana ace Allison Deck struck out 13 in a six-inning no-hitter to beat Richwoods in Big 12 action. The Tigers (8-8) scored eight runs in the top of the fourth to secure the run-shortened victory, and Ava Leming and Halie Thompson finished with two hits apiece to lead the way offensively.
➜ Villa Grove 6, Oakwood 1. Villa Grove starter Kyleigh Block was nearly untouchable, scattering four hits and allowing a single earned run while striking out 17 in a complete-game victory against Oakwood. Maci Clodfelder provided the run support by going 2 of 4 with a double, home run and four RBI, while Alison Pangburn and Vanessa Wright also had two hits apiece for the Blue Devils (10-12). Karsen Rupp had three of the Comets’ four hits, but she also took the loss for Oakwood (4-8-1).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Uni High swept doubles action against Springfield, but the Senators rallied in singles play for a 5-4 victory. Zachary Donnini and Arav Jagroop won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles for the Illineks, and Kevin Chen and Lucas Wood rallied for a 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 victory at No. 2 doubles. The team of Zev McManus-Mendelowitz and Jack Holder finished the sweep with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles before Springfield’s successful singles comeback.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Catlin. Salt Fork’s 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams set Vermilion Valley Conference records, as the Storm claimed the league meet with 163 points. Salt Form won seven total events, with Nathan Kirby and Garrett Taylor winning two apiece. Kirby swept the hurdles, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 15.14 seconds and 300 hurdles in 43.31 seconds. Taylor also swept the throws with a mark of 46 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and 133-8 in the discus. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won six events and finished second as a team. The Blue Devils got a pair of wins from Eli Mojonnier, who placed first in the 800-meter run in 2:08.89 and first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:35.40. Georgetown-Ridge Farm was third and also had a double winner. Jace Bina won the long jump for the Buffaloes at 21-0 and placed first in the 100-meter dash in 11.65 seconds.
➜ At Sullivan. Sullivan won three events, including two in the field, and finished second as a team and just two points behind Shelbyville in Tuesday’s four-team meet. Jayden Troxell won the shot put for Sullivan with a throw of 36 feet, 10 1/2 inches, and Terence McRill was first in the long jump with a mark of 21-8. Sullivan’s lone win on the track came in Davis Diepholz‘s victory in the 3,200-meter run in 13 minutes, 17.54 seconds.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Catlin. A trio of multiple event winners propelled Salt Fork to victory at the Vermilion Valley Conference meet. Gracie Jessup was the big winner for the Storm with wins in the 200-meter dash (27.08 seconds), 100-meter hurdles (15.41 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (48.52 seconds) and long jump (16 feet, 4 inches). Brynlee Keeran chipped in two wins for Salt Fork in the high jump at 5-0 and triple jump at 35-51/2, and Olivia Birge swept the throws with a mark of 36-1 1/2 in the shot put and 121-11 1/2 in the discus. Hoopeston Area finished second as a team, and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was third after winning three of four relays.
➜ At Sullivan. Two field event victories and a relay win helped Sullivan finished third as a team behind Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham in Tuesday’s quad meet. Cassidy Short won the triple jump for Sullivan at 32 feet and Sofia Nuzzo cleared 9-0 to win the pole vault.
In wrestling
➜ At Bismarck. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won both the only bout that mattered and its match against Urbana 30-12. Thirteen of the 14 weight classes were either a forfeit or double forfeit, but BHRAAP’s Cameron Watson posted a pinfall victory in 2 minutes, 26 seconds at 285 pounds.
➜ At Eureka. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher won three of the five bouts contested against Eureka for a 45-9 Heart of Illinois Conference victory buoyed by a slate of forfeits. Cale Horsch posted a 17-2 technical fall win at 132 pounds for the Falcons, while Shawn Schlickman won a 10-2 major decision at 113 pounds and Drew Purvis posted a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 10 seconds at 182 pounds.
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour stayed undefeated on the season and improved to 18-0 with dual victories against Danville (71-6), Warrensburg-Latham (72-3) and Shelbyville (78-0) on Tuesday. Logan Petro made quick work of his 145-pound bout against Danville, winning by pinfall in 46 seconds, while Brennan Houser won at 182 pounds for the Bulldogs with a 15-0 technical fall in 3:39. Petro also won quickly against Warrensburg-Latham, but Stevie Pogue had him beat with a pin in just 40 seconds at 195 pounds. The quickest win of the night for M-S went to Payton Ragona at 126 pounds against Shelbvyille with a pinfall victory in 35 seconds.
➜ At St. Joseph. St. Joseph-Ogden won a pair of home Illini Prairie Conference duals, topping Olympia 30-24 and Pontiac 30-18. Owen Birt won both of his bouts at 220 pounds for the Spartans, getting a pinfall in 3 minute, 13 seconds against Olympia and another in 2:49 against Pontiac. SJ-O’s Isaiah Moore had similar success at 145 pounds with 1:25 and 5:43 pinfall victories, respectively.
➜ At Tolono. Unity claimed two Illini Prairie Conference dual wins Tuesday with a 66-11 victory against Prairie Central and a 63-12 victory against Monticello. Grant Albaugh won by pinfall in 1 minute, 2 seconds at 185 pounds for the Rockets against Prairie Central, while the Hawks got a 19-4 technical fall victory at 285 pounds from Josh Woodrey. Unity’s win against Monticello came with 12 of 14 bouts actually contested. The Rockets picked up a quick 29-second pinfall victory from Ryan Vasey at 195 pounds and a 1:30 pinfall at 285 pounds from Austin McDaniel. The Sages’ top win against Unity came in 3:30 pinfall from Caleb O’Linc at 145 pounds. Monticello beat Prairie Central 42-33 even though the Hawks won every contested bout, including a late escape-takedown combo in the final seconds by Braiden Travis for a 7-5 decision at 113 pounds.